Springfield Style Cashew Chicken I

1 of 149

Rating: 5 stars I'm the original submitter of this recipe, many years ago. My name and account have changed or I would edit this recipe. Since I can't, I'll post the editing here. I've fine-tuned this recipe over the years, until it matches any I've ever eaten at restaurants in Springfield. Here's the changes: Take out the baking soda, and just add 1T Corn starch, 1 t. Lawry's seasoned salt, and 1/2 t. pepper to your flour mixture in a ziplock bag. To the eggs, add 2 Tablespoons of ice water, then beat. Dip your chicken in the egg, then the put in the ziplock bag to throughly coat the chicken, then lay the chicken on your cutting board for fifteen minutes to rest. After that, fry in the peanut oil as per original recipe and drain. Changes to sauce: To the original 2 cups chicken broth, change the Oyster sauce amt to 1 1/2 Tablespoons, 1 1/2 teaspoons of sugar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 Tablespoons corn starch. Heat all but the corn starch to boiling, then mix the corn starch with 1/3 cup of cold water until smooth. Stir slowly into the hot broth, and boil for one more minute. Put lid on and set aside. Heat cashews only in the oven, for the amt of time on the original recipe, and sprinkle fresh, chopped green onions over the finished dish. Enjoy! Teresa Merau Helpful (256)

Rating: 5 stars This is just like the cashew chicken at a little place in Pensacola florida.....I leave out the oyster and pepper when I make the broth and double the broth that you pour on top! This is really good. Chelita Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars I love going home to Springfield, MO to get this wonderful (and inexpensive) Cashew Chicken. They just don't make it the same in other Chinese restaurants, but this recipe is the real thing. If only it was as easy to make as picking it up at the drive thru! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars This recipie is right on the money. This is a family favorite, and is a wonderful dish to enjoy. A suggestion, though: instead of using a teaspoon of white pepper, use only a pinch. The power of the white pepper is almost too much for younger/more sensative tastebuds, or so I'm told. =) Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars If I could give this a higher rating I would. I've been looking for this recipe for 20 years since I went to school in Springfield - it is a perfect replica of the local dish. My own personal opinion is that this recipe does need to sit for awhile after adding the sauce to let the flavors meld more the next day is when I actually thought it tasted exactly like the local version. My only other suggestion is to add some cashews to the sauce when it is hot it softens these cashews up and lets the flavor of the nuts out. Then I still added more cashews right before serving to add the crunch. I've also made it with low sodium chicken cubes since the salt level in this recipe is very high and it still had great flavor. My son is now addicted to this and keeps telling me he wants to go to college in Springfield so he can have this everyday. Thanks for the recipe and the memories of Springfield. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was AWESOME!! After attending college in Springfiled and eating Cashew Chicken on a weekly basis I have found nothing that compares to this recipe!! Served over a bed of rice this one definitely brings back good memories! Helpful (19)

Rating: 3 stars I lived in Springfield for 5 years and travel there quite a bit. The sauce turned out with too much pepper flavor. Overall pretty good though. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I live in Lake of the Ozarks (which is close to Springfield) and this is absolutely the best cashew chicken EVER! It even beats out the restaurants! The only change I made was to cut WAY back on the white pepper...I only used a pinch. For those of you who are turning out oily chicken use peanut oil not vegetable oil. It makes a difference. Thanks for posting Teresa! Helpful (16)