Curry Chicken Salad
A cold chicken salad spread ideal for a sandwich. Serve on bread with lettuce, and enjoy!
Very easy & delicious recipe. Besides the celery, I added almonds, dried cranberries & red onions and a dash of cumin (in addition to the curry seasoning). I also "marinated" the chicken in vegetable broth to give it more flavor. Everyone loved the final product. Thanks for sharing this recipe.Read More
THIS RECIPE WAS REALLY EASY TO MAKE. YOU REALLY NEEDED TO LIKE THE TASTE OF CURRY THOUGH. SOMEONE SUGGESTED ADDING NUTS SUCH AS CASHEWS OR ALMONDS. THAT MAY GIVE IT THE EXTRA IT NEEDS. I MADE IT ON PITA FLATBREAD.Read More
Very easy & delicious recipe. Besides the celery, I added almonds, dried cranberries & red onions and a dash of cumin (in addition to the curry seasoning). I also "marinated" the chicken in vegetable broth to give it more flavor. Everyone loved the final product. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I reduced the mayo to less than 1/2 a C. --my family prefers to taste more of the ingredience than the mayo. I also added a little more curry and a few dashes of pepper and sprinkled in cashews and quartered red seedless grapes with the celery. I served it cold on croissants. I'll never eat a regular boring chicken salad sandwich again! My husband LOVED it!
Sometimes simple is the best and that's why I love this recipe. The curry powder adds just the right flavor depth to the dressing, the celery adds some fresh crunch, and there you have it, perfect chicken salad! I do use far less curry powder than 2 teaspoons though, 1/8 tsp is plenty I can't imagine 2 tsp. It also needs about a tsp of salt and 1/8 tsp of black pepper. If you're feeling adventurous, try adding some grapes too!
I give this recipe a 4 STAR. It is simple and easy to make, but as others have said it is missing something. I like it sweet, so I added one RED pepper to the mix and also some salt. Very tasty!!
Easy, quick & very tasty! Just what I was looking for for lunch. Used canned chicken breast & served over lettuce. You could add other things to this but just as it is just wonderful. Thank you!
THIS RECIPE WAS REALLY EASY TO MAKE. YOU REALLY NEEDED TO LIKE THE TASTE OF CURRY THOUGH. SOMEONE SUGGESTED ADDING NUTS SUCH AS CASHEWS OR ALMONDS. THAT MAY GIVE IT THE EXTRA IT NEEDS. I MADE IT ON PITA FLATBREAD.
Made this yesterday for lunch, and though it is simple, it is delicious! In addition to the ingredients listed, I added a bit of lemon juice and also a bit of dijon mustard. Very tasty!
We enjoyed this chicken salad served in a pita on a hot summer night with a side of fresh fruit. Added green onions, almonds & grapes to enhance flavor & texture. Additionally, boiled chicken breasts in chicken broth. I recommend using less mayo. I used 3/4 of what was called for. Make sure to chill a few hours for best results!
This is the easiest receipe I have ever made and it is delicious. I have made it twice, always on hot days, and it is well-received by the whole family. Once I used pita pocket bread and the other time whole wheat toast.
It was pretty good. I added peanuts which provided a nice crunch.
Wonderful!! Sometimes the simplest recipes are the best!
Simple recipe, excellent outcome. To suit my taste, more veggies were added.
Great basic recipe. Next time I will add some green onions to make it really pop.
LOVED IT!!!!! I scaled this down to 1 chicken breast and then used a tsp of red curry powder. The spice went perfect with the chicken and the mayo made it creamy. I used celery seed about 1/4 tsp instead of chopped celery. I served this on sandwich bread and on Ritz crackers. I liked the way the taste of the rich buttery Ritz went with this better than the plain bread. I'm so hooked!!! AWESOME STUFF.
We added grape halves, cashews and red onion, served over a bed of lettuce, very good!
Great quick sandwich! I'll make it again for sure.
Really good. It gets even better the next day after it lets the flavors blend. I did add a little bit of red onion, pecans, apples, and garlic salt. Great on pumpernickle bread too.
Try using fresh turkey or chicken for an even better taste. I coated turkey breast in cumin and chili pepper, then cooked in a pan. After cooling and chopping the turkey, I eyeballed the curry powder and mayo and also added sliced red grapes (I'd consider this a must), chopped walnuts, and chopped apple. A great make-ahead for school/work lunches.
This recipe seems to miss something. I added pecans, dill, sugar, and apples.
I used Perdue Shortcuts to prepare this. It's nice to have an alternative to tuna salad, since I am on a low-carb diet. This tastes GREAT!
eccellent recipe! Our kids love this one.
So yummy I didn't mind having it for lunch for 5 days in a row. I put the chicken in the food preocessor until it was almost like a pate. Then I added the mayo and blended it in the processor. I also added about 2/3 cup of coarsely chopped toasted walnuts. Delish!
Easy to make, Easy to enjoy! The Curry gives it a nice rich flavor that so many Chicken Salads lack. Great way to make it.
This was really good, with some modifications. I added chopped green onion, chopped almonds and a bit of splenda to add sweetness. Delicious! I will definitely make it again.
AWESOME! *REALLY* quick and easy to make, and it tastes TERRIFFIC! A+++
I tried this with leftover turkey - it was good, but you have to like curry a lot! :)
excellent! I used less mayo and added chopped grapes. Wonderful and easy!
This came out amazing. Didn't have any celery so I added some chopped up red grapes and a little salt and pepper and it was amazing. I have seen it made with raisins instead of the grapes so I will have to try that next time.
I have had this several times..added 1/2 chopped apple, served over a bed of lettuce or on a croissant..Oh yes, I used a can of chicken breast instead of freshly cooked chicken to make it even easier..YUMMY
This recipe is so simple and very tasty! Very good on a dense wheat bread. Could also be the base for a fruit-type salad, maybe with mandarin oranges, grapes or raisins. Also, I used Miracle Whip Light instead of the mayonnaise.
Used an onion instead of the celery. Added a touch of house seasoning as well. Everyone loved it!
it is very good. i added onion and avocado also.
Great salad!!!!!!!!!
This is a basic recipe that would benefit greatly from some simple additions such as golden raisins, toasted almonds, plain yogurt and mango chutney. Sometimes I add grape halves instead of raisins or mandarin oranges depending on what I have on hand. I also use hot Vietnamese curry powder because it has so much more depth of flavor than the run of the mill supermarket variety.
We LOVE this recipe. I've made it several times in the past few weeks. Instead of doing all the work with the chicken breasts, I use two 10oz. cans of chicken breast meat that I buy in bulk from a wholesale club. My husband and 16 month old love this chicken salad recipe and I will be making it in years to come. Thanks so much!!!!
I love curry. I made this out of leftovers from a curry chicken recipe, and just added a little bit more curry to it. So it was pretty much the same result. Yum!
This recipe is delicious and so easy. I added crasins and some chili powder to add some heat. I love recipes that you can customize - and this one is a perfect one to play around with and create it to your liking.
This recipe was so simple and very good. I am not a big fan of raisins or almonds so the curry was just the thing to spice up boring chicken salad. I also added onion for some crunch. I will be making this again.
This was definetly missing something. I made the recipe as written because I didn't want something fruity or nutty. I did notice that most of the other reviewers added things to the recipe before they rated it so high. It might make a good base, but it isn't good on its own. I think it went so far as to turn me off of curry for a while. I won't be making this again.
This is a nice base. To the chicken, celery, curry powder, and mayo, I added a bit of onion, raisins, coconut, and toasted almonds, sweetening it with a tish of sweetened lime juice. Yum! I may try it next time with the Jamaican curry powder to give it a little bite.
Delicious and simple-my favorite combination! Thanks!
I really enjoy curry but my BF does not. I decided to try this recipe anyway. I think it could use a few other spices but overall, it was very tasty.
Delicious! I eye-balled the ingredients and didn't follow the recipe exactly. I added some slivered onions and grapes and even my husband liked it! I used a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket.
great basic chicken salad, i have made this many, many times now. It's great to leave as is, or you can add "stuff" to dress it up a little bit. I serve it with fresh baked french bread and a little lettuce to make a perfect sandwich.
I love curry so I was thrilled with this salad. I was looking for something a bit different, but also a recipe that didn't call for nuts, grapes, seeds, raisins or the like. Not my thing, but this certainly was. Thanks Samantha!
Just finished making this. Took 6 chicken breasts and put them in a foil pouch with slight amount of olive oil, salt, pepper and cooked for about 45 min at 350 degrees. Great way to get very moist chicken and easy clean up. This recipe is simple and in it's simplicity is delicious and special. Not a lot of "weird" ingredients. I also used half plain yogurt and half low fat mayo to make it healthier and even my husband, who is rather picky, thought it quite tasty.
I love this on wheat bread. It's easy and so tasty! Great for taking to work for lunch.
Very good! Even my toddler ate it for lunch!
Everyone in my family loves this recipe, It is sooo tasty. I add cashew nuts to it YUM!!!
Easy and yummy!!
great then next day, not so much right after you make it
This is yummy! I added some halved grapes for an extra little flavor and it was amazing! Even better after a night in the fridge and the curry gets settled into the mix. Great for sandwiches but sometimes I want it too much to pull out the bread!
I agree with other reviewers that this recipe was rather bland. I think that maybe Miracle Whip would be better for the dressing than the Mayo, it would give it that extra zip and sweetness that it is lacking. I probably will keep looking for another recipe, as my husband doesn't like curry.
This recipe is fantastic for curry fans like me. I did throw in a pinch of minced garlic thinking it would enhance the flavor but it was totally unnecessary-this recipe needs no changes.
This recipe is simple and incredibly easy. Most importantly, it is very good. I reduced the amount of mayo but otherwise followed the recipe. Unlike some others, I didn't think it was missing anything. Sometimes simple is better.
I love this salad! I added chopped red onions and some raisins (as suggested by others) and it turned out so lovely! I also used much less mayo and the mayo that i used was canola mayo. Light and yummie!
This easy recipe makes a pleasant change from a plain chicken salad. I mixed the curry powder and mayo into a smooth sauce before adding them to the salad. The curry flavor is mild, so if you like a stronger curry, I'd suggest an extra teaspoon.
I make a version of ths salad all the time. I used a can (12.5oz) of chicken drained and lightly flaked, 1 c mayo, 1 stalk celery, 1/2c dried cranberries, about 20 med/small red seedless grapes sliced in halves, 1 green onion thinly sliced, 1 Tbs curry or to taste(I like a stronger curry flavor), and about 1/2c whole cashews ( I use the roasted in sea salt kind) Mix together in med bowl. Salt pepper to taste. Cover with plastic wrap and stick in fridge for a few hours. If desired add cashews before serving or a few more on top when serving. WONDERFUL!!!
It was pretty good, I reduced the recipe to 2 for luch and supper, which didn't make a difference. But - I find it hard to stir, the curry well enough into the mayo that is. And I was wondering I just microwaved the chicken (deforsted it) is that ok? Otherwise very good
A little bland, but a good basic recipe. I think I would add some sweetness to it, like maybe a little apple or a couple of chopped grapes. Not bad though, I'd make it again and tweak it.
I was sort of surprised when I really liked this because I am not the biggest curry fan in the world. Great way to use leftover chicken. I added a some onion and may continue to tweak this a little. I like that it is so simple to make - with only a few ingredients you have a great tasting sandwich!
After reading all the reviews I decided to add some raisins and red onion to this, and oh was it good. It doesnt seem like the kind of chicken salad that would be good on a sandwich, I just ate it the way it is. I have made it twice now, and the curry measurements need to be adjusted according to what brand you use, some being more mild than others. I am going to try some chutney in it next time, per another reviewers suggestion. Thanks!
This is a great base to start with! I used plain yogurt instead of mayo because I'm allergic, and it was still delicious. This is great with added grapes, apples, green onions, nuts or whatever else you'd like to include.
so good! i also added green seedless grapes and a little salt and pepper at the end. also boiled the chicken. thanks- i made it for lunch this week and i have already eaten a sandwich this evening!
I made this for lunch for my bf and his friend, and they really liked it. As for myself, i cant eat mayo...but i will take their word for it cuz i didnt ask them. :)
I had a left-over grilled chicken breast and didn't want to make the same old tired chicken Caesar salad, so I tried this recipe. It is DEE-licious! I licked the bowl, the sauce is so good! I will definitely make this recipe again for my wife.
Because breasts always taste dry to me I added boiled egg, dash more mayo and black pepper it was delicious!
Very good recipe. Even better with fresh chopped onion and halved grapes. There is something very yummy about the combination of chicken, mayo, and curry.
Good with some additions (apples, raisins,walnuts)
You MUST add the grapes or you are really missing out! I love this! Easy and so good! Next time I will add a little minced red onion. Thanks for a nice recipe!
I wanted something for me for lunch for a day or two, not all week; this recipe was a bit difficult to scale down. After playing with the amounts, I ended up with an excellent curried salad, using a little less chicken and a little more curry in proportion for what was called. There was no need to add any additional spice, and, for me, that is very, very unusual. I made it the first time today for two servings. Ate one right away; the other went into the fridge for lunch tomorrow. Didn't have the time to chill it thoroughly today. Although it was quite good, I think that tomorrow, after the flavors have had time to meld and the salad chill completely, it should be that much better. Thanks, Samantha, for a very good, healthy, and quick lunch!
I like the simplicity of this recipe. And since I love curry, added a little extra. So delicious!
My 18 month old son and I had these for lunch today, and all I can say is that this recipe was delicious! I added just a bit more curry powder because I like a lot of flavor and not as much mayo taste, but overall this was a great recipe and was a great change from the average mayo chicken salad; went great in a wrap! I will definitely make this again!
Love this recipe. I only gave it 4 stars because it is better with red grapes and cashews added. Serve on a croissant!
It was just ok. Better the next day. In mine: grapes, celery, walnuts, garlic powder, lots of curry. Red leaf lettuce and whole wheat tortilla made a great wrap. Sriracha hot chili sauce as a condiment was great, but its really hot - be careful!
yummy and simple. I added chopped sweet onion and a dash of salt. tasted great on toasted wheat bread
Super easy and delicious...minus the celery (I don't care for celery). Added chopped peanuts
I added white pepper, almonds, craisins, and green onions. Shared with work family and they loved it. Absolutely loved it.
What a great recipe! The recipe is excellent as written although I used canned chicken breast as suggested by another reviewer because that was what I had on hand. Today I added chopped mango, chopped toasted almonds for some crunch, and a little bit of chopped onion. Tossed it with lettuce and served with fresh crusty Italian bread. With these additions the dish easily serves three for lunch. MmMm good. The salad is unexpectedly sweet. Not overly so - actually quite refreshing. I would serve it for company at any time. Thanks for the recipe.
it's great
I added some chopped onion, a little extra salt & pepper and it was perfect!
note; I used regular mayo. This is a good cool dish. Would work well for a picnic. Delicious. If you are serving men or men and women (at least in the midwest) it will probably go over better than the chicken salads that contain grapes and nuts. I served it to a group of men, and it was well-received.
This recipe is definitely missing something. I love curry, but that's about all you taste both during and after you're done eating. I've had curry chicken salad at two different restaurants and both were better than this recipe. I will keep searching for a better version.
The curry flavor is so good in this. I can't have chicken salad without it now!
I used canned chicken and subbed onions for celery (I dislike celery). This was really yummy! (I do love curry.) This seemed to taste more like curry than the hot curry dishes I make. I loved it. Thanks.
This was great. I served it in Pita bread. A delicious low cal meal!
I love this simple recipe. I never use celery as everyone in our house hates it. I also use less mayo. In a pinch I use a can of chicken. Usually stuff this into the puffs recipe found here as well
Super easy! I didn't have celery on hand, so I threw in some pecans and craisins. Very yummy!
Gotta say that I really didn't love this. I really like curry, but I think a little less of the curry powder would have been better for me. It was overpowering. I think this recipe really needs something else too besides the celery. I ate it, but I wouldn't make it again. Thanks :)
This recipe was very simple and delicious on bread or in wraps. I added a little extra celery (for more crunch) and a pinch of dill weed. Would be even better with a little more "zip" to it (i.e. dill relish, prepared mustard, etc.).
I used cut up deli roasted chicken and sliced grapes, then served it in romain lettuce boats as a finger food. It was wonderful! I will make this often.
I made your recipe twice. the first time i thought it was to plain. the next time I added green onions and used SMOKED chicken, i thought it had more flavor that way but it is still your recipe! I rate it a 4 star
This was a great chicken salad - even my preschoolers loved it. When I make it again I will add a tiny bit of the red rooster sauce and a hard boiled egg. I served it in a wrap with some crunchy greens. It was wonderful.
this recipe is a pretty good basic to follow, however, to kick it up a notch i substituted vegenaise for mayo, which is even better in my opinion. instead of chicken, i used some left over turkey from thanksgiving. in the curry mix i added a little onion & garlic poweder + cranberries. also, i spread the bread with mango chutney. by making all of these changes, it turned it from an ok curry sandwich to a gourmet delight! AMAZING!!!
I have made this recipe for years. Delicious. I used to add halved white, seedless grapes, and chopped pecans also. Makes wonderful sandwiches at gatherings.
This was a good salad. I used used chicken that had been marinated in olive oil and Italian seasoning and baked. I add chopped mushrooms and used green onion instead of regular. Next time I think I'll leave out the celery. Great recipe though...thanks!
I made a large batch of this and ate it for lunch several days in a row. It was very good on bread with lettuce, tomato, and black pepper; and also very good in a wheat wrap with a little chopped fresh pineapple. I will be making this again.
This was great! I added a full teaspoon of green curry, a green onion, and used fat free Miracle Whip instead of the low-fat mayonnaise. Served in lettuce wraps and everybody loved it.
I love to save time so I cooked a couple extra chicken breasts in the oven tonight at dinner. I used those to make this chix salad. I added a palm full of raisens. Yummy!
