This recipe is not bad. It just needs some adjustments to work. I read a lot of the reviews before I made it and decided on several changes. I chunked the chicken before placing in the marinade. I also marinaded for about six hours rather than overnight. Because I wasn't sure how it would turn out I only bought an airplane size bottle of bourbon. Turns out that is about a 1/4 cup. I didn't think the alcohol taste was too strong. I also added an extra 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I didn't have dried onion or garlic powder on hand so I used fresh grated onion and a clove of chopped garlic. I decided to stir-fry the meat and it worked out wonderfully, however be careful not to over cook the chicken. I also boiled the sauce to reduce it. I let it cook for about 15 minutes at a hard boil and I still thought it was too runny. Next time I won't cook down all the sauce, it made a lot. I served the chicken with white rice and steamed veggies. It turned out sweet and had a taste similar to Hawaiian style Teryaki. Since I have never had Bourbon Chicken from the mall I can't really compair. My husband who isn't a fan of Asian food and my one year old daughter both really liked the chicken. I will make this again.