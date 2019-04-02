French Onion Soup Gratinée

4.7
1831 Ratings
  • 5 1499
  • 4 240
  • 3 54
  • 2 24
  • 1 14

This is the best French onion soup recipe I know. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!

Recipe by Jersey Tomato

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Stir in red onions, sweet onions, and salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until onions are caramelized and almost syrupy, about 35 minutes.

  • Stir in chicken broth, beef broth, red wine, and Worcestershire sauce. Bundle parsley, thyme, and bay leaf with kitchen twine; add to the pot. Simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove and discard herb bundle. Reduce heat to low; stir in vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Cover soup and keep warm over low heat while you prepare the toast.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Arrange bread slices on a baking sheet and broil for 3 minutes, turning once, until well toasted on both sides. Remove from heat; do not turn off the broiler.

  • Arrange 4 large oven-safe bowls or crocks on a rimmed baking sheet. Fill each bowl 2/3 full with hot soup. Top each bowl with 1 slice of toasted bread, 2 slices Gruyère cheese, and 1/4 of the Asiago or mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle a little bit of paprika over the top of each one.

  • Cook under the hot broiler until bubbly and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Cheese will cascade over the sides of the crock and form a beautifully melted crusty seal as it melts. Serve immediately.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in yield and ingredient amounts, as well as the use of cheesecloth for the herbs when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
618 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 35.9g; cholesterol 113.9mg; sodium 3335.7mg. Full Nutrition
