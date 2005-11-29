Ok ya'll I have made this recipe so many times now, I kind of know what goes in it without looking at the recipe. This is a great base recipe, without a doubt and if you don't like spice at all, I would still to this recipe exactly. Now for all you REAL kung pao chicken lovers that want the SPICE. You have to add A LOT more sambal or chile paste to make this even remotely close to something you've tasted before. I think I used almost a fourth of my HUGE jar of sambal to make this work. I would also marinade the chicken in it as well so you just an extra layer of spicy. I think it's the vinegar, but it completely mellows out the spice of it, so you definitely have to over compensate. Also, you don't really have to measure. Most of these things are one to one or two to one, so it's actually pretty easy to figure out. I have done these plenty of times without measuring it out exactly and plenty of times with measuring it out and it turns out virtually the same. Finally, you need to double the sauce part of this recipe. The original recipe actually needs a little more sauce then is written. The only things I wouldn't double are the peanuts and the water chestnuts. In the original recipe there are far too many of those things that the chicken kind of gets lost. Hope this is helpful to you from someone who has had this a bunch! :)