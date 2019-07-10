Banana Coconut Cream Pie

LOVED it & recommend a little more clarity on the cooking time for the new bakers. I started w/ toasting 1 cup coconut for 5-7 minutes in oven at 350. When combining ingredients together-turn temp to medium-high heat, and use a whisk. Add egg yolks slowly (whisking the entire time you add them). Then, bring heat down to medium heat and begin whisking constantly for about 5-7 minutes or until thick and bubbly 4.) Gently fold in butter, vanilla and roasted coconut. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Wrap with plastic wrap (Custard sometimes has a top layer of film on it & plastic wrap will easily lift it) Let it cool for at least 3 hrs. Then top w/ whipped cream , 1/2 cup of additional roasted coconut & bananas.
LOVED it & recommend a little more clarity on the cooking time for the new bakers. I started w/ toasting 1 cup coconut for 5-7 minutes in oven at 350. When combining ingredients together-turn temp to medium-high heat, and use a whisk. Add egg yolks slowly (whisking the entire time you add them). Then, bring heat down to medium heat and begin whisking constantly for about 5-7 minutes or until thick and bubbly 4.) Gently fold in butter, vanilla and roasted coconut. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Wrap with plastic wrap (Custard sometimes has a top layer of film on it & plastic wrap will easily lift it) Let it cool for at least 3 hrs. Then top w/ whipped cream , 1/2 cup of additional roasted coconut & bananas.
This is really good but is vastly improved with the following: 1. Add 2 tablespoons of dark rum to the custard mix -while cooking. 2. Add 1 chopped/minced banana to the custard mix - after cooking. 3. Make your own graham cracker crust - be sure to add nutmeg to the crushed grahams. 4. Add tablespoon of dark rum to the fresh whipped cream topping. 5. After icing with whipped cream and sprinkling copiously with toasted coconut, rim outside of pie with layer of banana slices on edge.
Delicious! I thought this was a very good recipe. I had never made a banana cream pie before and I thought that it was very easy. I made my own graham pie crust which is definately the way to go. The toasted coconut complimented the banana very nicely, and I LOVE coconut. My only complaint, and the reason why I did not give it five stars is because the condensed milk was not my favorite, so I will probably look for a different sauce base the next time I make it. However, great overall.
I seriously wish without a doubt wish I could give this recipe 1000 stars because it was a hit! I made for a party and got a lot of positive comments. I even got a letter from someone saying it was the best pie they ever had! But I thought that the pudding mixture could have more coconut flavor so I added alittle more than a tablespoon of light coconut milk which added loads more of coconut flavor! If you don't have (light) cocnut milk, just add coconut extract instead! Maybe just a little more banana flavor, but still amazing!
Excellent! I am over 60 and have been a total failure at pie making all my life! I followed this recipe exactly. It not only looked fabulous, it was also very, very yummy! I feel like I have reached a milestone in my life! Next time I will probably sweeten up the whipped cream a bit more. Other than that, I won't change a thing. Can't wait to be asked to bring a dessert at the next gathering. I will be a superstar! Thanks for sharing!
Great combo of bananas & coconut. 1st time I made exactly as written but it just wasn’t “creamy” enuf. 2nd time I used part 1/2 & 1/2 & cream instead of water & my family really like it much better. Very creamy. As a few others mentioned I also used coconut rum along w/ my homemade vanilla (dark rum & vanilla beans soaked together for a couple of months) in the custard/pudding & also in the whipped cream topping. Instead of banana slices I mushed up the 2 bananas w/ the rums which gave a nice overall banana flavor. Will definitely make again!
Finally success! I've tried several banana cream pies but they've all been lacking - either didn't set up right or used too much corn starch or fake stuff like pudding mixes and cool whip. This is just right! The custard has a nice, mild flavor that blends well with the bananas. The lemon juice on the banana slices is a must! Otherwise they turn brown and look gross. The only negative would be that coconut and banana together was a bit much. Next time I will make it with just banana. Also, use real whipped cream - it's definitely worth the little bit of extra effort.
Made this for Easter, and it was a hit! This was placed between an apple pie and a cherry topped cheesecake, and the other pies weren't touched! This was very easy and quick to make! I love making pudding from scratch as I will not touch the instant pudding mixes again! YUM!
I've made it twice, first a half recipe as a test run, and then again for Easter dinner. Both times, I substituted unsweetened coconut milk for the water, which really increased the coconut flavor. I diced the bananas and gave them a shaking with lemon juice, and couldn't taste the lemon at all. The custard thickened very nicely and set up beautifully overnight. Because I was topping it with meringue just before dinner, I didn't use toasted coconut on top. Very sweet and rich and full of flavor.
Since condensed milk is a must in most famous Brazilian desserts, this was a huge hit here. The only change I made was use a homemade crust with locally found cookies (bolacha Maria) and made a merengue with the egg whites instead of the whipped cream (I had none on hand). It tasted great just the same, and made it a bit lighter than the original would have been.
Was excellent! Substituted a few Tblsp cocont rum for some of the water and to topping for more coconut flavour and cinnamon and nutmeg to my homemade Graham crust. Turned out great. Will make it again!
I have made this recipe for about 3 years now. It is so versatile and flavors I've done the banana coconut I've done ATM and I've also done a pineapple it is very delicious just change up the extra X and add the different fruits
I live in Mexico and sometime products are hard to get for example Eagle Brand milk but I found a suitable substitution , next ,no graham cracker crusts so I made a crust out of Oreo cookies and I must say mmm good,and no heavy whipping cream- so you ask why make a pie ? answer : I have coconut trees and banana trees LOL- the only real obstacle I really cane across was that the pie did not set up properly ,maybe I should have added more cornstarch the solution was I ended up making it a frozen pie , still and easy recipe to follow ,a great learning experience and a delicious almost all natural pie
I made this for a thanksgiving desert because we have a coconut tree in the front yard and we wanted to put it to good use. It was really good. This pie was gone way before the pumpkin pie was. We also made homemade whipped topping which turned out awesome. I did use a pre-made graham cracker crust which I brushed on egg whites and baked for 15 min before filling. I am not a desert maker, but this was really easy. We absolutely will make this again. Give it a try!
Nope. I didn't like this and I am fan of banana cream pie, usually - no matter what! I think it might be the use of sweetened condensed milk. I subbed 1/2 amt of real vanilla bean powder and I don't think it was that.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.