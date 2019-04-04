Kifta

Kind of like the Arab version of meatloaf... This is one of the most common Arabic recipes, that no Arab home is unfamiliar with! Goes great with garden salad. Enjoy!!

By Aida

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Heat the oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, place potato slices in a thin layer, and fry just until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon, and set aside on paper towels.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the ground beef, minced onion, garlic, parsley, salt, pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and cumin. Press flat into a 7x11 inch baking dish. Arrange potato slices over the meat in an even layer. Place tomato slices over the potato. Top with slices of onion. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove the aluminum foil from the top, and continue to bake for another 15 minutes, or until browned.

  • While the kifta is cooking, combine the rice and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes or until rice is tender. When kifta is done, cut into squares and serve over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1626 calories; protein 45.5g; carbohydrates 98g; fat 116.8g; cholesterol 136.3mg; sodium 985mg. Full Nutrition
