Yogurt Watercress Quichelettes
Yummy and easy - this dish is great for when you have a craving for quiche, but don't have the time, ingredients or want the fat. Soy yogurt can be substituted for a vegan version.
The recipe did not say at which temperature so I baked it at 356F. I baked it for 25 minutes because i did not have small forms, so I used one that is about 5 inches. The filling is very good but I recommend reducing the cayenne pepper because like this it is very spicy! maybe 1/2 teaspoon, 1/4 would be enough. The dough is very moist and hard to roll. Maybe it would be better to use a pie shell recipe. I give it 4 stars because it tastes very good and looks pretty, but it needs adjustments
