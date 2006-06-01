Lloyd's Healthy Chicken Zoopa

I used this recipe as a guide, but made a number of changes. Here’s what I did differently. I used a cup of onions, no leeks and a mix of colored peppers. I did use both the hot pepper sauce and the Worcestershire, no spinach (didn’t have) and no noodles (watching carbs). I also used pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, adding it at the end. This was good and we liked the flavor the peppers provided. We thought the hot pepper sauce and Worcestershire weren’t even detectable in the finished soup. Next time, I’d add more or leave them out entirely. Perhaps this is no fault of the recipe, but my chicken was dry and chewy. I have no clue how that happened. I may have simmered it too long when reheating. I’ll be more careful next time. This was a nice brothy and healthy soup, that I’d be inclined to make again.