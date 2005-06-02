Becki's Oven Barbecue Chicken
This is homemade barbeque sauce cooked over chicken without the grill!
Wonderful! I made these for the Super Bowl and my friends loved them. I doubled the recipe as I had 20 wings and made a few other changes. These changes are for a doubled batch: added two tablespoons of garlic powder, added approx. 10 drops of hot sauce and added approx. 1 teaspoon of liquid smoke. I also used only 1 1/2 cups of ketchup as other reviewers suggested. Because some reviewers complained about burning I cooked them the first 30 minutes covered with foil and the last 15 minutes uncovered. I also basted every 15 minutes. This was a great recipe and I plan on making this many, many more times.Read More
This recipe was very good! However, like others have said, I found it to taste way too much like ketchup. I improvised by putting 1/2 cup of ketchup(instead of 1 cup), 1 1/2 teaspoons of soya sauce, 1 table spoon chilli powder, 1 table spoon garlic powder and a few shakes of hot sauce. I gave this recipe a 3 because of the changes that needed to made. After all the changes, it tasted absolutely delicious. I've used this recipe to make wings, legs and thighs. I will definitely using this recipe for making barbeque chicken in the future.Read More
This is a good recipe as is, 4 stars for sure. But it tastes a little too much like ketchup for me. To make it 5 stars, try Naturelle's suggestions (posted 6/1/2005) - decrease ketchup, add soya sauce, chili powder and substitute onion powder with garlic powder. Those variations make it fantastic.
Really great-- follow others' suggestions to reduce ketchup and add the soy sauce and other spices--best we've had. Husband loved it--smelled great while cooking and not too sticky.
This is easy to make and my family loves it. I have used chicken breasts and cut them into 1 - 2 inch pieces in place of wings. We rarely have leftovers!
I added some chopped onion instead of the onion spice.
We love this recipie. I made the sauce as printed, except I reduced the ketchup. Before coating the chicken, I boiled it for 15 minutes. Then we smoothered the chicken with the sauce. We then put it on the grill for a few minutes to make it a little crip. Thanks for the great recipie
I took others' advice and I halved the ketchup, I added about 4 Tbsp minced onion, 1 clove minced garlic, 2 Tbsp honey, 2 Tbsp soy sauce, and I used cider vinegar in place of the water. It is the best sauce I have ever tasted!
Thanks for this recipe. It's a keeper! I made it for "girls night" this past Tuesday and everyone loved it. I sprayed the pan before putting everything in it and it was easy to clean afterward despite all the sauce.
This is a totally YUMMY dish that my family loves for me to make! If I'm in a complete hurry, I follow the directions here, but I always use drumsticks instead of wings cause they offer more meat. If I have a little extra time, I will use an oven safe pan and brown the chicken first, while making the sauce, then pour the sauce over the chicken and bake in the same pan so I'm not messing up every pan/dish in the kitchen! Make it - your family will be glad you did!
OH MY GOSH this was so incredible! I rate it 5stars because I made some of the recommended changes: I used 1/2 cup ketchup, 1/3 cup soy sauce, switch the onion powder for garlic powder, added some chili powder and some cayenne pepper for a bit of bite. I made it with drumsticks, cooked covered for 30 min and uncovered for another 30 and it was so tender and delicious! A huge hit in my house. I highly recommend it.
This recipie was delicious. My Mom loved the homemade sauce, and even asked me to make it again the next day on chicken breasts. I'm 16 and not the best chef in the world, but this recipie was so easy to follow. The meat was so tender it was falling off of the bone. We made the recipie for the sauce our official family recipie for any meat we bar-b-que in the future. :)
this makes an excellent, easy sauce- I use it on full size pieces of chicken, and never have leftovers! sauce is delicious over rice or noodles....I have looked for a good oven bbq recipie for ages - this is it!
This was wonderful! I also added a couple teaspoons of Redhot, and used cut up chicken pieces, baking at 400 for 1 hr, and 300 for another hour. Wow, so tender & delicious, even my non-chicken loving husband said it was great! Super sauce!
Hands down 5 stars because of how my chicken turned out. I only use recipes with 4 stars or more, so even if I alter a recipe, I give it the stars I feel my end-result version deserved. And I always check a handful of reviews prior to using a recipe. This turned out phenomenal. I had every intention of making this as listed, but I was missing one ingredient. And when I tasted the marinade before adding the ketchup/water mix, it was soooo good (hubby and son agreed), that I quit right there. Here's what I did: Feeding 6 family members, so I quadrupled the recipe yet still changed a couple things... for 6 large boneless skinless chicken breasts with rib meat, I melted 11 T butter in sauce pan. Added the onion powder (just under 1/4C - I know it sounds like a lot), added a half to three-quarters cup of brown sugar, added what was left of my worcestershire sauce (1 to 2 tsp), added a bunch of shakes of soy to make up for the worcestershire I was missing (maybe a quarter cup). Then added just under a half cup yellow mustard. heat and stir till smooth. Sweet and tangy and awesome. Tasted so good, that I was afraid to add the ketchup, so I didn't. Set a small amount aside for dipping. Marinated the breasts (could have added another one or 2 breasts) for a couple hours then grilled to perfection. All my boys, 2, 4, 14 and 15, and hubby scarfed it up. Served with baked potatoes and broccoli. What a keeper! I'll try to upload my photo too.
Easy recipe,great flavor. It browned too quickly, so I would turn the oven down to 400 degrees.
This recipe was absolutly delicious, I added 2 cloves of fresh garlic and used dijon mustard as that was all I had it had great flavor and is now my family's favorite recipe for chicken wings. Also very easy to make.
This recipe with really good. Sauce was easy and great for other meats like ribs. Made a few changes to sauce. replaced onion powder with 1 Tbsp. garlic powder. Reduced ketchup to 1/2 cup. Added 1 Tbsp. chili powder and 2-3 drops Tobasco.
This is a great recipe for sweet chicken wings! I combined some suggestions and used garlic powder, less ketchup (3/4 cup) and reduced the water a bit. The result was a sweet, sticky coating that didn't have an overbearing ketchup taste. I also lined my baking pan with foil.....make sure you do so othewise the wings will stick and make quite the mess!
This was really good, and I only made a couple slight modifications. Instead of the 1 T. onion powder, I used ½ tsp. onion powder and ½ tsp. of garlic powder. I cut the ketchup down to 3/4 cup. I had to lengthen my cooktime because I turned the temp down to 400. I also needed to cover with foil because the sugary glaze started to burn. It's a must in this household to cook chicken to 190°. Overall, the taste is good; sweet and flavorful. I don't like using soy sauce in my BBQ chicken because of the salt content and the taste, so if you're like me, then you'll consider this a tasty alternative. Although next time I think I'll try this on skinned boneless breasts because I'm not for cooking wings with the whole feather factor. We served this with garlic bread. Yum!
delicious! I followed the recipe and tripled it for 5lbs of wings. Switched out the onion powder for garlic and added Cayenne Pepper, Ginger and a bunch of chipotle hot sauce. YUM.
I used leg quarters instead of wings. The only changes I'd make next time would be to lower the oven temp a little bit(my sauce charred a little, and I don't like charred sauce) and maybe add soem liquid smoke to the sauce to give it a more mesquite flavor. Produced a very tender, juicy chicken though, and I will most likely makes this again!
This was beyond easy. I bought a huge bag of 24 wings and drummettes, thawed it, mixed up the sauce which was even easy to pour, dumped the bag into a 9 x 13 dish with the sauce on top and baked it for exactly 45 minutes. The top layer got slightly and pleasantly charred. Everyone raved about them. My only change was the addition of at least a 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
My husband will love this recipe. Thank you for sharing.
This is so good with drumsticks. One hour instead of 45 min. Also 1/2 cup ketchup not 1 cup. I do not like grilling out because of carcinogens so this is a great alternative. Yum
perhaps a drop or two of liquid smoke will make this more of a bbq sauce and less of a meatloaf topping
I got this recipe in my email box yesterday...went to the store and got me a 12 pack of chicken wings...made the recipe today...it was AWESOME...the barbecue sauce was just the absolute best...even though the recipe calls for one cup of ketchup there is NO ketchup taste in the sauce..(I used Hunts extra thick ketchup).moreover, the sauce was sooo much better than the bottled ones you get at the store...I WILL be making this again...next time I'll use different chicken pieces...not just wings....this recipe is a keeper AND if you love barbecued wings/chicken/pork, you will LOVE this and so will the folks you serve this to.
Used the Barbecue sauce for grilling out! the best homemade sauce! Better than store brand!!! Husband wanted more!
Sorry to diagree, but my husband and I didn't care for the taste of these at all. The onion powder was overwhelming.
this was GREAT!!! my whole family loved it! i used 18 drumsticks instead of 10 wings and i had frozen chix so i boiled it about 20 min then baked it about 8 (i was in a time crunch)...next time i will let the chix thaw first and try cooking it in the sauce for more flavor.this is so simple and so tasty! i am going to try it today in the crock pot with a pork loin for sandwitches this week! good taste wow! i almost forgot i used tomato sauce instead of ketchup and real onion instead of powder...
This is the best sauce I ever had, it's so yummy and juicy...... I used less ketchup and replaced onion powder with onion salt and baked for 30 mins only and the taste is still so unbelievable.... yum yum yummy. Tho I prefer drumsticks than wings.... My bf loves it so much, this is going to be our fav chicken !!!!! Thanks for sharing :)
This was great!! I did use less ketchup (like other reviewer said), but left the other ingredients the same. I did have to cook it a little longer, but it was really thick and tasted great. I did not feel that I had too much sauce as I continued to baste thoughout the cooking proces. I also used mini drumbsticks they were great. THanks for the great recipe!!
I made this recipe for supper tonight using chicken thighs. It was absolutely delicous. I think it would be great with bonesless breasts.
My first time making chicken wings in the oven. Made exactly as called for and they turned out really saucy and moist. If I make them again, I may turn them a few times during baking and let the sauce caramelize a bit better on them.
This made a very good meal. I cut chicken breasts into quarters and reduced the cooking time by about 15 minutes. I also added onion and 1 clove minced garlic. Delicious!
My whole family LOVED this sauce! Gobbled it all up.. next time I will DOUBLE the recipe for sure. I cooked the chicken on my indoor grill pan, turned out moist and juicy, with this delicious sauce! Into the sauce I added some soy sauce and a couple shakes of Chipotle Tabasco sauce in as well, it was super. Thanks for a great recipe.
It was great and what I was looking for. I didn't need to double recipe for 20 wings. Finger licking good.
excellent taste,so easy to make, there wasn't one left at our super bowl party and I made 50.
Great recipe! I didn't have any brown sugar on hand, so I used 3 tablespoons of white sugar and a tablespoon of molasses instead. Awesome!
Excellent to say the least!! My husband loved the chicken wings I prepared using this recipe. Before I put the wings in the sauce I used McCormick Grill Mates Sweet & Smoky rub on the chicken wings. I rubbed it in and let it sit for about 2 hours in a ziplock in the fridge. Then I used Jack Daniel's Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ sauce instead of ketchup and I used spicy honey dijon mustard. I slow cooked my wings for 3 1/2 hours in the oven at 375C. After about 2 1/2 hours I lowered the temperature to 275C. This allowed the meat to really soak up the flavor of the sauce. This was a really excellent recipe and I will certainly be using it again in the future!!
This sounds great, but since I don't use butter or margarine what can I use in place of it. Thank you
I made the changes as suggested by other reviewers, added soy, chili powder, garlic powder and reduced ketchup. This was a wonderful recipe. I had friends for dinner and one said "These are so good and I am not a wing person." That said it all.
Very good. A lot of work, and costly because I had to feed a family of 4 so I tripled the recipe and it coated about 50 wings. I baked them on two cookie sheets for double the recommended time, then grilled them. They were a messy, tasty hit!
Very very tasty. Like everyone else, I used less ketchup, substituted onion powder w/ garlic powder, and also added the chili powder, soy sauce, and hot sauce. I will highly likely make this sauce again when I have drumsticks, thighs, and wings.
Excellent sauce. Will definitely make it again, but a little more spicy next time....maybe add a little hot sauce. My husband complained that it was too "ketchupy", but I loved it.
I didn't have any onion powder so I chopped up half an onion instead. The recipe was good, but a little sweet. I think I will try cutting out some of the sugar next time or spicing it up to make it a bit hotter. Also, I think I would cut back on all the ingredients since I cooked a few extra wings and there was still plenty of sauce left over.
Great Recipe! I gave it 4 stars because I made a few changes and a few additions. Like most reviews, I cut the ketchup to 1/2 cup and that was more than enough. I added about 2-3 drops of liquid smoke to give it a little grill taste although it's oven baked. I also seasoned the chicken itself in addition to the sauce. I just used my "go-to" seasonings - salt, pepper, garlic salt - and a little chicken seasoning. Great Recipe!!!
Easy and delicious! My fifteen year old son, who is my biggest critic, really liked them and I loved them. I only simmered the sauce for five minutes and added to the wings when they were half way cooked. Sauce thickened nicely without burning. Yummy!
Soooo Awesome!!!! I followed the recipe exactly. The sauce was really delicious! It's a keeper. Thanks for sharing!!!!
This is the best wing recipe I have ever tried. Only change I made was cut the Ketchup and Water in half. So delicious!
I was looking for a chicken wing recipe that doesn't require deep frying and not spicy. This recipe is IT!! I had to use up some barbeque sauce so I used a half cup of barbeque sauce and a half cup of ketchup. I also seasoned the wings with a little bit of salt and pepper for a few hours before adding the sauce. I cooked mine at 375 degrees for about 40 minutes--did not burn. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. They looked just gorgeous out of the oven and the whole house smelled great. They were very tasty and for those of you who like to tweak the recipe no matter what, you can add more brown sugar if you want it sweeter, more pepper if you want it spicier, but I think it's great the way it is. A good alternative to Shake & Bake, which is what I've been using all these years! Husband said this is much tastier. I will try these on the grill once the weather gets warmer here. I will be making these again this weekend for a Superbowl party. Deliciously messy, finger licking, and have some extra napkins handy! Trust me, you'll love it.
I made this using legs and thighs instead of wings and cooked it an extra 10 minutes, basting a few times during cooking. I didn't bother simmering the sauce 15 beforehand, just heated it till the butter melted and sugar dissolved. It wasn't much like "real" barbecued chicken, but it was very tender, tasty and easy. My family liked it alot.
First batch I made by the recipe and it was a OK, a little too ketchupy and not much bite. Next batch I substituted 1 tbl butter, 4 tbl brown sugar, 1/3c water, 2/3c ketchup and added a good deal of tabasco sauce and cayenne pepper. Turned out perfect.
This sauce is delicious! I have made this recipe many times and I always get compliments on it! Thanks for such a great recipe!
This was yummy!! My only addition was a little Tabasco for spice, plus I used some jalapeno mustard instead of just plain. I also scaled back a bit on the ketchup as others recommended. SO good! I didn't have any wings on hand so I just used some boneless, skinless breasts and marinated them for a few hours before cooking. They were delicious and I'm definitely looking forward to using this on wings in the future.
I personally thought it was "ok," but my 11 yr old son absolutely loved it, as well as everyone else in my home and for that this recipe gets a 5 start.
The homemade sauce was great. I made extra sauce just to have in the frig. Next time I'll try is with breasts and thighs instead of wings.
Great recipe...just made a few changes as suggested by others. I used 4T of brown sugar instead of 5, 1/2 cup of ketchup and added garlic powder. I baked the wings at 390 degrees for an hour and a half, turning them over a couple times...they came out so yummy!
Wow so good. I was afraid of wings in the oven being too gummy but they were PERFECT. Following others recommendation, I used half the ketchup and water and the sauce was SO GOOD, not ketchup-y in the least. My husband wants me to de-skin the wings next time but I wasn't bothered by the skin.
great flavors. I added 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper for a little more spice, but it would have been just as good without.
Excellent Wings! I reduced the ketchup as other reviewers suggested, and was very happy with the results. Thank You.
I used chicken thighs and drumsticks and my family really liked it. I decreased the ketchup to 3/4 cup and added 2 crushed cloves of garlic. The chicken was very tasty and moist! I will be adding this recipe to my line-up. Thanks!
First time cooking chicken wings and decided to go with this recipe. Turned out really good, though I did make a few minor adjustments to the recipe. Instead of Worcestershire sauce I used A1 steak sauce, replaced onion powder with minced garlic, used honey mustard instead of regular mustard, and added about 2 tablespoons of Rooster sauce (chinese hot sauce). Turned out bold but not much of an overwhelming ketchup taste. Definitely repeating this one again, thanks!
Made as is and tasted great!
Easy and very delicious! I followed previous reviewers' suggestions to reduce the ketchup and add soy and other spices. I doubled the sauce, poured it over chicken legs and wings in a glass dish lined with baking paper, and baked it at 400 for 1 hour. I will definitely do this again!
I made this as a crockpot recipe. The flavor was great! Like other users, I added less katsup. I also added some cumin, cinnamon, garlic, and hot sauce. Next time (for the crockpot method) I'll leave out the water to make a thicker sauce.
Due to reading reviews, I too reduced the amount of ketchup used and this turned out wonderful! I definitely will be making this again. It was very easy to make.
these were so very tasty, We followed the suggestions of earlier posters, 1/2 ketchup, + garlic powder , soy sauce and hot sauce. We also put them under the broiler at the end for a few minutes on each side which really helped crisp them up! We are going to make these often , I can tell!
Not bad with half the ketchup, less water, a lot more garlic powder and some cayenne and red pepper flakes.
This is the best bbq ever!!! Very easy to multiply for a party. Good on the grill (lay foil to prevent sauce from dripping off). Pass the paper towels, corn on the cob and you've got a great meal! Thanks a bunch for this one. (Also used the sauce leftover on spareribs cooked the same way, delicous!)
My husband and I loved this! However, I did cut back on the ketchup a little and I used olive oil instead of butter.
I was out of my buffalo wing mix last night, but had planned on having them for dinner. I found this recipe and it was great! The ONLY change I would make is to add a little something (hot sauce maybe) to make it a little spicier. The flavor was outstanding! Definately a keeper!
This was easy to make and turned out great. Highly recommended!
This is very good. I used chicken breasts and they were very tender and juicy. Dad really like them too.
This was excellent with the suggested changes. I made it last night with many of the suggested changes. I made 20 wings (there was plenty of sauce). I pulled the skin off half of them, just to see how they would be. They weren't dry without the skin so I will probably remove it from all of them next time. I lined a 13x9 glass pan with heavy duty foil and sprayed with cooking spray, just in case. I boiled wings for 10 minutes first, as suggested by another reviewer. I used a 1/4 cup of onion in place of onion powder, reduced ketchup to 1/2c, added a clove of chopped garlic, 2T of lite soy sauce, 2T honey, 8 drops of Tabasco (which didn't make them hot at all). I baked them covered for 30 minutes, removed the foil and cooked them about another 25 minutes, turning them (to baste) every 5 to 7 minutes. Excellent. Thank you for all of your suggestions.
THESE WERE GREAT! I followed the tips by other reviewers - I doubled the recipe (but cut the ketchup in half) so I used 3T minced onion, about 2T garlic powder, a few dashes of hot sauce and 2T of chipotle chili powder.
I loved this after I followed some of the suggestions. I added diced garlic, chopped onion instead of the powder (these were sauted in the butter). I also cut down on the sugar and added a tsp of molasses. I agree about never buying BBQ sause again. Thanks again!
I made this using four chicken breasts. My kids loved it!
cut chick breasts into pieces, used bottled bbq sauce, turned out great.
This was soooo easy - although I did chicken pieces - L
Wonderful recipe! My whole family loved it. I added pepper and garlic.
I went shopping for chicken wings and decided I didn't want the ones in the meat dept. Too much skin and didn't want to mess with cleaning them. I found Tyson Chicken Wing Sections in the frozen food aisle. They had a little skin on them. I cut off the excess and left the rest on. Then I decided to do what a couple of other people did by adding soy sauce (about 2T), 2/3 cup ketchup, minced garlic and chili powder (about 1T) along with the rest of the ingredients listed. I decided to cover them the first 25 minutes of cooking (lined the pan with foil first), then uncovered and turned them over and baked another 25 minutes turning one more time half way through. They fell off the bone and tasted wonderful. This was a huge hit. The only question I got was 'Is it easy to make these?'
As most other reviewers said, I had to do extensive tweaking to get the taste I wanted. W-a-y too much ketchup. I reduced ketchup and what I used was organic, low sugar, low salt with fewere preservatives. I too switched granulated garlic for the onion powder, which I find rather tasteless. I subbed Becel marg for butter and added Hungarian smoked paprika for that smoky flavour that grills inpart. When some many changes are made to a recipe I can't credit it with too many stars. This recipe is a jumping off point for concocting one's own version.
This is delicious! The only changes I made were using 4 chicken breasts rather than wings, and using garlic poowder instead of onion powder, because that is what I had on hand. I was thoroughly impressed and will definitely keep this one around for future use! Thanks!
These are the hit of my dinner. Once I did not have ketchup, so I used tomato sauce, and I have substituted garlic powder for onion powder...still tastes amazing! Easy, quick and no mess. I will never fix wings again that have to be fried first.
I just wanted you to know I have used this recipe bbq recipe and my family loves it. My husband refuses to eat a store bought bbq sauce now that he's tried this. Good stuff . thanks!!
As another poster said, follow Naturelle's additions/changes for this recipe from June 1, 2005!! It was delicious with the changes and smelled wonderful. HOWEVER, if you are looking for a sauce with a hint of the "smokey" flavour and do not have liquid smoke on hand (I didn't when I made this) just add some smokey bbq sauce. I added some (to taste) of the Bullseye Bold Original and a bit of black pepper to the sauce and it was perfect! I will defiantely be making wings with this sauce INSTEAD of going out from now on. Thanks for a fantastic recipe!
this recipe is simple ad very tasty my whole family loves it
I too used the suggestions of Naturelle from 2005 and these were the best wings I've ever had! Great base recipe, and the tweaks bring it over the top!
My husband and I love this recipe. We grilled the frozen wings on the grill for about 8-10 min. on each side. Then we only baked them about 30 minutes. They are fantastic. So quick and easy.
These wings turned out sweet and saucy and they had my cat trying to get them off the plate, LOL!! I did make a few changes, I added 1 1/2 tsp soya sauce, 1 tbsp chili powder, and 1 tbsp garlic powder instead of the onion powder called for. I still used the 1 cup of ketchup called for and we didn't find it overpowering in ketchup taste. This sauce would probably be good on other meats also and I can't wait to find out. Thanks for posting this great recipe. Made spare ribs tonight with this fantastic sauce and they turned out great!!!!!! I doubled the sauce ingredients to cover all the ribs after I had steamed them for a bit first to speed up cooking time. This is our all time favorite sauce recipe.
Absolutely delicious!! I got nothing but compliments on this dish & so easy to prepare! Thank you for sharing!!
I love this sauce! It's easy to make and tastes great. My kids loved it too. I will always use this sauce for baked chicken.
This recipe is SOOOOO good. The sauce is to die for. I made a few modifications based on personal taste and previous reviews: added 2T soy sauce, subbed 4T minced onion for the onion powder, added 1 clove minced garlic, added 2t. chili powder, and halved the amount of ketchup. I used 2 extra large boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into strips. I think the cook time was too long for boneless chicken, so if you're going to do it that way cut back the cook time by 10 minutes or so. Great recipe! Thank you for sharing!
The sauce is five stars, but there are definitely some adjustments that need to be made. When wings come out of the package from the store, each wing consists of three parts: a "drumstick" a "wing" and an inedible "tip". First, cut the wings into their component pieces and discard the tips so you are left with 20 "hot wings". There was WAYYYY too much grease from the skin in the pan after cooking, so definitely take the skin off. I made the mistake of leaving the wings as is from the package and I couldn't access the meat without ripping apart the wings with my hands getting grease everywhere. Yuck. Then I couldn't even mop up the sauce because there was an inch of chicken grease in the pan mixed with it. Make these adjustments, or just use breasts.
I didn't have ketchup so I substituted it with regular bbq sauce (only a half cup) and added a bit of garlic powder. Turned out delicious! Would definitely make this again.
This is delicious. A tangy mustardy vinegary zippy sauce with a little sweet too. I used this to make a barbecued chicken pizza so I cooked everything on the stovetop and simmered the chicken in the sauce. I used boneless breasts that I cut into strips. Excellent recipe!
This was really good! I used chicken legs instead of wings since that's all I had in the fridge. I will be making this one again but I might try boneless skinless chicken breasts next time.
I agree with other people reviews about how good they are, also added garlic, also put foil paper on the bottom. Great flavor, so simple to put together. I used breast fillets and they were moist and delicious. This is a favorite!
