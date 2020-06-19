Singapore Sling Slush

This is a Christmas or hot summer day favorite alcoholic beverage. A must try.

By Kris

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 day
total:
1 day 30 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
46
Yield:
46 cocktails
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

46
Original recipe yields 46 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve the sugar in the water in a gallon-sized, freezer-safe container. Stir in the grenadine, cherry juice, lemon juice, cherry brandy, gin, pineapple juice, and lemonade concentrate. Freeze for 24 hours, stirring at least twice during this time.n

  • To serve, place 1/4 cup of the slush in a a glass, and top with lemon-lime soda. Garnish with a cherry to serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 21.3g; sodium 12.6mg. Full Nutrition
