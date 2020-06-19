Best Ever Caramel Apple Crisp

When our class visited an apple farm this fall, we realized that we all shared a common love apples dipped in caramel. We created this really easy dessert that the whole family can enjoy.

Recipe by St Matthew First Graders

prep:
45 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Apple Filling:
Crumble:
Caramel Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 F (175 degree C).

  • In a medium size bowl, toss apples with sugar, flour, cinnamon, lemon juice, and water; spread evenly into a 8x8 inch pan. In another bowl, mix together flour, brown sugar, oats, and butter; spoon mixture evenly over apples.

  • In a heavy sauce pan over low heat, melt the caramels with the evaporated milk. Heat , stirring frequently, until mixture has a smooth consistency. Drizzle the caramel sauce over the top of the crumble.

  • Bake in preheated oven for about 45 minutes (apple mixture will bubble and topping will be golden brown).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 80.8g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 46.3mg; sodium 208.3mg. Full Nutrition
