Hearts of Palm and Spinach Salad

This fresh and different salad combines spinach leaves with hearts of palm, creamy avocado pieces, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served with a sweet and spicy vinaigrette.

By scoopnana

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large serving bowl, toss the spinach with hearts of palm, tomatoes, avocados, mushrooms, and almonds.

  • Combine oil, vinegar, ketchup, garlic and sugar in a jar. Season with salt, mustard and paprika. Cover with a tight fitting lid. Shake vigorously until well blended.

  • Before serving, pour dressing over salad, and toss to coat evenly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 37.4g; sodium 718.8mg. Full Nutrition
