Ladolemono - Lemon Oil Sauce for Fish or Chicken

4.4
35 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a Greek sauce that is great for grilled or baked chicken or fish (especially salmon). It is simple to make, and is usually served with the meal so that everyone can put as much ladolemono on their fish or chicken as they want.

Recipe by Thalia

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt and pepper. Seal, and shake until well blended. Use to brush onto chicken or fish when cooking, and set aside some for serving with the meal. Shake or stir before using, as the oil will separate.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 27g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022