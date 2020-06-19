Best Ever Caramel Apple Crisp
When our class visited an apple farm this fall, we realized that we all shared a common love apples dipped in caramel. We created this really easy dessert that the whole family can enjoy.
When our class visited an apple farm this fall, we realized that we all shared a common love apples dipped in caramel. We created this really easy dessert that the whole family can enjoy.
I am giving this a five star rating just because it tastes so wonderful!! But there are some serious adjustments needed to make it come out. First of all there is NO WAY this recipe will fit into an 8x8 pan. Must go into a 9x13 pan. Second I took some other peoples advice and put the caramel on top of the apples, not on top of the crumb topping, would recommend doing that! On the bag of caramels I used it had a recipe for caramel apples, which said to add 4 tablespoons of regular milk to each 48 caramels so I did that rather than open a whole can of evap. milk and waste what I didn't use, and it was just fine. With a few changes, will definitely make this recipe again. YUM!YUM!!Read More
I am giving this recipe only two stars as it is a disaster to clean up! It was tasty and everyone liked the flavor of the caramels, but the mess it made in my pan, took hours of soaking in boiling water and scrubbing! I strongly recommend that if you are going to try this, line your pan with HEAVY foil and then grease the foil, before putting the apples mixture in the pan. I will not make this again,think I will stick with my regular recipes.Read More
I am giving this a five star rating just because it tastes so wonderful!! But there are some serious adjustments needed to make it come out. First of all there is NO WAY this recipe will fit into an 8x8 pan. Must go into a 9x13 pan. Second I took some other peoples advice and put the caramel on top of the apples, not on top of the crumb topping, would recommend doing that! On the bag of caramels I used it had a recipe for caramel apples, which said to add 4 tablespoons of regular milk to each 48 caramels so I did that rather than open a whole can of evap. milk and waste what I didn't use, and it was just fine. With a few changes, will definitely make this recipe again. YUM!YUM!!
As the name implies it IS the best ever. I have a few suggestions for everyone. use a ziploc bag. make the filling, peel and cut the apples then add the apples to the ziploc bag pour in the filling and let marinate while you finish with the rest of the recipe. apples and sauce can even be made the night before and refrigerated. dont forget to double the lemon juice and cinnamon for the sauce. Instead of using flour use vanilla pudding, one box is a half cup. homemade caramel is the best and easiest way to go, medium high heat in a large saucepan stick of butter, cup of sugar and 1.25 cups of heavy cream added slowly and after the sugar turns a nice golden brown. you will have some left over that can be put in a jar and used on ice cream or French toast, mmmm. half the crumble recipe and add a dash of cinnamon. instead of water for the sauce use another liquid i.e. brandy, heavy cream, cider. the last 10 - 15 minutes of bake time sprinkle 1/4 - 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans to the top, its adds a great crunch.
This recipe is delicious and I will definitely make it again, only with a couple of tweaks. One, the pan needs to be larger and should be sprayed with pam or greased first, second the caramel definitely needs to go on top of the apple mixture before the crumb topping. I used caramal syrup, the kind you would put on ice cream, and just warmed it in the microwave (lid off) to warm it so it would be easier to pour, it took about half a bottle. This is delicious served hot with whipped cream on top, my family loved it!
I made this today for a dessert and followed the advice of past reviewers. I used a 9x13 baking dish, doubled the cinnamon, added nutmeg and allspice. I also doubled the lemon juice, omitted the water and added Mexican vanilla. I poured pre-made caramel sauce - about a 1/4 cup - over the apples and then put the crumble mixture on. It came out great...sweet but not overpowering. The top was crispy and the apple mixture was a perfect texture (not mushy at all). The taste was spot on. I served it warm with a drizzle of caramel sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Yum! I will add this to my list of seasonal apple recipes. Thank you, St. Matthew First Graders!
I may not make it again, but it was good. Our "large apples" must have been bigger than the author's, because we had to use a 13"x9"x2" pan. There was no "Crisp" because of the caramel (we used a tub of fat-free caramel apple dip). If I made it again, I'd add more spice (apple pie spice) to the apples and layer the caramel below the crisp. I would use the caramel apple dip again, though. Oh, and the tip to line the pan with foil to avoid a messy clean-up is a good one!
great recipe. Used some of the tips from other bakers like putting the caramel on top of the apples and i used the caramel dip found in the veggie section of the grocery store. this cut down on messy dishes. Also browned the crisp topping in the broiler for a couple of minutes and it turned out fabulous. Thanks so much
This was definitely the best apple crisp I have ever made. I used more cinnamon, and a little more flour in the topping (I like it crumblier) and used store bought caramel topping cause I was low on time. It was absolutely delicious. I am 5 mos. pregnant right now, so I probable could've eaten the whole thing. YUM!
I am giving this recipe only two stars as it is a disaster to clean up! It was tasty and everyone liked the flavor of the caramels, but the mess it made in my pan, took hours of soaking in boiling water and scrubbing! I strongly recommend that if you are going to try this, line your pan with HEAVY foil and then grease the foil, before putting the apples mixture in the pan. I will not make this again,think I will stick with my regular recipes.
This was a wonderful dish. Based on other reviews and our own tastes, I upped the amount of cinnamon and added a dash of nutmeg and allspice, used the pre-made light caramel apple dip instead of melting candies and put the crumb topping on last. Very sweet but excellent as a fall dessert.
This is apple crisp recipe is absolutely delicious. My talented sister-in-law Mary created it along with the first grade students at St. Matthew School in Seattle, WA. Kids love it!!!
I'd never made an apple crisp before so can't say if this is the "best ever" but it's really good! And quite easy to make, the most difficult and time consuming part was peeling apples. I took the advice of other reviewers and used a 9x13 pan, increased the cinnamon, put the caramel under the crumble, and used 1 packet of instant vanilla pudding in place of some of the flour in the crumble. I also used apple juice instead of water in the apple mixture, and added a splash of vanilla extract. It was a bit on the 'too sweet' side, but I did use way more caramel than a 'drizzle' so my fault! Everyone liked it though, my brother had two big pieces even after commenting that it was really sweet.
I made this for my family's thanksgiving dessert. It is amazing! I followed the advice of other reviewers. I marinated the apple mixture all day in a ziploc bag in the fridge. I doubled the lemon juice and cinnamon, and added a pinch of nutmeg. I made homemade caramel sauce with butter, sugar, and heavy cream. I added the caramel sauce before the crumble, and used a 9x13 dish. I also sprinkled on some chopped pecans during the last 15 minutes of baking time. Served with homemade whipped cream from the heavy cream I had left over. Delicious and perfect consistency the very first time I made it!
Love this one. I was making this for our football tailgate parties, and evey time I make it, everyone raves over it. This IS the go to recipe. Thanks.
I used a jar of ice cream topping instead of the caramels. It was amazing.......took it to work and got rave reviews! Instant classic.....
I followed the recipe "as is" but 5 apples was not going to do the trick; maybe saying fill your pan high of cut apples, as they cook down and makes room for the crumble...the only other thing I did was add more cinnamon - the more the healthier! (cinnamon is good for you!)..cleanup was not a problem, not sure why others are having issues; maybe having more apples that what it calls for soaked up the sticky stuff? Eat on, my friends- this one's a keeper!
recipe is delicious but I have a few suggestions that really make it a five star rating for me: Drizzle the caramel over the apple mixture THEN top with the crumb mixture. Makes the crumb top stay crunchy. Use only about 1/2 of the caramel mixture. Save the rest for another use. 12 servings? yes, if they're small. I'd say 6-8 servings is more realistic
I was a little disappointed with this recipe. I didn't read the reviews first, so I put the caramel on top like the recipe dictates. The "crisp" wasn't really very crispy as a result. The apples were very runny and there were way too many juices in the bottom of the dish. This dish was also extremely sweet. If I were to make it again, I would cut the sugar amounts in half. I think this recipe has a lot of potential, but as it is it doesn't deserve a five-star rating.
This truely is the BEST EVER APPLE CRISP!!!! I did save some time with cleaning the pan by lining the pan with the new no-stick renyolds foil. I ended up making this three times in one week everyone ate some much of it!!!
This was an incredible treat - the most wonderful combination of apple pie and caramel apples!! Talk about a brilliant fall dessert! I shared this with several people, my neighbors included, and the consensus was that it would have been PERFECT over vanilla ice cream (we didn't have any), especially fresh out of the oven, in the same way that apple pie and vanilla ice cream go together, only better because this has the caramel sauce built right in. Per other comments, I also put the caramel on the apples rather than on the crumb topping, and this left the topping nice and crispy, while the apples and caramel sauce created a GREAT sauce that, again, would have really lent this dessert well to being served next to a scoop of ice cream. Also per a few comments, I went ahead and sprayed the pan with non-stick spray, then lined it with foil. Cleanup was super easy - two seconds in teh sink and the pan was clean because nothing stuck at all. I dread thinking about what it would have been like trying to clean up dried-on, hardened caramel sauce!! One last thought - I made the mistake of making this on a weeknight, and it was honestly too much work - I'm going to save this for family get-togethers or holidays or something like that. Thanks so much for posting this dessert!
I also followed others advice and added nutmeg and cinnamon and poured the caramel (from a tub) over the apples before adding the topping. The tip about putting it under the broiler for a few minutes afterwards worked like a charm. It was a hit!
I just pulled this from the Oven and Ohmygod this is WONDERFUL! I can't stand anything apple, but my husband LOVEs apple anything. I had to try a piece just because i made it, and WOW! Best recipe I've tried from here yet!! Thank you my husband will LOVE this!! Great idea guys!! OH! I had one tweak, I had to make the apple filling twice because there was not enough sugar mixture to cover the apples to make them really pop with flavor. EVERYTHING else was great!!
This was excellent. I used a 9x13 pan, and store-bought caramel. Next time, I think I will add raisins or something for contrast. Great recipe, I will make it again.
very good taste. but the work makes it not worthwhile. first, there is waaaaaaaaaaay too much caramel. the crisp wasn't crispy either. use a glass pan, cleanup will be much easier.
I thought it was good but it was so sweet that the sweetness overpowered the taste of the apples. The crisp on the top was great - I think next time I will skip the caramel stuff and just make it as a traditional apple crisp.
sooooooo good! i made this for desert for an early thanksgiving tonight, and it was great! my apples gave off a lot of liquid, so it was a little soupy under the topping, but still tasted amazing. i doubled the topping mixture because i love tons of crumb topping. i used about 10 apples (they were small) and baked in a 9x13 glass pan. everyone really enjoyed it! will be making it again!
Best apple crisp I have ever eaten!!! My mother said it was out of this world!!
Just incredible - so good! Made this exactly as directed for our Thanksgiving dinner and it was LOVED by everyone. The only one small change - assemble in a 9x13 pan, not 8x8! My boys helped me by unwrapping all of the caramels - I'm sure ready to use caramel would save some time :)
I followed the directions exactly as given and was very disappointed in the results. It was much too soupy & way too sweet. Not at all what I had expected. My nephew loved it, but everyone else agreed it was just too much.
I made this the other day for my husband's birthday. It was a hit! There was none left! I followed the recipe exactly except I did take others advice & doubled the crisp topping because that's our favorite part. It was perfect. I'll use this recipe from now on.
I agree that this is absolutely the best ever apple crisp. I used Cortland apples and it turned out perfectly. Granny Smiths also work quite well. Thanks for sharing this one! It was a real hit with my family!
YUMMY!!! I cut the white sugar in half (1/4c.) and doubled the cinnamon (1tsp). I also used "hot caramel" icecream topping (the kind that's ok to heat) and poured it into sliced apples before adding crumble topping. Very rich and sweet! I sprayed my pan with PAM before filling and had no problems with clean-up!
Recipe is great other then needing a larger pan (9x13) and putting the caramel sauce over the apples not the crumble. It was great :D
This was amazingly yummy! I didn't have time to unwrap a million little caramels so I just bought a fancy, high quality bottle of caramel sauce. My family ate this one up!
Awesome apple crisp! I divided the caramel and put half over the apples and drizzled the rest over the top. also doubled the cinnamon. Used a few more apples as well
Lovely! A little sweet for my taste - but loved by everyone else. Thanks for posting.
This was fantastic!!! First apple crisp I've ever made. I followed suggestions and drizzled the caramel on top of the apples before adding the oat topping. I also used 9x13 pan and doubled the topping. So good!!
I did not give it 5stars because I made some changes and I did not like the crumble part very much. I did not add water to the apples, doubled the lemon and added apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon. The crisp part was not crispy at all, I had to add chopped wanuts to give it some crunch. I also followed a previous eaters advice and made my own caramel. Overall, it was very good.
This turned out fabulous with the same variations as everyone else has stated. I only had 3 apples so I cut the recipe in half and that fit in a 9x13. I had some homemade caramel that was a little softer than we prefer so I used it. I just eyed about how much I would need, warmed it up and poured it over before the crumble. AMAZING!!!
Turned out delicious. I added some chopped walnuts to the topping to add an extra crunch. I used a jar of ice cream caramel topping (about half of a small one) and drizzled caramel on top of the apples and a little more on the topping before baking. Very very sweet dish...ice cream is a must. Serve when hot!
The caramel just wasn't working for me, but the rest of this recipe was amazing. It really was the best ever.
I made a lower fat and sugar version of this and it was delicious. I used 2 Tbsp sugar in the apple mix and 1/2 Cup brown sugar and butter in the crumble. I used 1/4 cup skim milk in place of the evaporated milk. I served the caramel sauce and whipped cream on the side for those that wanted it.
I made this with a conversion to 8 servings. It fit perfectly into an 8x8 pan. I put a little extra lemon juice to counteract the sweetness of the caramel. Also with the apples I put 1-2 tablespoons of extra flour so it wouldn't turn out to be soupy. I also put half of the caramel on the apples and then put most of the crumble on. Then I put the remainder of the caramel on top of that. Then put the remainder of the crumble on top about 1/2 cup. It came out perfectly!!!!!! My boyfriend loved it!!!!!
It was a hit at my potluck! Everyone said it was delicious! I followed a few of the other tips, such as adding apple pie spice and putting the caramel on the apples, not the oats. For the oats I used packages of apple and cinnamin oatmeal. To help cut down on cleaning I used a throw away foil pan so I wouldn't have to scrub. Perfect with vanilla ice cream! Will definitely be making this again! Thanks for sharing!
this definitely was the best ever!! It was almost too good! not good for my waistline! I couldn't stop eating it. I ate mine with vanilla ice cream and used some of the left over caramel over it.. omg it was the best thing I've ever made! I sprayed the caserole dish with cooking spray before baking. it makes it easier to clean up.
This is the best apple crisp I have ever had in my life. I used the squeeze bottle caramel sauce, because that's what I had on hand, and it came out AMAZING. I don't think I'll ever bother with another apple crisp recipe -- this is my go to recipe now!
This was the best I have ever had. My husband told me not to make any other kind from now on. I did change things though after reading other reviews. I used apple pie spice a 9x13 glass pan and carmel sauce from a jar. I put the carmel sauce on before the topping and also on top of the topping. I had no problem with sticking, like others said.
We went looking for an apple dessert that added caramel to the recipe. When I saw the name of this dish, I had to give it a try.....and it delivered! It truly is the "best ever". Enjoy!
This is an excellent recipe. I made it for the first time and took it to a church function. Needless to say, there wasn't much for me to take home! It was a big hit. I will absolutley be making this again!
My husband...my husband...who doesn't like dessert in general, who first turned his nose up at this and said. "Oh, uhhh...I'll try it a little later." Uh huh, sure...I thought. Well, he finally he brought some over to the couch, with a little vanilla ice cream on it, and slowly began to eat. He didn't say a word til he was finished, so I thought at best I would get an. "It was ok." But low and behold. He looked down at it and said. "Sally! This is really, REALLY good!" I nearly fell over. So there ya go. The only thing I changed is that I added 1 tbs of melted butter to the apples, and used caramel sheets (the kind you wrap apples in, they worked great). Happy Baking!
tastes great, but needs to be in a larger pan.
Fantastic! I used caramel ice cream topping on the apples (before the crisp) and extra cinnamon. It was delicious!
this recipe was great! the topping was super crispy and just a perfect texture throughout. the ONLY change i made is that i cut the caramel topping in half. i drizzled it over the top and baked it. followed recipe to a T except the amount of caramel. will make again and again.
I also baked this in a 9x12" pan and poured the caramel sauce over the apples before the crumble top.
This was a very delicious recipe. I took a lot of advice from the reviews, and put the caramel on top of the apples instead. Turned out great!
This was good but I don't think it was worth all the extra calories. I will stick with the traditional apple crisp.
Very simple, easy to make, and tastes wonderful!
This is awesome stuff!! I doubled the flour, lemon juice and cinnamon. Then I drizzled caramel ice cream syrup over the apples, put the topping on and drizzled more caramel over that instead of making the sauce listed in the recipe. This HAS to be served with vanilla ice cream!
I LOVE this recipe! It does get a little gooey but it is sooo good! I do not bake a lot but I make this quite a bit. Making it tonight and can't wait to eat it warm with ice cream.
This was awsome! I did use a larger pan as suggested. I also used the caramel dip and drizzled that on top of the apples instead of on top of the crumble and it turned out perfect! Will definitely make this again!
Wow! You wouldn't want to eat this every day because of the calories, but YUM.. very good stuff!
I tried this for my family and friends and they all loved it. I followed others suggestions with the extra spices and vanilla pudding. My husband is boderline diabetic and it seems all my friends are always on a diet I used splenda for all my sugars, sugar free - fat free pudding, light butter and sugar free caramel ice cream topping. Everyone raved and my teen agers didn't even notice that it wasn't loaded with "diet" ingredients.
I have made this recipe about 20 times and it has never failed me. I've made it in both a 9x9 and 9x13 pan and both were fine. In a 9x9, I must admit that it looks really fully but once the apples start to cook, they soften and the entire crisp shrinks down quite a bit...so don't be afraid to use a 9x9! I omit the caramel sauce only because I never had caramels in the house. Perfect with vanilla ice cream and very, very easy!
I made this tonight and it was delicious. I halved the recipe and it fit into a 8x8 glass pan. After reading other reviews, I did spray the pan with Pam and add the caramel (I used caramel dip) over the apples. I will definitely be making this again, however, I think I will try adding a little apple pie spice and chopped pecans.
This has to be one of the best dishes I have ever made. I had to make a second batch just to see what it tasted like. The first batch I made was too hot to eat when I left for work, I came home from working the graveyard shift thinking I would have some for breakfast. My family ate the entire pan without saving me a bite!!! I didn't tweak the recipe at all, and found it just fine the way it is, but I am sure I will keep the other reviewers tips in mind when I make it again. I will also be sure to make a pan just for myself!!!
I was surprised how easy this was to make. I've never made anything like this before and it was delicous. I gave it 4 stars because I felt like something was missing. will make it again but using some of the suggestions in the other reviews. Also, you definitely need a large baking dish for this. Don't use the size recommended in the recipe.
It was the easiest recipe. I have been searching for the recipe that my grandmother always made. This is the close to what she made. The best part was the carmel. I sub. sugar for Splenda and Splenda (brown sugar blend), 2 (3 oz.) bags of sugar free candy, 1/2 can of evaporated milk. 15mins left in the cooking of the crisp I drizzal the melted carmel candy mixed with evapoated milk. I put it in a 9 x 13 cake pan. Everyone loves it. It is also something that my dad can have. He is Diabetic. I serve it warm toped with vanilla ice cream. MMMMMM.
Four stars because it tastes good but I would make a few revisions next time. It was a little too mushy for me, the topping didn't have enough crunch and there was way too much caramel to drizzle on top of only an 8X8 pan of this. I had to save a good amount of it (not a problem since it would be great on ice-cream or for dipping apple slices). Next time I will try putting some of the caramel into the apple mixture, add walnuts, add more flour and lemon juice to the filling as other reviewers suggested and probably find another struesal recipe to top it with to see if its any better. Aside from the mushy gooey texture, it tasted pretty good though. Very sweet.
This was AMAZING! I followed suggestions of other reviewers and made in a 9 x 13 pan. I also put the caramel sauce on top of the apples with the crumble over it. Came out great. I will probably add another apple when I make it again.
I definitly agree to put the carmel on the apples then the crum topping next:-) P.s yummmyyyy. P.p.s I love it
This was amazing! The only tweak I made was using the caramel that is used for dipping apples, which made this super easy. I put that on top of the apple mixture prior to placing the crumble topping on, which others suggested as well. This was a huge it and perfect with vanilla ice cream on top!
This is so good!!! I used to buy this caramel apple pie locally which I loved, but they stopped making it. I found this recipe and it's better than the pie I loved orginally. It really is the Best Ever Caramel Apple Crisp!!
I really believe this deserves the full 5 star rating. Made this to take to my husband's boss' for dinner! What a hit!! I made it according to the directions but also put the caramel on before the crumble. I think it helped bake the apples better. Serve with vanilla bean icecream. Followed the recipe as written. It really helps to have an apple/corer/slicer which I purchased from Bed Bath and Beyond. Pampered Chef sells one too. A must have to make Apple Crisp!
This was a little too sweet for me but got rave reviews from everyone else. It would be great with vanilla ice cream to cut down the sweetness of the caramel a little bit.
I made this the way other reviewers recommended (caramel between apples and crumble topping, 9x13 pan, etc.). It was very delicious, but very very goopy. The topping, instead of being crisp, was really soggy. Next time I think I would reduce the butter in the crumble, and reduce the overall amount of crumble and of caramel. I think that would help the crisp topping to actually be crisp. Also, I would use caramel ice cream topping; it was an awful lot of work unwrapping and melting all those individual caramels.
Not too sweet, just perfect!
Really delicious! My daughter enjoyed helping to make and eat this. The caramel adds something really special and the crispy topping was great. We followed suggestions of other reviewers and added the caramel and milk before the topping. Some caramel still bubbled up into the crisp and was great!
I love this version! It's adaptable to larger and smaller servings as needed, and you really can't go wrong if you add more caramel or apples as you like. I use medium-sized Granny Smith apples, use a premade caramel sauce, and pour the sauce both over the apple mixture and the topping. Didn't think anything could replace my family's peach cobbler for best fruit dessert recipe ... but this does!
Liked it but it wasn't anything special. I would make it again but probably double the spices. It was sorta bland this way...
Recipe excellent. However, please note the pan size in this recipe. No way this is a 8 x 8 size pan. This is for 9 x 13 pan. Thanks!
Oh, I wish I would have read the reviews before I made this. I tried to put this into an 8x8 dish and made the biggest mess. Then I tried to dump it into a 9x13 and the topping was on the bottom. This made it soggy and stick to the bottom.
This was really good. I put it in a 9 X 13 pan, but i would next time cut the carmel part in half, and cut the topping down by a 1/4. Together it's a little to much, and you can't appreciate the apple. But over all it is a keeper
delicious! i made the caramel using a half pint of heavy cream slowly added to a stick of butter, a cup of sugar, and 1/4 cup of brown sugar on medium heat. you shouldn't use all of it though cause its a lot. my family loved it.
My fiancee loved it!!! Won't change a thing! I used butterscotch syrup (for ice cream) though coz i didn't have time to make one from scratch. Best with ice cream. Will definitely make again!
I took this recipe and incorporated all of nicademusx suggestions below (ziploc bag, cooking cream instead of water, vanilla pudding mix instead of flour in the cumble and the HOMEMADE CARAMEL instead of the melted caramel squares) and this apple crisp is the best I've ever had and my family LOVED it too! I took it to a family dinner, there wasn't a crumb left and the kids who don't like apple crisp had the left-over caramel on vanilla ice cream and they couldn't get enough (frankly, I have never had such an amazing caramel sauce myself either - YUMMY)!!!
the BEST crisp! I've had nothing but rave reviews the last two times I've made this (both times for early Thanksgiving dinners with church and friends) and we are making it for today's family Thanksgiving feast.
This is a keeper! Everyone loves it, even heated up the next day.
This recipe couldn't be easier, and it tastes delicious! It makes a lot of topping, which is my favorite part. Definitely use a 9x13 size pan, it makes a lot. Thanks!
The recipe was very easy to follow. It's one of the best crisp recipes I've ever tried. BIG HIT FOR THANKSGIVING!!!!
Delicious warm with vanilla ice cream
I followed the recipe exactly and it was amazing!
This really is the BEST! A real crowd pleaser. Yummy. Thank you for sharing this. I will make it for years to come.
This is an amazing recipe! I highly recommend it!!
Very good apple crisp recipe. Next time I will apply the caramel after it is baked or on top of the apples as others have suggested. The caramel on top while baking does not allow the oat topping to get truly crisp.
OMG! This is unbelievable! I THINK you should go for the 8X8 pan! and not 9X13, this is made to be thick and juicy! the topping is unbelievable! and what i did, i had a jar of smuckers caramel, nuked it for 45-50 mins, pour some over the apples and the topping, you dont need much, this is a very filling desert! p.S my husband doesnt like apple crisp (cinnamon thing!) He loved this dessert! and i served it with a big dollop of cool whip! mmmmmm
Since the "crunchy top" didn't turn out very crunchy because of the caramel on top, I would recommend to put the caramel on top of the apples and then put the crumble on top. You'll still get the caramel, but you'll also get a crunchy top.
Thought it was way too sweet, but my fiance loved it. I will reduce the sugar next time.
Made this dish tonight and it turned out wonderful! I used chopped frozen apples that I had in the freezer so I omitted the water from the recipe. And it was a good thing I didn't add the water because I accidentally added the whole can of evaporated milk (instead of the 5oz it called for!) but it still turned out perfect! Other than that mistake, I followed the recipe to the letter and everyone loved it! It was served warm with ice cream.
This is wonderful. I did put caramel on before topping as recommended by other reviewers
Man this was delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections