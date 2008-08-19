Chili Chicken II

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 4g; cholesterol 52.7mg; sodium 326.3mg. Full Nutrition
Me and my boyfriend liked this. I made slight adjustments but not too much. I didn't have chilli sauce, so for that I added red pepper and jalapenos, then a little paprika for seasoning, like the other recipe. This was really good!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.