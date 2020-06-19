Hearts of Palm and Spinach Salad
This fresh and different salad combines spinach leaves with hearts of palm, creamy avocado pieces, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served with a sweet and spicy vinaigrette.
This fresh and different salad combines spinach leaves with hearts of palm, creamy avocado pieces, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Served with a sweet and spicy vinaigrette.
This recipe was so easy and so yummy! I'm always looking for new easy and tasty salads and this hit the spot perfectly. It got rave reviews from everyone. I would definitely recommend you try it.Read More
Good except the dressing was way too sweet. Will try it with half the sugar.Read More
Good except the dressing was way too sweet. Will try it with half the sugar.
This recipe was so easy and so yummy! I'm always looking for new easy and tasty salads and this hit the spot perfectly. It got rave reviews from everyone. I would definitely recommend you try it.
I made a 1/2 recipe and went a little light on the spinach, I used about 1/2 the dressing, we like it light. I also only used 1/2 the amount of sugar like other reviewers suggested which was perfect. I topped the salad with fresh bacon bits and I sauteed the mushrooms in a little bacon grease and white wine and threw them on top warm just before serving, it made kind of a wilted spinach salad. We just don't care much for raw mushrooms.
The flavors in the salad are great, I reduced the sugar (the ketchup already has some) and I cut the total amount of dressing in half and it was still a little too much for me. The dressing is good, but I like to be able to taste the vegetables.
TASTY! This dressing was one of the nicest I've had - chock full of flavor. Only change to recipe was the use of sunflower oil instead of canola - as it was all I had. Surprised that caloric level is so high.
Dressing is phenomenal. Recipe is 5 stars as is, which is rare.
Salad tasted good, but not great. The dressing was way to much for me -- I halved the sugar but left the recipe the same otherwise. I just left the dressing on the side and dipped my fork tongs in before each bite.
This salad is very good for something a little different. I agree that the dressing is too sweet, so you may want to half the sugar then add more if necessary. I also increased the oil and vinegar slightly to make it a little thinner. I used regular tomatoes and sunflower seeds because I didn't have almonds. Very tasty though!
I made as written except that I added crumbled bacon to the top for my meat loving husband. I do wish I would have read the reviews beforehand for I too found the dressing to be entirely too sweet and will cut the sugar in half next time. Other than that, this was a winner all the way and I very much enjoyed the addition of mustard powder and paprika.
Great salad! The hearts of palms gave a nice flavor to this salad. I omitted the cherry tomatoes and added an envelope of splenda instead of sugar.
I loved all the ingredients, but thought the dressing was not right at all.
Very good salad!!! I add a diced purple onion as well! Yum!
Made this salad for hubby because he loves hearts of palm. Knowing him, I omitted the sugar altogether because he dislikes sweet dressing. The blend of flavours along with the tweaked dressing was fantastic. I wouldn't hesitate to make this salad for company. The added crunch of the almonds was my favourite part and I think I would try adding bacon next time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections