Simple Lemon-Herb Chicken

I only rate recipes that I've changed significantly if I liked them, as I feel that they were good inspirations. This is one such case. As I looked over the recipe and the ingredients, I realized that I would probably find it a little bland as is. So, instead of just putting lemon on the chicken and then putting it straight into the pan, I made up a flour mixture with the oregano, salt and pepper, and my favorite spice (especially with lemon), paprika. I had two plates: one empty for chicken by itself, and one with the flour mixture. After making the flour mixture and cutting the lemon (into 4 pieces instead of 2, as you'll see), I pounded the chicken to about 1/4 inch. Then I put the chicken on the plate and squeezed 1/4 lemon onto the upside of the chicken. Then I turned it over and put the lemon side onto the flour. I squeezed another 1/4 lemon on the other side, and then put it down on the flour. I floured the whole chicken. As for the cooking, I realized it wouldn't get hot enough, so I put it up to med. high. I sauteed side 1 for 5 minutes, then turned heat to medium and sauteed the other side for 2-3 minutes. It was too hot, and the bottom was burning, but by now my chicken had ballooned up to 3/4 inches again, so I was worried it wouldn't get done inside. I turned it down to med. low and put a lid on it for the remaining 1-2 minutes. When I took them out, they were PERFECTLY done: juicy and flavorful! I will definitely make this version again!