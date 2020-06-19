Mansaka
This is a casserole taught to me by my grandmother. The combination of meat, vegetables and spices makes it very tasty, and it is also easy to prepare.
This is a casserole taught to me by my grandmother. The combination of meat, vegetables and spices makes it very tasty, and it is also easy to prepare.
Wonderful! You can not leave out the cinnamon; it's the best part. My husband came in and said "what is that incredible smell!?" I didn't have tomato juice, used v8. I didn't have mushrooms,left 'em out. I didn't have swiss, used mozzerella. They loved the cinnamon. Hubby and all three sons asked for thirds, but it was all gone. I'll double next time. Served it with brown rice, (sauce from Mansaka mixed well with the rice), and candied yams, and tea. Thanks!!! :o)Read More
I am from Denmark and I love to cook. This is not a Danish recipe, not traditionally and not in modern new cooking. It may have been made by your grandmother, but you cannot call it Danish. Danish food does not use those ingredients. Mansaka tribe is a sub-group of Mandaya and they are chiefly found in Compostela Valley, the southeastern area of Mindanao (south of Philippines). Perhaps you should call it a traditional recipe from the Philippines.Read More
Wonderful! You can not leave out the cinnamon; it's the best part. My husband came in and said "what is that incredible smell!?" I didn't have tomato juice, used v8. I didn't have mushrooms,left 'em out. I didn't have swiss, used mozzerella. They loved the cinnamon. Hubby and all three sons asked for thirds, but it was all gone. I'll double next time. Served it with brown rice, (sauce from Mansaka mixed well with the rice), and candied yams, and tea. Thanks!!! :o)
I am from Denmark and I love to cook. This is not a Danish recipe, not traditionally and not in modern new cooking. It may have been made by your grandmother, but you cannot call it Danish. Danish food does not use those ingredients. Mansaka tribe is a sub-group of Mandaya and they are chiefly found in Compostela Valley, the southeastern area of Mindanao (south of Philippines). Perhaps you should call it a traditional recipe from the Philippines.
This dish is really different from the normal hamburger casserole. The cinnamon gives it this wonderful aroma, and it tastes very nice. I will definately make this again.
It doesn't matter to me where exactly the recipe came from, all that matters is that your grandmother made a wonderful dish! My family loved it! I also used fresh mushrooms because I had lots of them! And I used butter instead of shortening. Very tasty! Thank you for sharing this!
I really like this recipe and yes, I tried it in the crockpot today. I substituted 6 oz. tomato paste and 2 cups water for the tomato sauce. Used a lower sodium, but a real salt which reduced the sodium to approximately 800 mg (vs. the 1268 in original recipe) per serving. Went for the gusto with the all herbs called for. Skipped the mushrooms and the shortenning. I also used mozzarella rather than swiss, as it was on hand. I prepped the potatoes as stated and prepped sauce as indicated, too. Layered in crockpot on high 2 hours/low 2-3 more hours. Will make again with the 'srooms and swiss and I am sure it can only get better than it already is.
This was hit all around :) I would drop out the shortening next time. You do not have to have tomoato sauce - I just used diced tomatos. I lso cooked it in a smaller deeper dish. I am sure cooking it in a larger dish allows the potatos to crisp a bit but they were delicious this way to. The real key to this dish is the seasonings - it is a perfect blend :)
Easy to make, and a nice change from "canned soup and ground beef" casseroles. The whole family loved it! I used fresh mushrooms because I had a bunch that needed to be used, but didn't change the recipe other than that.
This is a GREAT recipe, I made it over last weekend and I would have to say that the leftovers were even better! My wife liked it even more than I did. We will definately make this one often. JJ
I baked this for 30 min. at 350 and it was perfect. Unusual casserole, the cinnimon gives it a different flavor. My family really liked it and it will be great for easy winter food. Thanks for something new!
I really liked this dish and so did my family.
Very good! Didn't have tomato sauce, used diced tomatoes with juice, cooked fresh mushrooms with onion and garlic instead of canned. Didn't have swiss on hand; used provolone and sharp cheddar -finely grated. Loved the cinnamon in this dish - reminded me of recipes made by my Arabic friends. YUM!!
This was very good, the combination of spices gave it a wonderful aroma. Made very tasty leftovers and it was a nice alternative to other ground beef casseroles.
Contrary to what one reviewer wrote, this is indeed a Danish recipe. My husband is Danish and his mother often made this casserole. This recipe is excellent. My family loved it! It's very flavorful, easy to prepare, and perfect accompanied by a fresh green salad and warm, crusty bread or rolls.
Someone reviewed this below and said it is not Danish. I have to agree. My husband's background is Danish and we've never seen a Danish recipe like this, BUT, it matters not, because wherever this recipe originated, it is deelicious! I used ground soy meat instead of beef and added a can of diced tomatoes, used Danish Fontina cheese and it is a definite smash hit! Try it, you'll like it!
As that most famous of (imaginary) Danes once said, "To eat or not to eat, that is the question." Or something like that. Well, I vote "to eat"! This was outstanding. I made some slight changes: omitted the shortening, used ground turkey, and doubled the amount of garlic and mushrooms (plus used fresh sauteed mushrooms). Otherwise followed the recipe, and it came out perfectly! Thanks!
My family loved this dish. my husband said, "those Danish new what they were doing" Definetely a dish for those meat and potato loving people.
This is a really excellent dish. Tasty and easy to make. I was a bit worried about the sugar and cinnamon that the recipe called for. It turned out just superb!
The flavors were outstanding, and I replaced canned mushroom with fresh, omitted the tomato sauce and added a layer of fresh spinach and green onions, and topped that with cream of mushroom soup. Added some cheddar in with the swiss cheese, and sprinkled the top with fresh chives when there were about ten minutes left on the clock. Only downside was that about half the potates were still undercooked after over 35 minutes in the oven.
I agree with a previous reviewer, you don't need the shortening. Cooking the ground beef produces all the grease you'll need. Good recipe, but even though I like cinnamon, 1/2 tsp was a bit too much for our taste. Next time, I'll cut it back to half that amount.
Very good. I used a blend of shredded italian cheeses because I didn't have swiss but otherwise followed the recipe except for eliminating the shortening. I did use a 3 quart round casserole dish instead of the 9X13 dish but then layered it the same way as directed. The spices really made the dish. I give it 4 stars with the italian cheese but rated it 5 because I think the swiss would have taken it to that level.
this was a really good recipe, but next time I'll leave the cinnamon out.
Flavor was wonderful, cinnamon definitely added a whole new flavor to an old stand-by. If I could take the liberty of simplifying this recipe any it would be: layer traditional Italian meat sauce, half-cooked thin-sliced potatoes and shredded cheese then bake. You can add so many varieties in there!
This was very good, really liked the combination of ingredients. I used fresh mushrooms since I never buy canned. I did not have any tomato sauce so I used V-8 juice and tomato puree instead. We did feel like it was missing a spice, but couldn't decide what that was.
I made this for my husband and myself. He went back for his third helping and must have said 4xs that it was REALLY good, a keeper. We had only one large spoonful left. So much for using it for the next night. Thanks.
This was a pleasant surprise - interesting flavour. I made 2 changes: I used fresh mushrooms and a can of chopped tomatoes in stead of the tomato sauce.
Made this, loved it. The only thing I'll do differently next time is cook the potatoes longer or boil them - my microwave isn't that powerful which is something to consider. But it was very tasty and an easy, warming weekday meal. Thanks!
Nice mix of flavours - most ingredients are on hand, so it's a good fall-back when there's nothing in the house! Not a quick meal, as the prep takes some time, but worth the results.
This is a very good dish with strong, interesting flavors that we really enjoyed. I pretty much followed the recipe except for I substituted monterary pepper jack cheese for swiss and I used fresh mushrooms. It's pretty easy to make too, so that's always a bonus.
My family liked it, even the little ones. I also cooked the potatoes more and it seemed to work.
I don't care if this recipe is from the Antarctic, it's awesome! My family loved it! I doubled it because of the size of our household and it was a huge success. Now that we're into the cooler weather and the windows are all closed, the aroma of this combination of spices made the whole house smell warm and inviting. My advice, focus on the recipe and not where it originated...your taste buds will thank you.
Wow, what a great change. I was unsure about the cinnamon, but it really did make the dish! This will be a regular in our kitchen.
Wonderful recipe, full of flavor and aromatic also. Prepared exactly as recipe states.
Holy cow this was good! We stuck to the recipe and it turned out fantastic. Next time we will make sure the potatoes are soft when we layer them. We had a few slices that were still a bit hard, but it really didn't affect the taste. I will make this dish again. Never really knew the power of cinnamon. Yum!
I tried this in the crock pot.....think next time I'll try the oven but either way ....it was a hit with my family. Hubby says this is a keeper.
I'm not a huge fan of cinnamon so I "should" have known better. It overpowered the entire dish, which was edible at best. Basically boring mish mash of ingredients that didn't complement each other AT ALL!! But that didn't matter because all you could taste was cinnamon. Husband hated it...threw out leftovers and won't make again.
My husband, my two small children and I enjoyed the almost like Cincinnati chili flavors in this interesting casserole. We will definitely make it again! Some adjustments: Dropped the mushrooms and put in 2 tsp. brown sugar since I was out of white.
This recipe is great! I've tried a few things that give it even more zip. Double the amount of tomato sauce/seasonings, and throw in a cup of sour cream (makes it much richer). Also, try subbing the ground beef with Italian sausage.
Winner in our house! Ditched the shortening, and we used just 1 pound of meat--half ground beef, half ground sausage. Used a Mexican cheese mix, as that was the shredded cheese that was in the fridge (although I bet Swiss would give it a nice zing!). Exchanged the tomato sauce for diced tomatoes. Added in sautéed zucchini. Even sprinkled in a little bit of flax seed and wheat germ, knowing it wouldn't be noticed. My 2 and 4 year olds gobbled it up! It's a keeper and will probably become a regular.
Family really liked this dish. Easy to make. I would add more cheese. I browned my lean ground beef without the shortening.
THANK YOU! I am no cook, so I followed the recipe as exactly as was possible. Lacking canned mushrooms, I steam-cooked fresh mushrooms for 5 minutes and thus discovered they lose 2/3 of their weight. I estimate that 5-6 oz wt fresh equates to 4 fl oz canned. I doubled the garlic, and I agree with another writer, that cooking the potatoes longer is a good idea. My only gripe: 15 min. prep time? Not even possible since 15 min was required to sauté meat with sauce. In general, better time estimates would be appreciated. This is a GREAT recipe.
This is an excellent dish! The cinnamon gives it such a unique and tasty flavor. We really enjoyed it and I'll make it often. Thanks!
I really enjoyed this dish. I didn't have any tomato sauce so I used a pasta sauce which included sausage, peppers and garlic. I will make this recipe again.
It was very good. My recipe called for 4 potatoes, thinly sliced---for the person who didn't have that info.
Very good. The husband even liked it. It was also good as leftovers. What more could you ask for!
This was just OK for us. We ate it that night, but we didn't want to save it for leftovers. I agree with the cinnamon comments. It didn't blend as well as I would have liked. I won't make it again unless I radically change the recipe.
was not thrilled about this, it was very blan.
EDIT: This is actually very similar to Moussaka, a Greek dish that calls for eggplant rather than potatoes. Also quite tasty. This is pretty good stuff, I'll definitely make it again. Tho I have two minor complaints: I don't know how you microwave sliced potatoes, mine stuck together really bad, so I wound up making one chunky layer of potatoes since I couldn't pull the slices apart after they cooked. I also think it was just a tiny bit on the bland side, just a few more dashes of the spices (esp. pepper) and it'd be a 5-star recipe. I did sub mozzerella for swiss cheese, and next time I'll add more mushrooms. Very good recipe. Thanks!
Extremely savory and delicious. My husband was skeptical, but he went back for seconds! Will definitely make it again.
We weren't crazy about the taste. Maybe it grows on you but I doubt we will try it again.
Fantastic flavor. I did not want to microwave the potatos so I cut them thin and boiled them briefly. A few of them were still not quite done. Next time I make this recipe I will cook the potatos more and i will add a bit more cheese. Really nice flavor and pretty quick to make. It will be one that if I have a few lbs of ground beef and don't know what to cook I will pull this out and have a hit on my hands.
I read the reviews of potatoes being too hard, so I microwaved longer (12 minutes)- that seems about right. I also increased the cheese to 2 cups. My husband and I liked this very much; teenager thought "OK".
This is one of my favorites. I found this a few months ago, and have made it three times now. I am making it again tonight. I use tomato paste and leave out the mushrooms. I also throw in frozen peas for a veggie. I love the cinnamon taste. If you like moussake, or other dishes that have that type of spice, or cardamon, you will probably like this. If you are a salt and pepper person, you might want to pass. I think it is worth trying once though. I also try and use a stronger cheese if I have it. Store brand swiss can be bland.
I loved this recipe. My family ate all of it so unfortunately there were no leftovers. I accidentally used tomato sauce with Italian seasonings so I added a tiny bit more cinnamon. Doesn't matter where it came from, still yummy!
I missed the potatoes too... can anyone please help with what type of potatoes (instant, raw, etc..) we are supposed to use. Thanks
If you like Cincinnati Chili(YUM!!), you'll like this dish. Kind of like a potato version of lasagna, maybe? Great comfort food, I may try playing with the ingredients a bit for some variations; a 'shroom, bell pepper and Cheddar combo, perhaps. Based on some of the reviews, I sliced the potatoes(I used Yukon Golds) and boiled them until nearly tender with good results.
This was really quite good - different and interesting. I did reduce the ground beef to 1# and used Mozzarella in place od Swiss. Didn't have any tomato sauce so I used some frozen tomatoes - worked great. I will definately make it again. Next time I think I will try a little parmesan in there as well.
This would have been a home run if the potatoes were cooked all the way through. I recommend nuking them at least three times what is recommended. As it was, I doubled the time and they still weren't done. Otherwise, I thought this was a great recipe. I was really worried about the cinnamon, based on the other reviews, but went ahead and made it according to recipe. The only exceptions were that I used tomato sauce that was already flavored with basil, oregano and garlic and I microwaved the hamburger, onion and garlic -- much healthier way to cook it. Everyone in my party enjoyed the dish very much (with the exception of the potatoes of course). I typically like spicy food but found that this dish had enough flavor. Conversely, my mother in law likes everything bland as can be and she enjoyed it as well.
I liked this recipe it was great but I added a bit more salt and the dry seasonings as well :D
This recipe was just okay. We ate it for dinner, but didn't want the leftovers. The cinnamon flavor was just too over-powering. Not a keeper for us.
My sweetie and I loved this recipe. He took the leftovers to work the next day for lunch. I will definatly be making this again.
Interesting flavor. The cinnamon really makes this dish different. I would make it again. I used slices of provolone cheese instead
I made a little change. I didnt have any potatos around so I used sweet potatos. It was really good. The cinnamon in the receipe really complimented the sweet potatos
Reminded me of a stuffed baked potato so we put a small dab of sour cream on top! I also substituted ground turkey and used canned petite diced tomatoes for tomato sauce. It was ok, very different. my son said 'leave out the cinnamon'.
After having read most of the reviews, I decided to add a bit more spice to the dish. I omitted the mushrooms, only because I do not like them. The cinnamon was an interesting flavor, which I did like. However, the dish was still so bland that I had to add more salt and pepper at the dinner table. My children really disliked it, my four year old cried, and they are truly adventurous eaters. So, we didn't save the leftovers and I don't intend to make it again.
I did not like this at all but my husband did. Kids wouldn't even give it a try. The cinnamin really throws everything off IMHO. Worth a try though.
Very tasty. We'd like to make a sauce with more cinnamon, onions, tomatoes (maybe some diced tomatoes), and potentially spices (cardamom, coriander). Very delicious though, and makes a ton of food!
Not the flavor I was expecting, but a new taste. Definitely will make again, but more of a side dish than a regular meal.
This was a very tasty dish! However, I did not use the shortening. I also only used half the cinnamon as suggested by another user. I did not have Swiss cheese, so used mozzarella instead. Very good and will make again. Thanks!
Amazing--the cinnamon really adds a unique hint of flavor. My family loves this dish!
I really liked this, but my husband just thought that it was okay. I found the smell of cinnamon to be very appealing. I will make this again, since it is nice to have a variety for hamburger hotdish.
The only change I made fresh mushrooms instead of canned. My hubby liked this more than I did. I think I would double the swiss cheese next time, because the bites that had more cheese in them tasted better.
I halved this recipe and used one can of diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce and used 9 white mushrooms instead of canned and 3 small potatoes. It's like lasagna without noodles, but potatoes instead.
Very tasty! Something different! Did not use the fresh onions or garlic, just used seasoning. I also substituted ground turkey for ground beef & Ragu for tomato sauce.
Made exactly as written, Delish!
Did not like this recipe to much. The cinnamon flovor was to strong. My family did like it though.
Husband liked it - but still ended up throwing some away. I did not care for the cinnamon in the recipe. Excellent recipe and will use again - but without the cinnamon & perhaps with a more Mexican twist. Thank you.
Oh! This was so good! I tweaked it a bit based on what I had. I used sage seasoned pork sausage instead of burger. Used extra garlic cloves. And left out the mushrooms because we are not fans of them. I used fresh basil in place of the oregano. And a dash of rosemary. The cinnamon flavor was perfect! I used colby-jack cheese, because that is what I had in the house. I will definitely make this again. The hubbie and kids ate it all. Thanks!!
I made this for supper and it was a hit. My boyfriend asked for 3rds. I omitted the mushrooms because I don't like them but I was very liberal with the Swiss cheese. Other than that I followed the directions and it turned out suprisingly well.
This recipe was a little bit bland and I'm thinking of doubling the mushroom, onion and tomato portions but overall very yummy. It would be a great winter food for when you just want something warm and comfort food like! I also did not add the beef because I am a vegetarian.
This was very tasty and easy to make. I couldn't care less if it is an authentic Danish dish or not as an earlier reviewer complained about. Really enjoyed it.
I made this recipe as written. I was a little worried about the cinnamon being overpowering, but it worked out fine. Much like spaghetti, and chili, this dish is even better the next day.
It was great! Thank you for sharing with us! I couod tell by the ingredients that it would be good, so I tripled the recipe. My boys went back for seconds, and I have plenty to freeze for a quick meal later on. I think this will be on my list for potluck events!
I loved this. My only problem I had making it was cooking the potatoes. They always ended up hard instead of tender. Am I cooking them too long in the microwave?
This recipe is really, really good. I followed the recipe precisely but next time I will use just a touch more cinnamon and a bit of something to spice it up. This is one that I will serve to friends as well as family. Thanks for a great recipe!
I didn't use the shortening, but this was a very good meal!
This was delicious! I didn't know what to think with the cinnamon, but was so curious as to what it would be like--well there were no leftovers!!! Delicious!
Delicious, but a lot of work
Meh. The potatoes are too firm, though I sliced them thin. The cinnamon is okay, but a suggestion would be to 1/2 it. The swiss cheese is great, I would use more, and precook the potatoes a little more.
I think this was fine. There was nothing wrong with it it was just fine. I didn't get the cinnamon thing at all. I didn't have mushrooms but added peas.
This is pretty good...I left out the shortening, used pasta sauce instead of tomato sauce and omitted out the mushrooms because I didn't have any on hand. The cinnamon was a little different but overall alright.
I add a bag of frozen veggies and instead of swiss, I used mozzarella cheese. Its perfect!
I am a proficient cook, and cook regularly. I love cooking and have a diverse taste for ethnic foods, and was excited to try this one. I used 6 potatoes instead of 4 for this recipe. It was enough to cover the two layers as mentioned in the recipe. I found the idea of cinnamon exciting and followed the recipe to a T. Unfortunately, I found it to lack attention grabbing flavor. The flavors were subtle with the cinnamon being the mainstay in this recipe. It seemed to cancel the others including the garlic. It was good. That is it. I suggest increasing the amount of spices to increase the flavor in the recipe. The only one I would keep constant is the cinnamon.
Everything was perfect! Made as instructed - agree - no shortening needed and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon may have been too much. Next time I'll cut back or not use at all. In my pan - I don't think there was enough cheese- easy fix. But good for a first timer :)
yummy made it as is and it was awsome.
This recipe is TERRIBLE. A waste of ingredients!
Really thought the spices were a nice change from normal, but the casserole just didn't live up to my expectations. Think we might try it again but this time fry the potatoes first to give them an extra crisp. Seems like it was missing something but can't put my finger on it!
Don't care where this came from it was delicious and a big hit at my house. Don't change a thing about this one.
Edible, but that's about all my family would give it.
Was really good, but I omitted too many ingredients to be very reliable. :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections