Slow Cooker Chicken Alfredo
Try this recipe for super easy chicken made with tasty Alfredo sauce, Swiss cheese and Parmesan cheese. It is very good served over egg noodles or rice.
Great recipe - but NOT one that you can just "set and forget"... I found that I had to stir the sauce to prevent it from hardening at the top. But other than that - it turned out AMAZINGLY ;);)Read More
I made this recipe exactly as written but we just didn't like it. The Swiss cheese is way too strong of a flavor and overpowered the flavor of the alfredo sauce to the point where you couldn't taste it at all. Plus, since it is bottled alfredo sauce, it is already seasoned properly and doesn't need the garlic, salt or pepper. I do, however, think that the idea of cooking the chicken and sauce in the crock pot is a good one--my chicken was very tender. But I will stick to traditional alfredo sauce in the future. Sorry!Read More
This was sooooo yum! I don't know why it says 4 hours for cook time though. It takes about 2.5 hours. The chicken was very tender and it was just overall delicious :) My whole family ate it; even my picky 3 year old!
Very yummy I boiled some penne pasta and added it to the crock pot 5 mins before serving next time I may try adding brocolli. Thabks for the great recipe!!!
My 14 year old rated this as good as the Olive Garden restaurant. I must say I agree. Cooks fast. I used the Ragu Alfredo sauce.
Easy and good, not a 5 star beceuse it didn't blow my mind, but it was very good. I always use either no boil lasagna or partially cooked pasta put into my crockpot at the begining of any recipe calling for dinner to be served over pasta. When I get home, I want supper DONE! Solution to the crusty top and dry chicken that others warned about: mixed sauce throughout the noodles(partially cook the noodles , just put them in boiling water and turn off water and let them sit in hot water 3-5 minutes, just to soften them so that way they don't fall apart cooking all day or turn to gummy mush), then put the raw chicken breast pieces (still partially frozen )on top of the pasta, then cover the entire top of dish with about 1 1/2 cups of mozzarella cheese. Had no swiss cheese on hand. Finished product had moist and yummy top, juicy chicken with good flavor, I added chopped onions, chopped bell pepper, garlic powder, didn't add in the parmasaan cheese because we like to add that to our plates. Was tempted to put in broccoli, but was scared it would get mushy cuz all I had was frozen broccoli and previous results with crockpoting frozen broccoli was a disaster. Next time I will put in raw broccoli and see how it turns out. Cooked on high 1 hour and low 6 hours (my crock pot automatically switches from high to low) so it basically cooked all day, I think a few more hours would be fine if you needed to be out of the house longer.Thanks for posting this! Will definately make again!
This is a very simple and tasty recipe. I served it over egg noodles and my very picky husband loved it. I will be making again for sure!
This recipe was good. I would definetly stir this often as the sauce forms a thick crust...also the alfredo gets watered down quite a bit..
This was simple and very tasty. I would recommend this one to freinds and family!!
I made this for my first crock pot meal, and it's awesome. I'm eating it now. I put the sauce and chicken on a little after noon, let it cook until like 4, then put in the extra cheeses, then I boiled the noodles for 5 minutes, drained them, added them to the sauce for 10 minutes, then ate it. Turned out great. I will definetly make this again. Oh but you do have to stir every 30-60 minutes.
Tastes great with frozen seasoned (garlic or lemmon pepper) peas.
Really yummy! Everyone loved it I added broccoli and lots of garlic!
My family LOVED this, even the fussy ones!
Made a version of this tonight for the first time and it came out really, really tasty. I had boneless, skinless chicken thighs that I sliced into strips (thirds), skipped the swiss cheese entirely, and used only one teaspoon of Parmesan. I had less chicken than the recipe called for, which made for ample sauce, so I dumped the last of the converted rice in there and voila! Hubby loved it. :)
Easy recipe but I think that it needs alittle more spice to it...This is something that I would make for my family again
Delicious! Very easy to cook. Be sure you add your cheese at the very last...This was a big hit with the family. Will definitely make again!
WOW! This was so good! I'm usually not a fan of any alfredo pasta, but my husband and sons love it so I gave it a try. It came out great! I followed the recipe to a tee but the only problem was that it took longer to cook than the recipe indicated. I turned the crockpot to high after the first 1 1/2 hrs and let it cook at least 1 1/2 hrs longer. The chicken was tender and the sauce was fantastic. Thank you for such an easy and delicious dinner.
Decent starter recipe. To prevent some of the crustiness of the cooking sauce, add a little white wine. My roommates were snowed in last week and we were running low on provisions, so this hit the spot without being labor or ingredient intensive.
Very very good! Extremely easy, hearty, and really yummy!
Excellent and easy. I do on low for 6 to 8 hours while I am at work.
This was pretty decent. It wasn't the best chicken alfredo I've ever had but for being cooked in a slow cooker it was pretty good. I seasoned my chicken with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. I subbed the swiss for mozzarella because we don't like swiss. As others had said it does start to dry out and stick to the sides of the crockpot so I do think it's important to stir it a few times in between. I think the brand of alfredo sauce you use makes a difference too. I used Classico garlic alfredo. The chicken was very tender and at the very end I added a box of cooked fettucine noodles and let it sit for a few minutes. Next time I think I will add some sort of veggie like broccoli or maybe some red onion with green and red peppers.
Very good, did not add cheese. Set my slow cooker on med for three hours, chicken was very tender.
This isn't chicken alfreo.
We did not like this. The chicken came out very moist and had good flavor, but that's the only saving grace the meal. It's basically just store bought sauce that you cook for a long time, though it would taste the same if all you did was put it in the microwave and then melted some cheese into it. We won't make it again.
Super tasty and extra simple! My husband loves this recipe and continually requests it. I used a garlic alfredo sauce (not just plain alfredo) and left out the garlic powder. The Swiss cheese is a lovely addition to the alfredo. We like to pair this with a broccoli casserole. When we pack the leftovers for lunch at work, we mix the leftover alfredo sauce from this recipe with the broccoli casserole and eat it atop vermicelli. It's one way to get my husband to eat vegetables.
Very easy! Very good!!
This dish was EXCELLENT, my grandkids loved it as well as the rest of the family. It was so easy to make. I did not change anything.
it was really runny. it tasted good but didnt stick to the noodles.. and the chicken was done in 2 hrs... didnt add the swiss cheese since we didnt have any.. will try again
This was a big hit with my family. The simplicity of the dish vs. how much taste you get out of it is awesome. The one thing that I did, and recommend is following one of the simple recipes on here to make your own Alfredo Sauce. The Allrecipes recipe "Alfredo Sauce" is the one that I followed and it was marvelous. Certainly worth the extra 5 minutes as opposed to buying one of the tasteless store bought brands.
Very good!
My family loves this easy meal. Delicious!
Must stir every 30 minutes or so so it doesn't burn at the edges. I used mozzarella instead of swiss cheese and added pesto! Its easy and tasty, and I will be making it again
This was a good and easy recipe. It was yummy but the recipe directions said to cook on low for 2 hours which I believe should have said to cook on high for 2 hours or until chicken juices run clear.
Alfredo and chicken were very good. I added broccoli and it got too done - next time broccoli on the side.
This was a hit. I used just regular elbow macaroni for it, and I must say, I went back for seconds.
Loved it...I added sundried tomatoes and broccoli to my plate along with a drizzle of balsamic glaze...for me alfredo can be bland but my family like's it. I also added fresh minced garlic and a dash of garlic salt at the end.
I don't normally cook, but I tried this recipe out when my chef (hubby) was working late one night. My family loved this and my oldest son tends to be very picky. Except the only issue I had was that I had to cook the sauce in my slow cooker for more than the time allotted in the original recipe (I cooked for one hour longer on low). Otherwise it was very easy to make.
My picky family loved this recipe. I served it over Egg Noodles and used an Alfredo sauce that had roasted peppers in it. This will be added to our list of recipes!!!
I followed this recipe just as written. It turned out really well. I was apprehensive about all the cheeses coming together but they meshed very well. This will become one of my easy dishes!
This was just...okay. I followed the recipe exactly...and poured over fettuccine noodles. Just using the bottled Alfredo sauce would be just as good. Good, but certainly not mind-blowing.
This was a great dinner. Children ages 2, 5, 7, 9 & 11 ALL loved it. Will make again!
Turned out good, would probably omit the Swiss cheese next time. Cooked some ww pasta and poured the sauce over top, that was yummy. Make sure you don't cook the chicken too long or it dries out. Thanks.
Flavor is a little bland for my taste. It also came out really runny. Probably won't make again.
I had trouble with this recipe. It was too thick and solid and the edges burned.
it was okay.
I followed a recipe for Olive Garden's alfredo sauce instead of using the store bought. I did have to cook it a lot longer to get the chicken done.
Really good! I used 4 jars of sauce and 2 cups of mozzarella instead of the Swiss because my family LOVES their sauce. Will definitely be making this again!
this was good
For alfredo, this is excellent.
I used 2 jars of Classico Garlic flavored ALfredo Sauce. The fiance loves it! The swiss cheese is perfect with the sauce. I'm not a huge Alfredo fan, but it is a good comfort dish. So easy to do, great for large families. We have tons of leftovers.
Not bad at all! For a college kid it was simple easy and made a lot cheap. I did add some simple personal flair to it like some hot sauce to give it a zing but overall it was really good.
Such an easy recipe and delicious! I didn't add the swiss cheese but I did use really good parmesan and it tastes wonderful. Highly recommended.
We made this last night and it was really good, we did skip out on using the swiss cheese but just added a bit more parmesan cheese . Overall it was good and the chicken was super tender.
I skipped Swiss cheese and like someone said before stirred it regularly to prevent the top from getting hard . Turned out great
We liked this, but I did add mushrooms to it ands brazed the chicken before adding it to the Alfredo in the slow cooker. Seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and garlic powder while in the pan. But it's a great, simple and easy dish to make..!
Wow! Easiest and most versatile recipe I've seen for this tasty of a meal! I've made it twice this week already using pre-spiced, boneless chicken leg and thigh pieces. The first time I used plain Alfredo sauce and the second time tomato Alfredo sauce -- 2 jars and nothing else. Tossed in the pasta noodles towards the end. There were hardly any leftovers -- everyone gobbled this up. Definite keeper!
I handed white wine instead of red. Used linguini noodles. Family loved it.
Great recipe. I change up the cheese's I use and also lower the calories by using light mixes. As others have said, you do have to make sure you stir and it does only take about 2.5 hrs. Unless you have a not so good slow cooker you would need the 4hrs. Quick and easy recipe though! I like how you don't have to pre-cook the meat and can infuse with the sauce as it cooks!
Loved it! I personally added broccoli and less cheese, but overall it was yummy.
I would like to make this but I’m a little confused by the cook time. Up above it says cook time 4 hours but down below in the recipe area it says to cook chicken and sauce for 2 hours and then only another 30 mins after that.
I did mine a little different because I didn't have the Swiss Cheese that this recipe called for so instead I used the Shredded Parmesan and an Shredded Italian Blend cheese with the cubed chicken breast. LOVED IT over egg noodles!!
I tried this last night for Dinner....my family absolutely loved it!!!! Thanks!!!
Unfortunately, my kids didn't care for this recipe. I think the Swiss cheese taste was a little too strong for them. Husband and I thought it was just ok, too.
This recipe tasted very good to everyone in my home. Thank you.
Excellent dish. Made it as directed in a gallon size, three heating ranges crock pot. Started around 9:30a.m. mixing the ingredients as directed and cooked it on high from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. then low until 12:30 p.m. Stirred it about once an hour just because the reviewers saying it thickened and and required stirring. No baby sitting the pot was really necessary and the outcome was worthy of the effort.
My family loved it. I made it with pasta and broccoli no swiss.
I made this twice with a few alterations. First time I only had one jar of sauce in the pantry so I subbed the second can with Mayonnaise. Didn't use Swiss and added plenty of fresh garlic and Parmesan, seasoned with pepper. While I was pretty nervous about adding so much Mayo, it actually turned out fantastic! I tasted it about the time it should be done but I could really taste the tangy Mayo (plus it seemed a little lumpy) so I let it cook a little longer and then it was great! The second time I used two jars of the Alfredo (Newman's is best), about 10 cloves of fresh minced garlic, provolone, Parmesan, half a cup of Mayo (yeah, I know!). I seasoned the frozen chicken breasts with course salt and pepper and sauteed it with olive oil and 6 cloves fresh garlic until it was golden on both sides but still raw in the middle. Added that, plus the rest of the garlic, pepper, cheeses, Alfredo sauce, and Mayo. Turned out fantastic!! Could not tell it was from a jar! The family was very pleased with this dish :)
It was a hit with the family. There was nothing left over.
!!!!OMG!!!! This recipe is soooooooooo good! :) This is my first, and definitely NOT ithe last, time I made this recipe and it’s definitely now my most favorite ever. My only issue is with the large number of ingredients that need to be measured. The next time I’m going to do what those fancy TV cooking shows do and measure everything before starting to make this recipe.
Ok, I love this easy recipe... With just a few minor changes. First off, I like to do sliced onions and mushrooms mixed in with the chicken cubes, with a little minced garlic and some butter. The juices from the veggies keeps things moist and if needed a little chicken broth is great! Then, once the outsides of the chicken cubes look cooked and the veggies are softened, I add the sauce and let it all cook for a while. In about the last half hour of cooking I add the cheeses (I prefer freshly grated Swiss) and some spinach! It is a delightful sauce and we pour it over noodles with a side salad ??
The Swiss Cheese turned orange and made gooey strings along with a bitter flavor to the sauce. We did not like this recipe at all.
I found this recipe while looking for easy chicken dinners. I'm glad I read the reviews first! The sauce does need to be stirred and I also read that the swiss cheese is overpowering. So I substituted sharp cheddar cheese for the swiss and it was very yummy!!
Very tasty, and very easy!!
This was very good. The time on the actually recipe doesn't add up. It took about 3 in a half hours to cook. If your not a huge fan of Swiss I would leave a few slices out. We served it over noodles. Please excuse the paper plates but we don't have a dishwasher.
Great recipe...my family loved it...will definitely make again and recommend to my family and friends...thanks for sharing
Really easy. I cut the chicken into bite size pieces and cooked on low for 4 hours. (I think low on my slow cooker is really a medium) I added cooked penne noodles ten minutes before serving. Everyone liked it but no-one raved about it!
This was awful. No resemblance to the real thing.
The chicken does come out tender but that is about it. The alfredo sauce became very thin and watery. The dish was done at 3 hours on low. I tried to save this dish by adding some moz cheese and parm/romano. I suppose if using homemade alfredo sauce this might taste better. My entire family was unimpressed..
