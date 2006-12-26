Curry Chicken Salad

I wanted something for me for lunch for a day or two, not all week; this recipe was a bit difficult to scale down. After playing with the amounts, I ended up with an excellent curried salad, using a little less chicken and a little more curry in proportion for what was called. There was no need to add any additional spice, and, for me, that is very, very unusual. I made it the first time today for two servings. Ate one right away; the other went into the fridge for lunch tomorrow. Didn't have the time to chill it thoroughly today. Although it was quite good, I think that tomorrow, after the flavors have had time to meld and the salad chill completely, it should be that much better. Thanks, Samantha, for a very good, healthy, and quick lunch!