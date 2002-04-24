Anniversary Chicken I

Delicious. I contemplated making this recipe for the past two months because of the combination of ingredients. I'm so glad I finally prepared this for my family. My plan: double the recipe and serve at our Sunday dinner and have leftovers for Monday night. Well, it didn't work that way, my family enjoyed it so much Sunday night, I didn't have any leftovers for Monday night! I only served my kids a small portion because I didn't think they would like it but I was wrong. They kept going back for more. I knew my husband and I would like this after I brushed the basting sauce and ranch on the chicken. It smelled so good. This is what I did with this recipe: I pounded the chicken breasts thin, cut up real bacon & fried it till half cooked, added the cheese and bacon last 10 minutes of baking, made my ranch dressing - do not buy bottled dressing & I used Mr. Yoshida's original gourmet sauce. I omitted the onions becuase of my kids. The chicken breasts were great but I will prepare this recipe again using boneless, skinless chicken thighs. My husband kept giving me a thumbs up during our dinner and I know he overate. Please give this recipe a try, I'm really glad I did.