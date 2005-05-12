Simple Lemon-Herb Chicken

309 Ratings
  • 5 159
  • 4 103
  • 3 36
  • 2 11
  • 1 0

This is a simple, quick and delicious dish. All you need are a few spices and, of course, the chicken! The amount of spices are completely up to you. You can add more or less according to your taste. Enjoy!

By Carolyn Stilwell

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Original recipe yields 2 servings

Directions

  • Cut lemon in half, and squeeze juice from 1/2 lemon on chicken. Season with salt to taste. Let sit while you heat oil in a small skillet over medium low heat.

  • When oil is hot, put chicken in skillet. As you saute chicken, add juice from other 1/2 lemon, pepper to taste, and oregano. Saute for 5 to 10 minutes each side, or until juices run clear. Serve with parsley for garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 94.2mg. Full Nutrition
