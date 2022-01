Fresh Summer Fruit Salad

I tried this with a lot of doubts. The only reason I make a sauce for fruit salad is to prevent browning, and I was out of some ingredients for my usual sauce. I was skeptical as to whether or not it really would prevent fruit from browning, the taste, and the texture of mashed rhubarb. Well, it did an excellent job of preventing browning, the texture was actually really good, and the taste... Well, over half of the people I served it to said it was the best fruit salad they had tasted! I cooked the rhubarb according to recipe, and poured it over a nice mix of in season fruits. I poured in enough rhubarb sauce to nicely cover the fruit but not enough for it to really collect in the bottom. Then I used the rest of the sauce over waffles the next morning!! Amazing, thanks!