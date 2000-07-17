Satay Chicken Pizza
This recipe was developed in response to hunger, a creative impulse, and a lack of other food in the house. It's great. Really.
Wow, super good and super quick!! The only tiny addition I made, was to add a wee bit of chopped cilantro. We have a pizza place in town that makes the best Thai Chicken pizza and the fresh cilantro they add really compliments their thai peanut sauce. Thanks for a great recipe and a GREAT idea for a super quick delicious dinner!Read More
Wow, super good and super quick!! The only tiny addition I made, was to add a wee bit of chopped cilantro. We have a pizza place in town that makes the best Thai Chicken pizza and the fresh cilantro they add really compliments their thai peanut sauce. Thanks for a great recipe and a GREAT idea for a super quick delicious dinner!
This was delicious! The trick is finding a good peanut sauce. We added fresh cilantro, bean sprouts and shredded carrots. We just had it last night, but I'm ready to make it again!
Wonderful Meal. I used a whole wheat pita bread as a base and added cilantro, bean sprouts and shredded carrots to the pizza. The only part of this dish that really took any time was cooking the chicken. Leftover shredded chicken really makes this a quick dish. I did use a lot less peanut sauce than the recipe called for, about 1T per pita. I started out with 2T andI gradually have cut back to 1T as the rest runs off the end when eating. Maybe I need a thicker sauce. Anyway, this was terrific and will be made often.
Great recipe! We made a couple of small changes that worked out well. We added some crushed garlic to the peanut sauce base, and we grated the provolone, instead of using slices. These were very easy to make and very tasty. I'll be making this again soon...
this recipe was so good!! quick and easy, an instant favorite of mine & my husbands. i also added cilantro and crushed red pepper flakes for more flavor.
I made my own peanut sauce to avoid using any "jarred" .. to make peanut sauce, use 2 TBS peanut butter, 1/8 cup soy sauce, a couple dashes green tabasco sauce, 2 TBS hot water and whisk together.. If it is too thin add more PB, too think, add more soy sauce or water. I also added chopped red pepper and sprinkled cilantro on top. It was really good!
What a quick, easy meal! I added shredded carrots, substituted a half of an onion, and used mozzarella cheese. The result was fantastic. This soundly beats the California Pizza Kitchen version, and it's a lot cheaper, too.
This gets five stars from me because it is so easy to make, and the results are delicious! I used whole wheat pitas to add some fiber. This will be a regular at my house!
Very yummy! I'll probably throw this into the "every other month" file. It was fun to make because I made slight variations to each of the pizzas. The one I'd suggest to others is adding julienned spinach. It doesnt change the flavor all that much, but it gives it a different texture on top...and it's healthy too!
This is absolutely delicious
This was good. I used thai style peanut sauce with honey from this site with a few modifications and instead of the pita bread I made a flatbread dough. It's really fast and worth the extra 10-15 min it takes to make.
These were delicious!!! I added bean sprouts and chopped cilantro to mine, and they turned out great! I also added 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup brown sugar to the chicken after it was fully cooked, and let it simmer for a few minutes before adding to the pizzas. Thanks for the recipe!
def. very good. Might not make it too often though, although it's a Pretty cool recipe.
I used naan and it worked fine!
Sooo good. I made the "Hot Peanut Sauce" submitted by Dee Lowman, and added some garlic salt to it. I marinaded the chicken in some of that peanut sauce for an hour before sauteeing it. I used just the green part of the onion, not the bulb. My husband and my in-laws and I all enjoyed these pizzas. I will make this again!
Soooooooo good just as is. Served for a girls night for something new and different and they all loved it. Spiciness and sweetness are a nice combo.
Thank you for a great recipe! It's easy and everyone can have their favorite toppings on their pizza!
I really liked the idea of this pizza; however, I think the choice of peanut sauce probably makes it or breaks it. We used Thai Kitchen brand peanut sauce, and the sauce was so oily that it was tough to spread on the crust and have it actually stick to the crust. Additionally, the peanut flavor overpowered the chicken, green onions and carrots that we put on top. We probably won't make this again as is, but might attempt our own version later.
We thought this was a little bland so we'll try a different peanut sauce next time. The one we used was pretty thin and we couldn't really taste it. I grilled the chicken breast on our George Foreman grill instead of sauteing, then chopped it. I also added some shredded carrots, cilantro and red pepper flakes. Instead of pita breads, I used naan. Turned out really good. Quick and simple, perfect for a quick dinner. Thanks for sharing!
I gave it four stars because the recipe is good a written, but (in my opion) delicious with a few additions. I first off marinate the chicken overnight in a 1/2 cup satay peanut sauce, 1/4 c brown sugar, 1/2 light soy sauce, and 2 tbsp peanut butter. I used the same ingredients as sauce for the pizza. Then topped the pizza with the chicken slices, shredded carrots, red onion slices, scallions, chopped cilantro, chopped roasted peanuts, and used shredded mozerella. It came out WONDERFUL. the whole family said it was the best meal i have ever made. Great base recipe to add your own twists & turns to. I served with Asain Cucumber Salad (also on allrecipes :)
This dish has lots of potential and some great tastes, but it needs work. The big problem is the peanut sauce on the pita bread. The sauce is too fluid to lay evening on the pita bread. It doesn't soak in. It just runs right off, creating a burned mess on the baking sheet. Also, one slice of Provolone cheese on each pita is not enough. Two slices work better. One bunch of green onions chopped is too much for four mini-pizzas. Half that is all you really need. I would like to try these taste on a regular pizza crust. Also, I would like to combine the peanut sauce with something thicker, although I'm not sure what. That said, the tastes are good.
What a great idea!! I used a recipe found on this site for "The Best Thai Peanut Sauce" and added more toppings - roasted red peppers along with the already suggested cilantro and grated carrots. I used a flatbread/wrap for the crust - my local store didn't have pita bread in stock! But I'm glad, because the flatbread was delicious. I will definitely make this again! Next time I'm going to try it with barbecue chicken - I found a recipe for "Rice Vinegar Basting Sauce" that I think would be an excellent compliment to the flavor of this dish.
i love it
What fun food! Our 8 year old daughter has been a fussy eater for a year. Her palate is changing with age. She helped me make these by assembling these pizzas after I cooked the chicken. We all enjoyed them so much we ate the left overs the next day for lunch! Her first bite yielded a squeal of JOY! Good recipe, easy and tasty. Alter the amount of Thai peanut sauce per your taste.
I followed the recipe exactly except threw everything on a Boboli pizza crust. This was exceptional!! Thanks for sharing!
Yummmmmy!! This pizza was not only super easy to make, but it was extremely tasty too. I made a few changes, like adding garlic and black pepper to my chicken while cooking it, and I put just a small amount of mozzarella cheese on it in addition to the provolone. I will be adding this to the line up of pizza that I already have. Family loved it so much.
Started following this exactly except almost doubled, but browning the chicken to a nice brown took alot longer than I anticipated and I decided to add a bunch of green onion to the meat. Turned out to add nice flavor. Made them on larger pitas instead of the mini 4" ones. Full size pitas turned out like personal pan size :) I think it really matters what kind of peanut sauce you use. I was not pleased with mine but it still tasted good and even better the next day!! Careful, this dish is fairly filling. I fed 3 men with it and each finished theirs later in the evening/lunch the next day.
This was really good! I added shredded carrot, chopped fresh cilantro, and red pepper flakes; I also used a store-bought pizza crust instead of the pitas. I used Taste of Thai peanut sauce and I thought it was good; didn't measure, but I'm pretty sure I used less than a cup. Next time I might try to use a little less. I really think that less is more when it comes to the sauce. EDIT: Made again, but this time used marinated baked tofu instead of the chicken. Also, after the pizza baked, I added some julienned cucumbers that I'd marinated in rice wine vinegar and a little sugar. Highly recommend that. This is a pretty heavy pizza and the cucumber adds a nice bright freshness.
I made this with pizza dough. Very good, my husband had never had any thai pizza, he loved it. I added carrots strips and cilantro. Loved it.
fantastic and one our our favorites!
We make pizza almost every Friday for the kids. I tend to get tired of the same old thing, what a nice change. I just happened to have the peanut sauce, so I gave it a whirl. Even hubby who is not crazy for chicken got into it.
As I was making this my daughter was saying gross, mom that is disgusting. However once it was done and she tasted a bite...she was looking for more. I ended up making more because it was liked so much. The only thing I did a little different was I grilled the chicken and then cut it into small pieces. Very good recipe will definitely make this again.
This was such a great quick recipe! I get home late all the time and hate eating the same old thing. This was a pleasant change. It tastes really good with some orange peppers on it too!
This pizza was such a hit that our guests asked for the recipe. We used the Thai style peanut sauce with honey recipe from this site which was fabulous. I forgot to buy the green onions so I cooked the chicken with red onions instead and it was delicious. We also grated the cheese. I cooked two cookie sheets of pizzas at the same time using our new convection oven. Cooking it that way didn't require as much time and I was able to serve all the guests at the same time.
For how easy they are, uber delicious. Great for lunch or dinner. I WILL make again!
I was extremely nervous to try this recipe (I'm not much of a fan of asian cuisine). The pizza was a good idea and I'll definitely play with this recipe again. Pita bread is a great idea for a pizza crust.
This is just an awesome recipe. The pita bread serves as a perfect crust and the green onions are a great compliment to the peanut sauce. We used shredded mozzarella instead of provolone slices. This one's a keeper!
I made this with a lobster and chive bisque for a Valentine's dinner with my boyfriend--it was a lot of fun cooking it together, and it tasted absolutely superb! We added some yellow onions we didn't end up needing for our bisque. My roommates loved the leftovers, too!
This was delicious! I used preheated leftover chicken and sauce from the Thai-Style Chicken Satay recipe from this site and used Thai roti bread (an easy to make flatbread) instead of the pita. I fried the roti on the stove and after the first side was cooked, I flipped it and topped it with a piece of cheese, then the leftover sauce/ chicken, another layer of cheese and then the green onion. I couldn't believe how good it was!
I used the recipe for the Peanut Sauce on this site and regular sized whole wheat pitas. I also added carmelized onions and chopped cilanto. I loved how quickly the recipe came together and figured it would be a great dish to make on a semi-regular basis My husband and 16-year old son, who eat ANYTHING, both asked me not to make these again. My 11-year old son said they were ok. I thought they tasted good. We all agreed there was too much sauce, which easily could've been operator error. I'm surprised that they didn't go over better. The second biggest complaint was that the pita crusts were just blah.
This recipe was just ok.
Very tasty! I used the Pillsbury Thin Pizza Crust, but homemade would be better. Baked at 425 for 7 minutes, added toppings and baked another 8 minutes. Will try the Pita next time. Thai Peanut Sauce with Honey is a great recipe on this site.
It wasn't that it tasted bad. My family just hated it.
I ended up using tortillas instead of pita bread. I heated them up in a pan first so they'd be nice and crunchy, then put the toppings on and cooked them on a pizza stone. It was pretty tasty.
Lightning fast and crazy tasty! I added some garlic salt and black pepper to the chicken while it was cooking, and then a sprinkle of chopped cilantro over the top once the pizzas were out of the oven. Saving this recipe for busy weeknights!
Great non-traditional meal. I love it.
Super yummy!THank you for this recipe!I sliced the chicken breast halves super thin and cooked them in just a little soy sauce...added bean sprouts...but other than that kept it the same...will definantly make over and over again!Keep up the creative genius!
I love this recipe. I have made this many times since I found it on this site. The only thing I really do differently is season the chicken with whatever I feel like at the time. I also put the peanut sauce on the top of the chicken as well. The hardest part of this recipe is that my grocery store carries a limited amount of pita and they are always out! Tonight was the first time in years I’ve had it!
Definitely use cilantro on this Kids didn't like of course Really liked the pita bread for the crust (papa pita Greek pita flat bread)
I made this for eight people, so the recipe was doubled, and it turned out great. I also added cilantro, as recommended. I used whole-wheat pitas... healthy and tasty! One change I would make, though, is to extend the cooking time a couple of minutes (however this might be because I had 2 trays in the oven at once). Otherwise, it was great!!
Needs more than one slice of cheese. Cook for less time. Good with whole wheat pita bread. All in all, very good and EASY.
good recipe but a little bland....i need to find a spicier peanut sauce to perk it up.
This was amazing. My husband thought the flavors wouldn't work together, but we were all pleasantly surprised. Even my 5yr old liked it. Thanks.
Was very tasty, though gave my hubby some gastointestinal issues later on. I feel like something was missing from it, not sure what yet though. Would make again, was so quick and easy! I used Perdue chicken tenders instead, easier to chop up and cooked quickly, and instead of cooking oil, used spray in the pan so it wouldn't be so greasy.
These were pretty good. I added shredded carrots to give them more toppings. One slice of cheese was not enough to cover the entire pita (at least not the ones I bought!) so I would plan for having more handy.
This was excellent, I added a bit of dried cilantro as per user recommendations, and it was perfect!
This was so simple and quick. I used Morning Star "chik" tender strips because we are vegetarian. This was an easy dinner. This will be made again, and we will experiment with different toppings.
Great minds think alike, they say. My husband "created" a similar pizza last week, so I find it amusing to find something so similar so soon in my email. He used a whole grain pizza crust, PC Memories of Szechuan sauce, leftover chicken from a roast, and sautéed some coloured bell peppers (red and yellow), scallions and bean sprouts in sesame seed oil for 3 or 4 minutes before putting them all on the peanut-sauce-covered crust. He sprinkled grated cheddar and lots of fresh cilantro on top before baking in the oven at 400 for 12 minutes, turning the oven to broil to really melt the cheese. I thus second the PC Memories of Szechuan as a great sauce for this. It is available in Provigo, Maxi and Loblaws stores (and affiliates).
This was so easy and so yummy. It was a little spicey for the kids, but my husband loved it. Too bad I won't be able to add it to my dinner rotation!
it's amazing what you can come up with with a little bit of imagination!
Girlfriend loved it! As per someone's suggestion, did chicken chunks in a skillet with a little brown sugar and soya sauce. Added bean sprouts to topping. Found the pita to be a little too crispy after pulling them out of the oven - perhaps reduce cooking time by 2-3 min.
This recipe is amazingly simple and delicious. I took other reviewers advice and added cilantro. I used cubed rotisserie chicken with a little soy sauce added to it. Wonderful! Will definitely make again and again.
Excellent! I made with Surprising and Spicy Peanut Sauce from this site. I added shaved carrots and thinly sliced red onions in place of green onions. Shortly before pulling from the oven I sprinkled cilantro over the top. Everyone loved them!
Followed it just as directed and loved it to the last bite. :)
I loved this recipe!! I used an entire pizza instead of individuals and all I had was shredded turkey so I used that instead of chicken. I know it would have been even better with the chicken though. I also only used half of a fairly large onion. I'm excited to make this for my mom too. Thanks for such an easy and great meal.
very good.i like a spicy pizza,so added some of the peanut sauce to chicken while browning,did the rest same as recipe,delish.thanks for a great recipe.
Easy & different. My husband thought it was a 4. Will make again, but even go simpler by mixing onion, peanut sauce w/chicken in fry pan. Will put mixture inside the pita w/some additional sauce, bake so cheese can melt.
The best!! This was so easy and very delicious. I did add shredded carrots and used oat bran pitas. We loved it!
Love it!
This is only rated 3 to split the difference between my husband and my taste. I didn't have thai peanut sauce so made sauce as suggested in a review. Hubby has always loved peanut butter. He liked this pizza. I on the other hand am not a real peanut butter fan, therefore i could barely finish one slice. I made this with the bread machine pizza dough on this sight helping the pizza. I won't make this again! Sorry??.
We love this recipe and enjoy it just the way the recipe is written!
