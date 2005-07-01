Easy Skillet Chicken a la King
This is a super easy Chicken a la King recipe. Serve over rice or with a thick slice of crusty bread if desired. For added richness, top with a dollop of fat-free sour cream. Yummy!
oh boy this is a keeper! i threw this together in NO TIME (i mean less than 15 minutes!!) i did do a few changes... 1. i used frozen mixed veggies instead of mushrooms. i just added them with the soup and let it simmer to cook them thru. 2. i used much less than 1 cup milk because i wanted to sauce to be thicker. 3. i added diced red onion to the dish...cooked the onions down with the chicken so they'd be translucent and a bit sweet. 4. i baked up refridgerator biscuits to put the mixture on top of. overall it was absolutely delicious and what i loved best was just how easy it was to assemble. a quick and yummy dish for those nights when we're tired!Read More
DIsh was tasty, but nothing spectacular. Will look for a better recipe.Read More
I double this recipe, add peas ( left over ones to clean out fridge works well), omit the fresh mushrooms, and add a small can of mushrooms, and omit the pimentos. Add a 'bit' of garlic pwdr, use reg oil and extra chicken broth.and this is a wonderful FAST meal to work up after a hard day at work. We love this on Buttered Crosaunts (sp?)
My kids loved it! Definately something we'll have again! My husband doesn't care for Creamy dishes, it worked great for nights my husband was working and used up my leftover Thanksgiving Turkey at the same time!
Fantastic! It looked easy, so I left it for my husband to make while I was occupied, and he thought it was VERY easy and tasty. We served it over garlic-cheese biscuits. Leftovers look wonderful, and this recipe will live forever in our household! Thank you!!!
This was very easy and very filling. I served it over white rice and followed another reviewers comment about adding a can of cream of mushroom vs. the cream of chicken. Very delicious. Will make again.
Very simple recipe. I substituted cream of chicken with herb and added celery salt, peas and real onions. Lightly season the chicken before cooking because that will give it the kick it deserves.
This was so easy to cook. It took 20 minutes start to finish. My husband loved it!!! He had several helpings and took some for left overs. I will make this on a regular basis. I put it over biscuits and even my picky toddler loved it. I also added more veggies to it and gave it a bit more flavor.
I made this dish tonight, and it was great, and oh so simple to put together, after standing for 10 hours in the office! I had it made in 15 minutes tops. I did tweek it a bit though, I added a can of cream of mushroom soup and about 2 tbsp of dried parsley, I also added about 1/3 cup of chopped onion, didn't have pimentos so I added peas and carrots (frozen) and served it over toast cut into cubes! It was delicious! Will make this again. Thanks Jill!
this was good...i left my chicken breasts whole and grilled them and added to the sauce.
This was really delicious! My whole family loved it! I served mine with brown rice that I cooked in beef broth. I also added some fresh peas and an onion from my garden. It was delicious! This is a recipe that is very versatile. I love recipes like that. Thanks!
I followed this recipe to a T and it was soooo good! I used it for my Church home group and they all loved it and wanted the recipe, so, I told them to go to allrecipes.com! The taste of this brought back some childhood memories of when my mother used to make it for us. Thank you!
The Boyfriend liked this dish - we didn't have potatoes to serve it over but we served it over toast and it was pleasant. I did not use a can of cream-of-chicken soup though. I went ahead and used flour and butter to thicken chicken stock instead.
I thought this was great for what it is! I addeed asparagus and used cream instead of milk. I also BBQ the chicken like another reveiwer. I did not know what to expect but it was like a glorified biscuits and gravy. Very good!
This was pretty tasty and pretty easy. I did add peas to the mix and served it over egg noodles.
Not bad but not exceptional either. My boyfriend thought the sauce was too runny and a little bland as well.
I would give this 5 stars, but I tweaked it by adding peas, diced red and green pepper, and some friend onions, so in fairness I can't give a recipe 5 stars when I haven't cooked it as it is.
The jury is still out. (DH) As I am cooking this right now, the sauce is wonderful. I sauteed the chicken with fresh mushroom that needed to be used, I seasoned it all with s&p and driend onions and garlic. I also added peas and corn. Going to serve it over grands biscuits. I halved the recipe since it's the first time around, but I will probably make a full one next time and freeze it. ETA: It was supberb! And DH loved it.
Tasted like what it was - chicken and cream soup. Not sure why I was expecting anything else. :) Probably won't make again but thanks for the recipe.
I revised this one a bit for my picky-eater kids. I left out the mushrooms. I also used leftover chicken. This meal was ready in a flash, perfect for a weeknight, and really tasty. I'll be making this again.
Good, but bland.
This was easy to prepare. I added frozen peas and chopped turkey bacon which definitely gave it more flavor. I served it over brown rice.
My mom used to make this. I've just kind of forgotten about it untill AR. I didn't put mushrooms in it [didn't have it] or the peppers. I chopped a small onion in it, and used one chicken boullion. I had to have peas. Thanks for bringing back some great memories.
This is true comfort food. I liked what one gal said how you can do anything to it. I added peas, carrots, onion, and a can of corn. I used about 3/4 can of half and half. As one reviewer stated, I seasoned chicken before cooking with onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. It came out perfect.
Good base... added garlic, poulty seasoning and couple of dashes of hot sauce and put over potatoes. Was rushed for time and didn't want to go shopping so I tried it...tasted better than I thought it would and I'll make again.
We thought this was really good. I will definitely make it again!
We served it over biscuits, and it was delicious!
This was a breeze to whip up and tasted delicious over country style biscuits. I added salt, pepper, garlic powder and some Italian seasonings to the chicken as it was browning as well as some orange bell pepper, onions, and broccoli florets. I will definitely be making this again!
This was fantastic! I did follow some of the suggestions and made a few changes, but with these small changes you can have a delicious meal in almost no time. I seasoned the chicken with generously with celery salt before cooking and diced some onion to add to cook with the chicken. I also reduced the amount of milk to 3/4 cup. I also left out the pimento peppers just because we don't like them. It was perfect. My husband raved over it. Thanks for the recipe!
This is one of my favorite meals. I leave out the peppers and mushrooms and serve over rice.
Quick and easy. Used leftover cooked chicken breast and also added brocolli. Served over whole wheat toast.
Easy but rather bland flavor.
This is my quick standby meal lately. I don't keep pimentos on hand but I often have bell peppers, so I throw those in. Other then that I make the recipe as is.
The first time I made the dish it was a little bland, but it's easy. Since then, I have added bell pepper instead of pimentos and Rotel while the chicken sautees. At the end, I put in crushed tortilla chips to give a little crunch. Great base recipe...kick it up however you like.
Great recipe. I added canned peas, because I didn't have frozen. I also added about a teaspoon of paprika. When I served it I put a dollop of sour cream on each serving. I didn't have any refrigerator biscuits, so we served ours over Texas Toast.
This is a wonderful "Keeper" recipe. I found that it works wellwith either cream chicken soup or mushroom. If using mushroom, I add fresh garlic to the cooking mushrooms and 1TB of brown spicy mustard to the sauce as it heas through. Its a delicious change. I use peas with the mushroom version and any frozen vege mix I happen to have on hand to the chicken version Delightful over bisquits or rice or even elbow mac!
Very good recipe. Will definitely make again. It was a bit runny and will make it thicker next time.
I really like this recipe but I add a few more veggies and use less milk to make it thicker. So instead of fresh mushrooms, grab a handful of organic frozen veggies that I quickly thaw in the microwave for 45 secs before adding to the sauce. A very quick and easy meal
Definitely easy. I used fresh carrots and peas instead of the pimentos. Whipped up a fresh batch of biscuits, and the meal was done. Great worknight choice.
I added frozen peas and corn to my dish. It was good, my wife liked it. Okay guys if I did it you can to.
I saw peas, carrots and green beans in the recipe picture. Threw in a bag of frozen mixed vegetables. I also added some fresh diced celery and sweet onion. It made plenty for a family of six.
Took out mushrooms and pepper. Added minced onion, minced garlic, salt and pepper, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and frozen corn and peas. Put it over white rice. Delish
I thought it needed a bit of something. Crushed a chicken bouillon in it. Added a few mixed veggies I had left over, served over rice. We liked it.
Not very exciting recipe...the only way to make this recipe taste good is a whole bottle of hot sauce...very boring.
Super easy and quick to make and tasted great over biscuits. Will add frozen veggies next time, as suggested by other reviewers.
Great Recipe. Fairly easy. Not sure how many people keep pimentos laying around, but okay. One thing I did find lacking was the organization of the recipe itsself. "Step 1" consisted of multiple steps. You can't just say it's a single step so that it fits in the "easy" category.
No mushrooms - needs spicing up.
I changed the recipe a bit as some suggested using cream of mushroom soup instead I did that. Also added only a splash of milk. I did stirfry 1 onion and 1 red pepper into it (had to use up veggies at home) and added some mixed frozen veggies. No onion powder but did add garlic powder. Served on some rice. Not my favourite dish but was still pretty tastey!
It was a great dish and fairly fast but I did tweet it a bit - substituted & I added a few things: I used a large leftover chicken Breast which I cut into cubes, added leftover chopped cooked carrots, 1 cup of frozen green beans, and 1/8 cup of freshly toasted pine nuts 1/2 cup of Zinfandel & 6 minced cherry tomatoes replaced the pimentos (my family doesn't like pimentos) took 25 minutes and man my family ate it up - didn't have the heart to tell them it was made with mostly leftovers!!
made as directed husband like it I thought it was just ok
Very good and so simple to make.
this i soooo gooood! comfort food at its best! i followed the advise to use mixed frozen veggies instead of mushrooms, and the refrigerator biscuts. it reminded me of home made pot pie.
The recipe was totally bland. Throw in a few dashes of Tabasco, then we'll talk!
I love this recipe and was excited to find it. That being said in the picture it shows carrots, corn, green beans in it but they weren't listed st all so I threw in 12 oz. Of frozen mix veg cut milk down to 1/2 a cup and added a half cup of half and half.
I'll join the other voices proclaiming this easy and delicious. Like others, I found it to be soupy and I added some left over rice, about a cup, and I'll never make it again without either rice or better yet, quinoa. I too added some frozen vegies and let them steam on top. So easy, so good!
This was easy and quick but we felt it was way too bland to make again. I added mixed frozen veggies and garlic, served over egg noodles but didn't help to pep it up enough.
Okay, but nothing special. The picture shows corn, peas, etc., but not in the recipe.
This satisfying meal was quick and easy to make with items on hand. As suggested by other reviewers, I seasoned the chicken with a little salt and pepper prior to sauteeing it with chopped onions and celery. I also used frozen mixed vegetables in place of the mushrooms (only because I didn't have any mushrooms at the time). I also added a little poultry seasoning for a little more flavor. Served over cooked noodles, it was both filling and delicious! Two thumbs up!
This is a wonderful, easy recipe! I added chopped onions & chopped carrot, which I sautéed first, then added the chicken. I also added frozen peas, corn & edamame. Salt as you go along and this tastes great!
I didnt use mushrooms since my husband isn't a big fan. I just threw in a frozen mix veggie bag and it turned out perfect! We made lots of leftovers for those nights where you just don't feel like cooking.
Quick to make, but somewhat bland, even after I added several more tablespoons of various spices recommended in other reviews. It would probably be better with more salt.
Was really easy and good. I did use cream of celery soup, chicken, the mixed veggies and added powdered garlic nd ginger. Put it over a biscuit. Will be making it again.
Delicious! Easy and fast to make.
Nice flavor, may be considered bland for those who like bold spicy flavors. I do. My pimientos had gone bad, I didn’t know they only lasted 3-4 days in the frig after opening. Maybe I’ll try canned chilies next time! I did add garlic as some other reviewers suggested. I used half and half. Usually if a recipe calls for milk I just dilute half and half with an equal amount of water but since some reviewers said it was too thin I didn’t and it turned out nice and creamy.
This was good! I used bell pepper and onions instead of pimento peppers. I also added extra chicken and a can of cream of mushroom. Served over brown rice with cheesy garlic bread...
Just wondering why the picture has carrots, beans etc. but nothing about them in the recipe
