Donauwellen
This is a very popular German cake recipe with cherries, vanilla custard, and chocolate! The Donau is a river, and Welle is the German word for wave.
We have edited this recipe and corrected the directions for making the custard layer. The mixture must be boiled for the cornstarch to thicken the custard. We apologize for any difficulties this error created.Read More
Unfortunately, my daughter chose this recipe for a German class project. Though I followed the recipe, the 'custard' never got thick enough to spread. I ended up at the 24 hour market getting premade pudding to spread. There was no instruction on when to add the second measurement of vanilla and the chocolate siezed up. She was crying and I was not happy.Read More
I've made this cake many times but used a different custard. Here is how I made it: Cook 2 packages vanilla pudding but only use the milk for one package. Let the pudding cool down. Take 1 cup of unsalted butter and mix it until it's creamy. Test both the pudding and the butter for the same temperature and slowly mix the cooked pudding, under permanent mixing, into the butter. Let it cool down on the cake before you put the chocolate on it.
2 packages Dr. Oetker® Vanilla pudding powder (substitute with 2 JELL-O® Vanilla pudding 3 oz box, make with 2 cups milk for each pudding, 4 cups milk total). I noticed some people had issues with the custard & i thought that maybe this would help.
I didn't like the texture.
I made this in a smaller pan, but scaled the recipe accordingly. The first layer will feel a bit thin, but once you add the rest of the batter and cook it, the thickness is about the same as in the photo. The custard layer was too thin though. I tried the updated recipe, and recommend doubling up on the custard layer so that the cake isn't too dry. Either way, the family seemed to love it.
There is a problem with the translation, I believe there should be 3 t baking powder not soda in the cake. I didn't go past that layer since it tasked nasty! It filled the cookie sheet with no space for the filling and the baking soda taste was really strong.
