Updated Mulled Cider
This is great for trimming the tree. Serve cold or keep in a saucepan over very low heat or a slow cooker.
This is great for trimming the tree. Serve cold or keep in a saucepan over very low heat or a slow cooker.
Yummy stuff! Make it just how the recipes states or jazz it up with more of the ingredients and it still is great. The only thing that I do consistently when I make this is I that use apple cider instead of apple juice. I have people ask me to bring this drink for fall and winter parties all the time. It is really that good.Read More
Yummy stuff! Make it just how the recipes states or jazz it up with more of the ingredients and it still is great. The only thing that I do consistently when I make this is I that use apple cider instead of apple juice. I have people ask me to bring this drink for fall and winter parties all the time. It is really that good.
Fabulous! And no added sugar which is a waist line bonus. I added 1 Tbsp. of cinnamon and extra cloves for some extra spiciness. Try it you won't be disappointed--but be sure to use FRESH orange juice, a lot of supermarkets sell it now, it just isn't the same with frozen or carton juice.
Had last weekend at a fall baby shower that I hosted. I kept it in a crockpot on low and it made the house smell so good. The key is starting with a good brand of cider - I used a locally made cider out of Seattle. Great drink to warm you up.
Yum! I doubled the spices in this and let it sit all day. The longer it sat, the better it got! The whole spices made for a very pretty drink. My kids loved it as well. I served this to company with a shot of applejack brandy for those who wanted it. Huge hit.
I used one lemon and one orange and I sliced them into thick slices and stuck the cloves (about 20) into the edges of the slices 'cause I thought it was prettier. I also used 3 cinnamon sticks intead of just 1. It had a lot of flavor, let me tell you!
Made this in the crockpot for a holiday party last winter and it was an absolute hit! Had some bourbon on the side for those who wished to spike it and that was tasty as well.
I really liked this recipe, however I tried the suggestion of adding the tablespoon of cinnamon. I wouldn't do that again as it made the cider rather chalky .. I think I would just add a few more cinnamon sticks to add more cinnamon flavor.
I made mine with a few modifications: Used whole orange slices with whole cloves (approx. 30) stabbed into the orange skin, and sprinkled a 1/4 tsp. ground cloves and 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon into the pot in addition to the cinnamon sticks (I used 2). I allowed it to simmer for a few hours--everyone raved about it at our New Years party!
What a wonderful drink to warm up cold winter days! I doubled the recipe for a party, and it was a big hit. After bringing it to a boil on the stovetop, I transferred the cider into a big crockpot and kept it hot on the low setting. I did make a few changes to the recipe due to the ingredients I had on hand: I used a couple pinches of ground cloves because I did not have whole cloves. I only used a quarter amount of the fresh orange juice because that's the amount I got after squeezing a few oranges. I doubled the amount of raisins and cinnamon sticks for extra flavor. Serve this delicious hot drink with a spoon so your guests can eat the plump raisins as well.
Served this at a women's event at our church ...doubled the recipe and could have made more. Everyone loved it! There were no children present, so I did not give it a "kid friendly rating"
Definitely better the longer it mulls!
This was really good! It made the kitchen smell wonderful too! Not having cinnamon sticks on hand, I combined ground cinnamon from the jar with the cloves and put the mixture into a coffee filter and tied it shut (like a little boquet garni), then put it in the pot. The flavors diffused nicely with no problems! Only concern...has anyone else noticed that the recipe has a mistake(?) in the amount of cloves? Personally, I used about 20, per another reviewer's advice. Thanks for the recipe. Yum!
Very nice cider! Everyone raved about it at my girlfriend get-together and there was none leftover. I did add an extra clove and cinnamon stick, though. Thanks for the recipe!
A great fall drink - easy to prepare and tasty.
Really good! I made it from concentrated frozen apple juice and orange juice and it tasted fine. I didn't have enough apple juice for the recipe so I had to do some tweeking, I also used the suggestion from other review to increase the spices. I also added a little nutmeg. I recommend making it for a group of people instead of just one or two- it makes alot.
I served this recently at a Christmas party, and it was delicious. I think it tasted even better the next day once the cinnamon stick and cloves blended in even further.
This was soo yummy!! I followed the recipe exactly. I made it for a Christmas party we had last night and it was a huge hit!! i had to make a 2nd batch. Some guests added a shot of brandy to it and it enhanced the flavor even more.
I followed the recipe to the letter and I enjoyed the taste. Next time I will add more cinnamon, though, because the apple flavor was pretty dominant.
Not bad at all, but not exactly what I am looking for. I used a home pressed cider that was very sweet, and I would recommend a tarter cider to start with.
I made this for a party and even though I don't typically like cider this one was outstanding! I'll be using this recipe in the future!
This recipe gave me inspiration for a super spiced cider. I used apple cider instead of juice and then did half orange juice/ half grapefruit juice, threw in a 1/2 cup of a pre-packaged mulling spice blend from the grocery store and added a dash of ground: cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and ginger, and did 3 sticks cinnamon. This came out super delicious and had intense flavor, everyone loved it, and some people added a splash of brandy to their cup. Was a big hit! I feel like most mulled ciders are just too plain, so if you’re one of those people who just loves all things fall-spice, try it this way!
This was really delicious! I decided to follow some other people's advice and use the whole orange slices with cloves punched in (around 30), as well as an extra cinnamon stick. Also, since I didn't have a non-reactive pot on hand, I put it in my slow cooker from the start. I put everything in and heated it on high for an hour, then on low for the rest of the evening, and it was absolutely delicious. After that I poured the whole mixture (oranges, raisins and all) into a pitcher to store in the fridge and it got better and better the longer it all sat together. I just made this a few days ago, and already I'm making another batch!
I made this recently for an evening with friends. I was afraid they might not want to try it, but it got rave reviews. Everyone kept going back for more. I will definitely make it again. I like the fact that it has no added sugar.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections