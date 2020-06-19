Best Ever Caramel Apple Crisp

This was an incredible treat - the most wonderful combination of apple pie and caramel apples!! Talk about a brilliant fall dessert! I shared this with several people, my neighbors included, and the consensus was that it would have been PERFECT over vanilla ice cream (we didn't have any), especially fresh out of the oven, in the same way that apple pie and vanilla ice cream go together, only better because this has the caramel sauce built right in. Per other comments, I also put the caramel on the apples rather than on the crumb topping, and this left the topping nice and crispy, while the apples and caramel sauce created a GREAT sauce that, again, would have really lent this dessert well to being served next to a scoop of ice cream. Also per a few comments, I went ahead and sprayed the pan with non-stick spray, then lined it with foil. Cleanup was super easy - two seconds in teh sink and the pan was clean because nothing stuck at all. I dread thinking about what it would have been like trying to clean up dried-on, hardened caramel sauce!! One last thought - I made the mistake of making this on a weeknight, and it was honestly too much work - I'm going to save this for family get-togethers or holidays or something like that. Thanks so much for posting this dessert!