White Wine Almond Chicken

Best company recipe I ever tried. It was originally given to my mother 30 yrs ago, and she had to swear to keep it a secret! A good accompaniment for this is brown or wild rice, and broccoli.

By Joann Malm

  • Heat wine, broth and most of the cream (reserve a little) in a medium saucepan over medium low heat. Thicken flour with reserved cream, enough to make a thin paste. Add this to saucepan, stirring constantly until sauce has thickened. Stir in mushrooms and onions.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F(165 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour sauce over chicken and top with almonds. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours.

438 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 123.2mg; sodium 359.8mg. Full Nutrition
