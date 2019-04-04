Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

Come home at the end of the day to a richly spiced broth filled with lentils, ham and veggies. Pair it up with cornmeal muffins and you have a great meal!

Recipe by queendiva1

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
11 hrs
total:
11 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 3 1/2 quart or larger slow cooker combine the lentils, celery, carrots, onion, garlic and ham. Season with basil, thyme, oregano, the bay leaf and pepper. Stir in the chicken broth, water and tomato sauce. Cover and cook on Low for 11 hours. Discard the bay leaf before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 19.7mg; sodium 1169.6mg. Full Nutrition
