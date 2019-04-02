Herb, Garlic and Bacon Pork Loin
This roasted pork loin with bacon, garlic, pearl onions, and lots of herbs is super flavorful. Serve with potatoes or any of your favorite veggies for a meal the whole family will love.
Superb flavor! I brined my pork using the Basic Brine recipe on this website. It really helps the pork stay moist and tender since so much of today's pork is too lean. I pulled my roast out at 145, let rest under foil until 160. I used the broiler to crisp the bacon the last 5 minutes of cooking time. I added 1 cup of wine, 1 tablespoon cold butter to the pan juices, simmering for 10-15 minutes while the roast rested for a quick pan sauce to serve over the roast.Read More
great flavor but too much liquid and even with the lid off the bacon was soggy and limp. Less liquid and a broiler as other reviewers noted should make this much better.Read More
I seared the pork before I baked it, to keep the moisture in the meat. I put enough bacon to completely cover the pork, and cooked it exactly as the recipe said to. The bacon never got crispy, but added good flavor. Make sure you use a meat thermometer, they say if its over 150 degrees it's done, but I like to make sure it's at 160 degrees. I did occasionally baste the meat too. Overall I thought this recipe was a hit. The meat had excellent flavor, and it was moist. I did however feel that there was a bit too much Rosemary. Maybe it would be better to crush the Rosemary and use less of it. My local grocery store did not have pearl Onions, so I used a sweet onion instead, still tasted great!!! We greatly enjoyed this recipe, Thank you.
I substituted dried herbs for the fresh; my kitchen isn't gourmet enough to have fresh herbs laying around :) I also used half the liquid because I didn't want gravy, and it still turned out good, probably would be fine without liquid all together--maybe next time I'll try that. Excellent herb flavor, although for me, a bit heavy on the rosemary. I used the broiler at the end to crisp up the bacon and it was the best part! Thanks for the recipe, Wanda.
WOW! This was wonderful. I made a 2 lb roast and reduced the cooking time, and also followed other reviewers suggestions about reducing the rosemary, adding extra garlic, and broiling the tops to get the bacon crispy. The result was a tender, juicy, flavorful pork loin that went great with mashed potatoes and gravy with the drippings.
PERFECT in every way! I only had dried herbs and it was still amazing! I only needed about 2 cups chicken stock, 10 slices bacon, 1/2 Tbsp. dried rosemary, 1/2 Tbsp dried oregano, 1 Tbsp. dried thyme, 1 Tbsp dried basil, 1/2 Tbsp. dried sage and 1 Tbsp. minced garlic from a jar. I froze about 1/2 of it and it tasted great reheated too. I did brush it w/2 Tbsp of olive oil and seared it first, and then rubbed the herbs on the roast instead of mixing them w/the chicken stock. Then I draped the 10 slices of low sodium bacon horizontally over the roast. I used 3 baseball size sweet onions instead of pearl onions, and didn't add them until probably the last 30 minutes. The timing on this recipe was perfect for me as well. It was about 145 or 150 degrees when I pulled it out and rested it under a loose tent of aluminum foil until it reached 160 degrees (about 10 minutes). I had to put the onions back in to cook more while the meat rested. To the pan juices and onions, I added 1 cup of riesling wine, 1 tbsp cold butter and simmered it on the stove for about 15-20 minutes. It was an amazing sauce to pour over the roast and saved well for leftovers too. I would be proud to serve this to company or for the holidays. THANKS AGAIN!!!
I used the hints from other reviewers and this roast found it's regulary place on my menue. I brine the meat (just soak it in salt water for a few hours, drain and wash salt water off), otherwise it gets a bit dry. I also use only dry herbs since we don't have fresh available. Reduce the liquid by almost half - it is still plenty unless you make gravy with it and like your meat drowning. Bake coverd until meat temperature is around 145, then broil until the bacon is crisp. Very very tasty meat with the herbs, only the onions are sometimes a bit difficult to sell but I love them and don't mind to eat them alone ;-)
My Husband LOVED this! I added potatoes & carrots last 30 minutes. I also used fresh herbs, as I had on hand, which is how I found this recipe to begin with. I was looking for a recipe I could use the fresh herbs with before they went bad. I used shallots instead of pearl onions. Again, what I had in fridge. Will definately makke this again!
This was delicious... I will make this over and over. And it smelled great while it was cooking. I also used dry spices, I didn't have any fresh:( Next time I will add more chicken stock and less rosemary, I changed the servings to 2, so maybe that is why I will need more chicken stock. Anyway, it was delicious.
This was a great recipe, I doubled it for a party because most pork loins come in about 10 pound packages anyway. As a side dish after I made it. I drained the broth that it made, took off the oil that it produced and discarded it and cut up potatoes and poured the broth over the potatoes and roasted them in the oven. you could put the potatoes in with the roasts after you remove the foil, but their is a lot of oil from the bacon...
The bacon was the final touch this dish needed to be so yummy. I used my meat injector to inject some of the liquid with seasonings and garlic cloves to make the meat even more flavorful. We barely had any leftovers and thats saying alot when we used a big 6 lb pork roast.
The marinade really tenderized the meat. I had to broil at the end to crisp the bacon.
Used a 1 lb loin, 2 of us!! Used 1 T EVO, 1st seared loin, then only change was that I did not use Rosemary (preference), used 1 t each (dried) of all other spices, 4 t minced garlic and 2 c chicken broth. Cooked 1 hour 300 with foil and 1/2 hour without foil, under broiler until bacon crisp and then back in foil to rest 1/2 hour prior to serving...also brined for 2 hours in salt water prior to cooking loin. Moist great taste.
My mom and I made this on New Years Day and served it with Green Bean Casserole, Broccoli Rice Casserole and Black-Eyed Peas (of course, for New Year's) (We made up several Green Bean Casseroles and Brocolli Rice Casseroles for the holidays and froze them for just such occassions) We dusted the outside of the roast with flour and seared it before placing it in a pot with onions, garlic and spices. We also used Hungarian Paprika to give it an extra kick! It was wonderful!
Pig and more pig! Delicious! I used a small tenderloin and marinated it in sweet white wine, basil, rosemary (I always crush my dried rosemary), oregano, white pepper, and sage. Then, I roasted it with some onions coated in olive oil. I turned the broiler on low at the end for about 7 minutes to crisp up the bacon! I served it with garlic mashed potatoes and made gravy from the pork drippings and added some garlic, salt, and fresh ground pepper. Peppery, just the way I like it! My husband raved! We had some pork left but, no bacon!
Very good! My husband loves pork loin so I am always looking for a 'different' recipe. I used about 1/2 tea of sage (as not a HUGE sage fan), and 1/2 of the rosemary. Also, cooked in crock pot for 3 1/2 hours on high. You don't get the crisp bacon, but the flavor is still excellent. Added potatoes and oinon. Used the juice to make gravy and it was delicious. THANKS!
Good! I used a much smaller piece of pork than the recipe called for but kept the liquid the same. I was able to make a nice pan gravy because of the excess liquid.
If you like rosemary than you might like this recipe. The bacon did add some flavor but with all the spices the rosemary still overtook it and our family didn't care for it very much. We ate it two days in a row with all the leftovers but I probably won't make it again.
I don't really like pork loin all that much but thought I would give it one more try with this recipe and it was outstanding!!!!!! By far, the best pork loin i've ever had and will only use this recipe for pork loin in the future.
I used onion powder, dried basil and sage, and minced garlic instead of the leaves and cloves and pearl onions, but this turned out great!
This was amazing!! I followed some ideas from others and broiled it to crisp the bacon a little at the end. I also increased the temp to 350 so it wouldn't take as long. Oh my, it was wonderful! Even the pearl onions were cleared off the platter when finished!!
This was my first attempt at a pork loin and it was awesome! Used a brine simple pork brine recipe and let 'er soak for 3 hours. Before cooking it looked like a lot of spices laying on top, but that was what made it good. I used a 8.5 lb. loin and cooked about 2.5 hours the last 30 minutes or so on broil. Everybody loved it, even those that claimed to not like pork!
Not impressive. When I saw bacon on the ingredient list I was excited to try this recipe, however, it turned out very bland, the meat had no flavor at all. I started by rubbing the herbs into the meat and let it marinade for 2 or 3 hours prior to wrapping it in bacon, and topping it again with the herb au jus. I was very disappointed as it has very little flavor. The only thing that saved it was a rosemary, pineapple, mandarin orange marmalade I threw together for dipping. I have much better recipes for pork tenderloin than this. Sorry!
I added pototoes and cabbage wedges and it turned out very good. I took advise and cut back on rosemary and turned the broiler on for the last 10 minutes to get the bacon crisp. I've never cookeda pork roast before and had it come out so moist. Great recipe!
Halved all ingredients since I had a 2-1/2 lb. pork loin. Baked for half the time as required in the recipe. The aroma while it was roasting was wonderful as was the finished dish! Will make again.
Awesome! I used Turkey bacon and added potatoes and carrots! Thanks for the great recipe.
This was absolutely delish! I did slice the top of loin 1/2 through the meat to allow seasoning to soak in completely. Beyond Good, and so easy to make.
Most delicious! I loved this recipe and so did my whole family! most definitely will do this again!
This recipe was incredible. I as well put in less rosemary, but I added extra garlic and seared the roast. Throw in Potatos and veggies for the last bit of cooking, serve in a oven to table dish and you have a meal that everyone will rave about. And the best part hardly any dishes.
Great dish!! I also had limp bacon at the end of my cook time so I fully cooked the bacon on the stove to crispy then crumbled that over finished dish. Also did a glaze (1 cup ketchup, 1 cup maple syrup and 1/3 cup water). Yummy.
I accidentally bought the wrong cut of meat for this recipe (not the brightest bulb) but it came out delicious, anyway. I couldn't use as much stock as the recipe called for because my pan wasn't deep enough, but it didn't seem to matter. My garlic sunk to the bottom of the bowl with the extra stock, I ended up scooping it out and pouring it on at the point where you take the foil off and then cook some more. Definitely will cook again.
We loved this! I added mixed vegetables and fresh asparagus because that's what I had on hand.
Very good, but a little salty with both the bacon and the pork loin. Also might try with pork tenderloin next time.
I used the recipe with a small pork loin and it was moist and delicious without having to brine the roast first. I didn’t reduce the liquid as much so that may have helped. For the last 1/2 hour I turned up the oven to 350 to see if I could crisp up the bacon a bit. It did brown but I think when I make it again I may try it at 400. For the next go ‘round I’ll also season the roast with a bit of salt and pepper first. I immediately texted a foodie friend with the link to the recipe and he’s looking forward to making it. Pork loin with bacon on it - what’s not to like?
Loved this recipe! Made first time for a dinner party of 12 and had RAVE reviews. I used applewood smoked bacon which had a great flavor and decreased the rosemary by 1/2. I also broiled the last 8-10 minutes to crisp the bacon.
Disappointing. Not nearly as flavorful as I had hoped.
I only needed to serve 4 people, so I used a 2.5 lb pork loin (which is actually sold as 2 separate pieces of meat). I laid them side by side and wrapped the bacon across both. I couldn't find fresh pearl onions, so I cut a yellow onion into wedges and also added some carrots as well. I used a meat therm. to cook to 160 which, which only took about 45 minutes. Then I used the broiler for another 10 minutes to crisp up the bacon. I think it was too long in the broiler because I found the meat to be a bit dry. I'd try 5 minutes next time. Since it was a little dry, I made a gravy from the pan drippings by adding some cornstarch mixed with water. It turned out great! And the 2.5 pork loin probably would've fed 6 people. I had plenty of leftovers. I'll definitely be making this again.
This was great, didn't change a thing. I am not a fan of pork roasts or pork in general because I grew up with dry pork chops! This however, was juicy and very flavorful. My 3yr old loved it too.
LOVE IT! Husband could not stop raving about how good it was. Anything with bacon makes it better :)
This was a great meal! The only thing I changed was the cooking temp. I started it out at 350 for thirty minutes then I turned it down to 325 for the remainder of the time. I followed the 1-1/2 hours with lid and then 1/2 hour without lid and I still had to cook it a little longer to get it to reach the internal temp of 160. I think it might be a good idea to make sure you check the meat temp if you use the lower 300 oven temp. Either that or plan on cooking it longer. My oven, by the way, was just checked for temp accuracy which we all know can make huge differences. Over all this was a wonderful recipe! I followed it word for word otherwise! I will be making it again!
Very good recipe! Didn't crisp my bacon under the broiler but will the next time. The meat was really tender because of the marinade. Will me it again.
This was an excellent recipe! We will definitely make it again. For the chicken stock, I just used 2 cans of chicken broth. I also broiled it for the last five minutes or so as previously recommended to make the bacon crispier. Yummy!
Like Corrina, I used a smaller piece of pork but kept the gravy ingredients the same. The only thing I did differently was to add wedges of onion to the pan. I cannot believe just how tender, juicy and flavorsome this turned out! Outstanding! Thanks so much!
I was skeptical when I first read this recipe and the reviews. I followeed the directions to a T. The meat was moist, but unless you are a die hard bacon lover, this recipe is too much bacon. Don't get me wrong, I love bacon, but this was too much. I even used turkey bacon. Threw the bacon away. Hoping the leftovers just have a tint of the flavor.
Kinda bland :/ The bacon didnt get crisp so it wasnt really appetizing to eat!
was very good... not everyone ate it though because the meat was not a good cut. Will try it again.
This is one of the most moist pork loins I have ever made - and it is even better on the grill! Definitely a keeper
Great recipe! My whole family, including children ages 14 months up to 7 years, loved this. It was so moist and tender, unlike many pork loin recipes I've tried. This will become a family favorite!
My family DEVOURED this, most excellent!
Tasty and tender! I made this for company and they loved it. I used dried thyme but substituted oregano for the rosemary. I added extra basil leaves instead of sage. I also replaced the pearl onions with quartered red onion and used beef broth rather than chicken. I know I made a lot of changes but it was what I had on hand and really I think its the bacon that makes this so great anyway. This is a new favorite!
Very easy and very yummy.
This was good....I liked the flavor and the pork was tender, but it tasted like it was a little dried out to me. I liked the bacon and onion flavor along with the herbs. I will make again, but try to add more chicken stock next time. Thanks for the post.
I loved this recipe. I didn't have all the ingredients so for the liquid I used lipton onion dip (dry packet and added with a cup of water). I didn't add the rosemary but added pearl onions to the liquid. I also broiled it on high for 5 mins at the end to crisp the bacon. It was excellent. You could reduce the liquid if needed.
Made this last night; DE-LICIOUS! A few changes: I used a small Hormel pork loin (1 1/2 lbs) and poked holes all around it and inserted small pieces of garlic. I seasoned with salt, pepper, and paprika and dredged in flour, then seared it in olive oil. I inserted sliced onions under the bacon and only used about half the liquid in the recipe, but then I added a splash of balsamic vinegar. I only had dry herbs, but it was fine! While the roast rested after cooking, I heated the remaining liquid with a corn starch slurry to thicken into a gravy and boy, was it fork-tender and savory! A new favorite!
Oh my goodness! We couldn't wait to eat dinner the night this was cooking. The smell was wonderful! The meat was flavorful and moist. Made good leftovers also. Thank you!
This was good -- it would have been great but I miscalculated the time for the number of pounds I bout and it was done an hour before Easter dinner. The liquid made a great gravy. And I got raves from my family for my first Easter Dinner.
very tender and juicy when its time to eat.
Absolutely incredible! Husband raved over it. Actually considering replacing our traditional Prime Rib with this recipe for Christmas dinner. Makes great leftovers too. That is if there is any.
We have made this several times using a pork loin roast as well as chops! Very moist and wonderful flavor. We add extra garlic (to keep away the vampires of course) and scaled the other spices down some for a smaller roast. Would give this recipe 10 stars!
Too much liquid. Cooked too slowly. The meat was steamed. The bacon was limp.
Quite good. Cooking directions were perfect. Didn't make 5 stars though. Bacon was an EXCELLENT idea. I did forget the pearl onions though so I had to use an onion sliced thin.
Loved It, definetly doing this again, the roasted garlic with the bacon, so good!!
I made this for my family tonight, & my husband (who can be hard to please) loved it!! I also made some changes because of what I had on hand. I seared the pork loin first, used chicken bouillion instead of broth, dried herbs instead of fresh, garlic powder instead of cloves, and instead of pearl onions, I quartered some small yellow onions and threw in some quarted yukon potatoes also. The onions and potatoes turned out too soft - next time I'd throw them in later to not cook so much, but the flavor was great. I was concerned about the pork turning out dry & bland like I've had happen before with other recipes, but I didn't have time to marinate or brine it. I'm glad I tried this recipe! Altogether, it was very simple to make, very delicious and I'll be making it again!
I screwed up by forgetting to adjust the cooking time for the size loin I had. even so little skeptical the taste is really all there. will definitely try again though.
Added extra Thyme in place of Rosemary, used dried herbs in place of fresh. Tried others suggestions on broiling at the end to crisp the bacon. Very tasty and delicious dish.
It was great. Just do not use the slab type of bacon. It doesn't get crispy.
We stayed with the recipe~ And it's definitely going in our book! It was juicy and flavorful. The bacon never did get real crispy, but that didn't matter. (The rosemary could have been crushed/mashed) We serve roasted medley of veggies with it..YUM!
Love it! We make it all the time!
This was really good. I did briefly brine and then brown the pork loin. Every thing else unchanged. It was extremely moist and yummy. My kids age 2 and 4 asked for seconds. That says it all.
The family loved it! The pork was very tender and flavorful. Goes great with couscous.
Who thinks of these things?! BACON ON PORK!! WOW!! This was amazing. Everyone raved about the flavor. I love this recipe!
The first time I made this dish I added lots of vegetables.If you do,remember to up the temp or the time or both.I recommend using a meat thermometer.
It was delicious. Very tender and tasty. I served it with mashed potatoes and corn on the cob.
Very flavorful and moist. I didn't have raw bacon, so I sprinkled real bacon bits over the top. I didn't measure the bacon bits, but probably around 1/2 cup. I only had 33% less sodium chicken broth, so I rubbed the pork with salt in addition to the oil. I used large-dice onion rather than pearl onions. Based on others' comments, I only used half the rosemary that it calls for, and ground it with a mortar and pestle; that amount turned out to be just right to our taste. Because the bacon was already cooked, I left the lid on the whole time.
It was fine for a weekend night dinner but not really anything the family is begging for me to cook again.
Made according to the recipe. The 3 cups of broth was way to much. Next time I will only use 1 to 1 1/2 cups. It was delicious. Used the extra liquid the next day with the left over meat, carrots, potatoes and green beans. Add seasoning to taste. Yummy
WOW, this was amazing! And very easy!! Made it for Superbowl Sunday Sandwiches- SO GOOD. However, the amount of fat that hardened on top the next day made me not want to eat seconds....
Nice flavors. I would definitely make this again.
This recipe was very tasty. I used corn and potatoes as veggies to roast with it. My fiance who I usually have to force to eat his veggies and not just meat actually went back for seconds of only the veggies. Something I have never seen before. I'm going to make it but use corn, carrots, and noodles instead.
One of the best loins I’ve ever had and I forgot to add the garlic.
This was incredibly good! I followed the recipe. I used onion wedges and roasted along side of the meat. I have a convection oven and the bacon got a little brown but I did end up broiling the last 5 minutes. Made roasted carrots and mashed potatoes as sides. My family loved it!
Delicious! Great Recipe. I don't see the need for 3 full cups of chicken broth. 2 might be better. This was so good! I brined and browned it as suggested by other reviews. It was soft and moist! I cooked mine for and hour and 1/2 at 350.It was great! Used Turkey Bacon and it didn't really taste great after being all herby... overall I'd give this a 10. Love the use of herbs.
This was wonderful! My Hubbie had it as leftovers THREE nights in a row. He said each night was just as tender and fresh. The chicken broth made for a great soup (we don't prefer gravy). THANK YOU for the recipe!
This recipe is awesome. I made a 2lb roast because there is just two of us, changed ingredient amounts accordingly, used all fresh herbs and regular chicken broth. I made a gravy with the remaining pan liquid with some cornstarch, perfect with the cut onions and herbs in the gravy, I didn't need to use the broiler, the bacon was crispy on its own when the roast was done, Maybe other peoples ovens are off on temp? or maybe I got lucky. I will def make this again!
I had to cook it about 30 minutes longer than the instructions indicated, because it was still very pink inside and not up to temperature after 2 hours. My guests loved the pork loin and the flavor was really nice. The meat was juicy and tender, and it's an easy recipe. Although the bacon was uncovered for over an hour, it never got brown or crisp. The next time I make this recipe, I'll fry some additional bacon and put it on top of the pork loin once it's done. All in all a good pork loin recipe and great for a special occasion.
Seemed very bland, even though I added more herbs and seasonings than the recipe called for. Next time I'd definitely brine the pork loin overnight.
This was very easy to make and delicious too!!!
I also used dried spices, left out the rosemary and this came out just right. Tender and very flavorful. My picky kids loved it.
Terrific! Very moist and flavorful, the bacon was delicious as well. I didn't have fresh herbs, but it still tasted great. Even my very picky 3 year old raved about it! Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is a family favorite. My husband said that it was the best pork loin he had ever had.
Very good overall. I halved the amount of rosemary, using a 4 lb roast. As the roast was crisping under the broiler, I used the stock to make some delicious gravy! My oldest daughter complimented me on it, and she is not a big pork eater. Definitely a keeper! Update: Take the roast out of the oven at about 130 degrees F, then broil it, and it won't dry out. Also,I took a portion of the herbs, and rubbed them on the roast before draping the bacon over. Great stuff! Use the fresh herbs if you can, there really is no substitute.
BACONNNN!! AMAZING!! I made this for my girlfriend and she was really impressed how good it was and told me to send it to her so she can make it down the road. It is a little salty for taste, but not overwhelming. If you have low sodium Broth and/or Bacon, I would think that would help. I didn't have any Sage, but it still tasted outstanding! Highly recommended.
This recipe was just okay. I followed it to a tee with the exeption of putting it in a brine for a few hours before hand.
Really like the flavor and the meat was moist. I used the broiler to make the bacon crisp. Like others have comented, use less stock, may be half of what is recomended
The Hubby LOVED it!!! Recipe is good as is!
The meat turned out very moist and tender
Roasted exactly like recipe said to do and it turned out perfect! My family loved it! This was my first pork loin roast and I will be using this recipe every time I make it again. I served it with white rice and steamed carrots and roasted asparagus! Easiest dish to make and most delicious. Now I'll make it at Christmas time!
This recipe made a moist and delicious meal. I used a chopped onion instead of the pearl onions.
It was pretty good for my first try.. Pretty tasty! Everybody ate it and my hubby wants the leftovers tonight.. I used 2 1/2 T of Italian seasonings in lieu of the sage and basil. I let that sit in the broth while I prepared the roast and minced the garlic. Next time I'll shove whole garlic cloves in the the roast then wrap in bacon.
