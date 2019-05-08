Penne with Chicken and Asparagus

This is OK as a base recipe, I guess, but as one reviewer noted if prepared as presented the dish is a lesson in blandness! I know the goal is to create a light, fresh, spring-friendly dish, but garlic powder is the only real flavor and everything feels terribly uninspired. I have since made this two separate ways that I thought really improved the dish dramatically. Modified Recipe 1: marinate the chicken in white wine (dry and citrus-y is best) and chicken broth, with copious amounts of minced fresh garlic (to replace all of the garlic powder) and pepper to taste. You need only marinate for ~30 minutes. Then, prep as instructed; in this case, I used the marinade to steam the asparagus with delicious results, but fresh chicken broth would also be good if you want to minimize the wine flavor. After combining the chicken and asparagus in the skillet, I added a tablespoon of butter and fresh thyme. The butter helped to add a bit more substance to the sauce while keeping it light, as well as extracting the flavor from the thyme to add an extra dimension. Also, I added a few halved cherry tomatoes and just heated them through before serving; added some much-needed color and a pleasant alternate texture. The second way I made it, I didn't have wine on hand, so I prepared as in the original recipe, except I added dried dill and a couple of tsps of lemon juice to the asparagus as it cooked. The lemon and dill make the dish taste really bright! I also added the tbsp butter.