Brie Cranberry and Chicken Pizza
A simple pizza using an exotic mixture of chicken, cranberry and brie.
With some modifications this is 5 stars, I started with a pre made pizza crust then melted 2 tbsp of butter with 1/4 of a tsp of garlic and spread it on the crust then topped with brie then I used dried cherries, because I live in the Cherry Capital of The World, then the rest of the ingredients. OH MY GOODNESS this is the best pizza I have ever had.Read More
This was really easy to make and pretty tasty. The flavor of the brie kind of got lost, I'd probably add more and reduce the amount of cranberry sauce next time, just so it was more noticable.Read More
I don't like cranberries in general - nevertheless, this sounded good, so I made - and loved it. I expected this to taste good, but not as good as I found it to be. I made a few modifications that helped with the soggy/gooey problems. I tried cream brie - a bit difficult to 'chop' but can be heated slightly and then spread/mashed in with the cranberries - and to avoid the soggy crust issue, I used whole-berry cranberry sauce, draining the watery liquid off first. A little fresh ground pepper and some red wine vinegar with the chicken added a nice touch to the overall flavor. I will definately be making this again. Thanks!
Wonderful, easy recipe. I pre-bake the pizza crust for 10 min or so before putting the cranberries and other toppings on and have no problem with soggy crust. This will be a "often used" favorite.
This was a rich and delicious recipe, but I had a feeling the chicken would need some more oomph. I wouldn't have liked it as much without using rosemary and thyme while browning the meat. I only ate one piece because it was so rich. My husband said that small servings of it would make a great finger food at a cocktail party. I agree.
Good recipe Gill. However, I am Sicilian and like it spicy. So I browned bite size pieces of chicken breast in Rosemary & Thyme (4 spice bottle capfulls of each) with a little olive oil and drained. I also used brie on bottom of Boboli crust, then chicken, then dried cranberries, topped with mozz cheese and more dried cranberries. Took to office pot luck and yummers was the opinion. Only one slice remained and yours truly ate it for dinner that night.
I decided to try something new for my girlfriend who is vegetarian. It was a bit gooey at first but the flavor is great! Leftovers warm up terrifically.
I wasn't too sure about this recipe, an interesting mixture of items. But boy, do they go well together! Absolutely a wonderful dish. Will definitely make it again.
A unique and different pizza with a wonderful flavor.
Very easy to make, however, the Brie gives this dish a "musty" flavor.
This was an unusual combination of ingredients that turned out good. I had a friend over who also liked it.
This was really delicious. My significant other and I cooked it and ate it together for a really fun night -- I don't see this as being a frequently used recipe for us, but it was perfect for this purpose. We sauteed the chicken in olive oil, basil, and rosemary, which I definitely recommend.
I really liked this unusual pizza! Here's what I would do differently next time: 1) I used Trader Joe's wheat pizza dough for the crust. Since it wasn't a "prepared" crust it took way too long to bake at 350 degrees. Next time I would try the oven at 425. 2) I used jack cheese instead of mozzarella because I had it already. I think it's flavor overpowered the brie. I would use mozzarella next time, or maybe just less jack. It seemed like too much cheese anyway. (Is that possible?) 3) Lastly, it calls for 6 oz. of brie and I couldn't taste it. Since brie often comes in an 8 oz. wedge (like the one I used) I would put the whole thing on there. With more brie and less jack, it should taste a little more sophisticated next time. I will definitely make this again!
Delicious, I followed recommendations to pre-bake crust for 10 minutes, I used a combination of dried cranberries and whole berry cranberry sauce, and I sauteed the chicken in olive oil, rosemary, thyme. Four stars only because I was told it was "too much cranberry", which I am sure was my fault for adding too much with the dried/can combination.
I thought this was going to taste totally different than what it did. My husband said it tasted like toast and jelly. Pizza crust gets very soggy from the cranberry. I probably wouldn't bother again with this reipe.
I did not enjoy this recipe at all. The crust turned a bit soggy and the flavor was not in my taste at all.
this was excellent!!!! I cooked the chicken with red onions, thyme and garlic, cooked the crust for about 15 min before topping, only used half the amount of brie it called for, wish I used way more, will do next time, I loved it, the flavors were very complimenting, a defenite keeper for us!!!
I changed this a bit after reading about the soggy crust. I cooked my chicken with thyme and rosemary. I put that on the crust with dried cranberries, then topped it with slices of brie and the shredded mozz cheese. it was heavenly.
This was really good. Lots of cheese. I sustituted tomato (pizza) sauce for the cranberry sauce. It still turned out great. I added Chicken BBQ spice to the chicken when I browned it.
This was awesome! It definitely helped to bake the crust for a few minutes before adding the sauce so it didn't get soggy. I sauteed the chicken with some rosemary and thyme and the flavor was amazing. I thought the proportions of chicken, cheese and sauce were perfect... I wouldn't change a thing!
Just ok. Not that great.
I will try again with a higher quality pizza crust (I used a bisquick crust recipe from the box...not so good)and whole berry cranberry sauce. I love the idea of these flavours but I think I needed higher quality ingredients.
Amazing!
not a fan of this one. Ate a piece, sure, won't make again. I love love love Brie, but it overwhelmed this pizza. The slices were heavy, and thick, and the flavors just didn't mesh as I hoped...couldn't even taste the chicken...a waste. Oh well.
It's a winner - a bit apprehensive making this without doctoring up the canned cranberry sauce...you did not have to. I bought a pizza dough ball from Trader Joes and partial baked it (farlic and herb crust) I took it to a party and topped it there...delicious!
wonderful. I just followed one advice I read in one of the reviews and brushed some melted garlic butter on the crust before layering the ingredients on there. gives it that extra yummy flavor :)
love this recipe - i add red onion and slices of pear to the chicken and saute together. flavors are delicious! i also pre-cooked the dough for about 5 minutes, so thanks for that tip.
I used Pillsbury refrigerated pizza dough so baked at 400 degrees. Served to monthly group and they loved it.
This was a descent recipe. The first recipe I have used from this site actually. When I was at the store grabbing ingredients there was only one pizza crust left, and it was 10" and thin crust. It wasn't badm, but made for a messier pizza. I wish I would have read the comments first because the pre cooked crust tip would have helped.
I used some leftover cooked chicken, whole berry cranberry sauce and left out the mozzarella - It's like brie, chicken, cranberry on a toasty crust!
Fast, easy and delicious! I will certainly make this again.
This was great! I decided to do a half-and-half pizza, one half with the original recipe and one with my ideas. I too thought the original was a bit bland though still tasty, but adding caramelized red onions, dried rosemary, and sprinkling with crushed black pepper really sent this one over the top for flavor. Didn't even miss the chicken. Try it, you'll love it! Thanks a lot for the original idea.
This was good, but definitely needs some modifications. I got pizza dough from my local pizza shop, spread it with butter and minced garlic and baked at 500 degrees for about 5-7 minutes to keep it from being soggy (make sure to poke dough with a fork before baking). This is better than buying a store bought prepared crust and easier than making your own. As others said, the chicken definitely needs to be seasoned. I used thyme,pepper and garlic salt. I then baked the pizza at the suggested temp. Mine came out very dense, but good.
Used this with my friends and they absolutely loved it and all wanted the recipe. An unusual but fairly sure winner!
Good pizza! We only used half of the amount of brie and also used whole berry cranberry sauce. Loved the bites of melted brie! Delicious!
I thought I would give this "romantic" recipe a shot as a special treat to my partner on our first anniversary. Although I followed other suggetsions - prebaking the crust, draining the cranberries, cooking the chicken with pepper & rice wine vinegar - I found the recipe really lacking a punch. I found myself wanting MORE flavor than I got. Perhaps adding A LOT more seasoning to the chicken and cutting back on the mozarella would help. The pizza ended up being a big molten mound of too much cheese and too tart cranberries. I think I'll stick to plain old pepperoni pizza the next time.
Purely enjoyed. I did add a little feta cheese and red onion on whole wheat pita... All smiles... Thanks for sharing.
I was wholly unimpressed. It was decent for a couple bites (so maybe as an appetizer). But I couldn't even finish a piece. I basically thought it was a waste of Brie.
This was simply amazing and simply easy to cook. Bought a store prepare pizza shell. Used regular for the first time, will use whole wheat next time around. Spread 2 tbs of melted butter with a little garlic powder on the dough. Used whole cranberry sauce. Used lots of brie-didn't even look but much more than 6 oz. To make it even easier, next time I'm going to use the precooked grilled chicken strips. Coated the crust with a little olive oil. Baked at 425 degrees. This is amazing!!
I had really high hopes for this recipe. I just wasn't impressed though. There was nothing actually "wrong" with it, it's just a personal prefrence thing I guess. Sorry :(
I always love a new flavor combination, thank you.
wonderful!!!
Made as is on a Boboli crust. Delicious!
i went through all of the reviews before i made the pizza and picked the recommendations that i thought that would worked. definitely pre-bake the crust for 10 minutes with garlic butter. cook the chicken the way you would like. rosemary makes the pizza smell delicious, but use other spices/herbs if you want. i was prepared to drain the cranberries but i guess i got the jellied sauce so there wasn't anything to drain. but i guess after awhile it becomes more liquidy. anyway. this recipe is just the basics and is open to additions and subtractions.
I love this. I used about 3/4 of a small can of sauce and that was plenty. Easy and very yummy.
Hmmm. This is an interesting concept and I believe that the biggest factor in how it will turn out for you is your choice of ingredients. Seasoning the chicken as you like is important. The quality and amount of cranberry sauce will make a difference. Too much and you have the soggy issue - I cut the amount back by more than half. The strength and flavor of the particular brie you choose will also make a difference. I do think that the addition of some extra ingredients is really helpful. On half the pizza I added toasted slivered almonds (both crunch and flavor) and carmelized onion. I also left off the cranberry sauce on that half, spread a thin layer of Newman's Own Poppyseed dressing on the crust for a 'sauce' and added in craisins to give it the cranberry flavor. Out of the oven I also drizzled a tiny bit of the dressing over the top. The tangy and sweet mix worked well with the brie and the tart cranberry flavor. As I said, it's a great concept but the choice of ingredients and amounts (as in all pizzas) will make this work for your individual tastes.
What a fantastic, unique pizza! I used a Boboli as my crust, and Perdue Shortcut chicken (already cooked) so this couldn't have been an easier meal to prepare. Only addition to the recipe was I brushed olive oil and minced garlic to the crust before adding the remaining ingredients. A pinch of salt & pepper to the chicken and that was all that was needed. I'd imagine you could be quite creative with this, adding sliced red onion, a sprinkle of orange peel. Hubby said it's company worthy - - you know it's a keeper when those words are spoken. Excellent recipe, Gill!
this was absolutely delicious, like other reviews said, I definitely seasoned the chicken, with garlic, salt and pepper and thyme. I pre cooked my dough to avoid it being soggy, and I put olive oil and garlic all over it before I put anything else on the pizza. One thing I would highly recommend would be to have it on a thin crust pizza. I made my own dough, but it was a little too thick and made it everything feel really heavy in my stomach. Thin and crispy would be incredible!!!
at first bite we were not sure we would enjoy this but the flavor of cranberry,chicken and cheese was very tasty. Will make this again. It is a main meal. Lots of protein.
I love brie so I figured I'd like this and I did. I don't recommend a Boboli crust though- too "doughy." I think I'll try something more crisp next time. I used whole cranberry sauce and didn't get a soggy dough at all. I also cooked my chicken in olive oil with salt & pepper and garlic. Hubby and I really liked it!
Made this to take to a friend's party. I baked the crusts for about 10-15 minutes before adding the toppings. I brushed them with olive oil and added garlic and rosemary before baking. Both pizzas were gone in about 10 minutes. Will definitely make this again!
The cranberry sauce adds a wonderful sweetness to the overall taste of this pizza. I sauteed a few sliced fresh mushrooms with the chicken. Used 8oz of brie, and sprinkled a bit of parmesan over the top. I baked this on a pizza stone and the crust was perfect! I love it and plan to make it again and again.
awesome!!!
This pizza was okay, but not as WOW as I had expected. My husband didn't really like it -- he said it was too wierd of a combo of flavors. I liked it, but thought it was missing something, it was pretty bland. The brie was good on it, I like that concept. But if I were to make it again, I would probably add some roasted garlic to give it a little more pizzaz. It was okay, but not that impressive, in my opinion.
Loved this...didn't sauce it, simply used craisins instead. Cut the chicken up and sauteed in onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, and rosemary. Added toasted sliced almonds on top for crunch. Thank you!
I thought this was delicious. I made some of the changes others suggested ie. prebaking and brushing the crust with butter and garlic, sauteing chicken with rosemary and thyme. My crust was a little soggy, and the kids hated it-but they are kids what do they know. A definite keeper for a more adult crowd!
Very good! I cooked the chicken in some salt and herbs de provence and I HIGHLY recommend that step. I also prebaked my pizza stone so that it was nice and hot and used a 400 degree oven. No problems with soggy crust:)
So tasty! We used left over turkey and LOTS of whole berry cran. Makes a phenomenal appy.
Instead of a pizza (which was a little hard to handle) I took pizza dough and cut out circles to put into cupcake pan. I cooked them till almost done then added the ingredients. Put them back in oven till dough was done and chesse was melted. Came out excellent! We had individual pizza cups. Easy to handle and bite size. One package of dough made about 20 - 25 cups. Made them for a big dinner as an appetizer and everyone loved them. Also made them with the butter and garlic! Great idea!
I really liked this, probably because I love all the ingredients used. I didn't have cranberry sauce so I just sprinkled some dried cranberries on. I brushed the crust with melted butter and 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, prebaked it 10 minutes, put on the rest of my toppings, then baked 10 more minutes. It did taste better to me reheated, and that is when I spread the strawberry jam on my piece. I would make this again for myself, not sure if family will eat it again as they are not fans of brie cheese.
Changed cooking time to 425 for 20 minutes, used duck breast instead of chicken. Flavor is awesome, will make again
Found this right after Canadian Thanksgiving and didn't have any chicken breast or brie, but had plenty of leftover turkey and cranberry sauce, along with some smoked gouda. FANTASTIC RESULTS! I may buy cranberry sauce every so often just for this purpose. Also used a multigrain crust, which gave it a really nice, subtle nutty flavour. Definitely recommend this one.
Served it last night and my female guests loved it. Very different flavors. Cut down on the mozz. cheese, but other than that, made it just like it says! Thanks.
too sweet! and very messy
This was amazing! I used a 6" pizza and only about 1/3 the amounts of the rest of the ingredients as well. It turned out perfectly, though. A new favourite.
This was an ok recipe, not great. I didnt really like the cranberry sauce. Dont use if you dont adore cranberry sauce, and whatever you do, dont pepper the chicken! We ended up orderind Dominos!
The cranberry was overpowering and too sweet and made the top of the crust slightly soggy. The taste of the brie was difficult to distinguish.
Planning to make this for my bunco group. I will buy a roasted chicken from the deli dept and shred it. Use olive oil instead and I may use the seasoned mozzarella. Looking forward to it!
Excellent. No changes needed.
This tasted great but was very sloppy ~ it just did not turn out for me. I think the cranberry sauce made the dough kinda soggy. I used the dough from Trader Joes.
I used NAAN bread for a lighter crust. Next time i might add a little pepper jam to the cranberry sauce to spice it up a bit. Overall it was tasty.
So yummy and quick and easy to make!! Beats plain ole cheese pizza any night! I added dried cranberries to ours because I love cranberries and it came out great!
We Spread crushed garlic on the prepared pizza crust. and baked for 10 minutes. Used sun-dried cranberries instead of the cranberry sauce. Also added rosemary and thyme while cooking the chicken as others advised. Added all other ingredients and baked for the 20 minutes. AMAZING!!
Great meal. Unique sweet pizza idea. Everybody who tries it loves it.
This was a really tasty pizza. My husband especially loved it. The only changes I made were adding some green onions. Also I didn’t find a pizza crust I liked so I used garlic naan. Was really good.
I was very interested in trying this recipe but knew from the reviews I'd want to make some modifications. I should have pre-baked the crust and will next time. I also brushed the crust with olive oil and placed on the pan with a bit of cornmeal to keep from sticking. My changes: Since I had the cranberries in the freezer, I made my own whole-berry sauce. I caramelized one onion, sliced thinly in olive oil and added this with some cayenne pepper sprinkled on top. This brought out all the flavors of sweet, savory and spicy and it was WONDERFUL! Pre-bake the crust, try these few add-ons and you're in for a treat!
Easy and tasty. I usually add some italian seasoning when sautéing the chicken. Make this quite often for office parties
Made this a couple of times and it was great. I used refrigerator pie crust and cooked it for about 10-15 minutes first. I used one can whole cranberry sauce and canned chicken drained or grilled chicken strips like Tyson's.
Sorry to say that the flavor was too sweet for us. I cooked the dough on its own for about 10 minutes, then added the rest of the ingredients and cooked for an additional 12 minutes...still game out gooey/soggy...a pre-cooked crust (like boboli) would probably work best with this pizza
most delish!
My husband and I loved this recipe, though I incorporated some suggestions from other reviews. I used the tomato sauce that came with the pizza crust instead of the cranberry sauce, since my husband thought the cranberry sauce sounded "weird." I seasoned the chicken with rosemary and basil. I increased the amount of brie to 7 ounces (that's the size package I had) and decreased the mozarella. I also added sliced mushrooms, since I had some on hand I needed to use. Finally, I baked per the instructions on the pizza crust wrapper - 450 degrees for about 12 minutes. I did not pre-cook the crust and there was no problem with it being soggy. So that must be an issue with the cranberry sauce. I will definitely make this again!
I followed other suggestions and used a garlic butter sauce on the crust and added dried cranberries and sliced red onions. We also ran out of mozzarella and used a artisan blend of Mexican cheeses instead. We liked it so much we're going to buy the same blend to make it in the future.
This was incredible. I used whole cranberry sauce instead of the jellied.
More like 3.5 stars. The ingredients are interesting and the presentation is nice. The pizza tastes good but isn't outstanding. Definitely room for taste experimentation; something is missing but there is a lot of potential. If you use too much cranberry it can be messy. If you use straight pizza dough be sure to heat the crust only in the oven for at least 10 minutes before topping it to avoid a soggy crust. Pizza was great on the next day reheat.
We make our own dough, so I was interested in how the dough would turn out. We rolled out the dough, spread cranberry sauce directly on dough. Put some mozzarella on, then chicken, then a bit more mozzarella!
This is a great recipe, a real change from your ordinary pizza. I made a couple of changes and it came out beautifully: I spread about 2 tablespoons of very garlicy garlic butter on the crust and baked it about 10 min. right on the oven rack. I sauteed the chicken with 5 or 6 mushrooms, sliced, and rosemary and thyme as suggested by other reviewers. I also added slices of red onion(not sauteed). I baked it on a cookie sheet and it came out perfectly. Next time I would cut down on the cranberry, or not use the 'whole berry sauce' it was a bit too sweet. I would also cut back on the mozza a bit- it masked the flavor of the brie. This pizza is delicious the next day too! I will definately make this again.
I loved the ingrediets, but it came out too runny. I was really disappointed.
A bit bland but OK.
