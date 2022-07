Super Fast and Easy Chicken a la King

I thought this was a very good recipe and reminded me a lot of what my mom made when I was young. It is very fast and easy to make. The only change I made was I cut the recipe in half since I was only making it for two and still had a lot leftover. I also added a dash of pepper and some carrots for color. Pluse I love cooked carrots. Otherwise I made it as written. I hate when people review a recipe and then when you read the review they've changed the recipe all around. I served it over toast points but I think next time I will serve it over puff pastry. It won't be the most exciting thing you've ever made but it is good, filling and a wonderful comfort food. This would especially be great on a cold winter night. It would warm you right up.