Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted cheese on a lightly toasted baguette.
Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted cheese on a lightly toasted baguette.
This was absolutely delicious and my husband and I agreed that this recipe is a keeper! I did make a couple of changes per other reviewers' suggestions and my family's own tastes (the changes I made include using 3 teaspoons of Italian seasoning instead of 2, adding 1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, adding an extra clove of garlic, using 3 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese instead of 2, and using 2 eggs instead of just 1 egg). I also served these on Hoagie rolls and topped them with shredded Mozzarella cheese. The only other additional comment I wanted to make was that I ended up with 24 meatballs instead of 12 (I thought making only 12 meatballs made the meatballs a little too big for our tastes). Thank you so much for a great meal idea!Read More
Hmmm. Maybe I'm used to really good meatballs in my family, because I did not think these were very good.Read More
This was absolutely delicious and my husband and I agreed that this recipe is a keeper! I did make a couple of changes per other reviewers' suggestions and my family's own tastes (the changes I made include using 3 teaspoons of Italian seasoning instead of 2, adding 1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, adding an extra clove of garlic, using 3 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese instead of 2, and using 2 eggs instead of just 1 egg). I also served these on Hoagie rolls and topped them with shredded Mozzarella cheese. The only other additional comment I wanted to make was that I ended up with 24 meatballs instead of 12 (I thought making only 12 meatballs made the meatballs a little too big for our tastes). Thank you so much for a great meal idea!
I was searching for a meatball recipe and decided to try this one. My 5 star rating is for the meatballs only (with my alterations). The flavor was amazing; this is going in my personal cookbook. I made my own ground beef using my KitchenAid. I decided to add onion. I incorporated the onion and parsley with the beef as I ground it. I increased the Italian seasonings to 1 T, the parmesan to 1/4 cup, and used 2 eggs. I also added 2 tsp salt and 2 tsp fresh ground pepper. I also added 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella. Used the KitchenAid to do the mixing for a few minutes - then formed the meatballs using a cookie scoop (evenly measures one tablespoon size servings). I ended up with 30 meatballs. TIP: Keep your hands wet as you form the meatballs - helps keep the meat from sticking to your hands the the meatballs form faster. Of course if you have a cookie scoop, this will greatly speed up the process. Be sure to bake the meatballs for at least 30 minutes to ensure they are properly cooked through.
This is a great meatball recipe. the night before, I made my own sauce, prep the meatballs. Before I went to work I threw everything in the crockpot setting on low and cooked all day. I also had 24 MBs but that was ok, I froze what I didn't use for another meal. Thanks
These are really good meatballs. I added some salt and pepper and a few shakes of cayenne pepper because we like it hot. I also toasted some hoagie rolls to make individual servings and used mozzarella. Delicious! EDIT: After making this a few more times I'd like to add some advice. Use the leanest hamburger you can find. Even 85/15 will produce too much grease. Bake over a broiler pan to get rid of the grease. Adding one or two links of fresh, spicy sausage is delicious. Just slice open the casings and add the meat. Use the cheap bread crumbs. I've tried this recipe with fresh, storebought, and panko (Japanese bread crumbs) and it tastes best with the cheap, 'Italian' breadcrumbs.
Delicious! I think you could use the inside of the baguette that you scoop out for the bread crumbs! Just give them a zap in a food processor and presto!
I loved these as well as the kids. I made them on individual hoagie type rolls instead. Used mozzarela also. After putting the meatballs on the subs I served the remaining spaghetti sauce in bowls for dipping. Next time I will also add a pinch of salt to the meatballs.
The meatballs were very good. I used italian style bread crumbs and added more parmesan cheese. I didn't use jarred sauce, I used homemade sauce that I thawed from the freezer. I put the rolls under the broiler and then assembled the sandwich. My husband loved these!
This recipe was wonderfully yummy! I got heaps of rave reviews from my partner and stubborn 6 year old. I made just a few adjustments... Lessoned the Italian herbs. I used 2 eggs I had no parm...and I really wanted meatballs so we subbed mozz cheese, just a bit. I forgot..sub rolls...we had them as is. I added 3 cloves of raw garlic to the meatball mix. Omitted parsley Salt/pepper/garlic salt to taste. I made my own spaghetti sauce... 1 box/can of chopped/chunked/diced tomatoes. 3 cloves of garlic, minced. 1/2 of a medium sized onion, chopped. Salt/Pepper to taste. 2 tablespoons of olive oil. 1 small can/box of tomato paste. Heat up the oil, sautee the garlic and
This was very good. I did not have any breadcrumbs on hand but I did have cheese croutons which I used a rolling pin to make into breadcrumbs. I also could not find any baguette bread so I used French bread instead. The bread was really good too, it was nice and warm and crunch and added so much to the meatballs. I had the meatballs in the oven for 45 minutes which they were still a tad pink. Next time I will put them in there longer because I like my hamburger well-done. Other than that I love the crunchy bread and cheese. Yummy, thanks for the great recipe, I will be making this again!
These were very good, simple to do in the oven. A great sandwich and a break from the ordinary cold cut for sure. Better than Subway's meatball subs. I was concerned because at first the meat seemed really dry and was hard to work with, so I reread the direction to make sure there wasn't any liquid missing...nope. I went ahead and baked them as directed and it turned out fine. I'm glad I didn't give in to the urge to add a couple teaspoons of milk. I made about 24 meatballs instead of 12 so they would be more bun sized.
The only thing I'd change next time is to add some salt and dried onion into the meatballs.
Absolutely Delicious! We noticed once the meatballs sat and simmered in the sauce, boy oh boy, better! Next time I will combine some sausage in with the ground beef. Anyway, this is a winner!
Absolutely delicious. I'll definitely make again! I will say, the meatballs took more like 40 minutes to cook but if you'll brown them a little before putting them in the oven, they'll not only develop a crispier outside, but they'll probably cook in the 15-20 minutes described in this recipe.
This was great! Quick, easy, and super delicious. If only this was healthy, but oh well. it makes for a wonderful fun-for-you treat. I didn't toast the bread twice--only when heating up the entire sandwich at the end to melt the cheese--and it came out perfect. I also used store bought marinara sauce instead of the suggested spaghetti sauce--coming from Chicago, putting any spaghetti sauce on a meatball sub is blasphemy. If I would have had the time I would have made my own sauce (but every cook cuts corners sometimes).
Loved this!!! I have been looking for an easy and yummy recipe for years. This is it!! My whole family loved it - even my two little ones! It does make 24 meatballs - but I followed the recipe exactly - and I loved it. Will be making a double batch next time and freezing them!
Hmmm. Maybe I'm used to really good meatballs in my family, because I did not think these were very good.
This was pretty good and I would make again. I added a lot more spices to it ...fresh basil, herbs of provance, etc...It needs a little more garlic. Use a hoggie roll or something that size.
Overall this was a good recipe. WAY TOO much bread crumbs. I would use less next time and add salt & pepper instead.
me and my kids made this up, they loved it...
This is a good basic meatball recipe, but I tweaked it a little: Used 2 tsp dried parsley flakes instead of fresh, increased the parm cheese to 4 tbs, added 1 tsp black pepper, added 2 tsp driced minced onions, omitted the dried Italian seasoning, and used seasoned breadcrumbs instead of plain, Measurements for everything else stayed the same. I used an ice cream scoop to form the meatballs. I browned them in a pan (without oil) on the stovetop for a few minutes, then drained the fat, added a jar of spaghetti sauce, and transferred the pan to a 350 degree oven for 10-15 minutes. They were flavorful and not dry at all. I served them on toasted sandwich rolls (without oil, garlic powder, or salt) and sprinkled with provolone cheese.
Given the previous reviewers' feedback on dry meatballs - I cooked half of them in the oven and half in the sauce. The meatballs cooked in the sauce definitely won me over. Not nearly as dry and I loved that the sauce and meatballs exchanged flavors, which may address others' opinions that these meatballs didn't have enough flavor. I also made these with "very special spaghetti sauce" from this site, minus the meat used in that recipe since i obviously didn't want to serve these with a meat sauce. Overall, yum, particularly if meatballs are cooked in the sauce rather than baked in the oven.
I use this recipe a lot, very yummy and easy to make!
Wonderful recipe! I made this last night for my family and it was a big hit. I doubled the recipe and had to work with ingredients I already had at the house. So I omitted the parmesean cheese from inside the meatballs and used shredded mozzerella instead of provelone on top. Yum!
This was sooo good and easy to make. Thanks!
Very good! I used less Italian seasoning (personal preference), and had to use dried parsley, less, of course. I also used more cheese than called for and used mozzarella instead of provolone. This is always a great sandwich, and it was nice to try a new recipe! Thanks for sharing. :)
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars only because I personally never try recipes that have less than 4 stars since I don't have the money to be risking ingredients over unreliable recipes, however this recipe is certainly worth trying. But I will give anyone planning on making this one suggestion, definitely use at the very leanest, 80/20 ground beef instead of a leaner fat content beef, this recipe leaves the meat mixture far too dry to be using lean ground beef, especially if you like your meatballs juicy like those at Subway. Mine were juicy but I'd like them just a TAD bit juicer so I think I will take away about 50% of the breadcrumbs next time. The seasoning on these meatballs while using Italian seasoned breadcrumbs were perfect, so if you're using plain breadcrumbs, I'd increase the Italian seasoning just a little. Also added just a little fresh red bell pepper in tiny diced pieces to the meatballs. I made my own spaghetti sauce by pulse-blending a can of stewed tomatoes for only about 5 seconds (left it a LITTLE chunky), then transferred to a sauce pan and simmered on low while meatballs were in the oven, I added Italian seasoning, basil, cumin, Parmesan, salt/pepper, a little red cooking wine, sliced onion, a few drops of Tabasco, and garlic powder to the sauce. I'm sure if you don't have spaghetti sauce available you can do the same thing with a can of diced tomatoes, whole tomatoes, or crushed tomatoes,--- or fresh tomatoes with some water.
Made this for my family and was told to make many more times! They never say that. Loved it
This recipe is a keeper. We ended up with close to 30 meatballs because we made them small, but I still cooked them for 20 minutes. We did use two eggs instead of 1, added a bit of black pepper to the meatballs and used shredded mozzarella instead of provolone, and used individual hoagie style rolls. The only difficult or time consuming part was just mixing and balling the meat.
Easy - Excellent - Kid Approved
Made these last night and my daughter and hubby raved. I used fresh Italian rolls and dug some of the middle out so the meatballs had a nice spot to sit. Used four meatballs per sandwich, added more sauce, and layered with cheese. I heated them at 350 until cheese was melted and roll was a little crusty. Great recipe!
Oh my goodness, this was soooo good! The meatballs were perfect! Delicous!
i used kaiser rolls instead , the hubby and 3 kids rate it 4 stars.
I made a few modifications to this recipe. To be a bit healthy, I used ground turkey meat. I also added a few tsps. of fresh rosemary and thyme from my garden. I simmered marinara sauce for an hour and dropped the meatballs into them. They turned out so delicious! I will make this again!
This sandwich is AMAZING!! The whole family absolutely loved them and my husband doesnt even like meatballs.. Will definitely be adding this recipe to my collection!
easy easy easy my wife loved this i did add a little onion
My boys loved this recipe, (14 and 20) will make again.
My husband LOVES this recipe! He usually request that I make it almost every 2 weeks. I use this meatball recipe for when I am making spaghetti and meatballs as well!
This was sooo good! I have a meatball cooker that drains the fat out of them so they were dry and soaked up the sauce perfectly. The spices in this recipe were perfectly proportioned. Next time I won't use baguette, it was too hard.
Really like this recipe - we've also used turkey and it works really well too!
WOW! These were awesome to say the least! I followed the recipe exactly, except I rolled the mixture into 25 smaller meatballs instead of 12 large ones. Baked in the oven then let them simmer in spaghetti sauce for 20 minutes. 5+ stars!!
These meatballs are super easy and taste great! I used my cookie dough scoop to get uniform sizes... it worked like a charm!
Good sandwich although the bread became a bit soggy.
Excellent, delicious meal. The only change I made was to use mozzeralla cheese instead of provolone because that is what we had. These meatballs would also be great with spaghetti, but having them on a sandwich made for a very popular dinner at my house. I also think the meatballs could be made in the slow cooker, making this very easy and ready to eat when you are.
These meatballs not only make a great meatball sandwich, but they are just as good over pasta!
Simple and delicious.We loved it!
Very good! Needed salt, though! I recommend adding a few teaspoons to the mixture. The meatballs tasted better alone than they did on the sandwich, which is why this is a four-star recipe. I will definitely be making the meatballs again.
These were good, though next time I may add a touch of salt to the meatballs. I baked them on a rack in my baking pan so all the grease could drip away -- I wish I had sprayed it with nonstick spray.
This was good, but it was only until after we starting eating I realized something was wrong. There was NO salt in the meat! How bizarre. The meatballs were definitely lacking in flavor.
I prepared the meatballs according to the recipe. I used Italian sausage flavored sauce. I served them with mozzarella and provolone on a french sub roll. My wife and I loved it, but it was a little too strong for the kids. I'm giving it 5 stars based on how much the adults enjoyed it!
Fabulous! Again the father in law did not care for this, but everyone else loved them. Cant always use fresh parsley of Parmesan cheese but it still tastes great. Only time consuming part was making the meatballs. But I make this at least once a month.
BEST MEATBALL SANDWICH EVER! I add in an extra clove of garlic!
My kids and husband loved this meal. They snapped up the sandwiches like crazy. My 6 year old pronounced my the best cook ever. This will be a regular in our household. I doubled the recipe right away and froze the extra meatballs as suggested. Next time I will add a layer of pepperoni in the sandwich.
Yum! This was my first time ever making meatballs, and I expected it to be difficult but it was pretty easy. The meatball sandwiches turned out great - enough for 3 meals for me. I'd definitely recommend this recipe.
Excellent. These have a great flavor. I used 2 small eggs and added some chopped onion. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. We loved them and will be making them often since this is a quick lunch and much better than cooking my meatballs for 2 hours in sauce! Thanks!
This recipe makes phenomenal meatballs, although I skip a huge step and just buy Classico's Spicy Tomato & Basil sauce instead of making it myself. I also use 3 cloves of garlic, 1 T of cilantro instead of parsley, 3 T Parmesan, 1/4 tsp onion powder, 1/2 tsp chili powder, and 2 beaten eggs in the meat mixture. I also use Italian bread crumbs, and leave out the Italian seasoning. I end up making about 19-20 meatballs, and fry them in 2 T of olive oil for 5 minutes, and then add in a jar of the sauce and let them cook in that for about another 10-15 minutes, until the meat is well cooked. They're amazingly good!
Great quick and easy recipie..followed exactly except I turned the baguette into garlic bread with a little butter and garlic powder and broiled after meatballs were done. Quite messy but delicious! Will make over and over again. Thanks
good meatballs
Not a recipie that I would make again. Quick and easy doesn't always make up for lack of flavor. Meatballs were just okay, sauce from a jar is so-so. After eating half of the sandwich I tried to dress it up with some sliced black olives, peperochini rings and diced green pepper. That helped a little. Not something that I would serve to guests or care to eat again myself. Was worth trying though.
Never made meatballs before, found this recipe and my family LOVES them!! I like to use ground turkey sometime too to mix it up a little....big hit :o)
I made these for our Christmas get-together, and they were a huge hit! I tripled the recipe, adding 1 lb of sausage to the mix. I made my own Italian herb bread for the sandwiches. There was enough for lunch today, and they were just as good, if not better than yesterday. I did bake the meatballs as directed, then transfered to a crockpot, where I added the sauce and simmered 2 hours. Great recipe, especially for feeding a large group. I'll definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!
DELICIOUS!!! I made the meatballs to freeze, but my husband and I both snitched a couple of them before I packed them into the freezer. They are flavorful and incredibly delicious. The kitchen smelled great when they were cooking!!! The only change I'll make next time will be to use leaner meat - they were a little greasy after they cooked. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
Excellent and easy! I added a little white wine to the meatballs to make sure they stayed moist, and cooked them for about 30 minutes. Other than that, the only change I made was to use pre-shredded Italian mix cheese. Thanks for the recipe, we really enjoyed these!
This is an awesome meatball recipe! They are so delicious and juicy. I could eat them w/o the sandwich. The whole sandwich is great too. Definitely keeping this one for a long time.
I followed this recipe almost to the letter. I had to use 2 eggs to get the right consistency to form the meatballs and I added extra Parmessan cheese (because we love cheese) to the meatball mixture. I also omitted the Italian seasoning because I used Italian seasoned breadcrumbs instead and added just a pinch of oregano. I got 24 walnut sized meatballs instead of 12 and it took about 35 minutes to bake the meatballs at 350 degrees. I also sprinkled a little powdered garlic bread seasoning and extra Pamesan cheese on the french bread before baking it for just a little bit more flavor. The sandwiches are very good, but very messy. Have lots of napkins on hand when you eat these! I will be using the extra meatballs and sauce for spaghetti tonight. I love recipes when I only have to cook once but get 2 different meals for my efforts. Boil some noodles, heat up the meatballs and sauce, serve with a green salad, and voila, a whole nother meal with almost no effort! Thanks for sharing this recipe! We'll be having these often!
OK. Meatballs seemed a bit dry...too many breadcrumbs?
This was very good and easy. I also stuffed my meatballs with small pieces of the provolone, for a little surprise. We will make this again.
I used this recipe for meatballs - absolutely splendid! Only thing that was different is that I baked about 10 mins longer.
Awesome recipe!!! Added a smidge of milk, another clove of garlic and egg. Hubby said they were as good, if not better than his moms meatballs...this is a HUGE compliment.
Don't change a thing.. this is a excellent and easy recipe to follow. I used lean Moose hamburg.. slow cooked it in the crock pot with Marinara sauce. I tripled the recipe and made a huge batch. The flavor of the meatballs are awesome!
Loved it ! I forgot to transfer the meatballs to the sauce .. I just placed them on the bun and poured the sauce on top. Next time I will put them in the sauce for a few minutes. I also used pizza sauce instead of spaghetti sauce. I will also add more spice next time, maybe some franks red hot or something.
This was a delicious meal! To speed up time I used frozen Simek meatballs, and WoW was it delicious! It only took me about 15 minutes to make - tops! I will definitely keep this in my recipe box. Picture No. 48.
Everyone from age 8-82 in my family loved this. My 8 year old previously didn't like meatballs but now he's a believer! I don't know what more you would want out of meatballs. The only change I made was to use ground turkey and people said you could not tell it was turkey. We ate this on Italian bread (both white and wheat Italian) with provolone cheese.
This is excellent and I followed the recipe exactly. I recommend dipping the meatballs in the sauce and then just putting a light drizzle after the meatballs are placed on the bread - any more that that and it will be soggy....you'll have a few ounces of sauce unused. 20-25 minutes for the meatballs was right on. Also I trenched out both top and bottom of the bread because the meatballs are large. I did have 1 meatball left over. I also put foil on the pan for the meatballs and the one for the bread which helped a lot with cleanup. This will easily feed 4 people with sides.
The best meatballs I have ever had. I use a small ice-cream scoop so I get 25 meatballs per lb. I made these for sandwiches and for spaghetti & meatballs. This is now a household favorite!
I would of liked this sandwich better if the meatballs had more flavor. I will make again, but will add finely chopped onion, 1/2 the ground beef and add sweet italian sausage and salt & pepper at least.
Best meatball sandwiches! I also made a few changes as other reviewers did but changed it a bit to our taste: 3 tbs parmesan, 2 eggs, 4 cloves minced garlic, 3 (spicy) Italian sausage links. :)
Best meatballs ever! My boyfriend loves them and begs me to make them more often. I used this recipe to make meatballs to put in spaghetti too. They're so tasty! The only reason its getting 4/5 stars is because I find that I have to cook them a bit longer than mentioned in the recipe.
Easy and Excellent! Will make this one again! Who'd a thunk!!!!
Great flavor and hits the spot! Followed exactly.
I did not make a sandwich, but I used the meatball recipe for homemade pasta and meatballs - they were great!
This was my first time making meatballs. It was so simple and my husband loved it. I wasn't able to use fresh garlic or parsley, but it still turned out great. I did let the meatballs cook for a little longer-about 20 minutes. Next time I will use fresh parsley and garlic and it will be even better. What a great recipe.
Yum! I made this last night and it was excellent - a huge hit! I made a few changes based on ingredients on hand - I used 1/2 lb. extra lean ground turkey and 1/2 lb. reduced fat ground italian sausage (jimmy dean) instead of the beef. I also had to substitute 1/2 of the bread crumbs with quick oats (thought I had enough crumbs but ran out in the middle :)). I made 36 meatballs, baked for 20 minutes, then put them in the sauce. We ate them on toasted hamburger buns with a little mozzarella cheese - next time we will definitely try the baguette! These would also be excellent over spaghetti, I imagine!
The meatballs in this recipe were delicious. The first night we had them on whole wheat hoagies with provolone cheese and the second night we had them with spaghetti. They are versatile and so tasty.
This was delicious!!! They were great meatball subs. I also made 24 meatballs, rather than 12 and cooked them for about 35 minutes. I will definitely use this recipe again!!
Tasty recipe. Very easy. I used ground turkey to make the meatballs just to cut down on the fat. 20 minutes baking time was just right. Served with a green salad. Will make again.
I have made this five times now and every person who has tried them has loved them. They are very simple to put together and it doesn't take long at all. I add an additional sprinkle of italian seasoning sometimes but the recipe is great as is!
This was SUPER good, but I did take another member's suggestion an add two eggs instead of one and I also used a half pound of Italian sausage and a half pound of ground meat.
A very good recipe. It's a keeper! I used two eggs instead. I added the sauce to the meatballs and had them in the oven a lot longer. Turned out great! I love it with pasta instead of bread :)
This was an excellent meatball recipe simple and easy but very tasty nonetheless. I followed the recipes exactly except for the addition of onion powder and a little fresh cracked black pepper. Wonderful!!! A little warning though, these are very filling so if your not looking for something hearty and filling you might want to pass this one by. Thank for the recipe!!
My family LOVED LOVED LOVED this. They are still talking about it and we had it for dinner yesterday. I never had a good meatball recipe (I'm Irish), so I will try it with pasta next time. Nice flavor and consistency.```````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````
I didn't do the sandwich ( I plan on trying that eventually) but just used the meatball recipe for spaghetti. Very slight changes: I used ground turkey, added about a tablespoon more cheese and I put a little oil in a pan and sauteed them then added the sauce after 20+ min and let them simmer 10 min more. They were very tasty!
Fabulous! Made exactly as written, and they are great! Thanks
Well, I guess I cheated when making this recipe because I already had leftover meatballs in the freezer, which made this a snap to make. What I particularly liked about this recipe was the olive oil, garlic powder and the pinch of salt added to the bread. In my opinion, that took this sandwich up a notch. Hubs and I both liked this one!
Awesome! I'll admit that I had to use garlic powder and dried parsley, as I didn't have fresh on hand, but even with those changes, this is one great meatball recipe. My family loved it!
Awesome! Super Easy and quick. Used fresh mozzerella instead of provolone and that worked too.
lets have recipes that don't involve running to the store for special ingrediants.
Following the advice of other reviewers I changed the recipe ever so slightly based on my preferences (more garlic, provolone, etc.) but even the basic recipe is tasty. For a healthier alternative I did use ground turkey and although not as tasty as the beef, it'll work and it's better for the heart! Also, I am used to smaller meatballs so I actually use a measuring spoon (Tbsp) to roll out perfect 1-inch or so meatballs. It may sound weird but it works really well - and they all come out basically the same shape and size (pretty fool proof!). PS: Add some cayenne pepper for some zing!
This was so easy and yummy! The only thing I did differently was to use hoagie rolls instead. Everyone loved it, which is no easy feat in my house :)
Finally! A meatball that isn't too mushy or too dry! I use this in my spaghetti.