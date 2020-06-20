Thai-Inspired Fruit Salad

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a unique fruit salad with a tart, creamy dressing with coconut, lemon, and ginger, and candied cashews with mint, cayenne, and cumin.

By Ohana Family

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
1 hr
cook:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Cook and stir butter, cashews, 3/4 cup sugar, dried mint, cayenne pepper, cumin, and coriander in a skillet over medium-low heat until sugar has dissolved and cashews are browned, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Spread cashews over the prepared baking sheet to cool.

  • Place lemon juice and 1/2 cup sugar in a blender. Blend until sugar is dissolved. Add coconut milk and ginger; blend until smooth.

  • Combine watermelon, cantaloupe, kiwi, apple, raisins, and shredded coconut in a large bowl

  • Pour coconut mixture over fruit and gently toss to coat.

  • Sprinkle cooled cashews over fruit salad.

Cook's Note:

If you are serving later, juice one more lemon and toss the chopped apples in the lemon juice so that they don't brown. Drain. Add the apples to the other fruit, and the lemon juice to the dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
661 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 96.8g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 261.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022