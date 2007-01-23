Tomato Chicken Parmesan
A delicious Italian breaded chicken smothered with cheese and tomato-based pasta sauce!
I did like everyone else and refrigerated the breaded raw chicken before cooking- that really does work well. I didn't fry the chicken, just baked on a cookie sheet about 20 minutes, before putting the whole thing together in a lasagna pan. I also added the jack cheese during the last 5 minutes, as others suggested. My husband thought he didn't care for chicken parm, but this was a real hit. It turned out perfect, crispy and moist. Thank you AliciaRead More
beautiful... i'm going to leave the egg out next time thoughRead More
This was a delicious dish! I did not follow the recipe exactly... Instead of only putting the sauce in the pan, and setting the chicken ON TOP, I poured the sauce on the bottom of the casserole dish, and then I poured the rest of the jar ON TOP of the chicken! This made for a more tender dish. Also, I sprinkled parm. cheese on the dish before I put it in the oven. Overall, it was delicious, tender and tangy-- YUM!! Overall grade: A+
This is a great recipe! My family of 6 all loved it. I used Italian bread crumbs, and took advice of others and baked the coated chicken for about 20 minutes prior to baking the dish, instead of frying. I then assembled the chicken over the sauce and baked for 15 minutes then last 5 minutes I added the cheese. I think that this makes delish chicken nuggests/strips as well.
This was a great recipe! The whole family LOVED it! I did make a few minor changes. I used chicken tenders instead of filets. The chicken cooked much quicker and uniformly. I also preheated the oven to 350, sprayed a cookie sheat whith Pam and baked chicken for 20 min. to cut down on fat from the oil in pan frying. I also added parm. cheese, salt & pepper to the Italian bread crumbs! Will make over and over again!
My kids light up when I tell them we're having chicken parm for dinner. Without having to make your own sauce, this is a nice quick dinner for those on the run evenings. I liked the idea of the Monterey Jack cheese instead of the traditional mozarella. A tip for "BRANDYNM" who's breading was falling off while frying; place your breaded chicken cutlets in the fridge for about thirty minutes or so and you won't have a problem. (a non stick pan helps too) Thanks Alicia.
I don't know what makes this so good, but this is the best chicken parmesan that I have ever had. I followed the recipe and had wonderful results. I didn't use the monteray jack but rather mozzarella out of personal prefrence.
This is a great dish! Everyone in the family loves this chicken parmesan! Here are my suggestions: 1. Use Olive Oil instead of veggie oil. It has better taste and is better for you! 2. Use Italian Seasoned Panko Bread Crumbs. They hold together and crisp up better. 3. To avoid having your chicken stick to the pan, and the coating fall off, warm your pan up first before adding the oil. Warm pan + cold oil= less stick. 4. Pan fry the chicken first for 4-5 minutes each side then stick in oven for 15 minutes on a cookie sheet. Pull out and add sauce, stick back in oven for 15 more minutes (adding cheese the last 5 minutes). Perfectly crispy, juicy chicken! 5. Use more sauce and serve over spagetti noodles!
Tasty and was enjoyed by all. Per previous reviews, served over fetticine alfredo. I added cooked chopped brocoli over all. The only thing I'd change is that next time, I plan to make my homemade alfredo sauce...used store bought and didnt taste as well. Still, my family agrees it should be made again. I should also note how easy this recipe was! Thanks for the good dinner idea!
This is the best Chicken Parmesan ever! My husband loves this and asks for it at least once a week. I usually cook it on a George Foreman grill to cut down on the oil in frying it. Make sure to use the real grated Parmesan cheese.
I made this for dinner for me and my boyfriend. My chicken parm has never come out so good! I used this recipe as a base, also read about 10 pages of reviews to modify mine. Since it was just me and my bf, I didn't even have to pound out the chicken, I just cut a piece in half long ways and that was good for both of us! I used a little less than an egg in one dish. In my mixture dish, I added bread crumbs, parm cheese, basil, oregano, a bit of garlic powder, and adobe. I dipped each piece in those and put on tin foil in the fridge for 20 minutes. I then cooked the chicken in the oven for 15 minutes on 350 degrees. Then, I took the chicken out, added some pasta sauce under the chicken (it was a garden veggie sauce), put the chicken back in, the put sauce on top, then put the chicken back in at 375 degrees for 10 minutes-once it was in for 5 minutes, I added some provolone to the top and put back in. Thought 5 mins would be enough to melt the cheese, but it really needs more time. Served over pasta with tomato sauce on top, then chicken (with tomato sauce on top and provolone). Last I garnished with a bit of parsley. It was great!
I make this all the time and my family loves it! I dredge a little differently though. First I pat the meat dry, dredge in salt n' peppered all purpose flour, tap of the excess flour, dip in beaten eggs, and finally coat with the breadcrumb-parmesan mix to which I add some dried rosemary. The chicken breasts stay incredibly tender and moist when I do it this way. And the added rosemary adds a warm and fragrant touch to the chicken. Wonderfully easy and so good! Thanks for the recipe!
This dish is amazing! I bought thin chicken breasts to make the cooking more even & so they would take on the flavor of the breading & cheese. I mixed italian bread crumbs, additional italian seasoning, garlic salt, onion powder & a little crushed red pepper. I coated the chicken in milk & egg then breaded them. I put them in the refrigerator for approximately an hour before pan searing them to help keep the breading from falling off when searing. I doubled the sauce (we like a lot of sauce) & didn't add the cheese until the last 5 minutes of cooking. I layered a piece of mozarella on each chicken breast and sprinkled parmesan cheese over the whole dish before baking the final 5 minutes. I served with angel hair pasta & a garden salad. This is definitely a keeper!!
I realized when reading this recipe that cooking any chicken on medium-high for 8-10 minutes per side is completely crazy and will result in ruined chicken. I pounded my chicken very thin (about 1/2 inch) like other suggested. I put the chicken on medium-high for about 2 minutes on each side. Next time I'll put the burner at medium because medium-high almost burnt them, even at 2 minutes. Using a non-stick pan with a little extra oil kept the coating on just fine. I followed the rest of the recipe just as it is written and it was very good. The chicken comes out very juicy. It's so easy that I will definitely make this again.
This is how my mother made chicken parmesan. I always "double bread" or dip my chicken in the bread crumb and egg mixtures twice for an extra thick coating. I add garlic powder and oregano to the italian bread crumbs along with the parmesan cheese. I use olive oil instead of veg. oil and mozzarella instead of monterey jack. Any kind of pasta sauce will work, but homemade is the best!
This was so simple & delicious! I kept to the two eggs and used a whole jar of Pulix brand tomato/mushroom/garlic pasta sauce instead. I found that the chicken breasts were finished cooking in the skillet (covered) around 5-6 minutes on each side, 8-10 would've burned them. In the bread crumbs I added parsley, onion powder & garlic salt for flavoring and for the cheese I used a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey jack! Not mybusual choice but I was feeling it. Once everything wad ready to go in the oven I layered the dish with sauce, then chicken then sauce, then sprinkled the cheese ALL OVER te dish and topped with Parmesan. I added spaghetti noodles with olive oil & parmesan sprinkles along with it and my family was literally linking their bowls; wow!! I started preparing the meal when my hubby took our son to Home Depot and it was just finished upon heir return- roughly 45 minutes or less. Bonus!
This was a very easy recipe to prepare. It has great taste & good texture. My kids loved it, even my picky six year old.
I want to add a "me too" review to the other glowing reviews for this recipe. After my husband had taken two bites, he said, "Wow! This is some good chicken!" Like others, I chilled the chicken after breading to make a better coating. I also substituted mozzarella cheese for the monterey jack. My breading mixture was 2 to 1 bread crumbs to parmesan cheese ratio (specifically 1/2 c. crumbs & 1/4 c. parmesan cheese, for 2 chicken breasts). Used 1/4 c. egg beaters with a splash of milk rather than whole egg to cut down the cholesterol a little. I spooned sauce over the tops of the chicken breasts before they went into the oven & I didn't add the cheese until the last five minutes - just long enough for it to melt down over the chicken! Served with a nice red wine blend of cabernet savignon & shiraz ... delicious!! This will become a regular to the repertoire!
This chicken parmesan is great and easy to make! I skipped the frying step and put the chicken straight in the oven (adding the cheese for the last 15 minutes or so) and used fat-free mozarella to keep it light. Great recipe!
This is my husbands favorite meal. He always has me make this when we have company. To avoid soggy breading, I pour sauce over the top after I take it out of the oven. There are never any leftovers when I make this!
Excellent! Family loved it. Used provolone instead of Montery Jack (goofed and picked up the wrong cheese at the store) - Still tasted great! Served with "Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes" recipe from this site, salad and garlic bread. Yummy!
I made this recipe tonight and it was excellent. The only changes I made were: I pounded out my chicken breasts so they weren't so thick. I dipped the chicken in egg and then flour and then the breadcrumb mixture. I baked it in the oven for 15 minutes, then added sauce on top of the chicken and added whole milk mozzarella cheese on top at that point. Then I left it in the oven for another 6-7 minutes. I didn't have any homemade sauce around so I used Old World Ragu which was parmesan and romano cheese flavored. It was really good. The cheesy sauce was a good combination (if you have to use jar sauce). EXCELLENT RECIPE!!!!
OH yummy Alicia...we liked this a lot. This is really easy and quick to put together. Perfect for those nights where there's not a lot of time to spare in the kitchen. I love Monterey Jack, but like to sub Provolone when I have it. I didn't have any trouble with the breading. Like a previous reviewer suggested...put your breaded chicken in the fridge for about 30 minutes before time to cook and you shouldn't have any problems. I prefer using Ragu spaghetti sauce with this recipe rather than making my own. Will make again. Thanks for submitting.
All I can say is WOW! Awesome! My husband who is not a big fan of Italian loved it. I totally skipped the "frying" step for health reasons and you'd never know it. I covered the dish for about 35 mins, then removed the foil and let the cheese brown a little. I also added pepper and fresh parsley to the bread crumb mixture, and used freshly grated parmesan. My only complaint is that there was too much coating leftover that I had to throw away. Next time, I'll adjust the coating amount. Otherwise, BRAVO!
Not only did this have a nice presentation but it tasted as good as it looked. I scaled it down to four servings and used a combination of colby/jack and mozzarella. Like other reviewers, I fried some garlic in the olive oil before adding the chicken and seasoned the chicken with basil and garlic powder before breading it. I'll definitely be making this again.
Awesome!!!! I made just a few changes. Used chicken tenders instead of the full breasts. Added fresh oregano and basil to the bread crumb mixture and used mozzzerella instead of jack cheese. Paul NEwman's Bombolina sauce is great with this and used the whole jar if you want some left over for pasta. Family loved it!! It also looks "pretty" to serve for company. Mange!
This was fabulous! For the parmesean breading, i used half fresh grated parmesan and half powdery parmesan. I double coated the chicken, put them in the fridge before sauteing for 1/2 hour. I sauted them in olive oil. I used 'Classico' Sweet Basil Pasta Sauce. I put it on the bottom of the pan, then placed the chicken, then more pasta sauce, cooked them for 15 min. Next I used italian blend shredded cheese on top and cooked it for the last 5 minutes. I was asked if i went to the famous italian "OLIVE" restaurant to pick up dinner! I would give it more than 5 stars if i could and it was SOOO EASY! THANKS!
Absolutely excellent. Instead of sauteing though I baked the chiken for 40 minutes adding cheese for the last 17. A superb recipe!
I am usually not a huge fan of chicken Parmesan, but this recipe has changed my mind. After reading the reviews, and trying both frying the chicken in a pan, and baking, I have come to the conclusion that baking the chicken first, without the sauce, is the easiest way to do it. I also shred my monterey jack cheese, instead of slicing it, and it melts a little more evenly across the top. I use a can of Hunt's garlic and herb spaghetti sauce, and everything turns out wonderful! Even my 5 year old gobbles this up, and she's not a big chicken eater!
As written, I give it a 4, but with a few changes, definitely a 5. You will need at least a full jar of pasta sauce (24 oz) which is twice what the recipe called for. I would have preferred a little bit more than that even. As others have said, you can half the eggs and bread crumb mixture. Otherwise you will end up having to through the rest away. I baked the breaded chicken for 20 minutes instead of frying because it was easier and didn't require frying in oil. Also, I used provolone instead of Monterey Jack cheese...much tastier. With these changes, it is wonderful and SUPER easy. It is about the quickest, fancy dish a know how to make. I've impressed a lot of company with it.
Really have to review after recommending at least 5 times since making it last week. I did bake it and it came out crispy on the outside, moist on the inside . (Can be changed up using enchilada sauce and garlic salt in the bread crumbs). I mean SERIOUSLY GOOD!
overall a hit! served with pasta, steamed broccoli and garlic bread. i doubled the sauce and i still had to warm an entire additional regular size jar so there'd be some for the pasta i was serving on the side. also, i took the advice of another reviewer and double dredged the breasts in the egg and crumbs. i won't do that again - that was too much breading for my taste. Thanks for the recipe! I will make again!
Thought the flavor of this was great. The only changes I made were tossing in a little garlic salt with the bread crumbs and parmesan and adding the cheese the last 5 min.
This is my husbands favorite meal, he tells all of his friends how amazing "my" chicken parm is :) I pretty much make this recipe to the letter, give or take some fresh chopped oregeno if I remember to grab it.
Perfect recipe!! It's our reliable standby for Sunday nights with the Sopranos. We use the "Best Marinara Sauce Yet" recipe...complements it perfectly. I'm not a huge fan of canned sauces, and I'll say the homemade sauce perfects this. Also, I used Mozzerella. cheese; rather than Monterey Jack
By far best chicken parm ever! My friend gave me her grandmas authentic recipe and this beats it. I used motz instead of monteray jack to keep it traditional.
Quick, easy, and DELICIOUS!
This chicken parm is great if you DO NOT fry it in the pain first! The chicken totally burned! There needs to be a direction telling you to pound the chicken.
I used mozzarella instead of the Jack cheese, and I made my own quick sauce. Almost as easy as opening a jar and so much better. Adding spices to the bread crumb mix is definitely needed. The cheese needs to melt for a longer period of time then the five minutes that has been suggested, if you want it to be golden brown. I served this with whole wheat spaghetti.
Delicious! I prepared 3 chicken breasts with the following changes: First I patted the chicken dry and dredged in a flour/pepper mixture, shook off excess flour, dipped in 1 egg, then in parmesan cheese mixture (1/2 cup parmesan cheese, 1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs, dash of onion powder and garlic powder). I skipped the frying step and baked instead at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes adding the sauce and mozzarella cheese slice during the last few minutes of cooking. I also used homemade sauce from the World’s Best Lasagna recipe which beats jar sauce any day. The result was wonderful chicken that was moist on the inside with a crunchy coating on the outside!
Really, really good! Such great flavor! I baked the chicken instead of frying it, so it didn't come out as crunchy as I would have liked. Will fry next time!
Wow, what a great recipe. I forgot to saute the chicken breasts before immersing in Prego sauce, so I baked it for 40 minutes instead. They were thin breasts, and came out perfect. Everyone said it was the best they've ever had, like restaurant quality. The chicken melted in our mouths. Also took one commentator's advice and refrigerated the coated breasts for 30 minutes. It really held together. Thanks for sharing.
The breading on the chicken is the best part, its so good. The recipe is fast and easy to make.
My family really liked this recipe and I liked it because it was so easy to make. Make sure you use a good pasta sauce because that can make or break this recipe. I used a homemade marinara sauce from this site. I also used mozzarella instead of the Monterey Jack and I flattened the chicken to about a half inch.
This is a great recipe. We have made it 5 or 6 times in the last 2 months. My family just loves it. There is enough bread crumb mixture to do 9 or 10 chicken breasts. I also use mozzarella cheese instead and it turns out great. We serve this with either fettucine or thin spaghetti and a green salad. YUMMY!
Great recipe that is easy to follow and very delicious.
This was ok for us. Didn't really wow us. We may just not like chicken parmesan in general.
Edible, but very bland.
If cooked according to the recipe, the chicken coating burns. No, I didn't have my heat too high, in fact I had it on medium rather than medium-high and my stove does not cook hot. I did use suggestions such as coating and refrigerating which DID keep the coating on. I will try this with other recipes now and appreciate this. I've generally been very happy with recipes rated so high by so many, but this time I just can not agree. It was OK at best and will not be kept in our recipe box.
This is a great Chicken Parmesan recipe. I took the suggestions of other reviewers, and flattened my chicken first and added onion and garlic powder to the breading. My hubby and children loved it. Thanks for sharing!
This was absolutely delish!!!!! My husband isn't a fan of most chicken parmesan's, and as soon as he saw what I was making he gave me the, "Eh... don't put my chicken in the red sauce... I don't know about this dear..." Of course I still added all the chicken to the spaghetti sauce! And as soon as he put a bite in his mouth I don't think he made another sound until he was done devouring it! And he LOVED it! I give this a full 5 stars! Here are the changes I made: I used a little bit more oil to fry it in (on accident) and I used EVOO. It gave it an extra crunch, and EVOO is better to use than veg. oil. I also added my cheese the last 5 minutes of cooking that way it didn't get burned.
super good!
Next time I make this, I'll add additional seasoning to the breadcrumbs, per other reviews.
So easy and yummy! I didn't make any changes to the recipe. Will make again.
So simple and delicious! Only change was to use Panko bread crumbs! Thank you for the recipe!!
Cook spaghetti seperate, drain and put in bottom with sauce, then chicken. Full dinner then.
My family loves when I make this for dinner. I kinda wing the ingredients, plus I add in some garlic powder, italian seasoning & black pepper. I also use tenderloin pieces, they cook faster. Very good recipe.
This dish was scrumptious!! A new family favorite!! I pounded the chicken so that the pieces were a half and inch thick and then coated with flour, the egg (with a tsp. of garlic and pepper added), and the bread crumbs (added a half tsp. of onion powder and garlic powder), then set in the fridge for 30 min. I coated a cookie sheet with pam and baked for 20 min. at 350, then I added the chicken to the casserole dish with sauce (and fresh basil to taste) and baked for 20 min. mpre adding mozzerella chesse for the last five min. FABULOUS!! I served with angel hair, ceasar salad and garlic bread. Will make again and again:) ENJOY
This is a good recipe. I've had better, but this is good and its fast and easy. Thank you for an easy weeknight recipe. Made exactly as written.
Delicious! To the chicken I added some of my favorite seasonings like some garlic powder, poultry seasoning, black pepper just to satisfy my taste but overall this is a fantastic recipe just how it is. My family loves it and now it's a staple in our menu.
The fact that this recipe is so incredibly good, yet so fast and easy completely stuns me. I am never afraid of making complex, time consuming meals and often prefer to, but you simply cannot make better Chicken Parm than this. The one step I would never leave out is to flatten the chicken breasts. Like a few other reviewers, I also cook my chicken on the stove-top for less time than the recipe calls for - it is still pink on the inside when I put it into the oven on top of the sauce. I like for the chicken to finish cooking with the sauce. I probably cook it for about 20 minutes in the oven, then put the cheese on top and cook for another 10 or so minutes just until the cheese is bubbly. Simply fantastic!
Very delicious. Worth the work. I would recommend even putting some tomato sauce on top of the chicken to add some extra flavor. Everybody in my family liked it.
We loved this! So simple to make and so very tasty! I used a ratio of about 1:2 Parmesan:Crumbs and homemade sauce. Topped with Mozzarella since that's what I had on hand. I really think this is one of those recipes that will easily lend itself to creative or last-minute, use-what's-in-the-pantry substitutions and alterations (cracker crumbs, jarred sauces/soups, various cheeses). I would recommend at least slightly flattening your chicken breasts so that they are a more uniform thickness. They cook so much more evenly that way. I just place between sheets of plastic wrap and use my heavy marble rolling pin to pound and roll it a bit. Thank you for a wonderful, super easy recipe! :-)
Great recipe. Really no changes except I pounded the chicken thin. I use Monterey Jack if I have it and Mozzarella if I don't. This always gets great reviews from my husband and all three children (and that's unusual to get all three). Thanks for sharing!
this was excellent. my husband and i both loved it. it would be better to either flatten the chicken a bit, or sautee it a lot lower heat just to brown the coating and then bake a little longer. we used pepper jack instead of monterey jack and loved the little kick. will definitely make again soon.
This was very good and we loved it. The only comment I will make is that the 1 cup of parmesan cheese plus the 7 oz of bread crumbs was way too much for the amount of chicken breasts. I had alot of the breading mixture that I had to throw away. Other than that, excellent!
This recipe was very easy and delicious
This was pretty good. I followed the advice of several other reviewers and allowed time to let the breading "set" by sticking it in the fridge for about 15-20 minutes before sauteeing the chicken. Instead of Monterey Jack, I used mozzarella-provolone cheese. I only had a three-cheese bread crumb on hand, so I added some oregano and garlic powder to that, but not enough. I think if I used seasoned bread crumbs, this dish would have had a little more of the "oomph" that would bring it to a 5-star level. Overall, this was extremely easy and looked and tasted good, so it'll be something I definitely make again.
Excellent Chicken Parmesan! I will make this many time in the future.
This recipe is outstanding! To be honest, I thought it was going to be bland based on the small number of ingredients and the simple steps. It turned out to be the best chicken parm I've ever had (and it was even better for lunch the next day)! I used mozzerella cheese over the top because that was all I had, but other than that, no changes.
I used this as a guideline and it was delicious. I used half Romano and half Parmesan cheese, browned the chicken and then put my homemade meat sauce on the bottom of the pan, topped with the chicken and mozzarella cheese slices. Baked for 30 minutes with foil on top. The kids and family absolutely loved it, had a sidedish of spagetti with meat sauce. So moist and juicy.
This was excellent and so easy! I used chicken tenderloins instead of a chicken breast halves, used mozzarella instead of monterey jack, and sprinkled a little bit of dried parsley flakes on top before baking. I will definitely be making this again soon!
Not a delicious meal.
Outstanding and oh so easy. Will be in our top favorites for a long time. I went very easy on the oil and used breast tenders. Add sliced mushrooms. Used Cabernet pasta sauce. Great as leftovers too!
This was simple and tasty. I halved the recipe, and was able to coat 5 thin sliced chicken breasts. Thanks for a great dish!
This was a great recipe. Easy to fix. I didn't fry the chicken, just breaded it, put it in the baking pan with the sauce making a bed for it, and baked for 20 minutes. Added the cheese (I used mozzerella), and baked 10 minutes more. Delicious! Just because a recipe is easy doesn't mean it's not a good recipe! Everyone loved this dish. I served it with fresh linguini noodles. Nothing fancy. Also made a cooked kale, and onion and apple dish for the vegetable. Will make again and again and again!
This has been the best recipe I have found for chicken parm except I use mozz chesse. I also added my own minced garlic. I pounded the chicken thin first. I did not put sauce on top of the chicken to bake as we like out chicken with hard crust on it. I added sauce just before I put the cheese on at the end of baking. Next I will add even more garlic, technic is good now just need to adjust taste.
So, I made this for my 3 year old and boyfriend. My daughter asked for second and my boyfriend told me that he thinks he loves me more now! It took me a little longer to cook than 30 minutes (more like 45), but it was so worth it. I took everyone's advce and pounded the chicken first. I only used about half of the bread crumb/cheese mixture and added dried minced onion and dried garlic to the bread crumb mixture. I used mozzarella cheese in the last 5 minutes of cook time. There were wonderful! Next time, I will double the pasta sauce so there will be enough for the noodles.
HOLY is this good! I admit to adding a healthy dose of garlic powder, onion powder and italian seasoning to the bread crumb/parm mixture as suggested by others and it is heaven on a plate! This is my new chicken parm recipe. SO easy and SOOOOOOOO YUM!
Fantastic recipe! However, I baked the chicken in the oven instead of on the stove. I added the cheese/bread crumb mixture to the chicken and baked in the 350 degree over for approximately 10-15 minutes. Then I topped the chicken with the pasta sauce and baked for another 10-15 minutes. I added the cheese on the top of the sauce and baked for another 5 minutes. The chicken came out tender and juicy....yum!
This is a good tasting recipe. As written, this makes too much greasing; so, next time, I will halve the amount (along with the egg). It will (did) burn if you fry the chicken for the directed time. I used shredded mozzarella, because that is what I had on hand. My 3 year old, who doesn't eat or like a lot of chicken, ate and seemed to like it! Will make again with mentioned modifications.
This is so good! I served it with linguine noodles, so to make sure I had enough sauce, I used 3 15 oz. containers of Buitoni Marinara sauce (sold in the section of the grocery store where fresh pasta is sold), 1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes, and 1 26 oz. can Hunt's garlic and herb spaghetti sauce. I added 2 cloves of minced garlic and a dash of garlic salt to the sauce. (I like salt, though.) I browned the chicken with 3 tbsp. butter instead of oil, (personal preference) for about 5 minutes on each side on medium heat, until the cheese/bread crumb coating was crispy and slightly browned. I put about 2 cups of sauce in a casserole pan, and topped with the browned chicken breasts & baked (without the cheese topping) for 30 minutes at 375 (since my chicken breasts were thick). I mixed the remaining sauce with the cooked linguine noodles and about 1 cup of shredded parmesan cheese and put it all into a separate casserole dish, and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. After the chicken had baked for 30 minutes, I added a scoop of grated mozzarella cheese (didn't measure, just grabbed it out of the bag) to the top of each chicken breast, and put it back into the oven, along with the pan of mozzarella layered linguine noodles, and baked both for 15 minutes to melt the cheese. I thought this was divine, and my son, his girlfriend, and my boyfriend all loved it.
I am not a great cook. This recipe was easy and delicious!! My BF and I loved it!! I used mozzarella cheese on top instead of monterey jack. Still just as good.
I used five chicken breasts that I had butterflied--I was feeding a crowd and was easier than pounding flat. I had to use more oil than was called for because I had more surface area to cook! Added garlic and onion powder to the egg wash and to the bread crumbs--that's what I was taught to do. Used sliced provolone instead of mozzarella simply because that's what the grocery store had. It was perfect. Next time I might try baking the breasts in the oven instead of frying first, more of a set and forget then a constant watch. The leftovers were excellent cold the next day! Thanks!
Tasted better than Olive Garden. My kids begged me to make it again. I used Panko bread crumbs. My chicken breasts were a little thick, so I sliced them in half lengthwise. I also used Classico Fire Roasted Tomato and Garlic Spaghetti Sauce. I lined the pan with that new Reynolds foil that has parchment paper on one side. PERFECT!!!
My plus one absolutely loved this and he is very picky. I made only 3 breasts since it's only the 2 of us. Here are the few changes I made after reading reviews. 1) used Parmesan herb panko bread crumbs and added some dried Basil, Oregano, Parsley and about a 1/4 C of Parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs 2) used mozzarella slices instead of Monterrey jack. 3) refrigerated the breasts after coating them for at least 30 min (I read this helps to prevent the coating from falling off 4) Fried in olive oil in non-stick pan for 4-5 minutes per side 4) placed in greased pie plate for 15 min by themselves then covered them with sauce and baking for another 10 minutes before adding cheese for the last 5 minutes (so a total of 30 min in oven). The next time I make it, I will incorporate fresh garlic.
everyone LOVES this!! only changes: i used block mozz & sliced it thick and added some panko bread crumbs, too. my 12 yr old son absolutely adores this meal. thank you!
This was excellent!! My husband loved it, and thought it was better than any he has had at the restaurants. I used sliced Mozzarella instead of Monterey Jack to top the chicken. I also added a can of italian diced tomatoes to the sauce. I used sweet basil sauce. YUMMMM! I will definetly be making this again!
Great recipe. I have made several times and I recommend Ragu Traditional (24 oz) for the pasta saunce (the sauce is just perfect for this dish). I also use mozzerella for the topping. The extra sauce is great and you can serve with spaghetti noodles.
Absolutely delicious. I'll tell you one thing, I'm no longer going to crave for the chicken parm from this italian restaurant near me. Followed it exactly except for the cooking time since I sliced my chicken breasts in half because they are so thick. Then I put them in a toasted long roll and .. WOW! Definite keeper.
Good recipe for a quick and easy Chicken Parmesan. I think you need twice the sauce... (I used Paul Newman's Sockarooni), extra seasonong in the breadcrumbs (such as dried basil, parsley, rosemary and a touch of oregano), and traditionally, Chicken Parm is made with Mozzarella, not Jack cheese. Baking time was right on for breasts that have NOT been pounded. Thank you, Alicia.
This was pretty good. I think I will make a homeade sauce next time as the jar kind I used was kind of bland. Thanks for the recipe.
I have no idea what happened here, but this didn't turn out well at all for me and I didn't change anything. Usually, DH will gobble up the leftovers, but he didn't even care if I saved this or not. Oh well, thanks anyway!
Yum. The only thing I did different from the recipe was to flatten the chicken first. Very tasty. I liked the jack cheese on it.
Medium high heat is a bad plan. had to throw away batch one. the second batch came out pretty good after I pounded down the chicken before coating.
It was good but wasn't spectacular. Defiantly needed more spice to it, I found it a little plain.
Very tasty! One of the best Chicken Parm recipes I've tried. I followed it exactly and had wonderful results. I grated fresh parmesan and it was well worth the effort. This will be one for the archives.... THANKS!
I prepare as is with the exception of baking the chicken instead of frying.
