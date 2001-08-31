Rosemary Chicken

I’m giving it a 5 even though I didn’t do it ‘exactly’ as directed. I caramelized my onion on stovetop first, then added 2 cloves of sliced fresh garlic. Deglazed that with white wine, then poured the mixture over the chicken and baked as instructed. The chicken beasts I had were very thick so I sliced them in half - cooking time was adjusted for that. I did use more rosemary, but that’s strictly cuz I grow it and I love it.... so why not right? Thank you for this recipe. Even though I slightly tweaked it - I appreciate the fundamentals of it! Ps. My husband, who is not crazy about what he calls ‘fancy herbs’ , LOVED this dish! Oops... sorry - another tweak, just because hubby does not like Cajun spices, is that I left it out ... so I added extra seasoning and that fresh garlic. .