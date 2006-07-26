Brie Cranberry and Chicken Pizza

A simple pizza using an exotic mixture of chicken, cranberry and brie.

By Gill

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Chop chicken breasts into bite-size pieces. Heat oil in medium skillet until hot. Add chicken and saute until browned and almost cooked through.

  • Spread cranberry sauce over the pizza crust. Top with chicken, brie and cover with mozzarella.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
865 calories; protein 47.9g; carbohydrates 91.8g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 130.9mg; sodium 1262.4mg. Full Nutrition
