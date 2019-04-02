French Onion Soup Gratinée

This was really good and pretty rich. As another reviewer said the salt helps to carmelize the onions when cooking it on the stove, so don't leave it out at this step. When first cooking the onions I stirred them less often to help them carmelized stage, but as they became carmelized I would stir more often to prevent burning. I used swiss cheese and mozzarella because I couldn't find gruyere or asiago, but these cheeses didn't have enough flavor to contrast the broth and I ended up pulling a lot of the cheese out - so I will use gruyere and asiago in the future. Also, for toasting the bread, I put the pan on the highest shelf - but make sure to watch the bread because it will start smoking if left for longer. For melting the cheese I had the top of the bowl at 6 or 7 inches from the burner because I was concerned that my bowl would break. At this lower position, the cheese still browned very nicely and I didn't even need to wait the entire five minutes. Finally, I stored the extra broth in the refrigerator without the cheese or bread and then just heated the broth up on the stove the next day, and toasted the bread and added the cheese the next day. For the wine, I used an inexpensive grocery store brand because other flavors covered the merlot so it didn't make that much of a difference that it wasn't a "nice" merlot. Thank you for the recipe!