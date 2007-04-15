Last Night's Chicken

Basic whole chicken recipe, moist and flavorful, baked with orange soda! Serve with potatoes or rice if desired.

Recipe by Heather

Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Season with garlic powder, salt and pepper and garnish with onion slices. Place 1/8 cup of butter or margarine on top of the chicken and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.

  • Raise oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C); Place remaining 1/8 cup butter or margarine on top of the chicken and bake for 30 minutes.

  • Pour orange-flavored beverage all over chicken, bake for 5 more minutes, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
880 calories; protein 63.9g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 62.8g; cholesterol 285.9mg; sodium 329.4mg. Full Nutrition
