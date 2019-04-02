Slow Cooker Chicken Alfredo

Try this recipe for super easy chicken made with tasty Alfredo sauce, Swiss cheese and Parmesan cheese. It is very good served over egg noodles or rice.

Recipe by RHONDA35

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In the crock of a slow cooker, stir together the chicken cubes and Alfredo sauce. Cover, and cook on Low for 2 hours. Add Parmesan cheese and Swiss cheese; cover and cook for another 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Season with garlic powder, salt and pepper and stir in cheeses before serving.

Per Serving:
610 calories; protein 31.6g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 50.9g; cholesterol 126.3mg; sodium 1591.6mg. Full Nutrition
