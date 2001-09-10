Chicken Bog

94 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 30
  • 3 7
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

I am not sure of the origin of this recipe. It is a cross between a casserole and a stew: chock-full of chicken, sausage, rice and onion. A really good cold-weather comfort food. When you're feeling 'bogged' down, make Chicken Bog to cheer up! This recipe is what is called 'Low Country cooking.' It is a term used in the coastal regions of South Carolina. Chicken Bog is even served at restaurants in South Carolina along with other local favorites.

By MARBALET

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water, salt and onion in a large pot. Add chicken and bring all to a boil; cook until chicken is tender, about 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Remove chicken from pot and let cool. Remove skin and bones and chop remaining meat into bite size pieces.

  • Skim off fat from cooking liquid and measure 3 1/2 cups of this chicken broth into a 6-quart saucepan. Add rice, chicken pieces, sausage, herb seasoning and bouillon to this saucepan. Cook all together for 30 minutes; let come to a boil, then reduce heat to low, keeping pan covered the whole time. If mixture is too watery or juicy, cook over medium low heat, uncovered, until it reaches the desired consistency. Stir often while cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
717 calories; protein 50.3g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 42.7g; cholesterol 195mg; sodium 2196.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022