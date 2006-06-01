Lloyd's Healthy Chicken Zoopa
This is a throw together soup that is satisfying and maybe even healthy. When you first saute the veggies in oil, you are making a 'moughe'. This is my own word, actually stolen from my daughter Amy (then 3 years old)!
This is a throw together soup that is satisfying and maybe even healthy. When you first saute the veggies in oil, you are making a 'moughe'. This is my own word, actually stolen from my daughter Amy (then 3 years old)!
this is an awesome, good and non-complicated soup. i did cooked my chicken breats in a can of low-sodium chiken broth along with a few sprinkles of lemon pepper and ground pepper. i added the broth and bits left in the pan to the soup. i also added alot more veggies than called for and had to add 1 more can of chicken broth. i used a very low sodium organic broth. in place of regular egg noodles i used whole wheat spinach egg noodles. SUPER ZOOPA LLOYD THANKS! VERY HEALTHY SOMETHING EVERYONE SHOULD MAKE!Read More
This soup was on the bland side for us. Needs more seasonings.Read More
this is an awesome, good and non-complicated soup. i did cooked my chicken breats in a can of low-sodium chiken broth along with a few sprinkles of lemon pepper and ground pepper. i added the broth and bits left in the pan to the soup. i also added alot more veggies than called for and had to add 1 more can of chicken broth. i used a very low sodium organic broth. in place of regular egg noodles i used whole wheat spinach egg noodles. SUPER ZOOPA LLOYD THANKS! VERY HEALTHY SOMETHING EVERYONE SHOULD MAKE!
pretty good, a bit greasy, because i used homemade chicken stock. i used more garlic and spinach than the recipe called for, and Texans love spicy, so i used waaaaaay more hot sauce (Louisiana hot sauce) and added lots of LHS to each bowl. i think in the future i'll use the canned 99% ff chicken broth so it's not so greasy.
Both my husband and I loved this recipe, one of my two children loved it, the other did not like the green stuff(spinach). I was able to get her to eat the rest of it if I took out the spinach(she is incredibly picky) I too cooked the chicken with some garlic before adding it to the soup and I added more chicken broth. I gave some to a friend of mine and the next night she made it for her family. I will certainly be making this again!
So Good!!! I made this last night and the red peppers actually made the broth kinda sweet. My whole family loved it. I did cook the chicken in a skillet first like another reviewer suggested. I'm adding this to my favs.
This was a great winter weather soup. Fixed for a Saturday afternoon lunch today. I would call this a clean out the refrig. soup. Added some mushrooms and zucchini I had in refrig. We really enjoyed this soup Lloyd.
Very good and filling. Served with french roll to dip in the juice and it was wonderful.
This soup was awesome! I omitted the onion and bell peppers (personal preference) and increased the carrot to ~2 cups. I also cooked the chicken in a skillet with a little lemon pepper. Superb. Husband had 2 and a half bowls!
I used Acini de Pepe pasta (those little ball-shaped noodles) and loved it!
A great recipe! Didn't change anything and it turned out great.
This was one incredible zoopa! I took some liberties with the quantities, but still kept the essence of the soup. I added carrots, celery, garlic, and two leeks to the pot, skipped the onion and peppers. Then I added a full 96 oz chicken stock, 1 lb diced chicken, a package of frozen chopped spinach, and an 8 oz package of kluski noodles. I also added a 14 oz can of peas. I seasoned with onion powder, bay leaves, celery seed, and added S & P to taste. The addition of the soy really gives this stock a full & rich flavor. One terrific, hearty soup. Loved this, and looking forward to lots of leftovers from the freezer. Thanks for sharing, Lloyd.
This recipe is great!! Very flexible and can be made with most "soup type" veggies. I added the hot sauce and it give the soup a nice zip. Good if you're fighting a cold, little congested, etc. Thanks for sharing Lloyd!!
Very good, did not use red peppers (personal taste) also increased to 6 cups of broth, used penne pasta (all I had) and threw in a bay leaf and some celery seed. Hearty and Healthy!
Great! Incredibly easy and tastes great. I was not sure how the flavor would be but was pleasantly surprised. I added more pasta like other reviews. The second day they soaked up some of the broth and was less of a soup, but still great (but would recommend adding in later a bit more broth if wanting to keep as a soup). Very flexible for adding whatever vegetables you want - will keep the recipe idea in mind in the future and easily throw together a similar soup!
This is fantastic!! It is even better as a leftover.
Excellent! As a family of six, it's hard to please everyone and this one did it; even the 8 year old liked it. My husband liked the added spice, and of course added more at the table.
Very good soup. My husband, who is very picky, really loved it. Will make again!
My family loves this soup! The spinach & soy sauce are really delicious & unexpected additions. I often make this with left-over chicken. Thank you, Lloyd!
I love the idea of adding the soy sauce and the hot sauce to basic chicken soup! I pretty much use whatever veggies I have and it always turns out great! I like using more noodles since I don't use chicken and I like it to be filling.
DELICIOUS! I was skeptical of the soy sauce but it's such a tiny bit-- it doesn't overpower in the LEAST. In fact, if I didn't know it was in there, I would have never guessed, but I think I would have missed it if it wasn't. So yummy!
Fantastic! Love that it was filled with veggies, and the hot sauce gave it a tasty kick without really adding much heat. I will be making this again, thanks!!
This soup is delicious! The pepper and soy sauce ad great flavor. I used water and chicken bullion cubed instead, and simmered the whole chicken breasts for 20 minutes, removed and shredded with forks, then added back in at the end. We also poured our soup into sourdough bread bowls from the bakery, so good!
I am new to cooking and this was a nice easy way to break myself in and it also tasted delicious.
This is the best chicken noodle soup I've had! I would've never thought to add those veggies...a terrific combination, as it turns out. The only problem I had was that I had to add way more liquid than it called for. Also, I didn't do the extra work of sauteing the veggies first and it turned out great.
Good soup, healthy with all the veggies and very little oil. I used a good bit more spinach and about double the noodles. Next time, I'll probably leave the noodles as is. Surprisingly tasty. We'll definitely be having this on regular winter rotation! Thanks a ton!
There are few "healthy" recipes that I like, but this made the cut. I also liked that this particular dish fell within my budget. Some crusty garlic bread makes this meal a winter weekday feast.
I increased this recipe to 12 servings for a large group. It was a big hit. My variation was to put in about a cup and a half of cooked brown rice instead of noodles. I was hesitant about adding the raw chicken at the end but it worked out great.
Trying to get eat a little healthier and this recipe looked like a good candidate. Omitted the red pepper (don't like) and egg noodles to stick to just protein and vegetables. Turned out excellent, especially on a cold winter night. Also, my boyfriend who has never eaten spinach and hates vegetables rated this as a four star meal which is amazing. Thanks.
Very good! We doubled the noodles and put some extra chicken in and it was a nice light dinner - lots of veggies!
This soup was on the bland side for us. Needs more seasonings.
This was delicious. I doubled the hot sauce and used whole wheat egg noodles, but other than that, followed the recipe exactly. Will make this again and again!
Just made this for one of my girlfriends who is feeling under the weather--I make my own chicken noodle soup, but the spinach and soy sauce intrigued me. Did not use the hot sauce and added frozen peas for some more veggie action. Very delicious!
This was so delicious and loved by all 6 members of our family. I did not have a red pepper in the house so we missed the color and also used orzo for lack of egg noodles. Still was wonderful and a bit lighter, I guess. We'll try it with noodles and red pepper next time.
I really enjoy this soup recipe. We leave out the peppers just for personal preference, but everything else is just wonderful. Easy, healthy, and yummy.
I love this recipe! Yummy and I feel good serving it to my family.
Incredibly good soup!! I've made it twice in the past week!! I added a bit of poultry seasoning to the pot for some additional seasoning and had to add 2 more cups of broth to have enough liquid for the massive amounts of veggies I put in the pot. Like previous posters, I also cooked the chicken in a skillet prior to putting it in the pot and used whole wheat penne pasta the first time and whole wheat egg noodles the second time. This makes a big batch of soup and it's excellent to take to work for lunch throughout the week. Thanks for the awesome recipe! A definite wIN.
GREAT recipe!! I also added a little bit of lemongrass just to give it a bit of an Asian twist. It was lovely - between two of us we ate the entire thing!!! Just delicious, will be adding this to my regular winter time repertoire!!
This soup is great on a cold winter's day. Increase all the veggies and added mushrooms. Also added lots of hot sauce. Great meal for a Sunday Evening and Lunch for the next few days.
My boyfriend begs for this soup especially when he had a few drinks the night before. It's a great way to get in all your veggies. Just add any veggies you like and take out any you don't like and it will be perfect!
Excellent Recipe! I added an extra cup of chicken stock, corn, and a cup & a half of whole wheat noodles. Really good and easy.
I love to make soups and this is the best chicken soup ever! So many good veggies make this extra special and so full of flavor! I made my own chicken broth so I had extra which made the soup better. The spinach and the leek should not to be left out! I will try this in the croc-pot sometime with adding the chicken, spinich and pre-cooked noodles later. I actually made this for my boyfriend's daughter's Birthday dinner with salad and crusty bread. She loves soup and she had 2 helpings! We wre not stuffed so we had room for her Birthday cake and ice cream! Looking forward to my lunch today of left-over hot soup!
Really good & healthy. The soy sauce & the hot pepper sauce give it a great flavor.
Favorite soup ever!
this was a healthy and delicious soup that i plan to make again. the only changes i made were: swapped the egg noodles for no yolks and added half of the bag. because of this, it could have used more liquid. next time, i will add more chicken stock to even it out. i also added some frozen peas. when i make this again, i may also try browning the chicken for extra flavor. thank you for sharing this recipe.
This is our go-to chicken soup recipe. The only change we make is to use orzo. Otherwise, this recipe if fantastic as is. Plus, on Weight Watchers, it's 6 points per serving. Can't beat that for a lunch or dinner.
This soup is exactly what chicken soup should be. I was looking for a good one to feed my sick toddler and this one had all the right ingredients. What a great immune booster. Her dad did think there was too much spinach (he doesn't like veggies), but he ate it all anyway and then went back for more. Thank-you Lloyd!
I make this soup all the time now. It is so healthy and easy and much more filling than a can of chicken soup. I followed the instructions but used whole wheat pasta instead of egg noodles. I also grilled the chicken on the george foreman before throwing it in at the end.
Awesome soup. Made it for my family, and every one liked it. Will make it again for sure. Just make sure you have a large enough Pot. makes a lot of soup.
This soup was perfect! I was feeling stuffy and it cleared me up. I also sauteed the chicken first. I left out the noodles to make it "carb friendly" I felt heathlier just by eating it. My roomate too!
This is a great soup, but doesn't taste quite like the restaurant style chicken noodle soup.
Really good! This is a new staple at our house. I use a whole rotisserie chicken so this is a meal in one dish. I've also substituted quinoa for the noodles and that was good too. Keeper recipe!
Wow! This was an intro into healthier eating for my family of non veggie lovers... Well, we all loved it! I did double garlic, use colorful peppers, 9 oz spinach, and more broth and noodles as well as chopping g all veggies really well so I could share with my 9 more the old. Great with grilled cheese too! Excellent!
Soup was great - I made some changes, having just come back from Paris I used butter to saute my veggies instead of cooking oil. Only about a tablespoon, but I have come to realize it is better to eat small portions and cook with the good stuff. I also used 2 potatoes in place of the noodles. Didn't have any noodles and have lots of potatoes. My kids (11 & 8) agreed it was great, and prefer flavor over bland. They thought it would fit in with the French cuisine. Thanks!
This is the best chicken veggie soup I've ever had. I added more chicken and noodles and I cooked the chicken before adding to the soup. I also added more stock but it was great and the grandkids loved it. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was surprisingly delicious for such a simple soup! We added a bit more noodles and used fresh Swiss chard instead of spinach. Highly recommended!
This was very good and healthy. I substituted boneless skinless thighs and used asidi pasta which are tiny balls. Wonderful!
This soup is very tasty, even though I added too many noodles. I will be trying this recipe again with some tweaks.. I'll probably add some veggies and omit the noodles all together for a more souper experience.
I make this recipe all the time, and my family loves it...even my picky two-year-old eats it! I've made it exactly as written, and I've substituted veggies with what I have on hand, and every time it's been delicious. It's also a great soup for when you're feeling under the weather. For anyone nervous about throwing raw chicken in the soup, trust me, it's okay...it's always cooked through and very yummy when the soup is done, just keep it simmering :)
i made this when my husband was sick this winter. we both absolutely *loved* it.
This soup was well received by my whole family although we felt that it needed a little more oomph. For our taste, I will add more garlic and more spinach next time. I added whole wheat alphabet noodles instead of the egg noodles to boost the fiber content. Super simple to make and very tasty!
I added spices, used a rotisserie chicken (with juices), used broth (not stock), and upped it to 2 cups of whole wheat noodles. My wife said it was the best chicken noodle soup she has ever had. It is healthy warmed us up.
This was a very good soup, which we will making again. I used the leftover roasted chicken bones from Cosco's to make the stock. It was delicious!
LOVE this soup! Very easy to make. I doubled the hot sauce since I like it a little spicier. Also, Added mushrooms. Delish! Great for lunches for the next few days.
This was really good and satisfying. I followed the recipe as it was written with optional items though I cooked the chicken in garlic before adding to the soup. My husband had three bowls and I had two!The next time I make I will add another cup of chicken broth and at least triple the hot sauce. I like medium spice and found that 1/4 tsp wasn't enough of a kick. We added tobasco to our bowls and that helped.
Everyone that tried it Loved it
We really liked this. I increased chicken stock to 8 cups, increased spinach to 10 oz, used 1 cup cooked orzo pasta. Also precooked the chicken in oil w lemon-pepper. Will make this again.
This is my favorite end of the week left over veggies soup. I have made it with a million variations. One of my favorites is replacing the spinach with bok choy or Kale.
Excellent soup! I also cooked the chicken first, added mushrooms and used frozen peas and carrots since that’s all I had. Served up with a small loaf of warm crusty bread with butter. Such a comforting soup, and I’m looking forward to warming up the leftovers.
Great recipe for a delicious healthy soup. I made this when I needed to clean out my fridge of some older vegetables after a big shopping trip. Very versatile
Made with juice n water from left over crock pot chicken. Used random bits of left over chicken. No soy sauce or leeks. Hubby & 3 yr old both very happy with it. Nothing like some basic chicken soup. Very simple and easy to make.
I used this recipe as a guide, but made a number of changes. Here’s what I did differently. I used a cup of onions, no leeks and a mix of colored peppers. I did use both the hot pepper sauce and the Worcestershire, no spinach (didn’t have) and no noodles (watching carbs). I also used pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, adding it at the end. This was good and we liked the flavor the peppers provided. We thought the hot pepper sauce and Worcestershire weren’t even detectable in the finished soup. Next time, I’d add more or leave them out entirely. Perhaps this is no fault of the recipe, but my chicken was dry and chewy. I have no clue how that happened. I may have simmered it too long when reheating. I’ll be more careful next time. This was a nice brothy and healthy soup, that I’d be inclined to make again.
Loved it but it is time consuming to make. Add whatever vegetables you like. I pre cooked the chicken.
This is a delicious soup. I used all the ingredients. I simmered the broth separately with extra garlic, soy sauce, pepper, hot pepper sauce then added bay leaves.
We enjoyed this! I wasn't sure if the chicken was supposed to cook in the broth, so I cubed it and cooked it in a pan ahead of time. I added 2 cups more of stock and 1/2 cup more noodles to suit my family's love of noodles. The combination of veggies was delish!!
Been looking for healthier meals, stumbled across this. I followed everything pretty much as written. But for starters in the medium soup pan I first cooked the chicken to almost done with a little bit of garlic. I removed the chicken and followed the recipe. I also added a can of reduced sodium black beans, and a can of kidney beans. Loved the results. In the future I’ll probably add some chorizo to give it a kick.
Great recipe for a delicious healthy soup. I made this when I needed to clean out my fridge of some older vegetables after a big shopping trip. Very versatile
Delicious!!! My husband and I loved it! I didn't have any chicken broth so I used beef broth and added more soy sauce and extra Louisiana hot sauce. Also, added bouillon seasoning it most definitely gave it an extra kick of flavor.
Pretty sure that picture is rice instead of noodles, which wouldn't be bad at all, but maybe an accurate pic would be better! Nice soup with room for variation. Those who want more seasoning (including me) can simply make soy and hot sauce available at the table to protect the taste buds of our families!
One word: Deeeelicious!
This soup is great! Everyone I have made it for asks for the recipe.
This soup was very tasty! my whole family liked it and it's easy and nutritious. I'm pretty sure you could throw any veggie in there and it would taste good. I stuck with exactly what the recipe called for except for I used mafalda pasta which looks like cut ribbon pieces and goes very well with the soup.
Made this last night and it was delicious! My 10 year old daughter loved it too, spinach and all. The wonderful mix of veggies simmering is to die for! The only changes I made were the elimination of the peppers as I was out, the sub of leftover pork roast for the chicken and orzo for the egg noodles. The soy sauce and hot pepper sauce add an outstanding flavor and I can't wait for leftovers tonight!
Made it. Loved it, and will definitely make it often. I didn't add the noodles and it was still thick and rich and non-gluten. I served it to friends and they asked for the recipe. One even made it the next evening for dinner.
We fell in love with this soup the first time we made it. This is our go to soup when we want something full of veggies and with lots of taste!
JUST ME! ATE IT FOR 3 DAYS. FULL OF FLAVOUR AND SATISFYING!
This soup was good and easy to make. Next time I'd add more vegetables for added flavor.
This soup is delicious and very healthy. Great for a cold day. Easy to make. Already made it several times this winter. Can't go wrong with this one.
Yum! I didn't have egg noodles, used 1/2 package of cheese tortellini.
Definitely a keeper! Easy and delish!
I added a few of my favorites. BONE BROTH, great northern white beans, marjoram, and a can of diced tomatoes.
This was so much better than I thought it would be! The hot sauce really made it for me. I did follow the recipe for the most part, but I subbed some turkey meatballs for the chicken since I had it thawed. Outstanding soup!
It’s delicious! I made everything in the slow cooker as opposed to stove top and it turned out delicious though of course it took a bit longer. I also did not use noodle and instead added another veggie, broccoli, to try to make it a tad more healthy. Family loved it and house smelled amazing as it cooked
This is not chicken soup, this some form of Onion, bell pepper and chicken broth vegetable concoction cause that is what it tastes like in that order. The small amount of soy and hot sauce bring nothing to the recipe. I made this exactly as written. Will not make again, yuk.
I left out the chicken so that it was just a veggie soup. The pot was empty at the end of our New Year's Eve party!
Tasted better than I expected since it was healthy.
This soup is so yummy and I made it exactly as it said.
Absolutely delicious!
I followed this exact recipe except I didn't add the hot pepper sauce, I added bit more chicken stock, and added a tad more egg noodles. Overall the same recipe. I must say it did take quite some time to cut everything up, but it was totally worth it. This is one of the most flavorful broth soups I've ever had without adding a ton of seasonings and spices. I truely think this may just be one of the best soups I've ever had.
I would go so far as to say this is the best chicken soup I've ever eaten. I thought the additional of soy sauce and hot sauce sounded interesting, so I decided to give this recipe a try. I love spicy foods and I'm on a low-sodium diet, so my modifications were considerably more Tabasco, low-sodium tamari instead of soy sauce and Tony Chachere's No Salt seasoning. Very good recipe and definitely a keeper.
I've made this a few times and love it. I never add leeks or hot sauce. Just my preference. I really love the peppers and spinach in this soup. It tastes great the next day too. Very colorful dish.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections