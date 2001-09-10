I am not sure of the origin of this recipe. It is a cross between a casserole and a stew: chock-full of chicken, sausage, rice and onion. A really good cold-weather comfort food. When you're feeling 'bogged' down, make Chicken Bog to cheer up! This recipe is what is called 'Low Country cooking.' It is a term used in the coastal regions of South Carolina. Chicken Bog is even served at restaurants in South Carolina along with other local favorites.
I grew up in coastal SC and this is a fall and winter staple. I couldn't give this recipe all the stars, although it is a good place to start for beginners. But on the downside, the Italian Seasoning is a u-turn in the wrong direction from the roots of this dish. I use about 2 lbs of meat- I generally use boneless skinless chicken thighs. To your biggest stock pot add the chicken. If you’re using a whole chicken just cover it so that there is about 2 inches of water above the chicken. If you’re using parts use enough water so that it would cover the chicken even if you had double the amount of meat in the pot. Then add two halved onions, 2 carrots and 2 celery ribs cut so that they submerge about 10 whole cloves of garlic 2-4 bay leaves and 2 tbls black whole peppercorns and salt (½ tsp salt/cup water). Then boil…3 hours should do the trick. When you’re done cooking the meat scoop out the meat and put it in a bowl and shred it when it is cool enough. Throw out the aromatics – all that should be left is the broth – no need for bouillon or canned broth. If you used a whole chicken, you may want to skim off the fat. Measure your broth and then use the correct amount of rice. Put the chicken back in the pot with the broth, put in a diced link of (cooked) smoked sausage on top of the chicken and put the rice on top of the sausage and bring it to a boil. Cover it, reduce the heat to simmer and cook 20 minutes. Stir well and taste- add a little pepper or salt and serve.
I misunderstood Holly's directions. DO NOT boil for 30 minutes. I thought she meant boil for 30 minutes then turn to low. I only boiled it for about 10 minutes on med-high heat and the rice burnt to the bottom and the whole dish tastes like smoke. I assume now she means bring to a boil then simmer for 30 minutes. If I had done this, I think it would have turned out great (I also omitted the italian seasoning, my husband said that is not how it is normally made) I am sure most of you seasoned cooks knew what she meant, but I am not, so for all of you non-professionals I burned the rice for you so now you do not have too!!!!
I live in SC and with a couple tweaks, this is just like what the locals make. When I boil the chicken I add a little olive oil, herbs, and salt/pepper to the water. We like ours with more rice so I increased to 1 1/2 cups rice and 4 1/4 cups of chicken broth. As others have stated, make sure you bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover for 30 minutes (don't peak). The rice turns out perfect this way. Omit the Italian seasoning - a little salt and pepper to taste is all that is necessary.
Being I too am from Horry County SC i can tell you this sounds like a good recipe... BUT i would omit the italian seasoning and add plenty of pepper as one reviewer said. I use smoked sausage for my chicken bog. The origins of this recipe date to civil war times when soldiers had one pot to cook everything in. A big ole stock pot! I have used a large pack of chicken thighs for this recipe as well. I also use bagged rice such as mahatma brand for this recipe. I personally have never used boullion in my recipe and just put everything in one pot. I have even left the bones in it when cooking it. Salt and alot of pepper are the key! Its not a pretty recipe and i always leave the fat in there! its suppose to be a little greasy.
I used this recipe on a catering for 100 people...They LOVED it. I live in S.C. so we know a real good bog and this is a real good bog! The only thing I would change is using a product like "Better Than Bullion" instead of the cube stuff. Way to go Holly!
I love Chicken Bog so much, and it truly is a regional recipe. I'm from Greenville SC & know it from my SIL who grew up in Florence SC. I was @ work in Clearwater FL one year and said I was bringing Chicken Bog for our Christmas Dinner. One of the guys said, "How do you know about that? I never knew anyone who knew what that is". He had been stationed at Parris Island and a friend's GM made it for him. He was delerious when I brought it in. He was a big guy and loved him some CB!! I love it with the little maple (or plain) breakfast sausages. Oh yeah, no self-respecting Southerner would use Italian Seasoning!!!
I grew up eating Chicken Bog, and this recipe is similar to how we make it, but Ive never heard of it using Italian Seasoning. My mom and I used to do the whole chicken thing, but we've started taking shortcuts. Instead of taking all the time to boil a whole chicken and make our own broth, I just buy like Swanson chicken broth. And I buy a traditional flavored rotissery chicken and peel the skin off then shred the meat. I then pour the broth into my pot and add sausage rounds and chicken, and then bring it to a boil before adding the rice. This incorporates the flavor of the sausage into the broth. Then you add your rice, salt and pepper to taste, and simmer it till it's cooked. Like I said, it's a short cut and cheating for sure, but it takes a lot less time, and tastes just as good. It never lasts very long around my house.
All it tasted like was Italian Seasoning. I only used half of what the recipe called for and it was still just overpoweringly flavored like Italian Seasoning. I live in South Carolina and I've had it many times (in cafeterias and in friends' homes), and it has never tasted remotely like that.
I grew up in coastal SC and my grandmother would often make Chicken Bog. I've tried to get her recipe, but she's one of those cooks who doesn't use a recipe - just "a little bit of this and a pinch of that." So, I decided to try this recipe, though I totally omitted the Italian seasoning and instead used a lot of black pepper. I also omitted the onion, as my grandmother does not use this and my husband doesn't like onion in his food. This turned out great! My husband, who is usually a tough critic when it comes to my trying to replicate granny's dishes, said that it was as good as hers! I served it with coleslaw, as my grandmother does. Tip: my grandfather told me not to stir the rice alot while it was cooking because it would make it mushy.
This was a PERFECT meal for a snow day! Nice and hearty! I did not add the italian seasonings after so many people discouraged it. I took bits of recommendations from multiple reviews, and mine came out fantastic. I boiled chicken breasts (boneless) with 2 bay leaves, 2 garlic cloves, and about half an onion, chopped. After about 30 min (since I was using boneless chick), I removed the chicken and shredded it. I measured out 4 1/2 cups of chicken broth and discarded the rest. To the broth I added the cubed sausage, shredded chicken, 1 1/2 cup rice, a TON of black pepper, some Mrs Dash seasoning and a little bit of Lawry's Seasoned Salt. I brought it to boil and then lowered it to simmer for about 30 min. It was DELISH!
My whole family really enjoyed this dish. The changes I made: used approx 4lbs drumsticks, 2 cups rice and omitted sausage. I only used 1 tbsp Italian seasoning and think that 2 tbsp would have been complete overkill. I also omitted the chicken bouillon as the tbsp of salt provided plenty of flavor. I used all of the water left from boiling the chicken and it was just about perfect for the 2 cups of rice. Will def make again.
This is really good. I lived in SC for 6 years and loved this, I did not use white rice though a SC native told me to use yellow rice and it is really good with the rice and SC natives never use italian seasoning. But a very good recipe.
This was a great base for a recipe. I followed the directions loosely and it turned out very good. I used 2 chicken breasts, boiled them in the water with a chicken boullion cube and the onion. I also used brown rice instead of white, so I had to put in an extra 1/2 cup of broth. I cooked everything with 1 more cube of bouillion, about half the Italian Seasoning and some pepper. It cooked for an hour and was very good. I think next time I make it, I'll only use 1 bouillion cube.
Wow! This dish is fabulous! I was a little leary about the time it takes to make it, but it's well worth it. I, too, upon reading the reviews ommitted the italian seasoning and it has tasted 'just right'. I've already made it twice in two weeks! Thanks!
This was really good. I did use canned low-sodium chicken broth and 2 cans of cooked chicken (mainly because that is what I had on hand) but it still turned out great. I used about 2 1/2 t. of Old Bay Seasoning in place of the italian spices. It was delicious. Very filling and plenty of flavor. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks!
I have not even made this yet...but growing up in Horry County, SC (Myrtle Beach / Conway)tells me that those of you that omitted the italian seasoning and opted for plenty of black pepper are Low Country SMART :) Use the word "Chicken Bog" at parties to get people started....if you're not from Horry County, or know someone who is....you've probably never had or heard of this simple yummy addicting dish either...try it....you almost can't miss!
My boyfreinds family is from beaufort SC and his dad taught me how to make this. Im giving this recipe 4 stars because it it is so similar to the chicken bog (which I love). I do not use italian seasoning, I use soul food seasoning for a little spice. I also use a combo of polska kielbasa, a few cooked breakfast sausage links and chicken for the meat. Also I use bell peppers and onions instead of just onions. If you would like a variation of this recipe, I would suggest making it this way it is delicious.....mmmm
This recipe is much more simple than what you'd find on a google search, which is what I liked about it. I was always scared to make chicken bog from hearing horror stories, but living in SC since I was 12, I've fallen in love with it and decided I'd give it a shot. All you need to do is prepare rice with the ratio of 1 1/3 water to every 1/2 cup (according to Uncle Ben), let boil, and simmer between 15 and 20 minutes. I personally like the rice around 18, and maybe throw in a chicken bouillon. VERY impt is to salt and pepper the rice generously WHILE cooking. The rice has to be spicy! I cheated a little and just boiled some breasts instead of a whole chicken but it turned out awesome on the first try! Adding a bouillon or two to the chicken while boiling helps for flavor also!
This is really good. I didn't use Italian Seasoning, but I did use Old Bay, minced garlic, and linguica sausage. I also used chicken breasts that I baked covered with bacon for extra flavor instead of boiling, and then crumbled and sprinkled the cooked bacon over each serving and passed the fresh ground pepper and sea salt. Served with buttermilk biscuits.
...mmm...tastes like Carolina. I changed this recipe a little. I used 1lb of andouille sausage to spice up the bog a bit. I used 6 cups of broth and two cups of rice (this is a great leftover). I also sliced some baby carrots lengthwise and threw them in the pot for color. This is genuine hurricane food.
Omit the salt, boullion cubes and reduce the Italian seasonings by at least half and then double the rice with the correct additional chicken stock and don't forget the black pepper. You'll then have what is served at most all community fund raisers in the Pee Dee area
This recipe was great.I read the reviews and omitted the Italian seasoning .I gave the chicken bog to my son's girlfriend to taste, seeing she was born and raised in South Carolina.She said it tasted like her Grandma's.That to me was the true test.
Made without the italian seasonings based on other reviews. Also, by taking some time and cooking the chicken longer to create the broth, I did not need bouillon. Otherwise, I kept largely to the recipe. I can see where you could add other items to provide more color and different flavors. For the sausage, I used leftover spicy italian brat style sausages that I had grilled a day before -- added a very nice flavor to the dish. This dish was actually better the second day, as the flavors mingled more.
When you first taste this it seems as if there is too much Italian seasoning, but as you continue to eat it, it just becomes part of the excellent flavor of the dish. My only objection is that it is too salty. I would make it again.
I am from SC and this recipe is authentic. VERY yummy for the whole family (even the kids!) The rice is very moist but not mushy. It is also a low cost meal that doesn't take much attention to prepare. I have made this from scratch with a whole chicken and also with a fully cooked rotisserie chicken...both ways are delicious. If you want to cut down on the time, buy a cooked chicken and pick the meat off discarding the skin. Cover the carcass with water, Italian seasoning, onion, celery, and carrots and simmer uncovered for several hours until the liquid is reduced to the amount called for in the recipe. Strain out and discard all the solids and you are left with rich, healthy and inexpensive broth which is what really "makes" this meal. Although, can broth could be used if you are in a hurry.
I live in North Carolina, and had never heard of Chicken Bog, but this was excellent. My picky teenagers ate two helpings. I skipped the italian seasoning, and used seasoning salt instead, but it still was great.
I tweaked this recipe quite a bit and wound up with a great dinner for me and hubby using up several leftover odds and ends in the fridge. I scaled the recipe to 2. I had a few small chicken tenders so I poached them in chicken stock I had recently made and then shredded them. I saved one cup of the poaching stock. I had a quarter onion and a few chunks of yellow and orange bell pepper. I sauteed these in oil then added a half cup of rice (an increase on the recipe). Then I added the chicken stock. I had a cooked garlic sausage in the fridge so I sliced and threw that in the stock. After reading the reviews, I decided to use Cajun spice instead of Italian seasoning, and also added some oregano. No need for bouillon. Brought to a boil then dropped to low and simmered 20 minutes. Thanks for a good dinner and helping clean out my fridge!
My chicken bog recipe is a bit more complex so I wanted to try this one that had so many great reviews yet seemed so simple! Perhaps my changed ruined it but it didn't come out well for me. Couple changes. I had 3 lbs of chicken thighs instead of a whole chicken. Not sure if this leads to more meat but 1 cup of rice didn't seem like enough so I added 3/4 cup more rice and the proper ratio of additional chicken broth. Didn't have sausage. The rice came out too wet.. I even cooked for 1/2 hour (steadily stirring) to try to dry it out, but still too moist for me. I did however realize that working with chicken thighs is sooo much easier so at least something good came out of my experience! Thanks anyways.
Made this for dinner tonight and the family loved it. Took some shortcuts by using Swanson chicken broth and a traditional rotisserie chicken (deboned, meat shredded, and skin discarded). I added a rib of celery chopped coarsely like the onion, a dash of red pepper flakes, black pepper to taste, 2 tbsp of minced garlic to broth, and ONLY 1/2 tsp of Italian seasoning which was plenty. Also added 2 tbsp of melted butter when I added the rice to cook. Easy on the salt because of the existing saltiness of the broth and bullion cubes. I let the meats, seasonings, and broth simmer together for at least an hour before adding 2 cups of rice. Stirred at 10 min intervals and let it cook on simmer for 30 mins. It was great! Served with fried okra, cornbread, and cantaloupe.
I've made this 4 times so far and this is a good recipe, but I have made a few changes along the way. First, know that a well-flavored stock is the secret to a tasty bog. Second, use chicken thighs instead of a whole chicken. The thighs have a little more fat (which lets face-it....adds more flavor to the stock) they cook a little faster, and they are easier to debone. Dont worry about using exactly 6 cups of water. Just throw the chicken in a stock pot and completely cover the chicken with water... if you want extra stock to save for future recipes use more water. I do add salt,pepper, and onion to the water, but I throw the bouillon cubes in also at this point. You can add additional spices to your tasting ( I use some poultry seasoning) but honestly salt and pepper is all you need. I follow the recipe after this, but I do OMIT the italian seasoning. You don't need it. Not for chicken bog. Oh, I also use a whole lb of sliced sausage. We like our bog extra sausagey. Thanks for the recipe!
I found this while searching for a non-tomato-based jambalaya, and WOW! This was delicious! I routeinely purchase rotisserie chickens at costco, shred the meat, and freeze it in 2-cup portions. I used 2cups of shredded rotisserie chx for this recipe, and I used two quart sized boxes of low-sodium chicken stock. Per other reviews, I did not add any Italian seasoning. With these changes, the dish needed no salt, and was delicious; it fed our family of 4 (2 adults, and 12 & 14yo) plenty, with leftovers for another meal. Served with a large salad doused with balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mushrooms and avocado slices, and it was requested for another meal. Keeper!
I learned of this dish from "Welcome to Myrtle Manor", I went by this recipe with only one exception. I used 1 tablespoon of freshly opened italian seasoning instead of the recommended 2 tablespoons. The dish was still overwhelmed by the taste of the italian seasoning. I would strongly advise others to try 1 teaspoon instead. Otherwise this dish was a winner for me. Maybe next time that I make this I think I am going to try a couple of bay leaves in place of the italian seasoning.
This was good minus the Italian Seasoning. This originated in low country South Carolina, and it is a favorite staple. However it should be kept simple not fancied up with Italian Seasoning. All you need is salt, pepper, some accent seasoning and maybe a little of lawry seasoning. I hate when someone takes what is designed to be a good simple recipe and change and try to fancy it up to death
Made this pretty much as written using what I had on hand. Which was BLSL chicken thighs and a 12-14 oz rope link of smoked sausage. Had about a cup and a half of rice left in a bag so used thst and added a bit more broth as well. Living at over 6200 ft it takes a bit more liquid to cook rice That being said, we loved it! Hubby said it should go into my folder of $20 recipes! It's a keeper!!! And a very good comfort food. Yum!!!
I also used the poultry seasoning, garlic powder, and a little red pepper. I used premade and shredded chicken and just dumped everything in. Very good but I think I was a little heavy on the seasonings and it was a little too salty.
Yeah, there are some amazing chicken bog recipes on here. This is a nice try, but really misses the mark. Find an Allrecipes contributor from the Carolinas and you won't be disappointed. I do like the whole chicken simmered, separated and used for stock, but hold the italian seasoning...it gives the bog a menthol-like flavor, hold the Newports, and think Carolina bay (leaves).
Did not use Italian seasoning. The family loved it. I added 1 tbs lemon pepper to chicken for making broth. Otherwise pretty much stuck to the recipe. It was a hit. Will be having this again pretty soon.
I am from the north, living in SC now. I had chicken bog for the first time shortly after our move. This recipe is fabulous! I threw all the ingredients except the cooked chicken in the pot and brought it to a boil. Then I covered and turned the heat to low for 30 minutes before I added the chicken. It was the best I have made yet! Of course there are many ways to make chicken bog your own and I won't go into any of the tweaks I made out of necessity of what I had on hand, but the base of this tummy warming dish on this chilly and rainy fall evening is a keeper! Thanks for sharing!
I really really liked this recipe. The only change was to saute some bell peppers, onion, and some garlic I had leftover from another meal. I followed the recipe except not adding Italian seasoning, but I did add a little parsley for color.
I liked this pretty well, the first time, but it was a little bland, and it's spring, so I wasn't In The house all day to cook it, so I changed it--but the second time I cooked the chicken in the crockpot on low all day with three bay leaves, a couple stalks of celery and a carrot, then deboned the chicken and threw away the veggies, then sautéed together 3 cloves garlic, onion, and smoked sausage. Added thyme 1T and basil 1 t dried, plus. 1 t seasoned salt. Cooked then as directed in recipe. This was amazing this way.
I've had great chicken bog, and this might have been great too, except for the Italian Seasoning. A totally unnecessary touch. We used plain Hillshire Farms sausage, as we didn't have any Smoked sausage - - smoked would have been much better. Next time I'll go to the store and get what the recipe calls for. Last note: ours needed more broth. so, ditch the Italian seasoning and add another can of broth, and this would be a 5 star meal.
After reading all the reviews I made some changes to the recipe. I used two whole chicken breast (4 frozen breasts), one small onion slivered, 4 brats, 4 cups of water, and 3 teaspoons of chicken consume. I used seasoned salt, garlic, lemon pepper, and dill to my taste (I didn’t measure sorry). I brought all that pervious stuff to a boil. I removed the chicken and added the rice (2 cups not instant). I shredded the chicken and added it to the rice mixture. I ended up only using one chicken breast (they were really large) and added a small can of mushrooms on my sons request. I have never had “Chicken Bog” before so I have nothing to compare this to, but it was awesome! My son ate 1 whole cup! I have to admit it was good! I will defiantly make this again.
