White Wine Almond Chicken
Best company recipe I ever tried. It was originally given to my mother 30 yrs ago, and she had to swear to keep it a secret! A good accompaniment for this is brown or wild rice, and broccoli.
I made this recipe for my in-laws and it was a hit! The chicken was real tender and the flavour was incredible. I probably cooked it for 45 minutes rather than 1 1/2 hours. I think that's way too long and the chicken would have been way too dry. I also didn't have any almonds but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. I would definitely like to try it with almonds next time but it was just as good without! Yum! This recipe is a keeper!
Sorry, but we really did not like this recipe. I followed it exactly and had to thicken the sauce with a butter/flour mixture. It never thicken the other way. Then when it baked for so long the sauce was VERY thin and didn't offer ANY flavor. I think that if the chicken was browned in a skillet and "quick" baked with the sauce it may be better.Good luck trying it
dry and bland. might be OK with some changes. Add rosemary or thyme. Try Sherry instead of white wine? Pan sear the chicken and bake for 30 minutes?
The sauce was a little too thin. I added flour to make it creamier. The flavour was great.
Recently made this for 72 people - recipe scaled perfectly great recipe - I used about twice the quantity of flour (maybe even three times) to thicken tho - then really nice thick creamy sauce (its a LOT of cream!!) Top tip - when cooking for that many people its an awful lot of mushrooms but it works very very well. You have to add them gradually tho or they won't fit! I cooked this then kept it warm for about half an hour - worked fine served with new potatoes and green beans
chicken wasnt what i was expecting. It turned out very tender and delicious! I think i added too many nuts though... but didnt matter too much. good recipe!
Had this for a dinner party last night and I thought it was good but a little bland and the sauce was very thin. We all still enjoyed it though but I would season it a little more and thicken up the sauce some. Will definetly fix it again though.
It's delicious and very easy to make!
It was OK...but nothing special. Wouldn't make it again.
I loved this meal. My sauce was a little thinner then I would have liked, but the flavor was really good.
This recipe was really easy to prepare and would be easy to make ahead of time. The chicken came out soooo tender BUT it didn't have much flavor. We added a lot of salt and pepper which helped alittle. I also had some trouble getting the sauce to thicken.
Very good. Goes well with a Sauvignon Blanc. Good to keep some sauce on the side for dipping. Chicken tended to get a little dry towards the end.
It's okay. Nothing special.
Made with tilapia. Thought it was DELICIOUS. David found it a bit bland.
Made for a dinner party and it was a hit... had to share the recipe with others. We served ours with orzo with romano cheese and broccoli and a Gerwurtztraminer wine. Delicious.
I did tweak a little. Instead of chicken breasts, I used the organic chicken drumsticks ( I personally love drumsticks and wings over breasts.). When making gravy or sauce, I used ground almonds instead of chunks because that's what I had in the fridge which I grounded for adding in my yogurt purposes. When I was done making the sauce in the pan, I placed the chicken and gravy all in crockpot with 2 cloves of garlic and let it cook for 2 hours. When it was done, it was blend so I added salt and pepper, placed the chicken on plate and pureed the sauce all together, and poured it over my chicken and pasta. The blend of almonds, mushrooms, onion and garlic went well with my pasta and chicken! Served it with asparagus side. Delicious~~~ Thank you for the recipe~~~
This was beyond tasty and so easy too, the hardest part was remembering to start dinner early enough since it cooks so long. I did change it up though, I used yogurt instead of cream; cauliflower, carrot, and zucchini instead of mushrooms, and chicken tenderloins instead of chicken breasts. I added basil, 5 spice, salt, and freshly ground black pepper. I put the almonds in the food processor which made them evenly distributed into every bite. The house smelled so good on a dark wet dreary day. I served it with buttermilk biscuits.
My family and I loved this chicken dish. I used baby portabella mushrooms in the recipe and it turned out marvelous. I will definitely be using this recipe again.
I, personally, did not care for this recipe. It came out very flat with no depth. I ended up adding soy sauce to the chicken and sause, which did improve the flavor. I'm sure it produces a wonderful flavor for some, but was just too bland for myself and family.
Something as missing. Needed a seasoning of some sort. Choosing spices is not my strong suit. I would like to try it again with some advice.
