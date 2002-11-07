Smoky Mountain Chicken
I usually serve the chicken with french fries, potato wedges or a baked potato.
My husband and I enjoyed this a lot. I changed the prep. a bit. Instead of seasoning and baking I went through all steps and baked. I didn't use a whole bottle of BBQ sauce--I just spooned it on. I think next time I'll cut back on the Italian Seasoning. It didn't seem to go with the other ingredients.Read More
It was easy to make and it might have been better If I used a higher quality ham cut and better bbq sauce but for what we had on hand it wasn't anything outstanding.Read More
My husband really liked this, but I have to admit that I really don't like the combination of cheese and BBQ sauce together. We compromised at a 4-star rating. I know this will be used in our house again....lunches for the hubby. Thanks for posting.
Completely awesome. The easiest and yummiest way to fix chicken. Works best with sweeter BBQ sauces, like Sweet Baby Rays.
I loved this recipe. I cooked the chicken on the grill on foil and basted with the barbeque sauce (Using alot less) Then topped it with the ham and cheese at the end. No clean up! My husband wants be to put it in the weekly rotation!
Awesome!! My mom said it tastes just like a resturant we go to. Next time we might add button mushrooms on top of the ham.
for something that sounds so simple, this was awesome! i don't care for ham much, so i made mine with bacon and hubby's with ham - i loved it!! i think my husband liked the bacon ones better too, so i will make them all with bacon next time. delicious recipe!
This is a great chicken recipe. The ingredients kindof remind me of a chicken cordon blue, just with BBQ sauce. The results were fantastic! I used a sweet Memphis style BBQ sauce that really gave the chicken a nice flavor. Super easy to make and absolutely wonderful!
My husband could not stop raving about this! His reaction typically would resulted in my giving this 5 stars, but I made a few changes to the recipe that I felt were necessary to improve it. I used a super-spicy seasoning mix in place of the Italian seasoning (since I just couldn't see how that would work with the BBQ sauce), nixed the pepper, added a little salt, and only used 2 tbs. of BBQ sauce per chicken breast (which was more than enough). I also used smoked mozzerella in place of the Monterey Jack, because that's what I had on hand. Otherwise, though, I made it precisely as written, and my husband is already asking when we're going to be eating the leftovers! I thought it was good as well (and the chicken was very moist!), but nothing phenomenal--that BBQ/meat combo must be a guy-thing! : )
Pretty good. I didn't use the italian seasoning, though. I substituted seasoning salt and used hickory flavored bbq sauce...and coated each piece of chicken individually prior to baking. Next time I'll try this with a spicy bbq sauce and pepperjack cheese. Definately worth making again!
This was really good, except the italian seasoning gave it a little bit of an off taste(and I like italian seasoning!). I followed the recipe exactly, except I did take other reviewers advice and baked it with the bbq sauce(and used way less than called for too). I used deli honey ham, and it was delicious! I will make this again for sure, just leaving the italian seasoning out from now on.
Made this last night, however I didn't have ham or the tomato to garnish. Still turned out great. Was a big hit for both my son and my BF. Will make again for sure!
Love this recipe. It is exactly like my favorite dinner at restaurant that I no longer live near so I was thrilled to find it and be able to prepare it myself.
Very tasty. I left out the ham and used Dinosaur BBQ sauce - delicious! Also, easy to cook for 2 - just halve the amount of chicken and the BBQ sauce.
Simply delicious. If I could give it more than 5 stars, I would. I used the garlic powder and italian seasoning "to taste", as directed, and I probably used a lot less than 1 teaspoon of each. I felt that it added a complexity of flavor that you couldn't get anywhere else, though, and I wouldn't ever think of leaving them out. Instead of Monterey Jack cheese, I used mild cheddar, since that's what I had. My husband ate one bite, declared it "card worthy", then proceeded to eat 3 of the 4 breasts by himself. Definitely a compliment. :) Thanks Kellie!
5 Stars for a great meal! My husband really liked the BBQ flavor. I cooked the breasts for about 20 mins and then added about 2 tablespoons of sauce per breast and cooked a further 15 mins then proceeded with the ham and cheese. Will definitely be making again. Thanks.
My husband says this is quite possibly the best chicken he's ever had. I agree -- it was excellent!
This was great and very simple! I didn't have ham, so I used already cooked bacon instead. The seasoning and the bbq sauce really mixed well together!
Not bad. I prepared this slightly differently, since I had a huge whole cut up chicken from bf's parents which (from previous experience!) takes forever to bake. So, I seasoned the chicken then put in the crock pot with a mixture of two different bbq sauces (a total of about 27 oz--I used more since I had so much chicken); one spicy, one honey bbq, then cooked on high for 4 hours. Once the chicken was cooked, I transferred 4 pieces of the chicken to a baking pan and added the additional meat and cheese, then baked in the oven for about 15 minutes. I'm not sure if my method of cooking the chicken changed things or not, but I didn't really notice a jarring flavor from the italian seasoning, and the bbq sauce worked well. Putting the sauce with the chicken in the crockpot did thin it out a lot bc of all of the moisture, so that must've alleviated the problem of too much bbq sauce. I used salami and pepperoni as the additional meats since I didn't have ham. I really like the tomato topping--wasn't sure that would work, but it does seem to add a nice flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! The flavors are wonderful together. My hubby said it was very tasty and asked that I make it again. I didn't have monterey jack cheese so I used pepper jack. I liked the spicy cheese with the sweet BBQ sauce. That was the only change I made and I will be making this again!
Wonderfully flavored chicken, Kellie. We enjoyed this recipe, and it was so simple to make.
Very yummy, but don't use the entire bottle of bbq sauce - it's too much.
I made this for a dinner party and everyone loved it. It was easy and very tasty.
These were so good! We cooked them on the grill and basted them with sweet baby rays bbq sauce while they cooked, when the chicken was done we topped them with bacon and cheese. We served these on a bun with tomatoes, lettuce, sauteed red onion and mushrooms. Oh what a mouth full!!!
Reminded me of a dish served at Chili's (can't think of the name). I used cooked bacon instead of ham. Good flavor overall. Served with baked potatoes and green beans.
My whole family loved this one. I didn't change a thing. It was very tasty and juicy. This is something I will cook often.
I LOVE THIS!!! I leave off the green onions and tomato...we don't care that much for them but this an excellent twist on chicken breasts
I have always made this dish as a sandwich. Pounding the breasts thin, seasoning with barbecue seasoning as well as other seasonings and baking or pan frying in olive oil. Once complete, I top with barbecue sauce, cooked bacon instead of ham and then cheese slices, returning to the oven (or microwave) to melt the cheese. I then have garnish to suit individual tastes (onions, tomatoes, etc.). Place all of this on a bun. We pair this with home fries and cole slaw. Incidentally I live at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains so this is a neat recipe to see posted!
This was very good chicken. Enjoyed by the entire family, but especially loved by my husband. He commented on how all of the flavors were perfect together and the chicken was very moist. I am sure this one will be made again. Thanks!
Made this last night and it was great! As someone else suggested, I threw this on the grill on some foil and it turned out delicious. I also didn't use as much bbq sauce either.
I have to say I was a little leery of the combination of BBQ sauce and cheese, but this was REALLY good. Hubby even gave it a 4.75, and that doesn't happen very often! Thanks for the great recipe.
Very good recipe. I only used about 1-2 tablespoons of BBQ sauce per chicken breast. And I used cheddar cheese to better replicate the restaurant version. The seasoning was really wonderful. Thanks for sharing!
This was excellent! I used dry italian dressing seasoning and sweet baby rays bbq. Everyone , including kids enjoyed it.
This was average. It wasn't bad but it wasn't good enough to make again.
I made this for Christmas and it was a big hit. There was no left overs.This is so good i have made it twice already and i am sure it will be made again. So i encourage any one to try it. One thing it doesn't need all the BBQ it calls for. Just use less that is what i did. This is yummified!
Family loves this! We like to use provolone cheese slices and add sliced mushrooms under the cheese for a little extra wonderfulness.
Way too much barbeque sauce. It overwhelmed the taste of the chicken. The barbeque sauce needs to be cooked into the chicken not just poured on and heated.
Great recipe! I used bacon,about 2-3 tablespoons of BBQ sauce per chicken breast and grated Mexican blend cheese.
This was decent, but nothing special. I order a similar dish at Chili's (Monterey chicken) and was really excited when I saw this recipe, hoping to be able to re-create my restaurant favorite at home. Beyond the obvious difference (Chili's entree contains no ham), it would appear that the two are quite similar. To my dismay, this was nothing like Chili's Monterey chicken. Because I could not find pre-sliced Monterey-Jack cheese, I used Colby-Jack cheese instead (my only change). I regret that I purchased extra-thin sliced cheese tho.... It didn't melt as I wanted it to, so the appearance of my chicken was not what I'd expected. :( Mashed red potatoes with white pepper gravy, a steamed broccoli & carrot medley and garlic toast paired nicely with this (and made me feel like I was eating at the "chain"). It's unfortunate that the sides ended up being the star of our meal. Both my hubs and I agree that when the craving strikes, we'll visit our local hangout for the "real" deal. Thanks anyways, Kellie. :-)
This was great. I did take the advice of others and added the BBQ sauce prior to baking. (No need to use the whole bottle, just enough to coat the chicken). I used Cajun seasoning instead of Italian & omitted the tomato; didn't bother measuring anything either! Served with spicy potato wedges and salad. Yum!
This was an excellent chicken dish. Great flavors! I didn't have ham on hand so I fried up bacon and used it in place of the ham. I think it would be great either way. A keeper!
Husband liked it; aI thought it had too much going on. I think it would make a better sandwich than a main course.
Very good and easy. We left the ham off and it was still great.
This is fantastic and so easy. I've made it as written, as well as with different kinds of cheeses (provolone is my favorite), with bacon instead of ham, etc. It's a great recipe. Although it's very good without the tomatoes and onions, I really think you shouldn't skip that small step because it adds yet another nice flavor profile.
Awesome. Used bacon in stead of ham... cooked the chicken tenderloins on the stove in bacon grease... used my husbands home made BBQ sauce...diced bacon and sprinkled over chicken.. top with cheddar cheese put under the broiler... delish!!!
Great!! Family (Atkins diet folks) loved it!!
I prepared this exactly as said except for the change of the cheese. I used cheddar. This was tasty, the chicken was juicy but the BBQ sauce was overpowering. We couldn't taste the ham or the cheese & I didn't drown the chicken in the sauce. Because not of my kids liked it, I won't be making it again.
My husband and I love this recipe (with a few changes). I marinate the chicken in BBQ sauce for at least an hour before I bake them in the oven. I also leave off the Italian Seasoning and use bacon instead of ham.
This was great!
So good. I used Cheddar cheese and bacon instead of Monterey and ham. I also omitted the Italian seasoning because I didn't have any but seasoned with salt, cracked black pepper and onion salt. Awesome!! Will definitely make this again.
Cook times seemed way off which ruined the rest of my meal. The chicken needed closer to 40 minutes to cook before I added anything else. I didn't use a whole bottle of sauce just enough to cover them completely. Good flavor otherwise
So Yummy! It's even great with whatever sliced meat and cheese you have available! We used sliced pastrami and provolone cheese last time!
I gave this 5 stars even though I made a big change by using dry ranch dressing instead of Italian seasonings (I'll try the correct seasonings next time) and not as much BBQ sauce as suggested. My chicken bakked about 35-40 minutes total, and started out with everything except the ham and cheese which was added the last 5 minutes, but it was so juicy and very, very good at the end. We'll do this again soon - thanks so much for the recipe.
Pretty good...
This was a great recipe! It was also very simple. I used 5 chicken breasts instead of 4, so increased the ham and cheese slices to 5, but kept the other ingredient amounts the same. Next time I will increase the number of chicken breasts, as my family of 7 loved it!
I use whatever cheese I have on hand and don't necessarily add the garnish, but very tasty when put together
Made this for friends last night and everyone loved it. I left off the Italian seasoning and instead poured some barbecue sauce over the chicken before I cooked it so the barbecue flavor would bake in and keep the chicken breasts from getting dry. Very good, added it to my recipe box and will definitely make again.
Family of meat lovers said it was ok. For me it was not enough of a "wow" for all the ingredients/time of the recipe.
This was a very simple main dish. My husband thought it was great. It reminds me of many of the chicken dishes you get at popular resturants.
This was good. My hubby liked it more than I did. Next time I will use Cheddar and thicker slices of ham. I will also pound the chicken thin so that when it bakes it will absorb more flavor.
Very good. We will make it again. My husband loved it.
This recipe was awesome! And it was easy and fast too! Doesn't get any better than that. I didn't have any ham, so I substituted salami - very yummy!
This was just okay. The BBQ flavor really overpowers everything even if you cook it into the chicken.
Very yummy!!!! I did use bacon instead of ham. Just my personal preference! My family LOVED this chicken :)
I think next time I will bake the chicken with the BBQ sauce on top. It would have been better baked into the chicken. Leftovers tasted much better than the original product. I'd rate the supper 3 stars coming right out of the oven and 5 stars after sitting a day in its BBQ sauce and being reheated. So I compromised with a 4 star rating.:-) It was good for something different.
I really liked this! I also tried it with honey mustard (which I usually like better), but the recipe was much better witht he bbq sauce. Very good!
we both liked it
This is a great recipe and very popular with my family!
This was tasty, a real hubby-pleaser! As many of you said, like some of the restaurant entrees we enjoy, but better. (Easier on the pocketbook, too.) I served this with rice, made extra garnish, and had rice with the extra garnish for a side dish.
This is excellent, my boyfriend loved it! I served it with mashed pumpkin and peas. Don't know why other reviewers think the BBQ sauce is overpowering, I thought it was just right. Will be making again.
Oh NUM. Would have never though to combine these things. I kept to the recipe except for saucing the chicken from the beginning of baking (still used the italian seasoning first) and switched cheddar for the jack. Used Irene's Barbecue Sauce also on this site which I loved. Served with pan fried sweet potato and steamed broccolini. What a fabulous dinner!
