Herb, Garlic and Bacon Pork Loin

187 Ratings
  • 5 119
  • 4 44
  • 3 12
  • 2 10
  • 1 2

This roasted pork loin with bacon, garlic, pearl onions, and lots of herbs is super flavorful. Serve with potatoes or any of your favorite veggies for a meal the whole family will love.

By Wanda A. Skinner

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Rub pork loin with olive oil and place in a roasting pan. Drape slices of bacon over the top. Combine chicken stock, rosemary, thyme, basil, sage, and garlic; pour over roast. Place onions around the sides; cover with a lid or aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove the lid or foil, and continue to bake for 30 minutes, or until bacon is browned. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 42.4g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 128.1mg; sodium 712.8mg. Full Nutrition
