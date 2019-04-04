Chicken Pelau

9 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a tasty Caribbean dish using chicken, curry and rice all cooked together. It is an easy, one-pot meal sure to please the entire family.

By Ayestar

20 mins
35 mins
55 mins
6
6 servings
6
  • In a medium bowl, stir together the vinegar and 1 tablespoon of salt. Add chicken and soak for 20 minutes. Rinse chicken, and season with salt and pepper. Discard vinegar, and set chicken aside.

  • Heat the oil in a deep saucepan or Dutch oven. Add the onion and garlic; cook and stir until browned. Add the chicken pieces, and fry until browned all over, stirring constantly. Pour in the rice, and season with thyme and curry powder. Stir in the water.

  • Cover, and cook over medium heat for about 20 minutes, or until rice is tender and has absorbed all of the liquid.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, type of meat, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

595 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 113.6mg; sodium 1279.6mg. Full Nutrition
