Chicken Bog

I grew up in coastal SC and this is a fall and winter staple. I couldn't give this recipe all the stars, although it is a good place to start for beginners. But on the downside, the Italian Seasoning is a u-turn in the wrong direction from the roots of this dish. I use about 2 lbs of meat- I generally use boneless skinless chicken thighs. To your biggest stock pot add the chicken. If you’re using a whole chicken just cover it so that there is about 2 inches of water above the chicken. If you’re using parts use enough water so that it would cover the chicken even if you had double the amount of meat in the pot. Then add two halved onions, 2 carrots and 2 celery ribs cut so that they submerge about 10 whole cloves of garlic 2-4 bay leaves and 2 tbls black whole peppercorns and salt (½ tsp salt/cup water). Then boil…3 hours should do the trick. When you’re done cooking the meat scoop out the meat and put it in a bowl and shred it when it is cool enough. Throw out the aromatics – all that should be left is the broth – no need for bouillon or canned broth. If you used a whole chicken, you may want to skim off the fat. Measure your broth and then use the correct amount of rice. Put the chicken back in the pot with the broth, put in a diced link of (cooked) smoked sausage on top of the chicken and put the rice on top of the sausage and bring it to a boil. Cover it, reduce the heat to simmer and cook 20 minutes. Stir well and taste- add a little pepper or salt and serve.

Read More