Harvest Slaw

Rating: 4.89 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a yummy, quick side dish for any meal. It came from using ingredients I had on hand. This salad tastes so fresh and I love the hint of toasted pecans. Happy eating!

By bdh76

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium ungreased skillet, over medium heat, toast the pecans by stirring frequently until golden brown. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix, carrots, grapes, pecans, and feta cheese.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, and Ranch dressing. Pour in sugar, and mix until dissolved. Toss coleslaw mixture with dressing until evenly coated. Serve immediately, or cover and chill in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 286.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
jmarie
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2007
DELICIOUS! I used a full 16oz. bag of coleslaw mix, and still had plenty of sauce. I also add a couple tablespoons of red wine vinegar, just because I like it. This recipe is going into the save file for sure! Read More
Helpful
(9)
diane
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2006
this was so easy and delicious. my family loved it. and it goes with everything. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2007
Without the grapes this is absolutely delicious - the pecans and feta are a wonderful combination. I didn't like the addition of the grapes at all however. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
mumto5
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2016
Didn't have pecans so used sliced almonds, very good as well. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Tina Przepiora Eggleston
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2017
Coleslaw mix came in a 10 ounce package. Used 2 cups of grapes. Used 4 ounce package of feta cheese. Used half a cup of toasted pecans. And added a tablespoon of honey with the sugar (I am a beekeeper.) Absolutely delicious! Everyone loved it. Definitely going to make this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sheila LaLonde
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2013
This seems like it might be an odd combination of flavors but the end result was very good and a nice change from your typical coleslaw! Like some other reviewers I used a 16 oz bag of slaw mix but kept everything else the same. Thanks for sharing this recipe bdh76! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
mjshan
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2013
Wonderful slaw! I used a 16 oz. package slaw mix but kept all ingredients the same. Didn't have grapes so threw in some dried cranberries. I love feta cheese but not on hand so threw in some grated parmesan cheese into the dressing. Can't wait to try this with feta! The only Ranch dressing I had was Peppercorn Ranch and it worked very well. Toasting the pecans is such a good idea as it gives you a crispy bite to the salad. Your recipe is one I will keep in my "Company is Coming" folder. Thanks bdh76 for posting! Read More
Helpful
(1)
StaceyLCooper
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2021
Excellent recipe for an alternative to the standard cole slaw. Followed recipe exactly, and had no reservations or criticisms. Will definitely make this again! Read More
sixone18
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2020
I will definitely make this again. My stepson and his family loved this and they are a very traditional nothing unusual family. The introduction of the feta and the pecans add a nice blend that are just a tad outside of their comfort zone taking this recipe from being just okay to becoming a repeater. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022