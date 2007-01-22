Bourbon Chicken

A favorite named after Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and for the bourbon whiskey ingredient; although this dish, sold as Cajun-style cuisine in malls all over America, is reported to be nothing of the kind (not genuine Creole or Cajun fare)! Note: If you double the recipe, make sure that the chicken is still in a single layer. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a small bowl combine the ginger, soy sauce, onion flakes, sugar, bourbon and garlic powder. Mix together and pour mixture over chicken. Cover dish and place in refrigerator. Marinate overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Remove dish from refrigerator and remove cover. Bake in the preheated oven, basting frequently, for 1 1/2 hours or until chicken is well browned and juices run clear.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1663.6mg. Full Nutrition
