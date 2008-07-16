Chipotle Chicken

This was not very impressive, especially for the amount of work (making the marinade and then waiting 6+ hours, broiling, removing, rearranging, broiling again, making a separate sauce, and then AGAIN putting back in oven for an extra 20 min - phew!). None of that was needed - it came out tasting bland, outside of the heat from the peppers (I only used 1-1.5 and it was still very spicy, do NOT use 1/2 a can or a whole can, that is pure insanity, and I eat jalapenos whole!). I followed advice from other reviews, and eased up on the chicken broth as well. Not sure why that is even in this recipe. As little as I used, I still ended up with a watery mess, not a "sauce". I added corn starch to thicken, as it was embarrassingly bad looking, and I was having a guest over for dinner that night. I added corn rather than spinach (can't even imagine how much worse this would have looked, with soggy spinach hanging all over it). Luckily, I had made lime-cilantro rice, which I laid the chicken on top of, giving it a little bit better presentation. This recipe is simply missing SOMETHING. All you taste is the heat of the chipotle, the rest is BLAND. There is no flavor burst. I would not recommend making this. There are far too many better recipes out there.