Pork Chop and Roasted Red Pepper Bake
Tender center-cut pork chops are lightly browned, topped with roasted red peppers and a homemade mushroom white sauce, then baked to perfection.
This is good - and very lemony! I didn't bake mine off in the oven as I was worried my chops would dry out. Just topped the browned chops with peppers and sauce. I thought the white sauce might break when I added the lemon, but it was fine. You'll need quite a bit of salt and pepper to balance out the lemon. Something different, but good. Thanks!
My husband liked it but we both agreed that it was too lemony, and the flavors didn't blend that well. I won't be making this again.
Excellent!!!
I cooked this for the first time for some friends we had over for dinner. I didn't have any lemon juice though... so that ingredient was left out. We all liked it!
Wish I'd read the reviews before preparing. Way too lemony. I will try it again but cut the lemon back by half. Also didn't have a jar of roasted peppers, so I sautéed some red peppers in olive oil.
My family loved the lemony flavour, and the pork was cooked perfectly including baking in the oven for 15min. I added some paprika to my seasoned breadcrumbs and flour. We ate it all before I even thought to take a photo, and have requests to put this on our regular menu!
I really enjoyed this recipe...definitely was something different than we are used to! I did take others advice and cut back on the lemon juice which probably helped with the flavor. Since this recipe had such a sweet taste to it, I think I may try a hotter pepper on top or a mixture of the two types of peppers.
I used less than half the lemon suggested and felt it was still too powerful. I didn't think the flavors worked together very well.
rare to find something we all liked! I am wondering if using cream instead of milk and and ? a whole grain coating of some sort would qualify this wonderful recipe as a lower carb dish, too? "It's a keeper," says my husband!
Way too much work for what it was. There are much easier and more flavorful ways to do pork chops, in my opinion. The sauce was bland, but lemony. Simmering the chops in mushroom soup and ground pepper and covering with the roasted red peppers, then adding lemon to taste is the approach I would take in the future to achieve a similar result.
I was looking for something different to do with my pork chops years back and found this recipe. It seemed interesting and a bit daring, but my brother who is a good cook and quite daring, was visiting so we decided to go for it. I used cream in place of the milk and flour (actually, I could've sworn the original recipe called for cream, but I could be wrong - my kids were babies then! lol) I was a bit worried that the lemon and cream wouldn't mix well, as some others said, but it ended up being fine. Knowing our personal tastes, I limited the lemon juice, which ended up being a good idea. Some people said they thought baking would dry out the pork chops but it actually has the opposite effect. Baking them at this moderate temp covered in a lemon, cream/milk based sauce tenderizes them. Everyone was pleasantly surprised and how good this was. My in-laws are excellent cooks and were equally as surprised at how tender the pork chops were. Love the flavor! It stays in my rotation and is requested if I don't cook it for a while. I see that a few more people have tried it, but it still remains an underdog, sadly! People TRY this! Modify it to fit your taste, you will like it!
Very bland.will not make again.
I made this and everyone loved it. I did add spices to my flour mixture and some chicken broth to the sauce. I also eliminated the lemon juice. My family doesn't like that lemon flavor. Will definitely make again.
Read the reviews and added only tbs of lemon juice. Delicious and love when it looks just like the picture!
Absolutely awesome. The only I changed was that I added the spices of oregano, parsley and basil. Plus I put 2 cups of mushrooms in the sauce. A new favorite of ours!!! Loved it!!!
I changed this recipe down to two for me and my wife. This recipe is great. Easy to prepare and all the flavors mingled together. I decreased the lemon to 1 tsp as others suggested, it gave it just a hint of lemon rather then over powering the dish. First thing out of my wife was WOW and that's all I had to hear.
