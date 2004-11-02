Creme Fraiche Chicken

4.4
76 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 19
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

When I was an exchange student in France, my French mom made this dish and it has been my favorite ever since. It is chicken breast cooked in butter, creme fraiche and mushrooms over pasta. No one can make it like her, but this is very close. Serve with French bread or French garlic bread if desired. Bon Appetite!

Recipe by Kristel A Ivy

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, saute chicken breasts in oil over medium high heat. Once breasts are browned, add white wine and salt and pepper to taste. Let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, To Cook Pasta: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta to boiling water, cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain.

  • When chicken is cooked, remove from skillet and cube. Set aside. Saute onion and garlic in remaining juices. Once onions are translucent, add mushrooms and saute until soft. Add cubed chicken, creme fraiche and sour cream (to desired thickness). Stir all together and heat through. Put hot cooked pasta on plate, top with chicken and sauce and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
708 calories; protein 47.6g; carbohydrates 35.1g; fat 43.1g; cholesterol 256mg; sodium 269.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022