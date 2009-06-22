Three Pepper Pilaf
A rice based dish with a rainbow bell pepper twist.
I got so many compliments on this! We finished it off in no time it was so good! I use brown rice which I cooked in chickn broth or stock, boiled chicken breast in chicken stock/ broth (sometimes I use the leftover stock from boiling the chicken to cook the rice in so we don't waste anything!), and instead of the tomatoes I use a can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes cause I had it on hand. (I think that was what made it really good.) I also added a couple diced jalapenos cause I like it hot! Garnish with cheese, or sour cream, or AVACADO! MMMM! Thank you for this dish!Read More
Had two chicken thighs and three pepper halves and was looking for a recipe. This fit the bill. Decided to make half a recipe planning to follow it exactly. If you cook the rice 20 minutes before adding the peppers I felt you would have raw peppers and rice mush so added the peppers about 8 minutes into the cooking time. It doesn't say to cover the pan, which you will want to do. I felt it was very bland and it took quit a bit of Tabasco to bring it to life. My husband liked it after he had eaten a few spoons of it, but I would not make it again.Read More
I made this for the first time and I'm not really a "try new things" person, it was FANTASTIC! my 2 year old loved it...not too spicy, not too bland. It was so delicious. I just bolied the chicken all day long in the broth and spices. At the end, I added all the other stuff until it was ready...Awesome!
Wow! This is so great, and really colorful, which is always nice. It says it serves 4, but these are big servings, and we got 5 out of it with no modifications.
I didn't have turmeric so I substituted oregano and thyme. I liked this ok with rice, but the second time I made it I used couscous instead. I also sauteed the peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and garlic with some onion in olive oil for a few minutes and added all after the rice/couscous was cooked. Much better! Sometimes I also add a little parmesan cheese at the end. I make small batches of it all the time to bring for lunches to work. It reheats well.
What a great rice dish!! I followed the recipe exactly. My whole family loved it including my picky 3 and 14 year old kids.
Awesome! I think the turmeric is an important part. I bought it for this recipe and really liked it. I used frozen chicken breasts (2). I added more water to the stock (maybe about 3 cups more) to cover the chicken. Boiled until they looked cooked(about 10-15 minutes) then put them on a plate to cool. I then cut them into pieces and microwaved to make sure it was cooked through (because it was frozen it didn't cook in the center). I followed the instructions for the skillet cooking except I used instant rice - about 4 cups. I brought the rice mixture to a boil and then covered for the rice & peppers to cook. I forgot to add the tomatoes. It tasted wonderful. I'll definitely make it again.
It took quite a bit of time and effort to make but was worth it, though i wouldn't make it every week. Lovely mix of flavours and very filling.
Considering all the fresh vegestables in this recipe, I was expecting a very flavorful dish. Although it smelled good, I found this to be vitually tasteless. It also required a fair amount of prep work due to all the chopping. The portions are also very large and I'm not sure what to do with all the leftovers as no one in my family liked this dish. This recipe just didn't work for my family and I won't be using this again.
This is a delicious recipe!
As is, it's super super bland. I mean, the assortment of veggies is great and all...not much processed junk here. But the flavor is very, very subtle. I tried it after I made it, and then ended up adding in a whole bunch of other spices that show up in other recipes using turmeric, garlic, tomatoes, and chicken broth. So to sum up: pros: good veggies. Cons: super bland.
Loved the colors and the flavors, it was a fun dish to make.
I did not put mushrooms in because not everyone likes them. It was very good! I used these really great chicken tender pieces instead of breasts and they shred very nicely after being boiled. Could have maybe used a little more turmeric for I could only taste it sometimes. Next time I might leave out the green peppers, the green ones here tend to be really bitter. So other than the disappointing green peppers, this dish was great!
I chaned a few things to suite what I had on hand. I left out the tumeric and the fresh mushrooms (wish I had them though). I boiled the chicken thighs in water adding seasonings to it. I used that water for the broth. I forgot to add the onion to the chicken while it was boiling, so I sauteed the onions when the directions said to sautee the mushrooms. I did have to cook my rice longer to get it tender and ended up covering the pan. I added the tomatoes on top so they wouldn't get mushy. I also added some frozen green peas at the tend. Tasted very good and was easily prepared on a busy weeknight.
The pan was totally dried out before the rice was cooked and the peppers were added. I did add more chicken stock out of necessity and the resulting dish was just bland. A lot of work for big disappointment.
Most Excellent with Sausage too!
I was looking for a vegetable dense side dish. This was exactly the Pilaf I was looking for!! The only changes I made were the omission of chicken and turmeric. I didn't put chicken because I had a main dish of chicken to go with this, and I didn't put turmeric, because who the heck knows what that even is!!!! Thank you for this great recipe!!! :)
I really enjoyed this, I think next time I might add chicken.
