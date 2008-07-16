Chipotle Chicken
Great Mexican dish! Spiciness can be altered by adding or subtracting to amount of chipotle pepper seeds.
My husband and I both LOVED this. I followed other's suggestions and used 1/2 the can of chipolte peppers (deseeded). It came out with a nice flavor but was not too spicy. I also used 1/2 cup sour cream instead of 2tbsp to marinate and read the recipe wrong and left it in the fridge overnight. The next day, I baked the chicken at 350 for 30 minutes. In the saucepan I put the sour cream from the cooked chicken, 1/4 c chicken broth, a can of corn, a can of black beans & a 10 oz package of frozen spinach. Served over a bed of whole grain rice. It was delicious!Read More
I am sorry, but this was the single worst recipe I have found on allrecipies.com! I LOVE spicy food and had a can of chipolte peppers on hand, so I thought that I would try it. The spinach (I really like spinach!) was inedible and the chicken was only salvaged by adding tons of melted cheddar cheese. Sorry guys....Read More
I'm giving this 5 stars because my husband absolutely loved it! The rest of the family (including me) give it 4 stars because it was so hot... wow! Great smoky flavor, but just beware this has some intense heat. I did add frozen corn and green beans to the recipe and reduced the spinach by 1/2. The kids and I used extra sour cream at the table to cut the fire. I also made cornbread which was a nice addition. Oh, as another reviewer mentioned, the time under the broiler wasn't nearly long enough to cook the chicken... I ended up baking it for an additional 30 minutes at 350.
Wow, what a great recipe! I used the full amount of peppers (including seeds), and it was about as hot as we can comfortably eat, will use slightly less next time. Best advice in other reviews was to use corn instead of spinach -- the corn and sour cream sauce really makes this whole dish come alive, and I normally won't even touch sour cream. We served this with refried beans & shredded cheese, which were perfect to cool down your mouth between bites! Definitely try this recipe; even if you want to cut way down on the peppers, the flavor will be great.
I definitely used too many peppers. I cooked for two and used the same amount of peppers the recipe called for with 4 servings because we both love spicy food. It was my first time cooking with chipotle peppers, and I had know idea jalapenos could be that spicy. Fire. I will definitely try this recipe again, but even as a spice-lover who asks for everything extra hot, I may use only half a can of peppers or less next time. Also, I used frozen corn instead of spinach. This gave it a sweetness that made the chipotle taste yum. I see corn more often in Mexican dishes, so it made it a little more authentic-looking. It was very pretty with the yellow corn, red peppers, and orangy sour cream sauce. Try this, but watch out for the heat factor!
I love chipolte but never seem to have a use for the whole can so I decided to look up chipolte on allrecipes. WOW and YUM! I took the advise of it being spicy and knocked off the seeds (good advise). I also used a frozen box EACH of spinach, green beans & corn with a bit extra broth. I put the mixture from broiling (including chicken) in the pan with all this and simmered on stovetop for awhile. This seemed to use it all up in the just right proportion so I think using just the spinach might not be enough for the sauce. But I don't think you can go too wrong no matter how you make it because this is so wonderful for people who love a smokey spicy flavor. Next time I will add cornbread and leave the corn out of the main dish. Thanks so much for this EASY, EASY recipe! Oh yes, I only had time to marinate an hour and it was still great.
I altered the recipe somewhat. I used half the can of peppers (without seeds) and froze the remainder for another time. After marinating, we grilled the chicken. I sauted the spinich in the marinade with broth. I added the sour cream in at the end. My husband and I LOVED IT!!! Thanks
This was very tasty, but a little too hot even though we eat lots of spicy food. Next time I would only use half the chipotle called for in the recipe.
This was soooo good!!! We had a cookout and everyone said how incredible this chicken was. I started out with a cajun based chicken breast. This was delicious and my husband has already asked for me to make it again and the leftovers aren't even gone yet!!! Thanks again!!!! I made this with the angel hair pasta salad (very easy too) and it complimented the chicken wonderfully!
The chicken flavor was quite good, but we didn't care for the spinach.
This is really a 4 1/2 star recipe! I added a bit more sour cream to the chipotle's, and ran it through the food processor briefly. I also added a handful of frozen corn. My son, who does NOT like chicken says this is one of the top 5 chicken recipes in his opinion!
Husband was enthusiastically wolfing this down when I suddenly realized I had forgotten to add the corn - I was going to use this instead of spinach - to the sauce! Whoops! I made this with chipotle sauce - the stuff with peppers in is a little too hot even for him - and it was great. Also, I was a bit pushed for time, so I did the chicken on the Foreman grill thing. Great recipe! Thanks, Bethany!
I really liked how this tasted, but I knew I'd need a few adjustments. For the marinade, I used half the amount of chipotles (and removed the seeds) to control the heat, and added some of the adobo sauce from the peppers into a little more sour cream than called for, because there just wasn't enough marinade for 4 breasts as written. Also, I found that the sauce there at the end looked way too runny, so I drained almost all of the liquid off before pouring it in. (I drained it over a bowl though, so I could add it later if needed.) I would recommend cutting that broth down to 1/4 cup unless you like your sauce really watery. I put shredded Mexican-style, taco cheese on top and stuck it back in the oven to melt it. Served it with corn bread, which was wonderful!
This has fast become one of my favorite recipes. I have made it 3 times in the past month and have forwarded it to everyone I know who enjoys a good spicy meal. I use the whole can of chipotles, however I find it helpful to remove most of the seeds from the peppers. Don't serve this to anyone who doesn't dig spicy food. But those who do will love you for it. I find it best to marinade the chicken before I go to work -- so when I get home, I only have about 20 minutes of cooking to do. Many thanks for posting this recipe!
Easy, added corn.
My family loved it...i should have followed the advise of using only half of the chipotle peppers.....the sauce made it extra hot but my kids still loved it! Served with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, mexi-corn, grilled peppers and a salad. Topped with sour cream and avacado.
Great flavor, too hot for the kids to eat. I didn't add the spinach either.
Great, easy to make, unique flavor.
I really enjoyed this chicken. It was just a little spicy, but not too hot. It was very easy to make and the end result looked like something you would order at a Mexican restaurant. I did use corn instead of spinach as suggested, and it was very good that way. My husband just gave this 3 1/2 stars. I'm not sure why. He just wasn't thrilled with it. I think I will marinate longer next time for more flavor in the chicken; I only did two hours this time. *****My husband likes it better as leftovers. It is a bit hotter now too.
I loved the flavor of this sauce! I used a less chipotle peppers because of the other reviews, but next time I will use the full amount. I love spicy food. I baked the chicken at 350 for about 25 minutes before the broiling step with the sour cream, and it came out great. I served with orzo, which really went well with the extra sauce and spinach.
Great but VERY spicy. I love hot things and this was right up there!
This was not very impressive, especially for the amount of work (making the marinade and then waiting 6+ hours, broiling, removing, rearranging, broiling again, making a separate sauce, and then AGAIN putting back in oven for an extra 20 min - phew!). None of that was needed - it came out tasting bland, outside of the heat from the peppers (I only used 1-1.5 and it was still very spicy, do NOT use 1/2 a can or a whole can, that is pure insanity, and I eat jalapenos whole!). I followed advice from other reviews, and eased up on the chicken broth as well. Not sure why that is even in this recipe. As little as I used, I still ended up with a watery mess, not a "sauce". I added corn starch to thicken, as it was embarrassingly bad looking, and I was having a guest over for dinner that night. I added corn rather than spinach (can't even imagine how much worse this would have looked, with soggy spinach hanging all over it). Luckily, I had made lime-cilantro rice, which I laid the chicken on top of, giving it a little bit better presentation. This recipe is simply missing SOMETHING. All you taste is the heat of the chipotle, the rest is BLAND. There is no flavor burst. I would not recommend making this. There are far too many better recipes out there.
This was a great recipe! I made the following modifications based on previous reviews: - Reduced portion of Chipotle peppers in marinade by half. (It had some spice, but was not overwhelming). - Grilled the chicken instead of broiling. - Cooked sauce in skillet with corn and peas - Added about 1.5 Tbls of adobe sauce into the sauce - Used Low Fat sour cream and added about 1/3cup of 2% cheddar cheese and 1tbls of flour to the sauce for a thicker consistency. - Served over rice I really enjoyed the sauce for this, it had a Smokey flavor similar to bacon but without the fat! I think it would be great on top of enchiladas!
Definitely one for spice lovers! This was the first recipe I tried with chipotle peppers .. finding them was difficult! I scaled the recipe down to 2, used 1/2 can of peppers (after removing the seeds) ... was a *little* too hot. Next time I will use one less pepper. I also used a little less spinach. My oven must be strange, but I had to broil the chicken WAY longer .. more like 12 mins per side. On the whole though we loved it!
This was unbelievable.... Added a can of corn and baked the chicken at 350 while reducing the sauce. Worked out perfectly. I enjoyed the heat as is, my daughter needed to add some sour cream. Wonderful.
I won't be making this again. It was overly spicy, the chicken needs to be cooked longer than what the recipe calls for, and the flavor is blah.
I really liked this one, as did my husband. We both like spicy. I thought it might be too hot, but it turned out just right. very easy to make. I will definitely make again.
I followed the recommendations of others and cut the chipotle quantity in half (which kept the sauce spicy but manageable). I also substituted 8 oz of corn and 1/4 of diced red pepper for the spinach. The end result tasted great. I will likely make this again.
I have found it difficult to satisfy my new husband's love of spicy foods. However, this one did the trick for him. He ate it so fast I could barely tell that it had been on his plate. Delicious! The trick for us was substituting corn for the spinach like others had suggested--a personal preference.
We really did not care for this. Made according to recipe but I should have realized a recipe that used a whole can of chipotles was going to be way too spicy. Neither myself or my boyfriend could get it down.
AMAZING!!! I followed the advice of others and used less spinach and added 1/2 a can of corn to the sauce. I also used only 1/4 cup of chicken broth in order to thicken the sauce. It was QUITE SPICY, however- we liked it that way (we just avoided eating the peppers). Amy's Spicy Beans and Rice made a great side dish for this chicken.
This was SO hot we couldn't even eat it!! I will try this recipe again, because I THINK it would have been pretty tasty - I love hot and spicy food,especially chipotle anything, but this was just too hot to enjoy. I suggest reducing the amount of peppers by A LOT!!! I will try making with 2-3 tablespoons of peppers (the average amount I've seen called for in recipes using chipotle peppers) and I bet it will be wonderful.
My husband and I didn't like this. We love spicy food, but that's all this was, heat. There was no flavor, just heat. We actually didn't finish it I really wanted to like this.
This was ok. The sauce was really runny, I would have preferred it to be thicker. I also think the chicken needed some other flavor than just chipotle, maybe chili powder or paprika.
Sooooo hot!! Do not leave all the seeds in...
The sauce came out TOO watery! Too much sour cream.
Very tasty as is, too spicy for the kids though!
Good but SPICY! I eat a lot of spicy foods but couldn't get through this one! Next time, I'll reduce the amount of peppers!
I love hot, spicy foods, but this was overwheling hot. I even took out most of the seeds. I might try again with half the canned chilis.
This was HOT!!! I cut up the peppers before adding the sour cream and this may have been my problem. This was really to hot to eat. The flavor was nice. I will try again without cutting the peppers and we will see how it goes. Thank you anyway!
This was very good! I followed some of the other suggestions. I used half a can of the chipotle chilies and added corn to the mix. I used canned spinach since I had it on hand. I drained and squeezed out all the excess liquid before adding it. I broiled the chicken 10 minutes on each side, added the sour cream and broiled an additional 10 minutes on each side. I served this over brown rice (which I don't usually like) and it was delicious! I will absolutely make this again.
first of all there is no way i was going to add a whole7 ounce can of chipotles....secondly the chicken had no good flavor....and lastly the TIMING IS WWWAAAYYYY OOFFF!!!!!
Rated by my son...perfect flame!!!...Indeed, you need to bake @ 375 for 20 min. more after broiling. I broiled the 1 cup of sour cream separately & added corn & cornstarch to thicken the spinach/corn sauce...delicious!!!!!
I had high hopes for this recipe as my family loves both chipotles and spinach. Unfortunately, this was horribly bland. Maybe I screwed it up somehow, but I really can't figure out all the rave reviews. At least I can use the chicken we didn't eat for a spicy chicken salad!
Thankfully I only used half the can of chipotles!! It was hot but not too hot for us. I broiled my chicken in the marinade and then followed the directions for the sauce substituting corn for the spinach. Next time, I will skip that step as it made it really runny where I used all the marinade. In the future, I will pull the chicken from the oven, slice it, lay over a bed of "Mexican Rice II", and then dump whats left in the baking dish over the chicken and rice. Oh and of course add some cheese. This had really great flavor though. I'm not a big fan of sour cream but we really enjoyed this....Oh, also the cooking time seems to be way off. Mine was more like 14 minutes on each side.
Nice recipe! I used corn, as another reviewer suggested. The corn definitely added some sweetness and gave the dish a Mexican feel. I can't even imagine having used spinach. Coincidentally, I ran out of sour cream and had to add some mascarpone. What a great addition! In addition to the corn, the mascarpone really helped counter-balance the chipotle's heat. As other reviewers suggested, the chicken needed another 20-25 minutes in the oven at 375. Also, I had a tough time plating this dish. By itself, the broiled chicken looked dry and when I added the cream sauce, the plate got messy.
i made this thursday night for dinner and the family LOVED it!!! i marinaded the chicken with the sour cream,chipotle then pan fried just the bottom until brown then popped into the oven with foil for 20 min. then took foil off and finished with melting cheese on top!! YUMMY!! deglazed the pan with the chicken broth and added more sour cream and spinach...really good. will make this ALOT!!! we loved it! thanks!!!
Yummy! This was terrific! I had very large chicken breasts from Costco so I broiled them 6 minutes per side, turned off the oven, placed the breasts on another plate and returned them to the cooling oven while I prepared the sauce. The chicken was amazingly tender!
Thank you for such a great recipe. I have made it two times in the past two weeks. Definitely a new staple at our house. The only changes I made was to use corn and black beans instead of the spinach.
I liked it, but even after deseeding and using only half the can of peppers, it was too spicy for me. I probably like an average amount of spiciness (for example, I usually get "medium" spiced food at Indian restaurants), but I think next time I would use just a quarter can of the peppers. UPDATE: I tried it again and I think I've narrowed it down to about 2 1/2 to 3 peppers as my ideal amount for this recipe. I don't understand how anyone could eat a full 7 oz can's worth of peppers in this recipe...my personal amount still seems very spicy to me. Nonetheless, I love chicken and spinach and chipotle flavor...so I'll still keep making this, just with FAR fewer peppers.
Excellent Dish! I made one mistake - I didn't remove any of the seeds, so the dish was too hot for my tastes. This is a special treat that I will make for my husband on special occassions (and sometimes for no reason at all).
Whoa, mama, was this spicy! I do like spicy food, but I'm gonna hafta cut down on the peppers next time. Still, it's very tasty! It was especially nice with some chopped cilantro sprinkled on top, and a wedge of lime. :)
I give this 4 stars only because I really didn't like the Chipotle taste. The recipe turned out fine and my husband raved about it but I just didn't care for the taste. I did omit the chicken broth (because I didn't have any) and I added corn and lime juice as others suggested.
loved the flavors in this. A big hit!
We did not care for this to much. I think there is an opportunity with this one with the chipotles. We did not care for the sour cream/chicken stock sauce. It curdled on us....Thanks for sharing the chicken was moist. It was just not our thing.
too firey for my taste!
This chicken is very easy to make and is really good! I used 2 cans of the adobo sauce with peppers and it was very very spicy but still really good. I served it all over rice! Lots of great flavor!
Delish. Easy. Do as those before have done and use less peppers...VERY spicy. Served with white rice and used corn instead of spinach.
I took others advice and halved the chipotle peppers. It was good for my kids but a little too bland for me. Also I thought that the spinach should be chopped instead of using whole leaves. Went well with spanish rice.
It was okay. My sauce with the broiled sour cream & spinach came out very runny. Not what I expected. The chicken by itself was very good! Will make just the chicken again and would serve it on a salad, or, just as is.
Delicious!! Baked the chicken along with about half of the peppers (although I marinated them with the whole can) covered, for 20 minutes before broiling. Added frozen corn to sauce. It was spicy and breasts were nice and tender. YUM!
I had to add a lot of extra sour cream to make this edible, after that it was good though.
This is a wonderful dish!!! We are Cajun and love spicy food, this lived up to it! My husband loved it and I even sent some to my mother, she called today and said that it was the best chicken she had ever eaten....and she is a excellent cook! I will be using this again!
Loved it! We make a similar version out of Rick Bayless's Mecican Kitchen cookbook where he uses cream instead of sour cream. Ollie
It is very tasty. We love the taste of Chipotle. The whole dish taste almost like curry.
I made it today, but I simply put the chipotles, the sour cream, one spoon of powdered chicken broth, 2 garlics and poured over the chicken and baked it for 30 minutes. It was absolutely delicious!!!
This is one of the best recipies we've tried from allrecipies.com! We followed some of the suggestions and removed some of the chipotle seeds, reduced the amount of spinach, and added corn. We had it with rice and refried beans. Yum!!
This was excellent. I was a bit skeptical with the spinach but the flavors really blended well. I was a bit dissapointed that the sour cream curdled but overall an excellent dinner.
Loved it! I used the whole can of chipotles and the seeds! I added chopped red pepper and black beans to the rice. I used the leftovers to make a chicken enchillada with verde sauce. Fabulous!!!
I cooked my chicken on the stove, placed it on top of Mexican rice, and then served the sauce, well, okay, "soup" was more like it(yet it was YUMMY)over it. In a saucepan I added hot water, chicken bouillon powder, chipotle pepper(yes, just one cuz the trio of wimps can't handle the heat), sour cream, cumin, pepper, cayenne, paprika, Mexican corn with black beans(Green Giant), and salsa. I heated this "soup" up and voila! I'm still experimenting with this, but I can throw this "soup" into my refried beans! Or make a dip out of it! Choices are endless with this "soup"!
As I didnt have all ingredients I used no peppers, used cooked chicken thighs diced, corn, cream of chicken and sour cream and garlic. After taking out of the oven I added parmesan and served on yellow rice. We all enjoyed thoroughly.
I made this exactly as directed. It turned out watery and too hot. Cooking method for chicken was perfect though.
Great recipe. Easy to make. I read other reviews and yes this is spicy. But I love spicy food so I didn't cut down on the pepper. I served with rice and it was pretty good.
I reduced the amount of chipotles to about 1/2 a can. They have a lot of kick, and I was very happy with the level of heat from reducing the amount of chipotles. I didn't have spinach, so I just used corn like some other people had suggested. It turned out great. I made it along with Rush Hour Refried Beans and Mexican Rice II also from this site. Yum!
This was soooo good! I left out a lot of the sour cream because my boyfriend doesn't like it and I didn't want him to taste it. Also, I took out a lot of the seeds and it didn't come out as spicy as I had hoped for, so next time I will probably leave all of the seeds. But, we both loved it and I will be making this again - probably try it with beef or pork for tacos.
This was WAY too hot and not very tasty at all. I will not make it again.
Sour cream curdled. Aside from that, it was a bit too hot, despite removing most of the seeds, and the spinach over the top was just a mess.
it was easy to make and tasted wonderful.
very interesting recipe. Tasty and tangy. I don't cook too much with sour cream (or much dairy, at all b/c of lactose issues), but not only did this turn out very rich and satisfying, but also for some magical reason, did not have any lactose-sensitivity issues. Very nice!
Excellent dish! I added garlic to the marinade and sauce. It was delicious
This recipe was just okay. The kids liked it more than the adults. I'm not sure I would make it again.
Excellent!
Really tasty! I doubled the recipe but only used one can of chipotle peppers, and I'm glad I didn't double those too. It was spicy enough with only one can of peppers.
Made it exactly as the recipe said and it was delicious! I made it for my family and they said it should be renamed Chipotle Chicken with Spinach Cream Sauce because it tasted like something you would order in a nice restaurant in New Mexico. Next time I will add some corn to the sauce for additional texture. Delicious!
