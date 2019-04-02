Meatball Sandwich

I'm giving this recipe 5 stars only because I personally never try recipes that have less than 4 stars since I don't have the money to be risking ingredients over unreliable recipes, however this recipe is certainly worth trying. But I will give anyone planning on making this one suggestion, definitely use at the very leanest, 80/20 ground beef instead of a leaner fat content beef, this recipe leaves the meat mixture far too dry to be using lean ground beef, especially if you like your meatballs juicy like those at Subway. Mine were juicy but I'd like them just a TAD bit juicer so I think I will take away about 50% of the breadcrumbs next time. The seasoning on these meatballs while using Italian seasoned breadcrumbs were perfect, so if you're using plain breadcrumbs, I'd increase the Italian seasoning just a little. Also added just a little fresh red bell pepper in tiny diced pieces to the meatballs. I made my own spaghetti sauce by pulse-blending a can of stewed tomatoes for only about 5 seconds (left it a LITTLE chunky), then transferred to a sauce pan and simmered on low while meatballs were in the oven, I added Italian seasoning, basil, cumin, Parmesan, salt/pepper, a little red cooking wine, sliced onion, a few drops of Tabasco, and garlic powder to the sauce. I'm sure if you don't have spaghetti sauce available you can do the same thing with a can of diced tomatoes, whole tomatoes, or crushed tomatoes,--- or fresh tomatoes with some water.