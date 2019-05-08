Penne with Chicken and Asparagus

This chicken and asparagus pasta is light but super tasty. Made with fresh asparagus and seasoned chicken.

Recipe by LAUREL B

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

  • While the pasta is cooking, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in chicken and season with 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir until chicken is cooked through and browned, about 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Pour chicken broth into the skillet. Stir in asparagus, sliced garlic, and another pinch garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and steam until asparagus is just tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Return chicken to the skillet and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir chicken mixture into pasta and mix well. Let sit for about 5 minutes. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, stir again, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 19.6mg; sodium 68.7mg. Full Nutrition
