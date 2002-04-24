Anniversary Chicken I

I made this chicken for 100 people at my in-laws' 50th wedding anniversary party. Boy, was it a hit!

By VICKI117

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts, and saute 4 to 5 minutes each side, until lightly browned.

  • Place browned chicken breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Brush with teriyaki sauce, then spoon on salad dressing. Sprinkle with cheese, green onions and bacon bits.

  • Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 62.8g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 167.1mg; sodium 894mg. Full Nutrition
