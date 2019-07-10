Pork Chop and Roasted Red Pepper Bake

I was looking for something different to do with my pork chops years back and found this recipe. It seemed interesting and a bit daring, but my brother who is a good cook and quite daring, was visiting so we decided to go for it. I used cream in place of the milk and flour (actually, I could've sworn the original recipe called for cream, but I could be wrong - my kids were babies then! lol) I was a bit worried that the lemon and cream wouldn't mix well, as some others said, but it ended up being fine. Knowing our personal tastes, I limited the lemon juice, which ended up being a good idea. Some people said they thought baking would dry out the pork chops but it actually has the opposite effect. Baking them at this moderate temp covered in a lemon, cream/milk based sauce tenderizes them. Everyone was pleasantly surprised and how good this was. My in-laws are excellent cooks and were equally as surprised at how tender the pork chops were. Love the flavor! It stays in my rotation and is requested if I don't cook it for a while. I see that a few more people have tried it, but it still remains an underdog, sadly! People TRY this! Modify it to fit your taste, you will like it!