No Yolk Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs without the yolks, using potato instead of yolks.
I picked out this recipe because both my parents don't eat egg yolk. Much to my surprise, this dish doesn't taste dull or gross at all like I thought it would be. It's actually kinda refreshing.Read More
My husband has really missed deviled eggs since he had a heart attack. I thought these would be a good substitute. He didn't like them and neither did my kids. Sorry.Read More
i need yolk in my deviled eggs, however i had a lot of compliments from the people i served so i would do this again for a party.
I came up with a similar recipe but I used crushed saltines instead of the potatoes (4 crackers per egg) and I also did not use relish. Some of my friends actually thought they tasted better than real devil eggs. Great taste and not too unhealthy.
I don't like this recipe. No one I or my family knows does either. It does bake quick though.
suprisingly good.
A unique and enjoyable twist on the tired old devilled eggs I grew up with.
I hate to admit I changed this recipe, but I give it five stars out of principle. Great idea to use potato instead of high cholesterol yolks! For reliable results I recommend using your favorite deviled egg recipe, just sub mashed potatoes for the egg yolks. A mini food processor works great to blend the filling, and no one knew the difference! Thanks for the heart healthy idea!
