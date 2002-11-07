Smoky Mountain Chicken

I usually serve the chicken with french fries, potato wedges or a baked potato.

By Kellie Ledford

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Season with pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning to taste. Bake seasoned chicken in the preheated oven for 20 to 30 minutes or until cooked through and juices run clear.

  • When chicken is done, remove from oven and pour on barbecue sauce. Layer each breast with slice of ham, then slice of cheese. Return to oven and continue to bake for 5 minutes or until cheese has melted. Remove from oven and top with chopped green onions and tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 110.4mg; sodium 2017mg. Full Nutrition
