Chutney Chicken

This recipe was quick, easy, and absolutely delicious! I took into consideration some of the other reviews about the saltiness, so I skipped the seasoning of the chicken before baking. I did not have any hot chutney (I used apple), so I doctored it up with some red pepper flakes and added the soup mix a bit at a time so that I had the desired taste combonation. In order to make this dinner a simple and easy one stop meal, I quartered up some new potatoes, drizzled them with olive oil, and tossed them with the remaining onion soup mix. I then placed the potatoes on one side of the casserole and the chicken on the other half, I scattered several jalapeno slices on top of the chicken and potatoes, covered with foil, baked half way, removed the foil and finished baking. The results were fabulous! My husband and a dinner companion went on and on about my culinary skills (I loved it)! This recipe had such a harmony of flavors; the sweet-and-sour of the fruit in the chutney, the salty flavor from the onion soup mix, the spice of the red pepper flakes and the jalepenos; it was truly a symphony for your tastebuds! I served this with a green salad and fresh baked french rolls. Thank you very much for this recipe!

