Chinese Restaurant-Style Sesame Chicken

Have you been slaving over a hot stove, trying time and again to get that restaurant-style magic infused into your sesame chicken recipe? Slave no more! The magic is here! Say 'open sesame', and it shall be done. Your wish is our command. Now enjoy!

Recipe by MARBALET

2
2 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cut chicken into about 1 inch X 2 inch pieces.

  • In a large nonporous glass dish or bowl, combine the soy sauce, maple syrup, sherry, ginger and five spice powder. Mix together. Add chicken pieces and toss to coat. Cover dish and refrigerate for 20 minutes, turning once, to marinate. After 20 minutes, drain chicken, reserving marinade. Boil reserved marinade in a small saucepan for 5 minutes to remove risk of bacteria.

  • Meanwhile, spread sesame seeds out evenly on an aluminum foil-lined cookie sheet. Bake in the preheated oven, to toast, for 10 minutes or until slightly browned.

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium high heat. In a shallow dish or bowl combine flour and salt and pepper to taste. Dredge chicken in seasoned flour, shaking off any excess. Brown chicken pieces in oil for about 1 minute each side. Spoon boiled marinade over chicken, reduce heat and saute all together for 1 more minute or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

  • Remove chicken pieces from heat and roll in toasted sesame seeds. Rinse and dry lettuce leaves; line serving platter with leaves and spoon chicken on top. Garnish with tomato wedges and serve.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 43.8g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 98.8mg; sodium 619mg. Full Nutrition
