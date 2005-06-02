Becki's Oven Barbecue Chicken

379 Ratings
  • 5 234
  • 4 102
  • 3 35
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This is homemade barbeque sauce cooked over chicken without the grill!

By ABBIECROMER

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan, melt butter or margarine. Add onion powder, sugar, Worcestershire sauce and mustard; mix well. Dilute ketchup with water and add to saucepan mixture. Let simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Place chicken wings in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour saucepan mixture over chicken. Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven for about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 23g; cholesterol 93.8mg; sodium 797.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022