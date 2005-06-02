Becki's Oven Barbecue Chicken

I was looking for a chicken wing recipe that doesn't require deep frying and not spicy. This recipe is IT!! I had to use up some barbeque sauce so I used a half cup of barbeque sauce and a half cup of ketchup. I also seasoned the wings with a little bit of salt and pepper for a few hours before adding the sauce. I cooked mine at 375 degrees for about 40 minutes--did not burn. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. They looked just gorgeous out of the oven and the whole house smelled great. They were very tasty and for those of you who like to tweak the recipe no matter what, you can add more brown sugar if you want it sweeter, more pepper if you want it spicier, but I think it's great the way it is. A good alternative to Shake & Bake, which is what I've been using all these years! Husband said this is much tastier. I will try these on the grill once the weather gets warmer here. I will be making these again this weekend for a Superbowl party. Deliciously messy, finger licking, and have some extra napkins handy! Trust me, you'll love it.