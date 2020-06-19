Harvest Slaw

DELICIOUS! I used a full 16oz. bag of coleslaw mix, and still had plenty of sauce. I also add a couple tablespoons of red wine vinegar, just because I like it. This recipe is going into the save file for sure!
this was so easy and delicious. my family loved it. and it goes with everything.
Without the grapes this is absolutely delicious - the pecans and feta are a wonderful combination. I didn't like the addition of the grapes at all however.
Didn't have pecans so used sliced almonds, very good as well.
Coleslaw mix came in a 10 ounce package. Used 2 cups of grapes. Used 4 ounce package of feta cheese. Used half a cup of toasted pecans. And added a tablespoon of honey with the sugar (I am a beekeeper.) Absolutely delicious! Everyone loved it. Definitely going to make this again.
This seems like it might be an odd combination of flavors but the end result was very good and a nice change from your typical coleslaw! Like some other reviewers I used a 16 oz bag of slaw mix but kept everything else the same. Thanks for sharing this recipe bdh76!
Wonderful slaw! I used a 16 oz. package slaw mix but kept all ingredients the same. Didn't have grapes so threw in some dried cranberries. I love feta cheese but not on hand so threw in some grated parmesan cheese into the dressing. Can't wait to try this with feta! The only Ranch dressing I had was Peppercorn Ranch and it worked very well. Toasting the pecans is such a good idea as it gives you a crispy bite to the salad. Your recipe is one I will keep in my "Company is Coming" folder. Thanks bdh76 for posting!
Excellent recipe for an alternative to the standard cole slaw. Followed recipe exactly, and had no reservations or criticisms. Will definitely make this again!
I will definitely make this again. My stepson and his family loved this and they are a very traditional nothing unusual family. The introduction of the feta and the pecans add a nice blend that are just a tad outside of their comfort zone taking this recipe from being just okay to becoming a repeater.