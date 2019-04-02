Shipwreck Stew
This recipe is a wonderful, hearty meal for those cool Autumn days. Great for feeding friends on football Sundays.
very good stew! I felt the sauce needed something more, so I added 1tbl.minced garlic and 1 pkg taco seasoning (I didnt have chili seasoning)....The result was outstanding. My husband gave it rave reviews...this is a keeperRead More
Ugh...blah! Was NOTHING special...actually, it is named appropriately - it tasted like a shipwreck. No spice, no flavor, no nothing. Even with added spices it was just...just....there. Not making this again.Read More
I added chopped garlic, a can of corn, salt, pepper, and a teaspoon of chili powder. Cooked it for about 6 hours...everything was done perfect. Served it with hot cornbread...a definite keeper recipe!
My kids loved this so much that they want it again this week! The only change I made was I did not add the meat until about 1/2 hour before serving. Was wonderful w/ homemade rolls. I think what made it so great was as soon as they left for school I started it and did not have much to do before dinnertime and it was a complete meal in one pot! Thank you for posting this great recipe!
I really like this stew for it's simplicity. I added some carrots, used stewing beef instead of ground beef and increased the cooking time a little bit. This is a regular meal at my house now!
This is a very good basic recipe, the nice thing about it is that you can add a varity of differnt things....I have to admit that I did change it only because I only had a couple ingredients and it sounded good. I used steak ( ribeye) and seasoned with a dash of the following.... garlic powder, onion powder, celery salt and a dash or two of chili powder while browning it, 2 cans of diced tomato,1 can kidney bean and 1 can black bean, half a onion and half the potatos. Yum, yum, yum......Thank you, next time I will be sure to try it your way but it's so flexible, very tastey!!!
this is a very flavorful recipe with simple ingredients. i went with the flow & added nearly a teaspoon of garlic powder, briefly sauteed my onion & added a cup of chopped carrots to the mix. the quantity was too much for my crock pot so i put everything in a dutch oven & baked it at 325 degrees for 1 hour then reduced the temperature to 200 degrees for 4 more hours. yummy on a cool autumn night! thanks deb!
My family loved this recipe. I took some of the suggestions from other reviewers and added garlic (1 clove) and a packet of taco seasoning mix. I only made half of the recipe, and cut the potatoes into cubes so they would soften up in the crockpot. Turned out delicous -a great comfort food on a cold evening.
Very yummy & super easy to make. Stocked the freezer w/this recipe!
We used to make this recipe over a campfire. However, since one son is allergic to kidney beans, we added whole kernel corn instead. Delicious!
Great basic recipe! I only had pinto beans, but they worked fine. Next time I'll be sure to have kidney beans, though, and maybe try a can of corn, too. I followed the suggestion to add a packet of taco seasoning, and the stew was delicious with no other flavorings. I also used fewer potatoes and cut them in small cubes so they would be completely done in the 4 hours I had to cook this recipe in my crockpot. Yummy.
My ex-mother inlaw makes this and to date I have not been able to make it as good. She use stewing beef and 1 can of el pato tomato sauce. The el pato kicks it up a notch!
I followed the recipe as written the first time, except I precooked the onions and potatoes and cooked it on low on the stove top about 50 minutes instead of using the crock-pot. It was really good, a hearty dish for my husband and grandson working outside on this cool October day. It is a basic, family dish that is quick and easy. I will definitely make it again. I do agree it needs some spices, but that is a matter of personal taste.
This was easy to make, but I made it in a pot instead of a slow cooker. I also added some english peas once the potatoes were done. I also added a wee bit more water.
This recipe received mixed reviews here. Some loved it, others hated it! I was somewhere in the middle. I loved that everything in this, I had on hand. It went together easily with little time needed. It could use some added spices. Great for an easy throw together dinner during the week.
Taking the advice of another reviewer I added one packet of Taco Seasoning Mix. Was the perfect thing! Very, very good. Family loved it. With bread and a vegetable a complete great meal!
This was a good soup. Nothing amazing, but good and filling. I only used 1lb. of meat and 4 potatoes and that was plenty. It could have used some more seasoning, maybe garlic. And I think it would nice to add a bag of frozen mixed veggies too.
I used the chili mix to add spice, but did not realize that the tomato soup would make it so sweet. This is not one I will make again.
Good recipe for a hearty stew. I added diced jalepeno for some kick.
Just got finished making this. I did tweak it a little. My additions are: canned corn,sliced baby carrots,canned green beans, half of fresh jalapeno, chili beans in can,half-cup brown rice. Instead of cream of tomato soup I used 16 oz. can of tomato sauce. Then of course spices. I usually do not measure, I just put some in. I added: cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, black pepper, salt, garlic salt,basil flakes,cumin, chili powder. Nice and spicy!
I added carrots and lots of black pepper. Family loved it!
I thought this was very tasty indeed! :)
This was great, thought I admit I tweaked it a little. I cut the recipe in half, as we really didn't need 10 servings. Threw in the onions to cook a bit with the beef after draining the grease. I did add a soup can of water, as it was a little dry while cooking the potatos. Added some garlic powder, chili powder, rosemary, basil, marojam, black pepper, and oregano (sorry, didn't measure!). Also added in a half pound of frozen mixed veggies. Being one of the few people left without a slow cooker, just simmered on stove top until potatos were done. This was wonderful chilly-night comfort food. Hearty and satisfying!
I've been making this for years and years---except I use cut up carrots instead of the beans, and mix in a sprinkle of Italian spices and a 1/2 can of water. My kids and now my grandkids just love it! I only simmer it until the carrots are cooked through---1/2 hr.
Very bland. Needs spices, or at least salt and pepper.
I'd recommend microwaving the potatoes to half-done tenderness before adding to stew. After five hours in the crock pot, potatoes still weren't soft. The end product didn't have that much taste or flavor. It was filling, that's about it.
This smelled great cooking in the crock pot. It was a little bland - I think next time I'll add more seasoning, perhaps to the beef. I used red potatoes and also added a can of corn.
I must have done something wrong!! The potatoes were hard. I did add some spices to the meat while browning (salt, paprika, cayenne and black pepper) and I added minced garlic to the crock pot. Even if the potatoes had been done, I think it was bland and needed even more spice.
This was an OK recipe. I liked the idea of it but it seemed to be "missing something". The description of it mentions carrots but the recipe does not have any in it. Is it a misprint. I would make this again but I will doctor it up a bit.
This was kind of plain even with the taco seasoning and garlic added. Probably would not make it again
Might of been how I prepared it, but I found it lacked zip.
This came out dry, I ended up having to add tomato juice and water to it to make it more like a stew. It also needed salt and pepper. My family also said that it had too many potatoes. I won't make it again.
Actually, when I posted this I forgot one ingredient. Chopped Celery! Sorry about that! DebCroff
I could tell from the recipe that this would be a bit bland for my family so I added a 16 ounce jar of medium chunky salsa.
This recipe has been one of our family favorites, since my Great Aunt made it for us years ago. Easy to make, and the kids love it.
It is good but needed some taco seasoning to make it great
Quick and easy, this is a keeper and a do again recipe for sure, Thanks !!
I thought this was very bland, even though I used a packet of taco seasoning to spice it up. My husband loved it though, so I gave three stars to split the difference.
