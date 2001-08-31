Rosemary Chicken
Chicken breasts baked with rosemary, olive oil, onion and seasoning. So simple, so sophisticated. Yum.
Great recipe! As others have said, the onions did not caramelize. They were just barely cooked, even a little crunchy. Next time I'll try moving them to the bottom of the pan after the first 15 minutes and see if that works. Otherwise, I'll sautee them first as another reviewer suggested. I used 3 chicken breast halves, 3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, 1 Tbsp. salt-free Cajun seasoning, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp onion powder, 1 heaping tsp fresh rosemary, a moderate amount of salt, and a large Spanish onion. The flavor was fantastic!Read More
I love rosemary chicken and make several different recipes regularly, but I won't be adding this to my repertoire. By the time I finished tweaking with the recipe it was more mine that than the original!Read More
I used this recipe to roast a whole chicken, I tossed some extra oil and seasoning on some potatos and onion and put them in the pan too. My kids raved about the chicken and my dad and I fought over who got the last potato! Two thumbs up!
Enjoyed the taste of the chicken. However, when I prepare it again, I will saute the onions first, before putting them on the chicken. They were not caramelized when I followed the recipe as written.
Fantastic! We'll be making this often going forward. I did add more oil, and I also added a little (~ 2 tbsp) balsamic vinegar. I mixed it all up in a baggie so I could cover it easily. I also sauteed the onions in advance. I'm sure this would even be better if it marinated a bit. Anyway, great recipe - you can't go wrong as long as you like rosemary.
Delicious! I added about a half cup of white cooking wine as well, made it extra delicious and moist! I also sprinkled a tiny bit if paprika and fresh chopped garlic on top. Thanks for the recipe! My boyfriend loved it as well! I may make it again for a dinner party! So easy!
Sauteed double the onion beforehand and added some cubed potatoes. Had to cook for about 45 min to get the potatoes soft. Chicken was very flavourful and yummy!
Very Good. Instead of chopping the onion, I sliced them and cooked them in some butter until carmalized. I also added a clove of minced garlic. It turned out very moist and flavorful. Great recipe!
I read the reviews of this and decided to make it just like it states but we were disappointed in the lack of taste. As I reread the comments I see most of the people really didn't make it the way the recipe says so wonder why they rated it so high.
This was fairly good. I was looking for a way to use cajun seasoning and this was a pretty good idea. It just didn't taste quite the way I expected. I did sautee the onions first until golden brown, then put on top of chicken & baked. This recipe is decent but not great.
Delicious. My boyfriend only likes thin chicken breasts... so 15-20 minutes covered in the oven = definitely enough flavor. Nom nom nom!
SOOOO GOOD AND SOOO EASY! Will definitely be making it again!
I used this recipe to make my first dinner ever and it turned out pretty good. Nice and easy, but not enough flavour. I will make this again, but I think I might add more Cajun or something. I even let it sit in the oil/rosemary/seasoning in the fridge for a while before cooking it, but it still needed more flavour on the inside. Time to find a cooking syringe!
I followed the instructions for making this exactly. I even followed some of the advice from other reviewers and sauteed the onions prior to baking. I was so excited to make this for my husband, and when it was done and we were eating it, it didn't taste like anything. We could not taste the rosemary, or any flavor at all. Tasted like plain chicken. We were very dissapointed. I won't be making this again.
This chicken was FANTASTIC! The chicken was moist and flavorful. It was quick and easy. I will use this recipe over and over again.
Great flavor, I just sliced the onions ( sweet) and put the chicken on top of them! (actually, I poached the breasts lightly before, since I only had frozen chicken) Otherwise added a little fresh oregano from my garden and chopped garlic along with the rosemary and it was yummy!
Good, easy chicken dish with fairly nice presentation. Instead of diced onion, I used sliced red onions and at the suggestion of a reviewer, did saute them a bit before layering over the chicken. Used chicken tenders and cooked for 20 minutes. Served with Dutch Potatoes (AR recipe), steamed fresh brussels sprouts, sliced tomatoes, and strawberry cobbler for dessert.
Delicious! I used a whole chicken, combined oil, salt, cajun seasoning and onion powder in bowl and brushed on chicken. Then sprinkled with rosemary. Baked at 350 for 1hr 15 min. Chicken was juicy and tender and everyone loved it. I will definitely make again and again!!!!
A subtle but good flavor. Easy. Not a 'wow', but will be a good one to add to my don't-feel-like-cooking-tonight collection. (Which seems to be full of chicken recipes. Hmm.) I don't get the point of mixing it with my hands; I just dumped everything in the pan and used a fork to flip the chicen around to get covered - easier and less messy. I had no trouble with the onion cause, well, I didn't use it. As for people thinking the rosemary is strong - I used dried, but used less. An experienced cook should know that, but the directions seem to imply either dried or fresh could be used w/no change of measurement, which could be confusing to some.
This recipe is wonderful. I have made it many times. Always saute onions beforehand, if not they will not fully cook in the alloted time. I also saute and add mushrooms. Fabulous recipe.
This was pretty good. I added fresh garlic.
I was disappointed that the onions never carmalized and the flavor was bland.
I followed recipe exactly and it was delicious! I decided to try the same seasonings (minus olive oil, substituting onion powder for onion, plus chicken bouillon cube) in a side dish of white rice and it was one of the best rice dishes my hubby and I have ever had!! I'm going to continue using both :) Thanks for the recipe!!
This was great. Easy & delish. My guests raved about it. I also had problems with the onions and may skip or sautee first next time.
This recipe is pretty good(not fantastic).I wasn't crazy about the onions on top.I will keep this in my recipe box but i will be grilling it and have grilled onions on the side.I think grilling would give it a much better flavor.
I was hoping this would be good, cause I love rosemary, Cajun spices and I love onions. But it was good and blah at the same time. Good cause the chicken was very moist, blah cause the flavor wasn't really there. Maybe next time I will use the cooking method with different spices
Not too shabby at all!
The recipe was just alright, find it bland, but might just as well be as the other dish i made for dinner was thai green curry shrimp which was incredibly flavorful. Don't think I'll make this dish again.
I was pleasantly surprised with this. I only had Tony's Creole seasoning (which contains salt) so I was very careful on not applying too much and I skipped on the salt. You have to saute the onions before. They don't cook in the oven. The rosemary is a little strong so be careful on how much apply. Otherwise, it's a great quick meal! Pretty healthy too!
I browned the onions in olive oil on med high heat before putting them on top of the chicken, I rubbed a split chicken breast with olive oil, sprinkled the cajun seasoning on and cut up fresh rosemary and then put the onions on top- I served it over pasta- it was easy and tasted great!
I made this but didn't really care for it.
Very good recipe . I love the way the chicken tasted, so flavorfull and delicious!!.Easy to prepare and fancy! Thank you Judith for sharing this recipe!
This was disappointing. The chicken cooked through but the onions did not caramelize, and it seemed too salty. Would not make it again.
I wonder if this recipe actually calls for 1 tablespoon of fresh rosemary. I used 1 teaspoon of dried, and I think the chicken came out perfectly. I didn't use the onion, and I might next time, but I don't think it was necessary.
I did sautee the onion in 1T of the oil and added the rosemary. Cut the chicken up a bit and mixed with the seasonings, then topped with the onion. Good tasting, very easy to make, but I would add more cajun next time.
Good & simple. Something I would do again. I skipped the seasoning salt since my Cajun seasoning has plenty of salt in it already.
amt of rosemary should be reduced if using dried rosemary. Very quick & easy preparation. Important to carmelize onions in fry pan prior to adding to chicken. Tasteful and delicious
I absolutely love this recipe. The only problem I have is the chicken dries out to fast. Otherwise it's got great flavor.
Wouldnt change a thing , this was simply delicous and will now become a staple here and will be made frequently in this home.
Delicious! As another reviewer suggested, I fried the onions first to carmelise them; then I dumped them on top of the chicken and baked. Very tender. Served with new potatoes and green beans.
Delicious chicken recipe .. moist and flavorful!
this was so easy to make and everybody in my family loved it.
This was okay. I guess I'm just not a huge rosemary fan, as I thought it was a bit strong in this recipe. It is quick and easy to make. I might make this again.
Amazing!!!! I loved the combination of the Cajun spice and the rosemary. Warning!!!...If you don't like strong flavors this is not the recipe for you. My Cajun seasoning has salt in it so I combined the measurements for the salt and the seasoning and just used seasoning. My only complaint with this recipe is the cooking time. 35min. was not long enough. It took approx. 60min. I will be making this one again.
Very easy recipe! I didn't have fresh rosemary so I used jarred and it was still great. This is a great chicken to have over a salad, lots of flavor.
This was awesome chicken! My husband loved it!
I thought this was pretty good - a great way to spice up ordinary chicken. Next time I may cut back on the cajun seasoning just a touch - I'm not a huge spicy food person. I served over brown rice. Thanks for sharing!
this was a wonderful dish, easy to prepare, great flavor. Once again, this is now in our rotation.
This just didn't work out for me at all. I sauteed the onions first like some people said, but there was just too much onion and it just didn't work. My husband was okay with it, but I won't make it again. I'm still looking for a great rosemary chix recipe...
An enjoyable and easy recipe. I made it for my husband for dinner, and he loved it. The onions are a nice addition however they did not carmalize, they only softened. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe was fast and easy! In addition to the chicken and onion, I diced up a few russet potatoes, and put them in a glass baking dish along with the sliced onion, oil and seasonings. I first let the veggies cook, uncovered, at 450 for approximately 20 minutes. By this time the potatoes were softer and the onion was nearly transparent, so I placed the chicken breasts in the bottom of the pan, surrounded and covered them with the potatoes and onions, then covered the pan with foil and baked at 350 for roughly an additional 25 minutes. Everything came out tender, moist and full of flavor!! I paired with some asparagus spears to make a fabulous Sunday dinner! Will definitely be making this an addition to my recipe collection!!
Excellent flavorful recipe, my boyfriend really loved it. There wasnt enough to cover the whole chicken though so I just doubled up.
It was OK. I love rosemary chicken but this wasnt quite the recipe I was looking for... Honestly the Cajun seasoning really took over the whole thing.
Amazing and quick! I used a little extra oil (1 Tbs) and a little extra cajun & rosemary, less salt (I don't use a lot of salt when cooking). My onions also didn't carmelize, but they were cooked enough. A new favorite!
So easy. A simple recipe that comes together quickly but is healthy.
I followed the recipe as stated. I had to add more salt after baking and the onion didn't caramelize. I'll try it again with the recommendations from the comments.
I really liked the way this turned out. I made it on a cookie sheet instead and covered it with aluminum foil, but it still came out amazing! Too spicy for my mom too handle though.
This was a great recipe! Chicken turned out moist and delicious. I did sauté the onions first and placed them on top of the chicken. I also cubed up potatoes and apples and put them on the bottom of the pan, adding the chicken and then the onions on top. Turned out beautifully, and the hubby says we need to make this a regular! - Miss Charlee
Very tender.
Full sized breasts won't cook in this amount of time -- about double the time with full sized chicken breasts. Other than that it was ok for a quick meal.
My wife and I now refer to this as "Fairly Flavourless Chicken". Even tried adding more Cajun seasoning and still nothing. Can't recommend it.
I’m giving it a 5 even though I didn’t do it ‘exactly’ as directed. I caramelized my onion on stovetop first, then added 2 cloves of sliced fresh garlic. Deglazed that with white wine, then poured the mixture over the chicken and baked as instructed. The chicken beasts I had were very thick so I sliced them in half - cooking time was adjusted for that. I did use more rosemary, but that’s strictly cuz I grow it and I love it.... so why not right? Thank you for this recipe. Even though I slightly tweaked it - I appreciate the fundamentals of it! Ps. My husband, who is not crazy about what he calls ‘fancy herbs’ , LOVED this dish! Oops... sorry - another tweak, just because hubby does not like Cajun spices, is that I left it out ... so I added extra seasoning and that fresh garlic. .
I am in the process of making it right now. the temperature and timing are completely off. I put it in the oven at 350 for 35 kindness and it is still raw. TERRIBLE recipe. Do NOT follow the directions, they are Wrong!
So easy and yummy!
Great, fast, and easy! Wonderful meal in a ahort time!
I added a half cup of white cooking wine & sauteed thee onions. This dish was Awesome! My family loved it. The chicken was moist & very flavorful
I'm stealing the McDonald's motto when I say "I'm lovin' it!"
Delish and easy - will def make a gain. My changes 1) Sauteed onions first. 2) added 2 potatoes, 4 carrots and 2 celery. 3) Increased salt to 2 t.
Tasty, but the onions never quite carmelized. Beautiful looking, I might add!
used bell pepper, carrot and potato. I might put flour on the chicken or add some crumbled crackers in the mix next time. it's taste was satisfactory.
I thought this was very good! I made this for my boyfriend's family and im not used to cooking all that much so i was a little nervous, but it turned out great! I sauteed the onions as others suggested and they turned out great. The cooking time was like double what is called for in the recipe, which was a little inconviencing. i will definately make this again though, very good and moist. he rosemary makes this recipe!
Very moist and flavorful. Will make again, very simple and easy to make.
I tried this recipe with out onions and it was great.
Made Rosemary chicken with red potatoes and didn’t use the onion but was very simple to make and it was quite awesome
We liked the flavor. I browned the chicken in a skillet with oil, just a few minutes on each side and then placed in baking dish. I then cooked the onions in the same skillet. It took a lot longer to cook-maybe 40 minutes so next time I’ll cut the breasts in half prior, plus it’s way more than 4 servings!
We did enjoy this recipe. I did not have any rosemoary on hand so I used tarragon and it was good. It was a little too spicy and I think this was because I used a very spicy cajun seasoning so be careful! Overall, nice and moist.
This recipe was quick and easy to make, and delicious too! Will definitely make again!
This was a great recipe! The chicken was moist and flavour was good. So easy.. will definitely be making this one again.
This was so delicious I made it for my mom and I and we were mmmmmming the whole time
