Mansaka

This is a casserole taught to me by my grandmother. The combination of meat, vegetables and spices makes it very tasty, and it is also easy to prepare.

By M Craig

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the shortening in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef, and cook, stirring to crumble, until evenly browned. Mix in the onion and garlic; cook until tender. Drain excess grease, and sprinkle in the flour, salt, pepper, sugar, basil, cinnamon and oregano. Stir in the mushrooms and tomato sauce, and simmer for 15 minutes over low heat.

  • Meanwhile, place the potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl or dish, and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until about halfway done.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish, or shallow casserole dish of similar size, layer half of the potatoes. Spread half of the meat sauce over them, then sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat the layers ending with cheese on top.

  • Bake for 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until potatoes are tender and cheese is browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 106.3mg; sodium 1183.1mg. Full Nutrition
