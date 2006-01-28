Chinese Restaurant-Style Sesame Chicken

I'm one of those that really doesn't understand why so many people seem to dislike this recipe. It *is* messy and a little time-consuming. Every time I've made it, it's been a two-person process where my friend will dredge the chicken and drop it into the pan while I cook the chicken. I guess some notes (that others have also given) - make more marinade. it certainly doesn't hurt they sell toasted sesame seeds - saves some time and energy just sprinkle the seeds on at the end as well use more oil. I'm sure we use much more than the oil listed in the recipe (vegetable oil with a little bit of sesame oil works as a substitute as well). the flour soaks up the oil as it cooks, though, so be ready to add more (not as healthy, but it's tasty) it works to cook a little chicken at a time and then set aside. at the end we just add it all back in the pan with the marinade and cook for a bit (I've never boiled the marinade separately - just cooked it for a bit longer at the end). It's not really like I'd imagined before making it the first time - certainly not like any Chinese Restaurant sesame chicken that I've ever had, but it is still delicious in its own way. Just only 4 stars because it's not really something that I expect to ever make on my own (need the helper!)