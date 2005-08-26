Shannon's Lower Fat Chile Relleno

A twist on the Mexican original. This dish freezes well to be thawed and baked later! Serve over Spanish rice with tortillas and salsa on the side, if desired.

By SPERTE

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pound chicken breasts with a mallet until flat. Cut green chile peppers in half and remove seeds. Place one chile pepper on each chicken breast. Insert a slice of cheese inside each chile pepper. Roll up breasts and secure with toothpicks.

  • Dunk each chicken roll in a bowl filled with egg white and water, then roll in cornmeal. Place coated chicken on a lightly greased cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes or until tops are lightly browned and cheese is oozing out of the sides. Remove toothpicks and serve.

  • To Freeze Ahead: Place each chicken breast roll in a separate resealable plastic bag and put in freezer. To prepare for serving, remove from the freezer and thaw. Preheat oven. Place thawed chicken on a lightly greased cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven as before.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 37.3g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 88.4mg; sodium 339.3mg. Full Nutrition
