Last Night's Chicken
Basic whole chicken recipe, moist and flavorful, baked with orange soda! Serve with potatoes or rice if desired.
This is a really tasty and easy recipe. The only change I made was to put the chicken on a vertical roaster instead of leaving it in a dish to bake. Also, it might help to put the butter on the chicken first and then add the spices. This way the spices will adhere to the chicken better. Overall, the chicken was very tasty and the orange soda makes a nice glaze. THanks for the keeper recipe:)
This was a waste of a can of orange soda! The chicken just tasted like chicken, and was nothing special.
Really good and easy to make, the orange pop gave a nice taste, will make this again for sure!!
Needed to cook longer.
I really liked this recipe. Easy and awesome tasting. Thank You
chicken was very moist
My three year old didn't care for it much.But the rest of us loved it. I did add one thing i put a peeled orange in the chickens rear for more flavor. It was very moist. It was amazing. easy recipes it a keeper!!!
it is great! But it is better with Sprite.
This recipe was good but it didn't have the favor I thought it would. I was wanting something different to do with the whole chicken I had to fix, and the recipe tasted the same as just baking it.
the chicken was moist, but it tasted like a can of flat orange soda.. i used chicken breast instead of a whole chicken.
I made this recipe last night for dinner and it was my first time baking a whole chicken, so I was very proud of myself! The chicken was juicier than ever and the orage soda made the chicken have a very subtle sweetness to it. My family was more than satisfied!
The chicken was super moist, but the flavor was too subtle, just tasted like basic baked chicken.
Amazing you can also make chicken breast with the recipe if you are in a rush.
this was the best roasted chicken we have ever had. tastes better than rotisserie chicken you buy already made from the store. this is definitely my family's new favorite meal.
This recipe was alright. I will give it credit since the chicken was very moist but too many onions and something about the onion/soda mixture gave my whole family heartburn and the burps.
I put my own spin on it, buttered first and then about 20 minutes before it was done covered it in orange peels and then covered the chicken with the orange pop for about 10 minutes. My year and a half year old LOVED it!
I changed the recipe a little by adding oranges and onions under the skin and squeezed fresh orange juice over the chicken, then I placed the chicken over a half can of orange soda leaving the chicken standing, then placed onions in the top first and oranges after that its moist andvery good the kids loved it
very dry
