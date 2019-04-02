Herb, Garlic and Bacon Pork Loin

PERFECT in every way! I only had dried herbs and it was still amazing! I only needed about 2 cups chicken stock, 10 slices bacon, 1/2 Tbsp. dried rosemary, 1/2 Tbsp dried oregano, 1 Tbsp. dried thyme, 1 Tbsp dried basil, 1/2 Tbsp. dried sage and 1 Tbsp. minced garlic from a jar. I froze about 1/2 of it and it tasted great reheated too. I did brush it w/2 Tbsp of olive oil and seared it first, and then rubbed the herbs on the roast instead of mixing them w/the chicken stock. Then I draped the 10 slices of low sodium bacon horizontally over the roast. I used 3 baseball size sweet onions instead of pearl onions, and didn't add them until probably the last 30 minutes. The timing on this recipe was perfect for me as well. It was about 145 or 150 degrees when I pulled it out and rested it under a loose tent of aluminum foil until it reached 160 degrees (about 10 minutes). I had to put the onions back in to cook more while the meat rested. To the pan juices and onions, I added 1 cup of riesling wine, 1 tbsp cold butter and simmered it on the stove for about 15-20 minutes. It was an amazing sauce to pour over the roast and saved well for leftovers too. I would be proud to serve this to company or for the holidays. THANKS AGAIN!!!