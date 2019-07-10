Banana Coconut Cream Pie

4.6
53 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 8
  • 3 0
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

With this banana-coconut cream pie there's no reason to decide between banana pie and coconut pie. It's a delicious two-in-one recipe.

Recipe by Eagle brand

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 (9-inch) pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve cornstarch in water in heavy saucepan; stir in sweetened condensed milk and egg yolks. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat; add butter and vanilla. Cool slightly. Fold in coconut.

    Advertisement

  • Slice bananas; dip in lemon juice and drain. Arrange on bottom of pie crust. Pour filling over bananas.

  • Cover and chill pie for 4 hours or until set. Top with whipped cream. Garnish with toasted coconut and sliced bananas, if desired.

Tips

*To toast coconut: Place coconut in dry nonstick skillet; cook over medium heat, shaking pan, until coconut is lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 22g; cholesterol 122.4mg; sodium 235.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022