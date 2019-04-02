Slow Cooker Chicken Alfredo

Easy and good, not a 5 star beceuse it didn't blow my mind, but it was very good. I always use either no boil lasagna or partially cooked pasta put into my crockpot at the begining of any recipe calling for dinner to be served over pasta. When I get home, I want supper DONE! Solution to the crusty top and dry chicken that others warned about: mixed sauce throughout the noodles(partially cook the noodles , just put them in boiling water and turn off water and let them sit in hot water 3-5 minutes, just to soften them so that way they don't fall apart cooking all day or turn to gummy mush), then put the raw chicken breast pieces (still partially frozen )on top of the pasta, then cover the entire top of dish with about 1 1/2 cups of mozzarella cheese. Had no swiss cheese on hand. Finished product had moist and yummy top, juicy chicken with good flavor, I added chopped onions, chopped bell pepper, garlic powder, didn't add in the parmasaan cheese because we like to add that to our plates. Was tempted to put in broccoli, but was scared it would get mushy cuz all I had was frozen broccoli and previous results with crockpoting frozen broccoli was a disaster. Next time I will put in raw broccoli and see how it turns out. Cooked on high 1 hour and low 6 hours (my crock pot automatically switches from high to low) so it basically cooked all day, I think a few more hours would be fine if you needed to be out of the house longer.Thanks for posting this! Will definately make again!