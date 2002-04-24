Anniversary Chicken I
I made this chicken for 100 people at my in-laws' 50th wedding anniversary party. Boy, was it a hit!
This is fantastic! My husband and son raved about it and couldn't wait for leftovers. Delicious flavors and wonderfully moist. For those of you who weren't that impressed, use teriyaki baste & glaze (not just a sauce or marinade) -- it's thicker and adds much more flavor than a marinade. No need to marinade over night or hours before if you use this. I used Kikoman baste & glaze and Hidden Valley ranch lite, with real bacon(low salt) crumbled. I didn't fry the chicken - I just spooned on the baste & glaze to both sides of the chicken & then spooned on the ranch, with everything else following. Great with an angel hair pasta with sauteed garlic, tomatoes, onions, and spices.Read More
This recipe was just OK! The browning time plus the amount of time baked in the oven made for over cooked chicken. My husband only took two bites and said, "Way too salty". Guess that's it for this dish and I had such high hopes with 1,550 reviews.... Sorry, definitely didn't make it into our dinner rotation!Read More
It was very good. I like trying new things and this recipe hit the spot. I'll be passing it on to my mom. One note: I would add the chese until the last 10-15 mins of baking and next time, and I also like to use real bacon (4-5 strips) which I will cook while it is in the oven and when it is done, I add the cheese and bacon during the last 10-15 mins and it tastes fabulous!!
My husband and I really liked this dish. The only thing I did different was that I marinated the chicken in the teriyaki sauce for several hours. Then after browning the chicken, I mixed the remaining teriyaki sauce with the ranch and spooned the mixture over the chicken. That eliminated the "gross" color I've read others complain about. I think next time I will cover the dish with foil before baking to keep the cheese from drying out so much. We eat baked chicken in more than 50% of our meals, and this was a really nice change from the ordinary.
Is 9:00 a.m. too early to eat the half of piece of this wonderful chicken leftover from last night? The only change I made was to dip the chicken into egg and then seasoned flour before sauteing. I also added a bit of teriyaki to the bottom of the dish before baking. I waited until the last 15 minutes of cooking time before I added my shredded cheddar. This dish was so good!
My entire family loved it! I always use Lawry's brand teriyaki marinade instead of any other brand...not as salty, I guess because of the pineapple juice. I followed this recipe to the letter except that I marinaded the chicken breast in teryaki sauce for about 20 minutes while the oven preheated. I served it with homemade garlic mashed potatoes, fresh broccoli, and garlic bread. My husband and son had 2 helpings!
This is by far the best chicken recipe I've tried on this site. I didn't have some of the items, so I did a few substitutions and it turned out wonderful. This is what I did: I used real bacon and cooked it, saved the drippings and sauted the chicken in them. I didn't have any ranch dressing, but I had ranch seasoning packet, so I combined whatever left I had of sour cream and plain yogurt with the ranch to make the dressing. I also didn't have teriyaki sauce, but instead a marinating sauce, which isn't really "sauce", so I thickened the marinating sauce with corn starch and it was fine. Other than that, I followed the recipe to the T and it came out perfect! I only made two chicken breast and my sister who doesn't like cheese loved it. Too bad I didn't make her any =/. Oh, and I do agree that it is a bit salty (wasn't too bad for us), so you might want to use low sodium ingredients.
This is absolutely delicious!! I never would have thought bacon bits, teriyaki sauce and ranch dressing would taste so good together, but I was wrong. I cannot tell you enough how much I enjoyed this. Even my picky hubby liked it. I agree with previous reviewers that it is a bit on the salty side, but that certainly will not prevent me from making this again and again. Thank you so much Vicki!!
I have to say this is a winner in my house! I was skeptical like everyone w/ the flavor combo. Made extremely minor changes. I marinated the chicken breasts in the teriyaki sauce and poked holes in the chicken to have the marinade "seep" through for about 30 minutes. I browned them in the skillet w/EVOO & blk pepper & red pepper flakes and then placed in the pan. I used 1/2c ranch and 1/4c teriyaki and mixed together. I poured liberally over the chicken. Let bake half way through and pulled out, basted again w/sauce and added the cheese, bacon & onions. Back into the oven. About 5 minutes before removing, basted the tops w/sauce again and added a little more cheese & bacon. Came out beautifully. I should have made more sauce b/c it wasn't too salty by omiting the 1/4c of teriyaki. Will make again and again.
My family loved this!!! So easy and can be made ahead and baked later!
This was pretty good. I changed it a bit. I scored the chicken and allowed it to marinate in the teriyaki for about an hour. I used a mix for the ranch dressing, low fat chedder, turkey bacon and white onions. My fiance did not like the ranch and I thought it tasted a bit salty. Probably because I used the mix for the dressing. Next time I'll leave off the ranch. This was still very good and would make this again.
Delicious. I didn't bother sauteing first. I pounded the chicken for extra tenderness, and then mixed the basting sauce and ranch dressing and spread generously on both sides. Then baked for 30 minutes on 350. Then for the last 10 minutes, I put on the cheese, bacon bits and green onions. Everyone loved it. And a much easier way to get the same results.
I wasn't going to rate this, thinking it has so many great reviews this won't make a difference, but I would hate for anyone else to try this out thinking it will be wonderful. First, the soy flavor is way too strong and does not mix with the other flavors. I consider myself a good judge of how something will turn out and I was very leary of this recipe, but assumed with all the great reviews it would be wonderful. My husband wouldn't take a second bite (the man eats anything... but this dish) and I wasted chicken breasts. The bacon bits and soy together just do not work.
This was excellent! All of my children loved it, and it really looks very pretty coming out of the oven. I did add fresh sliced mushrooms to my piece, because I love mushrooms! It was fantastic!
almost 5 stars! i had everything on hand, except the green onions and i used real bacon instead of bacon bits. it was very tasty and very easy! i really enjoyed having something different for a change. it was a tad salty, but not too much. i didn't think that all of the ingredients would go so well together. i will make this again, for sure!
This was good, and I think with a few modifications it could be GREAT. I too had a problem with saltiness, and I didn't taste the ranch dressing as much as I'd hoped. I think next time I will madinade the chicken in the teriyaki sauce and just add ranch on top. I also didn't add the cheese, bacon bits, or green onions until only 10 minutes of cooking time was left. It did not "bake off" or "look all goopy" like others had complained about when done that way.
I have made this chicken many times and it just gets better each time. However, I do cut the chicken breasts into large bit size pieces instead of leaving the breasts whole. It makes it easier for my kids to eat.
This chicken recieved an enthusiastic thumbs up from everyone in the family!! I made the following changes: 1. I used the Baked Teriyaki Chicken recipe from this site for delicious (and super fast and easy) sauce, 2. I used 12 bone-in thighs that I skinned and marinated for 4 hrs in a little of the teriyaki sauce, 3. I sauted real bacon and used the drippings to brown the chicken and onions, 4. I put a little teriyaki sauce in the bottom of the dish and also a little drizzled over the thighs. 5. Then I put the sauted onions overthe thighs. 6. I mixed the remaining teriyaki sauce and Ranch dressing and poured over the chicken. 7. Because I was also preparing Oven Fries (this site), I needed my oven at 450 degrees, so I covered the dish with foil and baked for 40 min, removing foil for the last 10 min. The chicken was wonderful...there was no grease visible, color was certainly acceptable, the cheese had melted down into the chicken...the boys voted for more cheese! Otherwise, we loved it, and I'd be proud to serve it to company, probably with rice to slurp up that delicious sauce...try the Baked Teriyaki Chicken for great teriyaki sauce...you'll never want to buy it again!!!
WOW! This was absolutely awesome. My 2year old son, husband, and father-in-law loved this and that's rare in my house. I was so excited. This smelled wonderful as well. I did what others said to do...Used Kikkoman teriyaki baste & glaze (in the oriental section at the store), I mixed the ranch and teriyaki prior to brushing on the chicken. I used the jarred real bacon pieces and I put them and the cheese on 15 minutes before the chicken was done. I cut the chicken into smaller pieces and next time I will cut all of them into smaller pieces and make a little more sauce, maybe 2/3 cup of ranch and 2/3 cup of teriyaki sauce. WE ALL LOVED THIS STUFF=) THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE GREAT RECIPE=)
My husband and I found this dish to be very tasty. I marinated the chicken in the teriyaki sauce before I sautéed them and I used real bacon instead of bits. The flavor was excellent!! My only criticism would be the appearance; the oil separated from the cheese and dressing and the grease just sort of floated around in the sauce. In fact, it looked so unappealing, I wasn't even sure I wanted to eat it until tasted the chicken….. Absolutely delicious!
Very juicy. I was scared to make this because I don't like some of the ingredients but they all blended together well.
This chicken was so yummy! I skipped sauteing and just put raw chicken in dish with both sauce and dressing that I had mixed well. I waited till the last 10 minutes to add bacon and cheese and this dish was PERFECT!! YUMMY! A keeper for sure.
This is delicious! I followed the recipe except used precooked bacon slices and laid them on the chicken pieces, then added the cheese later so it wouldn't burn. Oh, one more thing: I used Hidden Valley Ranch dressing with garlic! The extra garlic flavor was nice.
I really enjoy salty snacks and foods, but this was so salt-heavy that I think I may need to consult a doctor now.
Maybe not the healthiest dish but one of the best I've had on this site! I put everything in slow cooker except the cheese and bacon. When chicken was done and tender, I shredded it in the pot and added the cheese and bacon and let rest with lid on for 1/2 hour. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and fried cabbage and onion. Rave reviews from family! Thank you!
Great Chicken recipe-Although I was quite skeptical about putting terryaki sauce and ranch dressing together, I tried it anyways! My boyfreind is the pickiest person on the planet, so I refused to tell him what was in it until he finished his meal(apporx. 3 min later!) He loved it & now requests it all the time. We always serve it with garlic mashed potatoes and a veggie- a great meal for company.
Delicious. I contemplated making this recipe for the past two months because of the combination of ingredients. I'm so glad I finally prepared this for my family. My plan: double the recipe and serve at our Sunday dinner and have leftovers for Monday night. Well, it didn't work that way, my family enjoyed it so much Sunday night, I didn't have any leftovers for Monday night! I only served my kids a small portion because I didn't think they would like it but I was wrong. They kept going back for more. I knew my husband and I would like this after I brushed the basting sauce and ranch on the chicken. It smelled so good. This is what I did with this recipe: I pounded the chicken breasts thin, cut up real bacon & fried it till half cooked, added the cheese and bacon last 10 minutes of baking, made my ranch dressing - do not buy bottled dressing & I used Mr. Yoshida's original gourmet sauce. I omitted the onions becuase of my kids. The chicken breasts were great but I will prepare this recipe again using boneless, skinless chicken thighs. My husband kept giving me a thumbs up during our dinner and I know he overate. Please give this recipe a try, I'm really glad I did.
Ok, I have read all the rave reviews...I was so inspired by them that I made it right away. Unfortunately, it was awful. It was so salty that I drank tons of water during dinner. There was so much fat in it that I could see the oil separating from the "sauce." I am so glad that I didn't ruin my good cooking reputation by serving it to my friends!
GREAT!! I did a summer prep- grilled chicken basting with teriyaki last few mins. Placed on microwavable plate Squirted a little ranch , sprinkled on the rest and nuked for a min. Super easy -- little mess--- NO OVEN HEAT!!! We LOVE IT!!!
This was the main dish at our company Christmas meal. It is great! This will definitely be somthing I will make often. I know my family will enjoy it.
Another very good recipe. The only thing different that I did was use real bacon and then saute onions in the bacon grease before putting them on top of the chicken. Very tasty.
Perfect!
I did this in the crock pot with three huge frozen chicken breast for five hours on low (my crock pot runs kinda hot) but i added the baccon the last hour and the cheese the last ten minutes on top. came out great!
Always great to find a chicken recipe that my husband loves. Thanks!
I can't disagree with the masses. This was fantastic. I made it twice in one week it was so good. Thanks for the great recipe!! (Added for the ones who didn't get this one right) The Teriyaki has to be the BASTE & GLAZE (by Kikkoman, which is thick), not teriyaki sauce which is the consistency of water. I tried it with both and I agree that the teriyaki sauce was not good. It has to be the BASTE & GLAZE, or a corn-starch thickened teriyaki sauce. Also, I recommend you let it sit for about 5 minutes after pulling from the oven and cut around the cheese prior to plating. This will help the ingredients remain on the chicken and not be left behind in the pan.
Much to my surprise this was really good. The flavors meshed so well together. My whole family loved it! The kids just thought it was the best chicken ever. I will make this many more times. I made exactly as the recipe was written Thanks!
I love this! It tastes so g0od and it's very easy to make. To those wh0 gave this a 1 star try making this again but make sure that you use the thick teriyaki sauce (I recommend using Kikkoman Baste&Glaze teriyaki sauce) instead of the regular teriyaki marinade. A definite keeper! Thanks for sharing :)
Excellent! I made it for a family celebration and everyone loved it! This is defintely a keeper!
I made this for the first time for company (something I don't usually do!) and we ALL loved it! Made a few changes as I thought it might be a little dry: I marinated the chicken overnight in a full bottle of teriyaki marinade (used a full bottle, because I was cooking for 12 people), then browned the chicken in some olive oil. Dumped an entire LARGE bottle of Ranch dressing on top and baked it for 25 minutes; then added 1/2 lb.shredded sharp cheddar and a full bottle of real bacon pieces (not imitation bits) and chopped scallions. Cooked it for another 15; then let it sit in warm over for about 15 minutes or so as company was not quite ready to eat. Ingredients combined completely for a great sauce (it looked nothing like the picture), and what a sauce!! WOW! The flavors combine just perfectly. Would be great over rice or just a loaf of crusty bread to mop up the sauce. Can't wait to make this one again!! A friend who was there wants me to make it for his mother's 40th anniversary party!
The mix of this recipe's ingredients are unique and delicious (although on the salty side). I found 1/2 cup teriyaki and 1/2 c ranch along with the chicken juices, made about 2 cups of "sauce". We did not use that much sauce for 6 breasts, so I will use half amounts next time or use (it)in rice or pasta. I loved the quick and easy prep and using a bake-safe frypan(instead of a frypan AND a 9X13 bake dish), I only had to clean 1 big pan. Believe me, 500 people are not wrong. This is an excellent recipe!
My buddy Dave says that the world's most perfect food contains bacon, ranch dressing and cheese. He made this one and called it the holy trinity of chicken. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I lightened this up substantially, but otherwise followed the recipe. It is delicious. But then, can you ever go wrong with the bacon and ranch flavor combo?
This is seriously delicious! You wouldn't think all the flavors would go together, but they do! I marinated the chicken in the teriyaki sauce for several hours, then browned the chicken with the marinade. Placed in a dish, covered in ranch and baked until almost done. Then I covered each piece of chicken with cheese, bacon bits and green onions. I cooked until the cheese was melted and chicken was cooked all the way through. Delicious!
One word, horrible. Not only did this recipe smell bad while baking, but tasted too salty and the mixture of teriyaki sauce and ranch dressing made the mixture taste like it had gone bad (soured). I even double checked the recipe to make sure I followed it right because of the rave? reviews it had received. Definitely will not make again.
I was looking for a different way to prepare Chicken and found this. It is awesome. We now make it all the time. It is quick to put together yet special enough for company. I have made it for potlucks and also for dinners to carry into people when they are sick because it is easy to grab and go. Thanks so much for this recipe
this was VERY good but with some changes-- First, you MUST use real bacon (I used 3 slices for 4 chicken breasts). Also, I only had teriyaki marinade not sauce so I marinaded the chicken for an hour and browned it in the same pan I cooked the bacon in (so I used the bacon fat instead of oil). I used sharp cheddar cheese and this dish was amazing! And the green onions are a MUST it gives it that great "creamy bacon and chives" flavor. Give this dish a try!!
This was wonderful!!!! The only thing I did was added garlic when I was sauteing 1/2 the onions with the chicken. Also, I used less of the teriyaki sauce just to keep the sodium lower. I usually dont like chicken breasts but this is FABULOUS and I will surely put this into my regular rotation! Thank you!
Awesome recipe with a yummy choice of ingredients. Mix the teryaki sauce and ranch together.I would add more ranch though, and more cheese. I wouldn't skimp on toppings, thats what makes this recipe so good! I've made this a couple times.
I am the Kitchen Manager for a house of 60 college guys. I tried this recipe with them and definitely one of the favorite recipes of the year. This is saved just so we can have it again and had many guys begging to serve it again later on. This recipe is fantastic!
Fantastic chicken...got thumbs up from everyone in the family! I didn't have bacon bits, so I fried up 4 pieces of bacon, then browned the chicken in the bacon fat. YUMMY! This one is a keeper!!
WOW!!! I just had to try this based on the reviews, especially because of the odd ingredient combination. My husband LOVES this recipe. I wouldn't tell him what was in it until he tried it, as he can be very picky. With every bite he sang it's praises. Now he asks for it weekly, and even had me make it for our company on New Years. This is now on the top of our list of favorite recipes! I add the cheese in the last 10-15 minutes. Using a meat thermometer is key to getting your chicken cooked to the right temperature without overcooking it and drying it out.
This was VERY GOOD! My boyfriend absolutely loved it and said it was the best chicken he has ever had. I did agree with some of the other reviewers that it was a little salty, but I didn't think it was overbearing. I'm making it again today and this time I'm going to pre-marinate the chicken in the teriyaki sauce and ranch with some garlic for about an hour. I'm hoping this will make the chicken even more juicy and flavorful than the first time! Also, make sure when you add the cheese that it's not until the last 15 minutes or so because it will get quite hard and somewhat crusty if it is in the oven the entire time.
Great tasting meal! I used real bacon instead of bacon bits and I used very little ranch and instead used a ranch dressing seasoning packet, wasn't expecting it to be as sweet as it was but it was a hit for my boyfriend and I!
I've made this recipe several times and absolutely love it! I would never have thought to combine the ranch dressing and teriyaki sauce, but WOW, it's really good! Thanks for the recipe Vicki!
I found this recipe OK. The flavoring just didn't do it for me. I would try it again, but my family found it interesting. I would try this again but I would modify it based on some of the suggestions from past reviewers.
I had some ranch dressing I needed to get rid of and some chicken breasts ready to be cooked so I decided to try this out. Man, am I glad I did! Was perfect combination of two flavors that really don't seem like they'd go together - ranch and teriyaki marinade. I took the suggestions of others and added bacon and cheese while chicken was already baking. This dish will be a staple in our house.
Very good and so easy. I placed the chicken in a crock pot with teriyaki and ranch for 4 hours. Then added cheese, cooked bacon crumbles, and chives for the last 30 minutes.
Super easy even for the extremely unexperienced cooks like me. Everyone loved it!
I made this tonight for dinner and it was a big hit! It was very tasty and very easy to prepare! I will be making this often! Thanks for the recipe!
The basis for this recipe is good. I found out that I really don't like the flavor of warmed up Ranch salad dressing. That was my only gripe. I couldn't stand to even smell it when my guy was eating the leftovers the next day.
This wasn't very good and I followed the directions exactly. It may have been just personal preference though. This was much too BBQ-y tasting for me. The flavors all overpowered each other.
Mmmm, mmmm, mmmm! This was excellent -- although a little salty, I think because I used Kikkoman teriyaki sauce (will try another next time). Did a mix of chicken breasts and pork chops, and my husband liked the pork better -- but I loved it all! Also used provolone & mozzarella instead of cheddar (forgot to buy cheddar) and worked just as well. Thanks!
Really great, but my chicken turned out a bit dry.
I didnt brown it. I pounded my chicken so all pieces are same thickness this way they will all be done at same time. I find most people cook chicken for way to long. 19 min and they are usually perfect. Tender enough u won't need a knife. 35+ min and they're overdone. Other then that do NOT change a thing.
I've made this twice now and LOVE it! I made it the first time with light ranch and the second will reg. ranch and surprisingly I liked the light ranch better! It's thinner and spreads out like a sauce more. I also think it tastes better if you make it with olive oil vs. canola. Like other reviewers, I added the cheese/bacon bits the last 10 min. Thanks for the recipe!
The taste of this recipe was good. I was not prepared for how it would look. The sauce was a runny grey milkly substance. It doe not look very appetizing as a carry in dish. I don't know if I would make it again.
I was very excited to try this recipe, and followed it to a "T." I honestly could NOT eat a second bite. I used Kroger 30 min teriyaki marinade and Kraft Classic Ranch dressing. I am not sure if the marinade was the problem or not, but I have used this brand before and liked it. The flavors did not meld together well at all. It was beyond salty, and I am the type who usually needs to add salt to everything! I will not be making this again, I wouldn't even want to try it using a different type of marinade after this. I actually had to quickly make a new main dish. Possibly using a different teriyaki would make all the difference.
Simple and quick! it sounded wierd at first on having ranch dressing and teriyaki sauce together but the flavors with the bacon came out perfect... I have to make it once a week.
This was very good! This has been waiting to be tried in my recipe box for so long! But I was always so hesitant to make it because I just couldnt think of eating a mixute of teriyaki and ranch cheese and bacon...It just seemed a little unusual...BUT i finally did! And we all loved it! I sauteed in pan and mixed together teriyaki and ranch and poured over the top in a baking dish. I then topped with cheese, bacon and green onion....SOOOOOO good and tender. It made the bottom of the baking dish a little watery but overal it was good!
This was amazing! The only thing I did different was waited until that last few minutes to put the cheese on. That way it didn't burn or completely melt off but melted nicely
I have made this dish many times already and it is DELICIOUS! Very easy to make. Leftovers make a GREAT sandwich with lettuce and mayo.
I made this in the slow cooker. It was so tender but had a very processed flavor (obvious from the ingredients). We are not used to processed foods and would prefer a normal teriyaki or barbeque chicken. Although it was easy, I will be looking for other recipes. It is clear that we all have different taste buds.
This was great! I added mushrooms, and omitted the bacon bits because I used Bacon Ranch dressing. I didn't cook the chicken first - I layered everything over the breasts, then cooked for 35 mins at 350. So good!
I've made 10 recipies from this web site and this one is my favorite and fabulous (second favorite is the apple enchilada recipe). I marinated skinless, boneless chicken breastover nite then slow cooked it for 5 hours-it fell apart and the aujus was incredible, like a wonderful soup. I used 1/2 the bacon bits (1.5 oz hormel real bits) because I don't like one flavor to dominate a dish. Like others I will somehow cut back the sodium levels and probably use real bacon.
The chicken needs to marinate in teriyaki sauce for an hour or so before cooking. Just brushing it on didn't absorb much of the flavor. I used ranch dressing with the bacon already in it. This is a very good tasting, moist and easy way to fix chicken breasts.
REALLY liked this one. The only changes I made was browning the chicken in bacon grease and I used boneless skinless breasts and thighs.I dd use a little less teriyaki than ranch (about 1/3 cup) as some others suggested. I did not think it was salty. Will make it again SOON!!
This was a great change from the usual "naked" chicken we have at our house. I did change the type of cheese used as we only had provolone and a "pizza" cheese blend around. Despite the change, the recipe won rave reviews from my boyfriend. I, personally, thought it was a bit salty and will try a reduced sodium tereyaki sauce in the future. To cut the fat slightly, we used fat free ranch dressing.
Oh my goodness! We had this for dinner tonight. Easy to prepare and fit for a king! Not really 'heart healthy'...but everything in moderation...right? It was delicious! I used Jack Cheese instead of Cheddar. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. We will definitely have this again and again....in moderation, of course..haha! This is very impressive, if you're having company! I would serve this to Barack and Michelle!! It was THAT good!
Okay for me, but husband enjoyed it. I would add more ranch dressing next time, and use real bacon bits as opposed to bottled.
This was great. A treat for the taste buds. I had to make a few changes though. Since I didn't have any teriyaki sauce I borrowed a recipe from "Baked Teriyaki Chicken" on this website. I made sure it was nice and thick (which meant I didn't have to marinade it) and ended up mixing it with the ranch prior to putting it on the chicken. It's all going to end up that way anyway, right? I did not use any green onions, to my dismay, since my DH doesn't like them. I ended up waiting until the last 15 minutes before adding the cheese. It's definitely going to become a regular at my house. I served it with rice and green beans...add a little extra sauce on that rice and YUMMY!
I used bone-in breast, took a little longer to cook. Put the teriyaki mix on the breasts and 20 min. later added the cheese, onion and bacon bits. Di and Dani liked it. Me too. Butch not so much.
I didn't think this dish tasted as good as it looked. The chicken had no flavor. Maybe it should have been marinated in the Teriyaki sauce for a few hours? I also think I would have preferred real bacon bits instead of the imitation variety. I will try again, but next time, I will either pound out the chicken so it's thinner (or use chicken cutlets), and I will use real bacon.
This was wonderful! I sliced russet potatoes lengthwise and placed them under the chicken breasts. Made for a great side dish! I also used cold leftovers the next day to make wraps...added lettuce, tomato, and a bit more ranch. Yum!
Easy to make and has a delightful flavor. Can't wait to share it with family and friends.
As recommneded by a few others, I mixed the ranch dressing and teriaki sauce. I also bought teriaki sauce, not marinade. However, I did marinate the chicken breasts in 1/3 cup of the teriaki sauce for three hours prior to cooking. I used real bacon, which I think only added to the great flavor. Very very moist and delicious. I will make again!
This was FABULOUS! I used the kikoman teriyaki glaze as well and it was fabulous. Picky teenagers even went back for seconds! Will be making this again
My sister had told me about this recipe and when she made it for me, I was blown away. I didn't think the flavors would blend well, but they sure do! This is now one of my faves to make and it's especially easy.
I was a little hesitant because the ingredients did not seem to go together, but boy was I wrong. My husband,Mr. Fussy, loved this and so did I. A great way to fix chicken for something different. I did not change a thing, except I forgot to get green onions so I didn't put those in.
My husband loved this! I thought it was pretty good; not the most awesome chicken I have ever made, but respectable.
Probably the best chicken breasts I have ever made! mmmmm!
As is only three stars because it was a little bland. I will make again but I will marinate the chicken in teriyaki first. Season with garlic, onion powder and pepper. I will probably use ranch powder as well. All in all it was ok as written
Yummy!!!....what a great combo of ingredients....I did use real cooked and crumbled bacon instead of the immitation...very saucy and cheesey! Very tasty and will make again soon..thanks Vicki!
Excellent! I've had smothered chicken many times at restaurants & loved it. I knew there had to be something more than cheese, bacon & green onions. I thought it was BBQ sauce, but the secret is the teriyaki & ranch combination! I marinated the chicken in teriyaki sauce & chopped garlic for an hour before cooking. Not sure if this made a huge difference, but the chicken turned out moist and super flavorful! Definitely a keeper recipe.
One of the most magnificent chicken recipes around! The flavors blend together into a wonderful mixture of savory, juicy sauce over succulent chicken. I made my own teriyaki marinade, the Easiest Teriyaki Marinade Ever on this site, and I halved the cinnamon amount in that and upped the soy sauce content. I let the chicken breasts chill in the marinade for a couple of hours before completing the rest of the recipe. I also made my own ranch dressing, Ranch Dressing II on this site, and used it instead of store-bought. A wonderful outcome of flavors in a perfect meal. I served it all over angel hair pasta slightly flavored with garlic butter and herbs, and I added more cheddar cheese than what this recipe calls for. Like other reviewers suggest, I, too, recommend adding the bacon bits (use Real Bacon Bits, not the fake nasty stuff), green onions, and cheese during the last 10 minutes of cooking time. You will not be disappointed by this one, folks.
My husband and I loved this. I think I used a little too much sauce and ranch, so next time I will use a little less. Also I covered mine with foil for half the time so the cheese wouldn't burn or be dry. Other than that I followed this to a t and it was great.
I'm obviously in the minority here, but I thought it was a kind of odd combination of flavours. Maybe my expectations were too high, but I don't think I'll make this again.
This was all right. I substituted real bacon for the bacon bits, but otherwise kept the recipe the same. We didn't care for the ranch in this recipe, so it may be worth making again and omitting that step. Thanks for sharing.
This would have gotten 5 stars if I had followed the recipe exactly, but since I didn't have any teriyaki sauce I had to improvise my own and it was a little too spicy (I used soy sauce and hot Chinese sweet chili sauce with some ginger) It was still delicious. Purchased some real teriyaki and look forward to making it again soon with the right ingredients.
