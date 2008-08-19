Chili Chicken II

A spicy, marinated skillet dish. Chill out and try some chili chicken!

Recipe by Subi Roseline Joseph

5
5 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a glass dish mix together the vinegar, soy sauce, ginger garlic paste, chili sauce and salt. Place chicken in dish, cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 hours.

  • Remove chicken pieces from dish and set marinade aside. Saute chicken pieces in a small skillet in a little bit of oil. Then heat oil in a medium skillet and saute onions, bell pepper and tomato. Add the marinade and sauteed chicken pieces. Cover skillet and let all simmer for 5 to 7 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside. Combine cornstarch and water and mix together to make a paste. Add paste to skillet and stir until mixture thickens.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 4g; cholesterol 52.7mg; sodium 326.3mg. Full Nutrition
