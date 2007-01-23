Tomato Chicken Parmesan

I made this for dinner for me and my boyfriend. My chicken parm has never come out so good! I used this recipe as a base, also read about 10 pages of reviews to modify mine. Since it was just me and my bf, I didn't even have to pound out the chicken, I just cut a piece in half long ways and that was good for both of us! I used a little less than an egg in one dish. In my mixture dish, I added bread crumbs, parm cheese, basil, oregano, a bit of garlic powder, and adobe. I dipped each piece in those and put on tin foil in the fridge for 20 minutes. I then cooked the chicken in the oven for 15 minutes on 350 degrees. Then, I took the chicken out, added some pasta sauce under the chicken (it was a garden veggie sauce), put the chicken back in, the put sauce on top, then put the chicken back in at 375 degrees for 10 minutes-once it was in for 5 minutes, I added some provolone to the top and put back in. Thought 5 mins would be enough to melt the cheese, but it really needs more time. Served over pasta with tomato sauce on top, then chicken (with tomato sauce on top and provolone). Last I garnished with a bit of parsley. It was great!