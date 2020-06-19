Yogurt Watercress Quichelettes

Yummy and easy - this dish is great for when you have a craving for quiche, but don't have the time, ingredients or want the fat. Soy yogurt can be substituted for a vegan version.

Recipe by sienna

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, salt and sugar. Cut in margarine until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Stir in just enough water to hold together. Roll out on a lightly floured surface to 1/8 inch thick. Use dough to line 4 tartlet pans. Prick with a fork, and refrigerate until needed.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add watercress, garlic and onions. Cook and stir for about 2 minutes, or until fragrant. Remove from the heat and stir in the Parmesan cheese, yogurt and cayenne pepper. Spoon into the chilled tart pans.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until filling is firm. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 769.8mg. Full Nutrition
