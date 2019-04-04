Chicken Pelau

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, type of meat, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
595 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 113.6mg; sodium 1279.6mg. Full Nutrition
I live in Trinidad, where the Pelau was invented, my family has asksed me to give some "Pelau education" and rescue the reputation of a national dish. Firstly, we dont use curry! Maybe a tsp when "seasoning" the whole chicken, but not to this extent. Secondly, Pelaus can be made with ANYTHING, it's the method that's standard . . . and this is not it. The actual method is somewhat tedious, though we do call it a "fast-pot" or "one-pot". I will post a more genuine recipe soon, but beware that we eat highly "seasoned" foods unlike those generally consumed in the US.
This recipe is very similar to one given to me a few years ago, from someone in Saudi Arabia, for a dish called Cupsa (it's one of my favorites). The main differences are that my cupsa recipe calls for cinnamon (almost the same amount as the curry), some cumin, bay leaves, and diced tomatoes. My husband likes it with Ranch dressing but I prefer Tabasco on top. Yuuuummy!
This was ok. It was easy, but I'll make some changes next time. First of all, I thought the recipe called for too much curry. Secondly, I think it needs something sweet in it to lighten the curry a bit. Maybe coconut milk. I'd say this is an easy recipe with potential.
Not bad, very easy to make without much cleanup required. Note that the instructions mentioned adding thyme, but it wasn't listed in the ingredients. I added a tsp, but should have added more, as the recipe did feel like it was missing "something". My kids and my husband enjoyed it (as did I, once I added some salsa.)
I had to give one star cause it does not allow me to give less. We do not put curry in pelau. This is a one-pot dish, yes, but it takes a whole lot more effort and has a whole lot more flavour, including that of coconut milk.
