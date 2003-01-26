Marinated Rosemary Chicken

26 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a wonderful way to fix your Sunday roasted chicken using all of those great fresh herbs from the garden - just plan ahead!

By Beverly Auguadro

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Marinade: In a food processor blend together the parsley, thyme, rosemary, lemon zest, garlic, pepper, oil and wine. Run processor until ingredients are mixed all together and mixture is smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Remove first two wing joints of chickens and truss with twine so that the legs are held tightly against the bodies. Rub marinade both inside the cavity and all over the outside, making sure to get a little under the skin of the breasts. Place chickens in a glass dish, breast side up, and pack remaining marinade on top of the breast and around the legs. Cover dish and marinate in refrigerator for 24 to 36 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove chickens from marinade dish, discarding any remaining marinade. Place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for about 1 1/2 hours or until chickens are no longer pink inside and their juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
744 calories; protein 45.2g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 56.1g; cholesterol 138.6mg; sodium 149.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022