Smoky Mountain Chicken

Not bad. I prepared this slightly differently, since I had a huge whole cut up chicken from bf's parents which (from previous experience!) takes forever to bake. So, I seasoned the chicken then put in the crock pot with a mixture of two different bbq sauces (a total of about 27 oz--I used more since I had so much chicken); one spicy, one honey bbq, then cooked on high for 4 hours. Once the chicken was cooked, I transferred 4 pieces of the chicken to a baking pan and added the additional meat and cheese, then baked in the oven for about 15 minutes. I'm not sure if my method of cooking the chicken changed things or not, but I didn't really notice a jarring flavor from the italian seasoning, and the bbq sauce worked well. Putting the sauce with the chicken in the crockpot did thin it out a lot bc of all of the moisture, so that must've alleviated the problem of too much bbq sauce. I used salami and pepperoni as the additional meats since I didn't have ham. I really like the tomato topping--wasn't sure that would work, but it does seem to add a nice flavor. Thanks for the recipe!