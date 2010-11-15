Super Fast and Easy Chicken a la King

Faster than a speeding bullet! More tasty than a locomotive! Able to fill hungry tummies in a single bound! It's Super-King!!

By Marie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup and water in a large pot or saucepan over medium low heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring, until heated through. Stir in peas, heat through, and serve over toast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 1620.7mg. Full Nutrition
