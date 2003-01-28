Updated Mulled Cider

This was really delicious! I decided to follow some other people's advice and use the whole orange slices with cloves punched in (around 30), as well as an extra cinnamon stick. Also, since I didn't have a non-reactive pot on hand, I put it in my slow cooker from the start. I put everything in and heated it on high for an hour, then on low for the rest of the evening, and it was absolutely delicious. After that I poured the whole mixture (oranges, raisins and all) into a pitcher to store in the fridge and it got better and better the longer it all sat together. I just made this a few days ago, and already I'm making another batch!