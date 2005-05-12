Simple Lemon-Herb Chicken
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 211.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 28.8g 58 %
carbohydrates: 7.9g 3 %
dietary fiber: 3.7g 15 %
sugars: 0.3g
fat: 8.6g 13 %
saturated fat: 1.4g 7 %
cholesterol: 68.4mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 2434.2IU 49 %
niacin equivalents: 19.2mg 148 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 46 %
vitamin c: 80.5mg 134 %
folate: 52.4mcg 13 %
calcium: 92.5mg 9 %
iron: 3.2mg 18 %
magnesium: 54.9mg 20 %
potassium: 542.7mg 15 %
sodium: 94.2mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 77.8
