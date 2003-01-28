Updated Mulled Cider

28 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is great for trimming the tree. Serve cold or keep in a saucepan over very low heat or a slow cooker.

By Kevin Ryan

Recipe Summary

Servings:
22
Yield:
11 cups
Ingredients

22
Original recipe yields 22 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel the skin from the orange leaving the bitter white pith behind. Stick the cloves into the skin. Squeeze the juice from the orange and add to the 2-3/4 cups orange juice. Place all ingredients into a large nonreactive pan and bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat, cover and allow to stand at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 3.6mg. Full Nutrition
