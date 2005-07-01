Easy Skillet Chicken a la King

85 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 38
  • 3 10
  • 2 7
  • 1 1

This is a super easy Chicken a la King recipe. Serve over rice or with a thick slice of crusty bread if desired. For added richness, top with a dollop of fat-free sour cream. Yummy!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil. When hot, add chicken and sauté, 4 to 5 minutes, until about halfway cooked. Add mushrooms and continue to sauté until chicken is lightly browned and cooked through (juices run clear). Stir in milk, condensed soup, pimentos, onion powder, and pepper. Bring all to a boil. Cover skillet and reduce heat. Let simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir together and serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 76.9mg; sodium 600.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/14/2022