Satay Chicken Pizza

This recipe was developed in response to hunger, a creative impulse, and a lack of other food in the house. It's great. Really.

Recipe by Sarah Bloom

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Saute chicken pieces in hot oil for 6 to 7 minutes. Do not overcook!

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • To Assemble Pizza: Spoon 1/4 of peanut sauce onto each pita. Sprinkle 1/4 of the browned chicken and 1/4 of the scallions on top of each. Top each 'pizza' with 1 slice cheese. Place on a lightly greased cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Let stand for 1 to 2 minutes outside of oven before you cut with a pizza cutter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 740.9mg. Full Nutrition
