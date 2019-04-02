Shipwreck Stew

This recipe is a wonderful, hearty meal for those cool Autumn days. Great for feeding friends on football Sundays.

Recipe by DebCroff

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Crumble the ground beef into a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until browned. Drain grease, and transfer beef to a slow cooker. Mix in the tomato soups (undiluted), onions, potatoes, and beans.

  • Cover, and cook on the Low setting for 4 to 5 hours, until stew is thick and potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 55.3g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 55.2mg; sodium 586mg. Full Nutrition
