Thai-Inspired Fruit Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 660.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.5g 19 %
carbohydrates: 96.8g 31 %
dietary fiber: 7g 28 %
sugars: 75.1g
fat: 31.3g 48 %
saturated fat: 15.6g 78 %
cholesterol: 5.1mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 4142.5IU 83 %
niacin equivalents: 4mg 31 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 21 %
vitamin c: 94.1mg 157 %
folate: 68.5mcg 17 %
calcium: 78.8mg 8 %
iron: 5mg 28 %
magnesium: 157.2mg 56 %
potassium: 1034.2mg 29 %
sodium: 261.1mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 28 %
calories from fat: 281.9
