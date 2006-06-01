Lloyd's Healthy Chicken Zoopa

This is a throw together soup that is satisfying and maybe even healthy. When you first saute the veggies in oil, you are making a 'moughe'. This is my own word, actually stolen from my daughter Amy (then 3 years old)!

By Lloyd Newman

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add garlic, onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, celery, carrot and leek. Saute until onions are translucent and balance of veggies has been tossed through with hot oil. Add stock and season with salt and pepper to taste. If using hot pepper sauce and soy sauce, add now. Bring soup to a simmer and allow to simmer over low heat for about 40 minutes.

  • Add spinach and cover pot. (Note: Volume of spinach will appear to be too great for the pot; don't worry, just put it in - within a few minutes it will be reduced to size). Stir soup; add noodles. Stir again and add chicken strips. Make sure soup is still simmering. Exactly 5 minutes later, you will have a terrific hot soup. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 30.2mg; sodium 648.7mg. Full Nutrition
