Chutney Chicken
A South African chutney recipe. Serve with rice and a green salad if desired. Divine!
A South African chutney recipe. Serve with rice and a green salad if desired. Divine!
This recipe was quick, easy, and absolutely delicious! I took into consideration some of the other reviews about the saltiness, so I skipped the seasoning of the chicken before baking. I did not have any hot chutney (I used apple), so I doctored it up with some red pepper flakes and added the soup mix a bit at a time so that I had the desired taste combonation. In order to make this dinner a simple and easy one stop meal, I quartered up some new potatoes, drizzled them with olive oil, and tossed them with the remaining onion soup mix. I then placed the potatoes on one side of the casserole and the chicken on the other half, I scattered several jalapeno slices on top of the chicken and potatoes, covered with foil, baked half way, removed the foil and finished baking. The results were fabulous! My husband and a dinner companion went on and on about my culinary skills (I loved it)! This recipe had such a harmony of flavors; the sweet-and-sour of the fruit in the chutney, the salty flavor from the onion soup mix, the spice of the red pepper flakes and the jalepenos; it was truly a symphony for your tastebuds! I served this with a green salad and fresh baked french rolls. Thank you very much for this recipe!Read More
Well, I had to only give it 2 stars because I thought it was "ok" but my husband did not care for it at all. He was not into the taste of the sauce. There was something "off" about the taste to me, but I couldn't put my finger on it. I guess it just wasn't for us. I made it exactly as written.Read More
This recipe was quick, easy, and absolutely delicious! I took into consideration some of the other reviews about the saltiness, so I skipped the seasoning of the chicken before baking. I did not have any hot chutney (I used apple), so I doctored it up with some red pepper flakes and added the soup mix a bit at a time so that I had the desired taste combonation. In order to make this dinner a simple and easy one stop meal, I quartered up some new potatoes, drizzled them with olive oil, and tossed them with the remaining onion soup mix. I then placed the potatoes on one side of the casserole and the chicken on the other half, I scattered several jalapeno slices on top of the chicken and potatoes, covered with foil, baked half way, removed the foil and finished baking. The results were fabulous! My husband and a dinner companion went on and on about my culinary skills (I loved it)! This recipe had such a harmony of flavors; the sweet-and-sour of the fruit in the chutney, the salty flavor from the onion soup mix, the spice of the red pepper flakes and the jalepenos; it was truly a symphony for your tastebuds! I served this with a green salad and fresh baked french rolls. Thank you very much for this recipe!
This was DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!! I used mango chutney and skipped the salt, but WOW!!! Simply amazing .... it had this cool sweet/sour almost teriyaki/BBQ taste: but it was simple to cook and left no mess! My husband and I both loved this, and it will become a regular recipe for me!! Thanks!!!
This was really good! I made a couple changes base on comments from other reviewers. I browned the chicken first which elimated a lot of grease. Then I put the chicken in the oven for 35 minutes. I used aspecialty chutney, Basha Browns Spicy Fruit. When I removed chicken at 35 minutes I took the fat from cooking in the oven and poured into chutney & onion soup mixture then I poured over top of chicken before I placed back in the oven for 20 more minutes. Its a flavor that really does grow on you and makes you want to more. I used this for 4 thighs but could have used 6 or various other parts. I will probably make this easy recipe for company it looks fancy too!
I was plesantly surprised by this. After I made it I wasn't sure I'd like it. By itself, the chutney/onion soup mix tastes weird, but it is great on the chicken. I used peach chutney and added some cayenne and brown sugar. Next time I will try mango chutney. I used the full package of onion soup mix (but didn't salt the chicken) and had no problem w/saltiness. I also made it with potatoes that I sprayed w/butter flavored cooking spray and mixed w/another package of onion soup mix, and they complimented each other very nicely. This was also SUPER easy, which is a huge plus. I just recently tried it w/mango chutney. Highly recommend that over the peach. Again I added cayenne and brown suger. It was awesome.
This Rocks!! The best chicken I've made. Here's what I changed since I did not have any chutney - I made my own. 1 small glass jar raspberry jelly, vinegar, ginger, garlic, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, cloves and dried mustard powder. Gave it a whirr in the food processor and had my own homemade chutney. I agree with the other review, drain the juice about midway thru the cooking, THEN add the chutney and onion mix topping, my juice was a bit greasy.
This is Fabulous! If you live in So. Cal. try using Patak's Major Grey Chutney or Spicy Mango Chutney. I also add sliced green onions to give it some extra color. To complete it as a meal try slivering mango & yellow or orange peppers, laid on top of a bunch of sunflower sprouts. (yes that is sunflower sprouts - suppose you could use baby spinich or arugala.) Presents as beautiful as it takes. Everyone always asks for the recipe!
WOW! This is delicious. Unlike anything I've ever tasted before. We're having guests from Kenya for dinner next week and I was looking for some African recipes. I decided to experiment with this recipe tonight before serving it to guests. I have never liked chicken thighs before. In fact, the only chicken I eat is skinless, boneless breasts. But I decided to give the recipe a chance as written. I removed all of the skin from the thighs and most of the fat using kitchen shears. I found that I think thigh meat is quite good under the right circumstances. I had to go to two grocery stores before I found chutney, and then they only had one kind--Major Grey's Chutney. I had wanted the hot kind. I didn't add any salt but I did pepper the chicken before putting on the sauce. I put cayenne pepper on some of the thighs and ground black pepper on the others. The cayenne pepper was a little too hot for my taste, so maybe I would not have like the hot chutney after all. It was plenty salty enough. I heartily recommend this recipe because it is so easy to prepare and it is so unique tasting.
OK folks...I tried this recipe based on what everyone else had written....& you all were right! It really was good. I've heard of chutney (somehow thought of it being British), but had never used it before. My variations to the basic recipe: as suggested in other reviews, I left out the salt; but kept in fresh ground pepper. I also added a large dollup (such a precise term!) of orange marmalade; it was super tasty! It prob. did make the sauce a bit less thick, but the subtle orange flavor was worth it. Also used a large casserole dish, &added a mix of baby carrots fresh asparagus, cauliflower & broccoli with butter, & black pepper in a foil "wrap". The veggies cooked along w/the chicken, but you may want to check them as you go. It did take me a bit longer to cook the whole thing than was listed. But it was REAL good. I will def do this one again. Enjoy! ;-)
So easy and sooooooo good! I used chicken legs in lieu of thighs and drizzled a little bit of olive oil on top before baking. Served with Israeli couscous and steamed green beans. Tasty!
Made this with boneless chicken tenderloin pieces and sauteed them in oil first with salt, pepper and onion. Poured the chutney (Hot Mango Chutney by Crosse & Blackwell) over the top. Simmered on stovetop before finishing in oven.
This was awesome! I used only 5 thighs and 1 skinless/bonelss breast. I removed the skin from one of the thighs. I still skimmed off some of the fat when it was done. I put the smaller portion in a smaller casserole dish and it made a saucier recipe. I served it with Near East Mediterranean Curry Couscous and the combination of the flavors of chutney, onion soup mix and couscous were incredible. My husband brought some to work to share with a co-worker who is always interested in the food my husband brings from home. He loved it too! This is an easy keeper!
Amazed at how much my husband and older son enjoyed this dish. Younger boys found it a bit too spicy, but overall will be making this dish again. Might try it with other types of chutney as well.
excellent super easy and quick. No need for extra salt though as plenty of salt in the dry onion soup.
just made this tonight. this was really good. i used leg/thigh quarters and removed the skins. turned out really moist and my husband loved it.
Simple. I had to use just salt and onion powder instead of the soup mix and it was great.
This is the first time I have rated a recipe but this was sooo easy and sooo good! All I could find here (I live in Italy) was Mango Chutney which seemed kind of sweet so I added a few drops of tabasco sauce in addition to the onion soup mix. I did season the chicken and as was suggested by others, I cooked the chicken for almost a half hour, drained the fat off and then put the chutney mix on top. Wonderful recipe! Thank you! I have made this many times now, always for groups of at least 60.... I no longer bother draining off fat, it comes out great always! I use both chicken breasts and boneless thighs always cut up into about 3 pieces each. Put it in a couple of lasagna pans and pour the chutney/onion soup mix on top. I always put the chutney in the food processor because it is very chunky and I want it smoother. Here in Italy, this gets 10 stars every time.
Well, I had to only give it 2 stars because I thought it was "ok" but my husband did not care for it at all. He was not into the taste of the sauce. There was something "off" about the taste to me, but I couldn't put my finger on it. I guess it just wasn't for us. I made it exactly as written.
1 jar of cranberry chutney, 1 packet of dry onion soup mix, combined and poured over 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, baked at 375 for 25 min. Super good and super easy - Thank you for the idea!!!
Made several chicken recipes from this site today. This one was the best. I used my own homemade mango-apple chutney. Although saltiness from the onion mix was definitely a problem with the other chicken recipe I tried, this one balances quite well with the sweetness of the chutney. Couldn't be easier! A real winner when you can get top quality taste with absolute minimum effort.
5 stars for ease of preparation, 5 stars for flavor, 5 stars for consistency. I love gooey sweet sauces on meats. I only used six thighs so the sauce was extra thick and never quite got crunchy. I used regular Major Grey chutney as I'm not a fan of heat and ran it through a processor first (chutney can otherwise be too chunky in experience). I also followed other reviewers suggestion about skipping the salt and I'm glad as the doubled sauce was quite salty on its own. I'm going to try this on boneless pork chops next!
Good but not wonderful. The taste of the sauce was too overpowering. I might use it again in a pinch as a coating for chicken strips or chicken chunks to use in a stirfry, but I doubt I would cook it again as is.
Easy and good.
Quick and easy to make, excellent results!
So simple but so good.
This is my favorite chicken recipe of all time - quick and easy and always delicious, even served cold. My version of it adds 1 cup mayonnaise to make the sauce creamy and even more delicious - try this amazing recipe!
My husband and triplets love this dish. Mine however was not crispy on the outside but the flavor is still great. I omitted the salt of course - the dry onion soup has enough salt in it.
So good! Very tasty and easy. Just put in crockpot.
This was tasty, but not very healthy. The chutney I used was 50 Cal/tsn. So it was like 800 Cal for the jar. I will try to make my own chutney next time. Anyhow, I did not season with salt, and it was still savory enough. In addition, I used the chutney to cook a pack of frozen vegetables mix...turned out surprisingly well.
Used Major Grey's Chutney instead of hot chutney, it was delicious!
What a simple, tasty dish! It smelled so great during the baking that my family couldn't wait to dig in. It would also make an easy casual company dish. I made a few changes to the original recipe to suit my family. I browned the thighs in a small amount of oil before placing in the baking dish. Then after removing the cooked chicken to a serving dish I skimmed the fat from the sauce left in the baking dish before transferring the sauce to a serving dish to pass at the table. It was wonderful over rice. Thanks for the great recipe Sharon!
The combination of sweet and hot was great!! Will definately prepare this dish again.
This was very good and a nice change of pace from plain chicken. We won't have this every week, but it will go into rotation at least once a month.
This looks like you spent a lot of time in the kitchen. Very impressive
This is one of my family's favorite chicken recipes. So easy, and so good. Usually use Major Grey mango chutney. We never have leftovers!
So easy to prepare, needs little tending or fussing--just a turn or two--and the result is an exotic presentation that makes people think the cook did some labor-intensive cooking just for them. A fresh fruit garnish is pretty, or cilantro sprigs look good.
Simple to prepare, and wonderful flavour!
I had regular chutney..not the hot, so I added chili pepper and brown sugar to it. I wouldn't use as much dry onion soup mix, because it seemed it was too salty, so be careful on your seasoning of salt beforehand because I don't think it needed it. Everyone loved it.
Superb chicken dinner. I used boneless chicken breast, Major Grey hot chutney, and the onion soup mix. Next time, I think I will try the mango chutney so many other reviewers wrote about. Regardless, this was the easiest, most delicious dinner we have had in a long time.
This recipe was a huge hit at my house. It was one of those nights that I had no idea what to make and when I saw this recipe and saw that I had mango chutney in the fridge I thought I would give it a try. We had some crab rangoon in the freezer and I made some fried rice & dinner was served. Great recipe!!
This will definitely be a regular for us. We both work and have dogs to walk to something that I can prep in 10 minutes and pop in the oven is KEY! I also used mango chutney and added cayenne pepper. I would suggest not salting the chicken first (especially if using the cayenne pepper) because I thought it was a little salty although my boyfriend didn't. We served it with the french style green beans and mushrooms from this site and dinner rolls. A really nice and easy dinner.
Wow, what a life saver! I had chicken thighs I needed to use, a jar of hot chutney and the dry onion soup mix in the pantry, and about an hour before H.H. (hungry husband) would arrive home. I went light on the soup mix because my jar of hot chutney (Crosse & Blackwell) was only 9 ounces--I used about half the packet. While the chicken was baking, I cooked some jasmine rice and a spinach and red pepper saute. The meal turned out perfect. We loved it (even though H.H. is not usually a huge onion-flavor fan). Will definitely make again.
I liked it, but not enough to make it again. It's a bit tangy for me. However, my husband loved it, so it's a "wash."
I thought this chutney recipe was average. I have had much better chutney chicken in the past. The simplicity of the recipe is the best part, however I think some of the people who really liked this recipe have not experieced the joys of chutney before.
I used a bunch of drumsticks and hot mango chutney. Aside from chicken part, followed the recipe. It was deliciious! The first bite is, "Hmmm, this interesting. Good, but interesting." Each bite tastes better than the last until you find yourself overeating!
Oaky, so I had to improvise as I did not have onion soup mix. Quick google search and I made one with powder, beef boullion granules, garlic powder and dried parsley. Recipe called for dried onion flakes, but I did not have any. So I finely chopped one small onion. I mixed the soup mix, onion and one jar Trader Joe's mango chutney in food processor just to reduce size of chunks. Poured it over skinned bone in thighs. Yummy. Served with rice pilaf and Trader Joe's Birds Nest. Son loves those vegetable birds nest.
I didn't have thighs so I used legs, this is so easy, it tastes like you spent a long time preparing it. The flavor is so different from the other seasonings I'm so used to using. Thanks, this is one to save for that last minute company that you want to impress.
This was a very easy, quick and flavorful recipe. I def recommend thighs over breasts as the thighs seem to hold the flavor better. I did not have hot chutney but used the grey chutney and added some red pepper flakes. Excellent!
my husband loved this recipe! Thank you!
I made this for supper tonight, I followed just the recipe itself (minus adding any salt). I used mango chutney and just wasn't crazy about the combination of the chutney and onion soup mix, it just seemed too strong tasting of a sauce. Just not for us I suppose.
This was delish. I put chopped onions, mushrooms and peppers under the chicken first to make a full meal along with brown rice.
Good recipe but not a wow. We all liked it but don't know if I'll make again. Maybe I'll expirment with another chutney sauce. Thanks
This is now a part of our regular meal cycle. It is sooo easy and so flavorful. I followed other reviewer's advice and used Trader Joes mango ginger chutney. I serve it with T. Joes Naan bread...and whatever rice or veg. I have on hand. My husband requests it at least once a week. I use breast tenders instead of thighs. Thanks for such an easy and delicious recipe with flair!!
I am making this right now with jasmin rice! 4 stars for sounding delicious. Not exactly pretty when you put it in the oven, but smells scrumptuous. Thanks!
This recipe is great! Very little prep time, so it makes it easy to fix. I loved it, and will fix it again and again.
I used the mango chutney sauce and it was YUMMY!! There were no leftovers, everyone went back for seconds. So simple to prepare and I got MAJOR compliments. Thanks for the recipe!
This was great, quick, and way too easy! I skipped the salt & pepper seasoning, thank goodness, because it was borderline too intense anyway. My husband loved it - he said one bite would be perfect and the next "almost" too seasoned. I used a sweet and tangy Mango chutney and added a little cayenne pepper. I think next time I will add 1-2 TBS of water to mellow it just a touch. Finally, I now know what great things can be done with chutney. I also halved the recipe, and it still was enough sauce for the 4 of us. Great since chutney is fairly $$$.
Very simple to make and tastes great. What more could you ask for?
This is a tasty chicken dish. What I did though was I prebaked my chicken for 35min before adding the chutney sauce and I drained some of the chiken juice out before adding the sauce, it may cause the flavor to thin out. Also I used two jar of chutney and one dry soup mix. My fiance liked it so I will make this again.
This has got to be the easiest dish I have EVER made! I'm talkin 5 minutes and it's in the oven. I didn't know what chutney was until I tried this recipe (it's actually a spicy condiment), and to be honest I was pretty skeptical of the way it looked when I was putting it in the oven. But it's very good and very simple. Goes perfect with rice. Needs something else though for a meal...maybe sautee some fresh green beans?
Super tasty! I browned the thighs in butter and then put them in the oven for 15 min. I then poured the chutney over them and continued baking. I served it over white rice and even my picky husband went back for seconds. I will definately make this again.
This was easy and tasty. Thanks!
Such an easy way to impress guests, we've even done it with chicken legs. yUM!
I thought the sweet flavor with the onion was an odd taste. I think I will try to make Chutney Chicken again but without the onion mix. I would try this with more salt so that it would taste sweet and salty.
This wonderful recipe fed 6 people (2 kids included). I found Patak's Major Grey Mango Chutney. It must be an international brand. It was a mild chutney so I added 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes. I also ran the chutney through the food processor to remove the big chunks as well as to stretch the quantity. I didn't salt the chicken thighs just to be sure it wasn't overpowered. Everyone cleaned their plate. Although I'm sure you could use other cuts of chicken the thighs are the perfect texture and turn out very moist. I served over rice with roasted parsnips and carrots and a cucumber salad as sides.Thank you so much for this recipe
I have been looking for new ways to make chicken and this was delicious!!!! Thank you. Even my picky 11 year old daughter liked it, WOW.
This is a great recipe! I use it all the time when I need to prepare something fast and simple. I serve with rice - it makes its own sauce (be sure to drain off the chicken fat). Very flavorful - and I like the crunchy onion bits!
Made as listed minus the salt and used mango chutney. Made the house smell wonderful. I thought it tasted just okay. It is a strong flavored and thick sauce. Husband also thought it okay but kids didn't like it all so may not make again.
Considering how few ingredients, this was pretty darn good! Cooked up some chicken thighs and breasts. The only thing I wasn't too fond of was the crunchy bits of onion from the onion soup, but other than that, it was great.
This is a great recipe. Not only is it as easy as it could be, it is delicious. My husband (Mr. Gourmet) took one bite and said, "Make this again." I almost had tears of joy because it took so little time to prepare. Served it with white rice and steamed broccoli and there was nothing left. I would make this for company. You will not be disappointed!
I was skeptical even though the reviews were great. My husband and I LOVED this. I used Mango Chutney and added brown sugar and chayenne(sp) pepper (per another review). I did only use a half a pack of onion soup mix and and added a bit more dried onions. I will make this again!!
This is a very easy, very delicious recipe. I highly recommend it.
This was amazing, so simple and so good. I didn't have onion soup mix, it's just not something I keep in my house so I used roasted, dried garlic and onion salt. My chutney was a home made one, Green Tomato and I added chilli's to make it spicy. This was very moist chicken. Thank you for sharing.
This was fabulous! I served it with yellow saffron rice, which was perfect, and it was a HUGE hit! I did use breasts (since we prefer white meat) and used two jars of chutney...(Major Grey's) one hot and one origional, then only one pack of onion soup mix. I agree with other reviewers that with the chutney and soup mix, seasoning isn't nessessary. I also browned the breasts in butter and evoo. I can't recomment this highly enough. More than good enough for company.
Super easy & yummy! I had some leftover chutney from a turkey burger recipe, so I decided to give this a try...glad I did!! I used 'Spicy Cranberry Apple Chutney' ('The Silver Plate' brand), SO good, perfect w/ the soup mix (oh, and I used the entire packet, but omitted the extra salt). I added a tsp. of red pepper flakes. Also, I used this to bake 6 drumsticks- baked for 40 minutes and it was perfect. **Posted a picture, but it may take a bit for it to appear on the site.**
This was just okay for me. I used mango chutney and skipped the salt. It was easy and quick, but the flavor wasn't anything special. I probably wouldn't make this again.
This was an amazingly simple dish to prepare and the flavors were so intense! We loved it!! I used a hot mango chutney ... yum! I'll make it again and again!
I made this as directed to use up some chutney that I had. I didn't like it. It had a funky taste to it. I would not make this again.
This was a good and easy dish to make. Chicken was tender and tasty. My husband actually stated it was good which isn’t always the case with new recipes. I will make it again.
I have a fussy husband but he LOVED this recipe!!!Great going!
This recipe was very good. HOwever, I did make some changes based on other reviews. I used a hot mango chutney and reduced sodium soup mix. I also added some fresh ground pepper directly onto the chicken and added red pepper flakes into the chutney/soup mixture. The original recipe called for using chicken thighs so I tried that. I didn't really like the result. The chicken was too fatty. Next time I will try chicken breast and put the chicken in a smaller, more compact pan so that the chutney mixture has a chance to really soak and marinate the chicken as it cooks. This dish works well with a basamati rice curry pilaf and fresh steamed sweet peas.
This recipe was great! My picky husband loved it! I browned the chicken in a skillet and drained it before putting it in the baking dish. I used a hot mango chutney with Lipton Onion soup mix...definitely something I'll make again!
OVERATED! The onion soup mix is overpowering! Can't think of another recipe that I immediately didn't like and immediatly registed on allrecipes just to warn the masses!
This recipe was certianly easy. I thought the taste was an interesting combination of savory/sweet. I think I will try this again using a traditional chutney. The one I used was mango and it had large slices of mango in it. I also think I would have liked it better if it made more of a sauce, but the mix stayed together on the top of the chicken and didn't mix with the juices. I used boneless breast and think it would work on any cut of chicken. I also followed other reviewers and only put pepper on the chicken. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this tonight with a couple mods (out of necessity), and we all loved it! Very simple, very easy! I didn't have regular Lipton onion soup on hand, but did have a packet of their onion-mushroom, which worked just fine. I also didn't have hot chutney, but did have a jar of Crosse & Blackwell Major Grey Mango Chutney. Just added a good shake or two of cayenne, and a few drops of habenero sauce, so it did have a good kick! I used boneless/skinless breasts, and didn't salt them, as the soup already has a boatload of sodium in it. Thanks for a wonderfully easy and delicious idea for something to do with that bottle of chutney that was gathering dust in the cuppboard!
Very simple, very tasty. My picky six-year-old not only liked it, but wanted to know when we would have it again.
Very flavorful and so simple. I used Patak’s mango chutney and added some Goya adobo to the chicken. I served it with yams and Caribbean rice.
very unique flavor. great way to challenge one's palette. easy too.
Very easy recipe. I was a little shocked how expensive chutney is!!! I couldn't find a 12 oz. jar, so I had to purchase 2 9 oz. jars, an over $10 cost! I used half Major Grey's and half Hot Mango and the flavor was very nice. You can't get any easier than this recipe. I also used boneless, skinless chicken thighs. So easy and simple.
This is a great recipe! It is fast and easy! The only thing is the Chutney is really expensive being 8 dollars for one small jar! But It was delicious!! I used Mango Chutney, no salt, and had potatoes on the side! Husband LOVES it!
My familiy and in-laws enjoyed this chicken dish. Usually when we eat together, there are left overs. Not this time! Easy to prepare and delicious to the taste. Chutney cans are a bit pricey however worth your money. I purchased the hot mango chutney. Per other reviews the mango chutney was the most favorable and I will support that. I was thinking to use drumsticks as well but remained true to the recipe and used only chicken thighs; skin removed. This recipe will be added to my repertoire of growing culinary skills. A big chicken cheer to the provider of the recipe. Thank you!
Talk about easy! High flavor with no work, and good enough to serve for company. Husband loved it.
I really wasn't impressed. I've poured BBQ sauce over chicken the same way for years, and it comes out much tastier. Sorry, but we just didn't think it was that great.
Sorry, I didn't care for this recipe. The flavor was very odd.
Very interesting. I'd triple the sauce. My husband loved it, I thought it was ok. But I will try again and see how I can improve it. The taste is very strong, which is good, b/c sometimes chicken can be a bit boring.
I was a little nervous but this was great. I used low sodium soup mix and a jar of chutney I found in the pantry with some crushed pepper added as others suggested. Surprisingly good and easy!
This was the yummiest easiest chicken dish I have ever made. I did think UGH when I read the ingredients and was still thinking UGH when I mixed the chutney and soup mix together, but it was very surprisingly YUMMO!!!!! My very fussy 2 1/2 year old even ate some so it will be made again. Thank you
I thought it was very good. My chicken didn't get crunchy but, I did remove the skin. I used one 11 oz. jar of Howard's Hot Pepper Relish, it was very tasty. I will make again and try different Chutney's/Relish's. Thanks for the recipe : )
Fantastic recipe! The thing that I love most about it is how versatile it is; I didn't have onion soup mix, so I ad libbed using onion salt and Mrs. Dash. You could use basically any chutney, relish, jelly, etc. that you have and spice it up however you want. I'm imagining you could also do this same thing with mint jelly and a nice cut of lamb, pear preserves and pork. I basically followed the recipe besides my substitution, and also put sliced onion under the chicken, which was yummy. Great recipe, will definitely be putting it in rotation.
I've made this 3 times now, and we love it! The only thing that takes any time is removing fat and excess skin from the thighs; after that, it couldn't be easier. I've used Major Grey's (mango) chutney, but intend to try other flavor(s) sometime. Great with rice and broccoli or any green vegetable.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections