Shannon's Lower Fat Chile Relleno
A twist on the Mexican original. This dish freezes well to be thawed and baked later! Serve over Spanish rice with tortillas and salsa on the side, if desired.
very tasty.Read More
This recipe is good. After interpreting the ingredients, (they are vague and don't match the directions) this recipe is an excellent idea. I cut the pounded chicken breasts in half, and used pepper-jack cheese. The result was a bit spicy, but it is rather bland. Next time I make it I will spice up the cornmeal with chili powder and cumin. Thanks for the idea!Read More
Next time I make this I will top with some sort of creamy red Mexican sauce. (I'm thinking Red Enchilada Sauce by Sara on this website) The cornmeal really dries out the chicken, but is tasty, so it just needs a bit of moisture. Will make again!
I followed the recipe to a t. The cheese oozed out, and therefore was NOT in the chicken, and the chicken was very dry. Not one of my favorites, sorry..
Used shredded cheese and crushed up dorritos instead of cornmeal. Turned out pretty good, a great way to jaz up chicken breasts
I couldn't find chile peppers so substituted with another spicy pepper my store had, and pepper jack cheese. Couldn't get the chicken as closed as I would have liked, so most of the cheese ended up in the dish but it got scooped on top so all was not lost. The cornmeal made it a bit dry, but still tasty.
Very good. Had a lot of flavor. I made one change to this recipe....I am not a big fan of cornmeal so I used flour instead. Came out great:)
I found these rather bland. I love chile relleno, but the main flavour that I found coming through with this dish was just plain chicken.
This was a great recipe to start with. I made a few changes and will definitely make it again! I used poblano peppers and stuffed them with tomatoes with chilies, onions, garlic fresh basil, oregano, and cilantro, and mozzarella cheese. I used bread crumbs instead of corn meal and put remaining stuffing on the top of the chicken breasts. Paired it with a spicy cucumber salad. Good the 1st night, but even better as left overs!
used a 4 cheese Mex-blend , had some popaguyoes for pepers . came out great
This turned out really well. I would recommend using poblano peppers and also seasoning the chicken with salt and pepper. Oh yeah, I had the pan foiled for 45 minutes and uncovered for 10. Real good and real easy.
