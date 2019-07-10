Ladolemono - Lemon Oil Sauce for Fish or Chicken

This is a Greek sauce that is great for grilled or baked chicken or fish (especially salmon). It is simple to make, and is usually served with the meal so that everyone can put as much ladolemono on their fish or chicken as they want.
Maybe it was just us but neither my son nor I cared much for this sauce. I thought it was too olive oily and needed a lot more lemon and spices, but truthfully I don't think I will attempt making this again even with adjustments. I tried this with salmon patties maybe I just paired it with the wrong type fish since it has such high ratings?
Very tasty! I didn't have real lemon juice so I used "Reallemon" substitute and it still tasted great. I had the sauce over salmon grilled on my George Foreman grill. Very good and also healthy!
I've seen this classic Greek sauce in a few different variations, most often varying the ratio of olive oil to lemon juice. For my tastes this was the perfect balance. I used fresh oregano and added a teaspoon of Dijon mustard. (Garlic not necessary and I think this is better without) I drizzled this over cod filets before oven roasting them, then used it as a finishing sauce for both the cod and some good quality fettucine. Sliced red-ripe tomatoes completed this excellent meal. This recipe, this sauce, is one to remember and refer to.
This was a great sauce. We tossed some fresh pasta in this. We also served this as a dipping sauce with fresh prawns, quick boiled. CHANGES: I added one clove of crushed garlic and used 2 tsp of minced FRESH oregano from our yard. I think the fresh oregano made all the difference. Can't wait to try it with chicken
I made this to go with some grilled chicken, forgot about it, but ended up using it as a salad dressing. Worked wonderfully with some mild creamy goat's cheese. Would be good with a little snipped fresh dill too, I think. Thanks!
Ooooh, this was good on salmon. I used it in a foil packet instead of basting, with extra reserved on the side for dipping. Tasty stuff. I can see how this would also be good as a salad dressing as well, thanks Thalia!
I used the juice of limes and two or three cloves of garlic crushed. I let it set for a couple of hours to blend the flavors and then used this with glass noodles, vegetables and shrimp. It was lovely! Thank you for a lovely sauce that is so versatile.
The meal I planned around chicken grilled with this sauce turned out to be far more flavorful than the chicken. There was nothing wrong with the chicken, but it wasn't all that great either. "...usually served with the meal so that everyone can put as much ladolemono on their fish or chicken as they want." Cooking with it was one thing. I don't recommend putting it on the chicken after it was cooked as suggested.
This was quite good on salmon patties, both as a basting sauce and at the table. I think perhaps next time I might add dill to give it a little more flavor, but it's so quick and easy to make you can't go wrong.
This is an excellent lemon oil, and so versatile! My favorite way to use this is to add some garlic, pour it on hot pasta, and toss with chopped pepperoncini, chopped kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, onion, and feta cheese. It's a delicious, meatless main dish!
This makes an excellent marinade for chicken as well. I marinated skinless chicken breast overnight and grilled them. Served them with more on the side. The meat was tender and moist and wonderfully flavored.
Loved this over salmon! I did add a crushed garlic clove and suggest adding more or less lemon to taste. We love lemon so I also put the grated lemon peel in.(the peel has the essential oils) brushed it on the fish before grilling and as suggested served the remainder on the side. Fabulous! Can't wait to try it on other fish or chicken.Would be lovely on swordfish.
Perfect proportions! One of our local restaurants uses this sauce for their pitas and I have been trying to recreate this for the longest time. It always came out too lemony or too oily until I found this recipe. I used fresh oregano and it was amazing. This is going to be a staple in our house!
very good and very addicting! i used it over baked salmon, i baked the salmon with it and topped the salmon with it at the table. i know this sounds like a wierd combo but i served it with the greek lentil soup from this site, and it was delicious!!! thanks for sharing.
This is a simple, good sauce. I think next time I am going to follow the reviewer's advice that said to add garlic. I used this on chicken because my husband doesn't like fish. I think it would be great on fish though. If you like oregano, you'll probably like this recipe.
