Three Pepper Pilaf

24 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A rice based dish with a rainbow bell pepper twist.

By Daphne Keble

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot, boil chicken pieces in chicken stock, adding onion and garlic to stock before boiling. When chicken is cooked through, remove from stock and set aside. Add turmeric and stir in, then set stock aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, heat oil. Add mushrooms and saute for 1 minute. Add rice, stir for 2 minutes, then add stock. Let all simmer gently for 20 minutes. In the meantime, skin and slice tomatoes and add to pilaf mixture. Cut cooked chicken into bite size pieces and add to the skillet, along with the red, green and yellow bell peppers. Stir all together and simmer over low heat, stirring, until all liquid is absorbed and rice is separate and fluffy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 83.1g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 57.9mg; sodium 551mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022