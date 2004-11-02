Creme Fraiche Chicken

When I was an exchange student in France, my French mom made this dish and it has been my favorite ever since. It is chicken breast cooked in butter, creme fraiche and mushrooms over pasta. No one can make it like her, but this is very close. Serve with French bread or French garlic bread if desired. Bon Appetite!
Very, very good. Since the Cream Fraiche is the true star of this recipe, I changed a couple of things that I believe shave off a few calories without sacrificing taste. First, I grill the chicken breast vs. browning it in oil/butter in a skillet. When the chicken is about half done, I remove it from the grill and transfer it to the skillet for the simmer process in the wine. I then substitute plain yogurt for the sour cream. If you like the sauce “thick”, use sour cream. I find that using yogurt makes for a thinner and “lighter” sauce and in my opinion takes nothing away from the taste of this dish. I also prefer shallots vs. the white onion, but that’s personal taste. For the pasta, I find I get the best presentation when I use Vermicelli.
This was so simple to make, and just delicious. I agree with a previous reviewer who added more wine. I also omitted the sour cream and just used creme fraiche as I didn't think there was any need for both.
Update September 2009: I'm coming back 5 years later to comment on this review because it deserves it. This dish is now in my staple of dinners. We love it. As another reviewer mentioned, you can find Creme Fraiche (Vermont Farms) at Whole Foods and other upscale grocery stores. At the time, I was not living in a location with a Whole Foods. I typically serve this with whole wheat or regular penne pasta. I top with fresh parsley for color. I serve with green beans or carrots. I also tend to put in a bit more wine than the recipe calls for so the chicken can really simmer and get tender. REVIEW: Spring 2004 I really had to punt with this recipe, so I'm keeping that in my mind with my review. However, there are some important steps missing here. Maybe it's my naivete in the kitchen. The recipe gives the impression you can buy prepared creme fraiche in the store, maybe that's true. I couldn't find it and I had already planned to make this dish last night. Therefore, it would be helpful to have a recipe for homemade creme fraiche, which takes a couple of days to prepare included. I would have made the dish another time when I could have made the creme fraiche. So I made it using plain whipping cream and extra sour cream. With that change, this was still a wonderful dish. Another point: At the beginning, the recipe states that the chicken is fried in butter but the steps mention oil. I did use butter and a bit of oil to fry the chicken. One question: What specific
Whenever I have a dinner party, "creme fraiche poulet" is the order of the day! Friends and family adore this recipe and I recommend it highly. Goes great with French bread. For a light dessert after this heavy meal, I like to serve vanilla ice cream with a mixed berry brandy sauce. Bon appetite!!
Very good! I recently moved to France, where Creme Fraiche is readily available and cheap. I was looking for new ways to use it and this recipe turned out to be a winner! I added a touch more wine, and it was delicious.
Great French classic dish, with only a few modifications. I made this for 2 people and adjusted the recipe, but it probably served 3 very full-size portions. I tripled the amount of wine, as the simmering time would have dried up all the wine, and you need a bit of juice (2 tbsp per breast) in the end to add flavor to the sauce. I think you shouldn't skip this step, since the chicken soaks up a lot of flavor from the wine. Also, do not sub the creme fraiche with only sour cream, as it would make this dish too sour along with your dry white wine. I also added some fresh parsley at the end. It was tres magnifique!
I love pastas in cream sauce and this not only wowed me; my family and friends were crazy about it too. If you plan ahead it goes together like a breeze. I always use pre-sliced fresh mushrooms and frozen chopped onions for ease of preparation.
This was so awesome, although I prepared more than needed, there was none leftover. We served it over penne pasta with crusty french bread and a salad. This would be a nice dish to prepare for company as it is very rich and elegant. Thanks for sharing this one!
creme fraiche is available in the grocery store in the sour cream section, so don't trouble yourself making it from scratch!
Good, but missing a dimension. I incorporated many reviewers suggestions: cut up the chicken before cooking, more wine, more garlic, a bit of fresh thyme. I even added some red bell pepper for color (couldn't deal with the whiteness of this dish); still lacked something. Not sure what to do to pumch it up, but I can make "chicken stroganoff" which would be close, but more flavorful. Maybe I'm just not thrilled with creme fraiche. Probably won't make this again - at least not without lots of improvisation.
Really good. I scaled the recipe to 2 servings, but increased the wine and the garlic. I found the creme fraiche in the organic dairy section of the grocery store. I used a red onion because it's what I had, but next time i think a white onion would work better in this recipe. I finished off the dish by topping with parmesan cheese and chopped fresh chives. Sooo good, even better the next day.
This recipe is simply delicieux! They say the way to every man's heart is through his stomach and this recipe did the trick! I made this for my boyfriend on Valentine's and he was very impressed! I did not bother adding the sour cream because the creme fraiche adds enough thickness and richness to the sauce in my opinion. I also added some "herbes de province" for some extra flavour and french kick! I used fresh pasta also :)
Creme fraiche is a little hard to come by in some places, but SOOO worth it. This was a delicious meal, doubled the garlic and used a combo of asiago & parmesan cheeses. We cook for 2 so try a light dessert of whole fresh strawberries, dipped in leftover creme fraiche and brown sugar (light & delicious).
This was AWESOME! 4 star rating right now because I want to experiment with the type of wine to use....used sav. blanc tonight and I feel it could really stand a more assertive wine as the base. that being said, I did add more wine to the recipe- probably doubled it- and a little dried thyme- along with s&p with chx, onions and after adding creme fraiche- which I made from scratch based on another review for this recipe. My husband RAVED about how good it was and he was SO right! Thanks for this one!!
Absolutely delicious. I halved the recipe, but used the double of wine, or perhaps more (to prevent the chicken from drying out while simmering, mostly) and no sour cream, just creme fraiche. Very tasty, fairly easy to make.
Really good - I got several requests for the recipe after making this!
I thought this was great as is. The portions were a bit large, but I just made half a chicken breast per person. The sauce styed just as it is. Defintely a keeper. Oh and creme fraiche was in the dairy case, near the sour cream.
This was quite good, but I served it as a main dish with buttered carrots on the side and it was just far too rich to eat a whole serving. I think it would be better with the pasta as a side dish and the chicken served as a filet, not diced up in the sauce. Also, I do not see the need for sour cheese with creme fraiche - seems a tad redundant.
Mmm. I'm having this right now with a glass of Chardonnay. I used 4 chicken breasts and cut them up in bite-size pieces ahead of time. Sauteed in oil/butter mix. I also used double the amount of pasta (bow-tie in this instance) and mixed the pasta with the sauce right at the end rather than spooning it over the pasta. I used a little more wine to deglaze after sauteeing onions, garlic, mushrooms. My sauce was the perfect consistency since my homemade creme fraiche was a bit runny. (I used 1 c. cream and about 1 c. sour cream). Used 1 t. salt and 1/2 t. black pepper. I think this is like one of those creamy, pasta-chicken dishes you get at restaurants. This is a keeper. Thanks.
I made this recipe last night for my husband, and we both loved it! I took another reviewers advice and added more garlic, and I actually used less cream than the recipe called for and it turned out fabulous. I will definitely be serving this one to guests. It is easy to make and tastes like a million bucks!
a little flat - though I did have to make the creme fraiche from scratch. the dish was a lot of fun to prepare (and I served with some mini-pop-overs) however, for the price, time commitment and flair... it fell a little flat in flavour. the chicken had incredible flavour - perhaps I should have reigned back the amount of sauce to allow it to shine through a little more. of course, I really would have preferred to have had made the fetticcini noodles - that would move it to 4 stars.
This was a very good recipe. The only change I made was to substitute broth for the white wine, and I actually used more than the recipe called for. My only complaint was that it didn't look very appetizing. Maybe it was the broth sustitution that gave the sauce a particularly unattractive color.
An excellent recipe as written. As I had some fresh thyme on hand, I added just a bit to the sauce --- delicious! This dish won me raves all around, even among the picky-eaters in my family. Be sure to serve some crusty bread with it -- you won't want to let any of the creme fraiche sauce go to waste.
I made this dish with 2 changes. I used boneless skinless thighs and I used cooking sherry because the store was out of white cooking wine and I didnt think to just go buy a bottle of white wine and I had cooking sherry at home already. It was AWESOME! My family devoured it and they fought over the leftovers. Will make again definately.
I feel terrible giving this review because I absolutely wanted to love this based on the other reviews, but I found it to be extremely bland and uninspired. I love creme fraiche and had a container left over from another recipe and thought this was a great way to use it. Followed the recipe exactly, except I double the vino and used whole wheat linguine. It wasn't terrible, it was just bland and unexciting. I think perhaps marinating the chicken and getting some herbs in there would spice it up, although I will not make this again.
I LOVED this recipe (especially because it fits well with my no white sugar, no white flour diet - I used whole wheat pasta). The only thing I would advise you to change about this recipe is cut the chicken up before you fry it. It makes it a lot easier to cook, and you don't have to take them out half way and cut them. I didn't use mushrooms, for personal preference, and added some extra onions and garlic. I also added a little bit more sour cream to make the sauce slightly thicker, as I made my own creme fraiche and it was a bit runny. Maybe next time I will find a store that sells it and decide which way is better.
I followed this recipe pretty much by the book. I found it quite easy to make and very tasty. It was a big hit with our dinner guests. I found the creme fraiche in the "fancy" cheese section at the local Albertson's supermarket. It was a little expensive for being a glorified sour cream. Next time I make this I'll double the garlic and see if Costco carries creme fraiche!
I used butter not oil. I liked this a lot, it has a very light, subtle flavor. The only complaint I had from family was that they would have liked for it to be saucier. I don't think that would hurt it at all so the next time I make it, I will make more sauce. I also used homemade creme fraiche as I honestly think it is not only less expensive than store bought, but tastes a whole lot better. Buon appetito!
My French friend who taught me to make this first marinated the chicken in fresh-squeezed lemon juice and a lot of sea salt for about 4 hours. When ready to cook, she rinsed the salt and juice off. The acid will turn patches of the chicken white, as if cooked. That’s fine. I don’t like overly lemon chicken, but that extra step really takes this dish to the stratosphere. I would serve this to the Queen! As they always say on cooking shows, just a bit of acidity brightens it up.
Wow was this good and easy! The whole family loved it...I didn’t add sour cream as I didn’t have on hand. Used chicken broth along with wine (and used more than 1/4C called for) to simmer the chicken in. Otherwise followed...will be making often!
Delicious. I didn't use sour cream, just creme fraiche (they are the same thing, plus creme fraiche is readily available in the UK), plus I added some red chillis, a little more wine and a little wholegrain mustard.
Never used creme fraiche until now for this recipe. Very good but I modified it a bit by adding roasted bell pepper and no onions. I'll probably make this recipe again without the chicken, just roasted vegetables. Also, I did add much more wine, probably about 1 1/2 cup because I like more sauce and the pasta also soaks it up.
Delicious recipe. Used Snowville Creamery creme fraiche and it was perfect! Would make again!
I love this recipe. I have made it several times over the past couple years and it has always been good. I sometimes substitute the chicken for shrimp, or do a mixture of both. The only trouble I have is finding the creme fraiche. But I see someone has written a review with instructions on how to make the creme fraiche, so I may give that a try.
Great for 1st time. I was a little short on crème fraiche because I used some for smoked salmon quiche, so mine is not as creamy as the recipe photo. I did not have sour cream but substituted Icelandic plain yogurt which is similar texture. I also used shaved parmesean instead of grated. Baby Bella mushrooms worked great. Next time I will cook the chicken for less time than recipe to prevent dryness. In spite of all the future corrections the meal tasted amazing anyways.
It was very good and I added some pre-cooked green beans just before adding the creme fraiche. This is not at all greasy. I did find that it needed more wine than stated to be able to simmer the chicken.
I was looking for a recipe to use up a rotisserie chicken we had purchased, and it came out great. I stripped the meat from the chicken carcass, chopped it into bite size pieces, and sautéed it in robust olive oil, salt and pepper for about five minutes on medium heat, then added the wine for a few more. Once removing the chicken from the pan, I followed the rest of the recipe as provided. I did salt and pepper the mushrooms. It was delicious!
I made my own creme fraiche just for this recipe and found the dish lacking in flavor. I also had to add more white wine as it was soaked up rather quickly by the chicken. What I was left with was a bland, thin pasta sauce. I'm still not sure if I'd make this again unless I can figure out why my sauce was so thin - even with adding sour cream, it did nothing for the thickening.
First off, OMG, is this good. It is rich, calorie-laden, elegant, company-worthy, comfort-food good. It is also quick and easy to prepare, and not really very costly. I want to give it a dozen stars for taste, but I'm trying to rate the actual RECIPE which is not perfect as is. First, it's missing ingredients for browning the chicken. I used 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Second, I needed to adjust some ingredients slightly. I used 1/3 cup of white wine (sauvignon blanc) for finishing my chicken and I could have stopped cooking it after only 10 minutes. 15-20 minutes is a bit too long for boneless breasts. I also omitted the sour cream because I didn't want to overwhelm the more more delicate flavor of the creme fraiche. I had no trouble finding creme fraiche, by the way. It was available at both my local Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. I used pappardelle for the pasta and mixed a good-quality grated parmesan directly into the finished dish, creating almost a creme fraiche alfredo sauce. It is unbelievably good. Now my only concern is portion control!
