Super Fast and Easy Chicken a la King
Faster than a speeding bullet! More tasty than a locomotive! Able to fill hungry tummies in a single bound! It's Super-King!!
Great, easy recipe! I did make a few changes, though. I used frozen peas and frozen, crinkle-cut carrots. I also used chicken broth instead of water; and added a little half & half to make it a little creamier. Soooooo nice on a cold Pittsburgh night!Read More
Try putting ingredients in slow cooker and have them wait wile you pound the chicken breasts flat, trimming out the fat, cut in cubes and browning them in heated oiled skillet. Placing slightly browned chicken on a paper toweled plate is suggested before they go in the slow cooker. Let it ride on 4-hour High setting. Add a frozen bag of mixed veggies halfway through cooking. Goes very good with Minute Rice. Your discovery of your perfect ingredient tweak combination will add more rating stars to this good recipe!!Read More
This was so fast and easy to make...and it was delicious!!!
I used one can of cream of mushroom soup, one can of beef gravy, peas, parmesan cheese, a bit of shredded mozzarella, and left-over chicken over rice. It was fast, easy and delicious!
OMG!! My family loved it! This is a great recipe when you need something fast but good. I had a couple pieces of chicken left over, so I boiled them then pulled meat apart into small bite size pieces. I changed the recipe a little. I used 1 family size can of cream of chicken and 1 family size can of cream of mushroom. I substituted the 2 cups of water for 1 can of chicken broth. I also added a half cup of milk, a half cup of frozen copped onions, 1 small bag of frozen peas & carrots and a 8 ounce container of sour cream, as suggested in other reviews to take the can taste away. We poured it over toast and bisquits, DELICIOUS. I will be adding this to my recipe book. Thanks for sharing.
I grew up eating a very similar recipe. A quick, simple and delicious way to use up leftovers. I used the last of a Thanksgiving turkey and it made a nice comfort food meal. Thanks
Quick and easy. I added a touch of sour cream to make it creamy, and added pepper and carrot pieces in addition to the well-rinsed canned peas (which I had on hand otherwise I would have used frozen) Served over biscuits. Pretty good in a pinch. Not recommended for low sodium diets!
A little bland, mostly because I hate canned soups, but I made this when we didn't have much time for dinner. I added 8oz sour cream to lighten the canned-taste, and used chicken broth instead of water. Toward the end, I added 1 tbsp corn starch to 1 tbsp cold water, stirred in, and let it boil for 2 mins to thicken it up a bit. Due to son's dietary restrictions, I used diced zucchini and fresh sauteed mushrooms instead of peas. Served over large grands biscuits, and the fam went back for seconds. Will probably make again.
Okay, this is great! I used leftover turkey from Thanksgiving (soooo good) and substituted broccoli for the veggies and cream of chicken for the soup-I do not like mushrooms. It was so good that I will make it again and again and again!
I made this recipe using a crock pot. First heated the chicken, chicken soup, flour, and a dash of tabasco on Low for 7 hours. Then added the canned peas and canned mushrooms for 1/2 hour. Served over steamed white rice. It was OK, nothing to go nuts over. Basic Chicken A La King.
This dish was a big hit. I only had to use 2 of each can and ended up skipping on the water for a thicker mixture. Threw carrots in with the peas and mixed thoroughly. Served over pesto mashed potatoes. It was a great mix of home cooking with just a touch of flair from the pesto. I'll be making this one again!
A good recipe to use while teaching your children to cook. It is a good confidence booster, easy to customize (like adding peas etc) and can be served over toast, biscuts, rice, noodles etc.
Simple, but not remarkably tasty or anything. It's so-so
I added cooked dice red peppers, it added a nice taste dimension. Since Christmas is 2 weeks away it also makes it festive with the green peas and the red peppers!
I thought this was a very good recipe and reminded me a lot of what my mom made when I was young. It is very fast and easy to make. The only change I made was I cut the recipe in half since I was only making it for two and still had a lot leftover. I also added a dash of pepper and some carrots for color. Pluse I love cooked carrots. Otherwise I made it as written. I hate when people review a recipe and then when you read the review they've changed the recipe all around. I served it over toast points but I think next time I will serve it over puff pastry. It won't be the most exciting thing you've ever made but it is good, filling and a wonderful comfort food. This would especially be great on a cold winter night. It would warm you right up.
not bad :P
This was an incredibly boring meal. It looks boring and tastes boring with little texture. The only change I made was leftover turkey for the chicken. You're basically eating a can of cream soup. Sadly, the kids are vacationing with the grandparents so my husband and I have EIGHT servings to eat on our own.
This was a very good and simple recipe. My family liked it over biscuits. I will definitely make this again and again. It is easy to make veggie for my husband. I just swapped out the cream of chicken soup with cream of celery and used fake chicken. My husband also likes this over noodles or rice.
Easy to make and delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Super easy, I love warm comfort foods and this is a cinch to throw together. I would prefer a little more flavor than the cans of soup offer, you may want to throw in something for a kick like sour cream, but with a can of peas as instructed, it really was a good little recipe.
Love this super simple easy recipe. I actually only used the cream of chicken (not a mushroom fan) and added a bit of sour cream, cheddar cheese and Parmesan cheese. Delicious!
