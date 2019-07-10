Pork Chop and Roasted Red Pepper Bake

Tender center-cut pork chops are lightly browned, topped with roasted red peppers and a homemade mushroom white sauce, then baked to perfection.

Recipe by MBC

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking pan with foil or coat with nonstick spray. Combine flour and bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. In a small bowl, beat eggs and water together.

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Dip chops in egg mixture, dredge in flour and crumb mixture, and arrange chops in hot skillet. Lightly brown chops until golden brown on both sides and cooked through. Remove from skillet, and place on prepared baking pan. Top chops with strips of roasted red peppers. Set aside.

  • In small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Slowly add flour, stirring with whisk until light brown. Slowly whisk milk into flour, and continue whisking until sauce thickens. Remove from heat, and stir in mushrooms and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Evenly top each chop with mushroom white sauce.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
599 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 36.7g; cholesterol 140.1mg; sodium 599.3mg. Full Nutrition
