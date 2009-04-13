Springfield Style Cashew Chicken I

Rating: 4.38 stars
142 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 87
  • 4 star values: 33
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

This is Cashew Chicken in the style first served in Springfield, Missouri in the 1960's. It involves deep frying the chicken pieces in peanut oil. 'Show Me' state Cashew Chicken!

By Teresa Dennis

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings


Directions

  • Cut the chicken breasts into 1 inch pieces. In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda and 1 tablespoon of the cornstarch. In another dish or bowl beat the eggs. Dip chicken pieces into flour mixture, then eggs, then flour mixture again. Heat peanut oil in a large skillet and deep fry coated chicken in hot oil for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

  • Meanwhile (while frying chicken), heat broth to boiling in a medium saucepan. Add oyster sauce, sugar, soy sauce and white pepper. Mix remaining 4 tablespoons cornstarch with a small amount of cold water in a cup. Stir cornstarch mixture slowly into broth mixture to thicken, then cook for another 5 minutes over medium-low heat.

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Heat cashew nuts and chopped green onions in preheated oven for about 5 minutes. Pour sauce over fried chicken and top with cashews and green onion. Serve with soy sauce to taste over a bed of fried rice, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
652 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 33.9g; cholesterol 141mg; sodium 1127.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (149)

Most helpful positive review

Teresa M
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2009
Teresa M
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2009
I'm the original submitter of this recipe, many years ago. My name and account have changed or I would edit this recipe. Since I can't, I'll post the editing here. I've fine-tuned this recipe over the years, until it matches any I've ever eaten at restaurants in Springfield. Here's the changes: Take out the baking soda, and just add 1T Corn starch, 1 t. Lawry's seasoned salt, and 1/2 t. pepper to your flour mixture in a ziplock bag. To the eggs, add 2 Tablespoons of ice water, then beat. Dip your chicken in the egg, then the put in the ziplock bag to throughly coat the chicken, then lay the chicken on your cutting board for fifteen minutes to rest. After that, fry in the peanut oil as per original recipe and drain. Changes to sauce: To the original 2 cups chicken broth, change the Oyster sauce amt to 1 1/2 Tablespoons, 1 1/2 teaspoons of sugar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 Tablespoons corn starch. Heat all but the corn starch to boiling, then mix the corn starch with 1/3 cup of cold water until smooth. Stir slowly into the hot broth, and boil for one more minute. Put lid on and set aside. Heat cashews only in the oven, for the amt of time on the original recipe, and sprinkle fresh, chopped green onions over the finished dish. Enjoy! Teresa Merau
Helpful
(256)

Most helpful critical review

SOFAMAN
Rating: 3 stars
10/12/2003
SOFAMAN
Rating: 3 stars
10/12/2003
I lived in Springfield for 5 years and travel there quite a bit. The sauce turned out with too much pepper flavor. Overall pretty good though.
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
Teresa M
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2009
I'm the original submitter of this recipe, many years ago. My name and account have changed or I would edit this recipe. Since I can't, I'll post the editing here. I've fine-tuned this recipe over the years, until it matches any I've ever eaten at restaurants in Springfield. Here's the changes: Take out the baking soda, and just add 1T Corn starch, 1 t. Lawry's seasoned salt, and 1/2 t. pepper to your flour mixture in a ziplock bag. To the eggs, add 2 Tablespoons of ice water, then beat. Dip your chicken in the egg, then the put in the ziplock bag to throughly coat the chicken, then lay the chicken on your cutting board for fifteen minutes to rest. After that, fry in the peanut oil as per original recipe and drain. Changes to sauce: To the original 2 cups chicken broth, change the Oyster sauce amt to 1 1/2 Tablespoons, 1 1/2 teaspoons of sugar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 Tablespoons corn starch. Heat all but the corn starch to boiling, then mix the corn starch with 1/3 cup of cold water until smooth. Stir slowly into the hot broth, and boil for one more minute. Put lid on and set aside. Heat cashews only in the oven, for the amt of time on the original recipe, and sprinkle fresh, chopped green onions over the finished dish. Enjoy! Teresa Merau Read More
Helpful
(256)
CHELITA
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
CHELITA
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
This is just like the cashew chicken at a little place in Pensacola florida.....I leave out the oyster and pepper when I make the broth and double the broth that you pour on top! This is really good. Chelita
Helpful
(55)
Lori
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2003
Lori
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2003
I love going home to Springfield, MO to get this wonderful (and inexpensive) Cashew Chicken. They just don't make it the same in other Chinese restaurants, but this recipe is the real thing. If only it was as easy to make as picking it up at the drive thru!
Helpful
(41)
Beav
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2003
Beav
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2003
This recipie is right on the money. This is a family favorite, and is a wonderful dish to enjoy. A suggestion, though: instead of using a teaspoon of white pepper, use only a pinch. The power of the white pepper is almost too much for younger/more sensative tastebuds, or so I'm told. =)
Helpful
(22)
KAY31502
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2004
KAY31502
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2004
If I could give this a higher rating I would. I've been looking for this recipe for 20 years since I went to school in Springfield - it is a perfect replica of the local dish. My own personal opinion is that this recipe does need to sit for awhile after adding the sauce to let the flavors meld more the next day is when I actually thought it tasted exactly like the local version. My only other suggestion is to add some cashews to the sauce when it is hot it softens these cashews up and lets the flavor of the nuts out. Then I still added more cashews right before serving to add the crunch. I've also made it with low sodium chicken cubes since the salt level in this recipe is very high and it still had great flavor. My son is now addicted to this and keeps telling me he wants to go to college in Springfield so he can have this everyday. Thanks for the recipe and the memories of Springfield.
Helpful
(20)
KRISSY57
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2003
KRISSY57
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2003
This recipe was AWESOME!! After attending college in Springfiled and eating Cashew Chicken on a weekly basis I have found nothing that compares to this recipe!! Served over a bed of rice this one definitely brings back good memories!
Helpful
(19)
SOFAMAN
Rating: 3 stars
10/12/2003
I lived in Springfield for 5 years and travel there quite a bit. The sauce turned out with too much pepper flavor. Overall pretty good though. Read More
Helpful
(16)
RAOULYSGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2005
RAOULYSGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2005
I live in Lake of the Ozarks (which is close to Springfield) and this is absolutely the best cashew chicken EVER! It even beats out the restaurants! The only change I made was to cut WAY back on the white pepper...I only used a pinch. For those of you who are turning out oily chicken use peanut oil not vegetable oil. It makes a difference. Thanks for posting Teresa!
Helpful
(16)
Karen T.
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2007
Karen T.
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2007
Thank you thank you thank you! My husband and I attended college in Springfield. We graduated in 2006 and moved to Iowa. We have been looking for good Cashew Chicken ever since. This recipe is perfect and tastes just like the Cashew Chicken in Springfield that we loved so much. The only change we made to the recipe was to cut the corn startch down to two tbsp. Otherwise Perfect!
Helpful
(12)
