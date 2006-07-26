Brie Cranberry and Chicken Pizza

Hmmm. This is an interesting concept and I believe that the biggest factor in how it will turn out for you is your choice of ingredients. Seasoning the chicken as you like is important. The quality and amount of cranberry sauce will make a difference. Too much and you have the soggy issue - I cut the amount back by more than half. The strength and flavor of the particular brie you choose will also make a difference. I do think that the addition of some extra ingredients is really helpful. On half the pizza I added toasted slivered almonds (both crunch and flavor) and carmelized onion. I also left off the cranberry sauce on that half, spread a thin layer of Newman's Own Poppyseed dressing on the crust for a 'sauce' and added in craisins to give it the cranberry flavor. Out of the oven I also drizzled a tiny bit of the dressing over the top. The tangy and sweet mix worked well with the brie and the tart cranberry flavor. As I said, it's a great concept but the choice of ingredients and amounts (as in all pizzas) will make this work for your individual tastes.