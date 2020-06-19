D's Whole Wheat Challah
This is a slightly heartier Challah bread recipe with the same great taste. Very easy!! The recipe can be easily cut in half for a medium sized loaf. Sprinkle with oats, poppy seeds, or whatever strikes your fancy.
My, this bread was tasty! I used 1/2 cup sugar instead of Splenda, since we didn't have any on hand. Also I extended the second rising time to 2 hrs. instead of the 1 hr. the recipe calls for. Everyone loved it; it looked and tasted like genuine artisan bread! Another thing I liked about it was that it wasn't dense like many homemade breads tend to be. 5 stars for D's Whole Wheat Challah!
You cant really put the eggwash on the loaf after the 2nd rise.. or it will collapse. It would make more sense to eggwash after you braid the loaf and then let it rise. The consitency and taste are nothing like challah I'm used to. Not to say it isn't a nice bread. it reminds me a lot of any other whole wheat bread.
A definite keeper. Changed a few things because I can't make my bread with any dairy, so changed the butter to canola oil, and used regular sugar as well as plain flour (4.5 cups of it, no oats). I made rolls instead of 1 challah, and didn't need to wait 1 hour to rise before putting it in the oven. Maybe next time I'll try adding raisins to it.
We couldn't stop eating it, the whole wheat flour is a really nice touch. Love this recipie. I halved the recipie & also started it too late in the evening. I ended up having to the second rise in the fridge & finish baking it the next day, it was still awesome.
This was SO easy and I have had some epic fails with yeast breads. Healthy too - half whole wheat flour and uses Splenda. Following the recipe directions I ended up with 2 nice-sized loaves - Bonus!
