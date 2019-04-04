Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

Nice, fragrant, flavorful soup. I like the balance of lentils, veggies & broth. Family members who are "meh" on the idea of lentil soup in general really like it, too. Maybe saltiness depends on the brand/type of ham and the chicken broth that gets used, because I don't like highly salted foods but I've never had a problem with this soup being too salty. 11 hours is not too much time for it to cook in my crockpot; it could cook for hours more, I think, without actually burning, although I wouldn't cook it that long because all the veggies would be mush and the ham would be tough. I start it the night before, and turn it off as soon as the lentils are tender (it keeps cooking for a while after the pot is turned off). Also, this is great with a ham bone or some hamhocks rather than cut up ham.