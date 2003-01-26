Marinated Rosemary Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
744 calories; protein 45.2g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 56.1g; cholesterol 138.6mg; sodium 149.5mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe came out deeelicious, but I made some major changes. The objective is to marinate the chicken(which I cut up in 4 pieces)in a paste, not a liquid as the recipe stipulates. So forget about the wine and reduce the olive oil to 3 tablespoons. I also added the juice of the lemon I zested. The amount of parsley I used was about 1/2 cup after going through the food processor. All of the other herbs were dried. Also I only used 4 cloves of garlic and 1 tablespoon of pepper. I only marinated the chicken 2 hours.
Very tasty and easy to make. I didn't even let it marinate that long and it was still delicious. When you're done with the lemon you "zested", poke some holes in it and stuff it into the cavity of the chicken.
I used this recipe as a STARTER THANKS so much. I had (1) 3-1/2 lb chicken. I combined 1-TBS of 'Great Garlic' from "Tastefully Simple", with 2-TBS Olive Oil, Parsley, Rosemary, Thyme (all dry) & about 2-TBS Lemon juice. Rubbed Cavity, under Skin and lightly over outside of chicken. Let marinate only 2hrs (my time was short) ... Baked (15 mins at 450) and then (1-hr at 350). WOW !!! Bird was brown and the chicken was so moist!!! THANKS Again!!!
I had the same problem as some of the others with the marinade...it just didn't flavor well. This was ok...I had hoped that the flavor of the marinade would be a lot stronger than it was...it just was too bland for my tastes.
This was difficult, I found some of the things it talked about I had to do a little research on before I could understand. I personally like learning new things, so didn't mind. The chicken turned out very good, but I have to ask myself if it's worth the time I put into it. I also had a porblem with truely understanding what the marinade was supposed be like. ALthough the chicken turned out fine, and I used the leftovers for a soup recipe I found here (5 star), the smell of it baking was a little overwhelming, unless you like the smell garlic, I wouldn't suggest cooking this when there's a lot of people around. :) Of course, I could have screwed something up to, but it turned out ok.
03/16/2002
Too many spices - too much marinade. This recipe called for a whole head of garlic! I love lots of garlic in certain things, but it overpowered the chicken. Where I come from, a bunch of parsley means a whole bouquet of parsley - that's a lot when you buy it in the store. I just used "sprigs" of parsley. The syntax confused me here. I suspect the recipe was a little off (you must cook the chicken longer than called for), and it was sooo garlicy that it stunk up everything in my refrigerator. It was fun to try, but I won't use this recipe again.
11/30/2003
The flavor was great, but I have to say that it was way to much rosemary and garlic. I used a 4 lb chicken and it was too much. So next time I will use 1/2 of the rosemary and garlic. But other than that the chicken was moist and great!
Wow, the marinade made the chicken smell and taste wonderful! My 3 pound chicken marinated for 12 hours. I forgot to marinate it earlier but it didn't seem to matter because it was great. I didn't change the recipe but I cooked it in the slow cooker for 8 hours on low.
This actually needed very little basting! I used less wine, and just a tad of olive oil, in addition to the juice from the lemon. It cooked about 2 1/2 hrs, but I used only 1 chicken, and it was larger. Just have your thermometer handy and make sure it gets to 180 F. Good even with little marinating time. I forgot to salt the marinade, so if you're a saltaholic, don't do the same. Minimal hassle compared to other chickens I've cooked.
I loved the flavor and enjoyed making something new and different. I did have tons of marinate leftover and was wondering if I did something wrong. The color was a little funky (very green) but I had the chance to use my garden herbs which made it all worthwhile.
I adjusted the recipe by using boneless/skinless breasts and didn't have parsley on hand, so omitted it. It turned out great and I really liked the bright green color!!! Can never have too much garlic, but the marinade did not call for salt which was a necessity. Will make again - have already had requests for it again!
this marinade was very tasty with a rich flavor of herbs, and lemony. there was a lot of prep though. next time i will make a double batch of the marinade and freeze it. make sure you have time to make it, there is no way around the prep time. the effort was worth it! i made it for passover, and everyone raved. this is from a lot of jewish mothers who know how to cook! i did add more olive oil and salt. i will most definately make this again.
05/11/2000
This chicken was so good. But it is hard to tell when done. They tell you to cook it for 1 1/2hrs. but you need to cook at least 2 1/2hrs. the worst is cutting open the chicken at the table and it not being done.
