A favorite named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and for the bourbon whiskey ingredient; although this dish, sold as Cajun-style cuisine in malls all over America, is reported to be nothing of the kind (not genuine Creole or Cajun fare)! Note: If you double the recipe, make sure that the chicken is still in a single layer. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1663.6mg. Full Nutrition
This was pretty fantastic on it's own, but wasn't like it is in the mall. I tweaked it a little and it was almost exactly what I get at the mall. I used 2 ounces of soy sauce and 1/4 cup more brown sugar. I used dark brown sugar. You couldn't even taste the bourbon. Absolutely mouth watering delicious!!
If you have been to the Cajun Grill or Asian Chao, this recipe does not come close. I have tried every recipe on the Internet for this dish have yet to find any recipe close to the fast food chains. I found this recipe definately to have too much of the bourbon in it. The second time I used this recipe, I reduced the bourbon and still found it to be too much. I have since found out that mall version of this recipe does not use bourbon at all!
This was pretty fantastic on it's own, but wasn't like it is in the mall. I tweaked it a little and it was almost exactly what I get at the mall. I used 2 ounces of soy sauce and 1/4 cup more brown sugar. I used dark brown sugar. You couldn't even taste the bourbon. Absolutely mouth watering delicious!!
I was excited to find a Bourbon Chicken recipe with simple ingredients, as well as good reviews overall. On my second trial of this dish, I did, however, make some changes I believe for the better. First, used boneless skinless thighs (a bag of frozen chicken thighs, like Tyson). I doubled the marinade with the mesurements as writen, but then added about 3 tablespoons of oil (peanut), and topped off the brown sugar to 1 1/2 cup total. I also threw a few dashes of crushed red pepper, just for some contrast. Alot of reviewers said that the liquor taste was very strong, well I have a tip to try next time; you can subsitute Vanilla Extract(the cheap kind works best) for the bourbon. I personaly don't care for he taste of liquor, also this is what they use in the Mall. Tenderize and marinade in the fridge overnight in a gallon ziplock bag. As far as the cooking, I used the same time & temp, but covered the pan with foil until the last 15 or 20 minutes. This gave the chicken a great color and taste. The oil also helped with the browning. Serve the remaining sauce from the bottom of the pan with the chicken over rice or mashed potatoes. I hope these tips will inspire you to make this dish your own too.
This recipe is not bad. It just needs some adjustments to work. I read a lot of the reviews before I made it and decided on several changes. I chunked the chicken before placing in the marinade. I also marinaded for about six hours rather than overnight. Because I wasn't sure how it would turn out I only bought an airplane size bottle of bourbon. Turns out that is about a 1/4 cup. I didn't think the alcohol taste was too strong. I also added an extra 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I didn't have dried onion or garlic powder on hand so I used fresh grated onion and a clove of chopped garlic. I decided to stir-fry the meat and it worked out wonderfully, however be careful not to over cook the chicken. I also boiled the sauce to reduce it. I let it cook for about 15 minutes at a hard boil and I still thought it was too runny. Next time I won't cook down all the sauce, it made a lot. I served the chicken with white rice and steamed veggies. It turned out sweet and had a taste similar to Hawaiian style Teryaki. Since I have never had Bourbon Chicken from the mall I can't really compair. My husband who isn't a fan of Asian food and my one year old daughter both really liked the chicken. I will make this again.
thisnrecipe is definetly a keeper. My family loved it. The only changes I made were I chunked the chicken instead of whole breasts, I used 1/4 cup of bourbon and a few extra tablespoons of brown sugar. By chunking the chicken it cuts the cooking time in1/2. It only took about 30 minutes. This one is a favorite for us.
If you have been to the Cajun Grill or Asian Chao, this recipe does not come close. I have tried every recipe on the Internet for this dish have yet to find any recipe close to the fast food chains. I found this recipe definately to have too much of the bourbon in it. The second time I used this recipe, I reduced the bourbon and still found it to be too much. I have since found out that mall version of this recipe does not use bourbon at all!
this is so incredibly easy but packed with flavor. My oven went on the fritz so I had to do this on the stovetop. I cut into thin strips and used fresh grated ginger, and 2 cloves crushed garlic. Omitted the powders. sauteed a large onion and added the meat and marinade. Thickened with a little cornstarch. Served over basmati rice seasoned with saffron and peas. This has a wonderful flavor. I was leary of the amt. of brown sugar but although it is sweeter, it is not sickening. This tastes sort of like General Tsao's but just has a unique flavor all its own due to the bourbon. Now I know what to do with the big bottle of bourbon I bought by mistake. Thanks for this super easy recipe packed with flavor.
I made this for my husband and I and another couple. I cut up 8 boneless breasts (smaller Tyson ones) into bite-sized pieces and marinated over nite and then baked it as instructed and it was delicious. We ate it all, served over rice. I was embarrassed that I didn't have more to serve! The bourbon taste wasn't too strong - maybe because I baked it long enough. Yummy.
This was VERY good. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and let it marinate for 1 1/2 days. I did cook the chicken too long. I would also cut back a little on the soy and bourbon. I think 1 hour would have been more than enough. This tastes VERY close to my favorite bourbon chicken served at The Big Easy. I'll definitely make this again.
Ive used this recipe for the last couple of years, and have always used chicken thighs(usually the big pkg). I put all the ingred. in a crockpot(which from what I remember no other reviewers have done), and cook on slow for 8 hours. It comes fall of the bone tender. The only 2 things I have tweaked abit is that I have added alittle more brown sugar and garlic. After the 8 hours of being in the crockpot - ITS WONDERFUL - I place 2 thighs on a bed of white rice then drizzle the left over sauce over the top. Its the most asked for recipe from my family and friends. Diffently a keeper. Thanks Lucy!!!
After reading previous reviews, I changed the method of preparation a little. I was only cooking for two, so I used two boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I cut them into bite-size pieces and marinated them for only one hour. Then I tossed the whole thing on a frying pan and cooked it until the chicken was done and the sauce had thickened. I served it over buttered egg noodles with peas. I thought it was really delicious and almost exactly like the mall stuff. My bf liked it at first, then only finished half of it, saying that the alcohol taste was too strong. I will make it again, but try using half as much alcohol. I thought it was great.
I don't usually like the taste of alcohol so I used vanilla extract instead of the bourbon, which turned out great. I let it marinate all morning instead of over night. I cooked it in the oven as directed for 1 1/2 hrs, but I wanted the sauce to stick to the chicken better so I transferred the sauce to a sauce pan on the stove top and added 1 Tbsp of cornstarch to thicken the sauce then added all the chicken to the stove top pan to coat well.
I have been making this recipe for a while, but there are a few things I change first double the batch of marinade, no the chicken has enough. second add 2 tsp. of rice wine or white wine vinegar to that doubled amount of marinade, and only use half to marinade chicken, save the rest of the marinade. cut chicken into strips before marinading. cook on a large cast iron griddle (the kind that sets on two burners) over high heat. after the chicken is mostly cooked add the reserved marinade and cook until marinade turns into a thick syrup. serve with jambalaya or dirty rice.
While this wasn't exactly the same flavor as the food court sells I think it was really great! I took the advice of others and only used 1/4 cup alcohol and added water to make the liquid the 3/8 cup required. I used scotch because that's what I had on hand. Also I used small chicken tenderloins so ghey cooked faster. Once nearly cooked I turned the temp down to allow the liquid to cook down a little more ( I won't add the additional water next time if I use the tenderloins again). I could see this as being popular at a potluck party. Thanks!!
I didn't give it 5 stars. Because I made it 3 times until I got the flavor i was really looking for. I partically like the "Mall" bourbon chicken. It is a great recipe to us as a base. These are some of my changes. I used chicken thighs instead of chicken breast. I seasoned the thichs with seasoning salt. I used 1/4 cup of lite soy sauce and 1/2 cup of chicken broth. I felt the recipe had a strong soy sauce flavor the first time I made it. I used fresh ginger and garlic. I used 3/4 cup of brown sugar. I used half of the marniade mixure as a marinade.I marnidaed the chicke for a couple of hours then threw it on the grill. The other half I simmered it to cook out the alcohol. Once the chicken was cooked I placed in a dish and topped the cooked chicken with the sauce. The taste is superb!
Turned out good but I will decrease the amount of bourbon or use vanilla flavoring next time. I am not a drinker so it seemed like I was tasting a small amount of bourbon. I increased the amount of (dark) brown sugar and soy sauce to mask the taste. I also used diced chicken strips.
Substitution for bourbon and recipe for extra sauce to go over rice: I've made this twice and my very picky family loves it. I don't have bourbon so I sub 1 Tbs of vanilla + 2 Tbs water. If I don't plan ahead enough to marinate it overnight, I like to cut the chicken up in strips and marinate it in a ziploc for a couple hours. Then I pour the chicken and marinate in a pan, cover with foil and cook at 350 for about 45 minutes. Sauce for rice: I like to make a second batch of marinate (half the recipe this time). Then add 2 cups chicken broth to it. Bring it to a boil. Dissolve 1 Tbs of cornstarch in some cold water or broth and add that to the boiling sauce mixture and stir until slightly thickened.
I marinated 2 chicken breasts (cut into bite size pieces) for about 3 hours in plastic storage bag. I poured the marinade into a small pot to boil, and I poured the chicken in a large saute pan coated with olive oil. After chicken was cooked, I added chopped onions, bell pepper, celery, and garlic. Then I added cooked rice and boiled marinade. Mixed well. Then I threw in a beaten egg to bring it all together. Now serve to the masses. Delicious alternative. Note: I did use a little less bourbon and soy sauce. Also, I added a pinch of crushed red pepper. Next time I will use dark meat, and maybe I'll follow the recipe.
It may be luck, but my rendition of this recipe did not come out like the mall's version; it came out BETTER!! I am terrible at ad libbing, when it comes to recipes, but I tried to stay close to the orig recipe. I used all of the listed ingredients, but adjusted them all based on my own tastes. I cooked a semi-vat of chicken, so I had to toy with the individual amounts. I sample as I cook, and I too was concerned that the taste of the bourbon would be too strong. I put in almost a cup for 5.5 lbs of chicken. Initially, the bourbon was pungent, but it cooked down. I also added more garlic, ginger and onion, as required. I let my boys judge the meal...and let's just say that empty plates and rounds of 2nds and 3rds was an indicator that this recipe was a keeper :)
I have made this recipe several times now and we enjoy it more every time I make it. I do make changes and use thighs instead of chichen breast. Bake until juices run clear. That's it. Usually serve with rice. Have taken this to deer camp and everyone raved about it. If there were 10 stars that's what I would give this recipe. Thanks for a great recipe Lucy.
This recipe was good. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and marinated for 24 hours. The breasts absorbed lots of marinade and they were tender and juicy. The marinade itself wasn't that impressive though. It tasted almost like teriyaki -- not much bourbon taste. WARNING: DO NOT BAKE FOR AN HOUR AND A HALF if using skinless breasts. Bake at 350 for about 45 to 50 minutes max.
This was an excellent dinner, it tasted just like the mall. The only things I did different was I used thigh meat instead of white meat, I cut up my chicken before I marinated it and only marinated it for 5 hours then sauted the chicken and sauce in a pan until done, instead of baking. It only took about 10 minutes in the pan. Loved it and will make it again and again
I fixed this for my husband's birthday dinner. The bourbon is quite strong but he didn't mind. I would be afraid to give this to children under 21! That's how strong it is. In the future I will probably have more honey than bourbon
This was yummy, but I did change it a little, I used fresh minced garlic, about 5 cloves-we like garlic at our house. I didn't use the bourbon or the onion, or the ground ginger. It was still very yummy, I marinated overnight and served with broccoli and mashed potatoes, but afterward our family agreed it would have been very tasty with rice as well.
This is the basis for an exceptional meal. I used chicken thighs and changed the proportions of bourbon and brown sugar a bit. I also added cornstarch as a thickener to the sauce while it cooked. The result was quite good, and my family is already asking for it again.
What a great recipe! My boyfriend gave it the thumbs up but I did make a few changes to save time. I marinated the chicken for 10 hours and used fresh garlic and ginger. I then dusted the breasts with flour and pan fried them until golden brown and cooked through. I then poured the leftover marinade into the hot pan and reduced it to a thick sauce to pour over the chicken. Will be making again for sure.
I wanted to make sure that this recipe turned out as good as possible, so I read a lot of the reviews & took the advice of several reviewers. The only concerns seemed to be that the bourbon taste was too strong & the ginger was too overpowering. I decided to use NO bourbon at all & I only used half the amount of ginger. I also cut the chicken into bite-size pieces & marinated for a few hours instead of overnight. Well, this recipe turned out FANTASTIC!!!!!!!!!!! The best bourbon(bourbon-less?)chicken I have ever had!!!!! I will be making this recipe a lot.
This recipe is great! I've made it several times and always get compliments. I've found the best cut of meat is boneless chicken thighs and it tastes great served with rice.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2003
I made this for a few friends and they loved it! Still asking me to fix it again next time they're over. I made it for 3 people and used about $5 worth of chicken tenders which I cut up into bite sized pieces. I added about a tablespoon of honey and used an airplane sized bottle of bourbon and cut down on the soy sauce. I marintaed it for about 2.5 hours then stir fried it until done. I can't wait to make this again!
My brother requested this for his birthday dinner, so went to the store to get Bourbon and they only had huge bottles, the store owner suggested that I try a smaller bottle of Brandy, I made this recipe with a 1/4 cup of Brandy and it was amazing, I have made it about 4 times now & need to go back to the store to get more alcohol but since I did so well with the Brandy I am going to stick with it! This is now going on Heavy rotation in our house!!!
Chicken was dry. I will follow others' suggestions next time and use dark meat. I modified the recipe a bit and followed others' tips when I cooked it. I mixed all the ingredients in a gallon sized zip-lock bag. Here are the following changes I made to the marinade: 2 tbsp vanilla extract 1/4 of minced onion 1 1/2 tsp garlic powder 1 cup brown sugar 50 ml bourbon whisky 1/2 cup soy sauce 1 tbsp grated ginger sliced chicken breasts I marinaded the chicken for 10 hours (overnight). Then I poured the entire mixture into a greased 9x13 baking dish and covered with aluminum foil for 1.5 hours at the suggested temp. (325F) The flavor was GREAT! But the chicken was still dry. I will definately use the marinade again for next time but with dark chicken meat.
Perfect for barbeque. I marinated the chicken for 24 hours; the flavor soaked in nicely and made for a lovely coating on the grilled meat. This is a keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2002
This pleased my husband of 23 years!!! I used Black Velvet Canadian whiskey(very smooth) and halved the amount suggested in the recipe.Served over a bed of rice squirted with a bit of fresh sliced orange. Turned out fantastic!We are having this tomorrow night,our 3rd time in less than a month!
The bourbon taste was a little too strong for me even after cooking.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2002
I used Jack Daniel's instead of bourbon whiskey and only 3 packets of soy sauce instead of 3 oz. I chopped it in pieces. I left it marinading for 32 hours before cooking and flipped the container every 8 hours. Before cooking, I left a bit more whiskey in it and left it sitting for 15 mins. After baking for 45 mins, I threw it all in the frying pan and cooked it in it's own gravy. I dumped some more whiskey into it and cooked it flambé until the flame extinguished. I left the gravy thicken and voila. The only problem with the recipe was that it asked for less chicken than demand and everyone was angry because they wanted more. I can't just hurry and make it right away, it takes 32 hrs. For that, it lost the 5th star.
WOW, I'm surprised by the mixed reviews for this recipe. I found it to be excellent with 2 minor adjustments. I cubed my chicken before marinating and I cooked in my wok on top of stove. I only used about 1/2 cup of the marinade and let the sauce reduce until it was thick and sticky. Served with steamed rice and roasted broccoli. Loved it! Easy to make with common ingredients.
Very good. My son and I love to eat this at the mall and was wanting to find an adequate recipe for home. This definitely fit the bill. Even my very picky husband loved this chicken. I did add a little more brown sugar, because we like it sweet, and cut the bourbon down to 1/4 c. Will definitely make this again. Thanx!
Two things terribly wrong with this recipe - cooking time and the onion flakes. Cooking time is much too long. One hour is about perfect with the chicken quite tender and tasty. Cook for 1.5 hours and it's quite a different story with the chicken dried out and tasteless. Don't use onion flakes! If you like the taste of onion then add it as onion powder because the flakes look very odd and unappetizing on the finished product that leads everyone to ask "What is this stuff?". Overall, there is much wrong with the recipe - soy sauce taste too strong, bourbon taste too strong, and sickly sweet at the same time. I don't know how to alter the recipe either except I'm tempted to add some chicken broth to mellow out the flavors. Don't think I will bother though. Instead I will try out some other recipes.
This was great! I baked at 350 and it was ready in much less time. I added a bit of vanilla to the sauce before marinating. I also poked holes in the chicken with a fork before marinating which really enhanced the flavor.
After reading the reviews, i halved the soy sauce and substituted cheap vanilla for bourbon (i have a toddler and don't like to cook with alcohol). This was delicious! I breaded my chicken with cornstarch and fried it, then used the sauce over the top. Will definately be adding to my collection.
This chicken has a wonderful flavor, but the presentation is lacking. Also the cooking time was too long if you use boneless skinless breasts.Perhaps it could use a demi-glaze or sauce to make it appear more appetizing. Otherwise, I like some reviewers ideas of using it for stir fry or in a sauce over steamed rice. Thanks for sharing, Lucy.
I believe I have already reviewed this recipe however wanted to add a few things. We love this recipe. If you want it to taste more like the mall recipes use skinless, boneless theighs instead of breast. Breast will turn out dry. Also add low salt soy sauce. I always use southern comfort (to taste) and grand marneir (if thats how you spell it). An off brand orange liquor will work as well or maybe some grated orange peel in the marinade. However if you add another liquor to the mix you will want to cut back on the other. I just use the small single shots bottles on the counter in the liquor store. Southern comfort is sweet and adds to the recipe intead of traditional buorbon. I also stir-fry my chicken theighs.
This had WAY too much bourbon! It was way too bourbon flavored and the chicken was really dry. It didn't taste anything like the chicken you get at "the mall" and I will for sure not make this recipe again.
This was a very good recipe. I made it for a Mardi Gras/Birthday celebration for work. It was the first thing to go. The only thing I did different was, I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces and then baked at 375 for 45 mins. I also didn't have time to marinade that long but it was still wonderful.
This was excellent. I marinated the chicken overnight, used fresh onions and garlic. Instead of baking in the oven I grilled the chicken first and then sautee'd in the marinade to make an excellent rich sauce. Served w/ rice and brocolli. Everyone raved, especially my 10 year old. This one is a keeper.
Really enjoyed this recipe, and thought it was incredibly easy. I used whiskey instead of bourbon, I figured same difference. I doubled the recipe and it turned out well, I used low sodium soy sauce, and added about 1 tbsp. of honey to cut back on the saltiness. The meat turned out tender, I also think this could be good on the grill, I'll have to see come summer.
This dish is absolutely delicious! I added a tablespoon of honey just to embellish a little. I may try to shred the chicken next time, rather than leave the breasts whole, but the flavor is phenomenal! The bourbon/soy/ginger mixture serves as a great sauce I have found, not just for the chicken but also on rice or mashed potatoes. A++
I liked this recipe, but I LOVED it when I used salmon instead of chicken. I had been looking a long time for Bourbon Salmon and this is perfect. Difference: requires only 30 minutes of marination and broil for 5-10 minutes.
Although there is a little too much bourbon in this and it kind of wrecked the taste for us, the soy sauce kind of makes up for it. Nothing like you'd have in a restaurant though..serve with a side dish that would distract from the taste of the bourbon.
W--O--W!! This was awesome! Even my world famous picky boyfriend loved it! (That says a lot!) Used Jim Beam bourbon, boneless skinless chicken thighs, cooked for about 50 min. GRRREAT! Thank you so much for the recipe. Will make again.
The flavor was a little too strong for me... next time I'll use a little less soy sauce and add some honey. Could have been a little sweeter... I think shallots would have been nicer than the dried minced onion- it seemed to overwhelm the dish.
The steamed carrots and broccoli I made to go with this dish was excellent!!!!!! We were not impressed with this recipe. The Bourbon marinade seemed to cook the chicken within the overnight period. The chicken was tough and already dry before it went into the oven. I knew at this point I would not care for this recipe. It also had an overwhelming taste of bourbon. Will not make again.
I don't recommend this one at all. I I cooked the chicken for an hour and it was way overdone. I basted frequently as directed but it still came out like charcoal. The marinade was pretty potent although the flavor was good. I would definately cut down on the bourbon also. Maybe y'all will have better luck than I did.
Very good recipe but be careful on the cooking time. The recipe says cook for 1 1/2 hours and that's way too long. I cut the breast into small pieces and after a hour went to check on it and the juice was all gone. Its a little salty you might want to use Lite Soy Sauce instead of regular.
I added more brown sugar and less bourbon (I used Jack Daniels). I used fresh onion and cooked the chicken on the stove with olive oil. I removed the cooked chicken and kept it warm in the oven. I added the marinade to the pan in which I cooked the chicken. I thickened it with cornstarch water. Served over rice with green beans on the side. It was a hit, but only because I read all the other reviews and modified the original recipe accordingly.
After reading all the reviews, I have to agree with many other people that 1)it needs more brown sugar, 2)to much bourbon taste, 3)should pan fry. Oven really dried it out. Sort of disappointed cause I really had my heart set on some good "mall-type" bourbon chicken. It was really dry. I deviated from the main recipe in that I sliced the chicken into strips, but the rest I followed to the T. Without a side of rice, I could not have eaten the chicken plain for the overpowering smell/taste of bourbon. I will tweak and try again sometime.
Just made this. I used 2 skinless boneless chicken breasts and 6 boneless skinless thighs. I strained the chicken after marinating and stir fried it in batches to brown it up a bit. After transferring the chicken to a separate bowl I poured the remaining marinade into the pan and reduced it to a nice sauce. I then returned the chicken to the pan and stirred the chicken to coat it with the sauce. I served it over rice and it was delicious.
Actually really good! I made this with chicken drumsticks and put it in the crockpot for 4 hours on low and shreaded for the last 15 minutes to soak in the flavor. It was really tasty...not necessarly the mall type, but close and really good! I also used extreamly cheap bourbon!
The only changes that I made were - I used chicken breast cut into bite sized pieces. Instead of baking them, I cooked them on the stovetop in a covered skillet with the marinade. When the chicken was done, I removed it and reduced the marinade to use as a sauce. My husband could not stop raving about it and requested that next time I double the recipe. Next time I think that I will cut back on the amount of brown sugar and used chopped garlic instead of garlic powder.
My husband and I really liked this recipe. We were glad it wasn't as sickly sweet as some of the bourbon chicken you get at the mall, but still really full flavored and to me it tasted just like bourbon chicken should. I used the allrecipes scaling feature to scale it down to two servings, then made a couple changes: used 3/8 cup brown sugar, fresh ginger, and 1/8 cup onion soup in place of the dried onion. We used the recommended amount of bourbon and didn't find it too bourbon tasting. I then cooked the chicken breasts at 350 for 60 minutes. We put the extra marinade over brown/wild rice, which was very good as well. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was the tastiest chicken I have ever made. The only modifications that I made were to use fresh garlic and onion powder instead of flakes. It came out so flavorful (I only marinated the breasts for about 2 hours. I Have never had the "mall" bourbon chicken that is so fondly spoken of in other reviews, so I had no expectations going in, lol. We will definately make this again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.