this was very good. I don't like meatloaf but like mideast dishes due to the allspice that is found in many of the recipes. I only had 1.29# of ground sirloin. Kept all the measurements as written except for the salt which I reduced to 1 tsp. and a handful of chopped parsley. I think if I had used 2# it would have been a bit bland but I like hearty flavors. I was leary of equal parts nutmeg and allspice but one did not overpower the other. Served over basmati rice w/peas, and steamed garlic green beans. The potato picked up alot of the spice flavor which was nice. I think next time I will not bother to fry the potatoes, just shred them instead and spread over top. All the components complimented the rice nicely. I was tempted to add an egg for fear that it would be dry and tough d/t using ground sirloin, but it was not. I mixed the meat and let it set for about 2 hours for the flavors to blend and then proceeded with layering it and baking. Thank you for the interesting recipe.

